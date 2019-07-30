Candace Bushnell felt the impact of being childfree & ‘truly being alone’ in her 50s

Candace Bushnell has a new book coming out, Is There Still Sex in the City? It’s about a group of women in their 50s and 60s who move from New York to the Hamptons and just start living their lives out there. As such, Candace is spending a lot of time during her book promotion talking about all of the sh-t she’s learned about men, dating and living a childfree life. Candace is 60 years old right now and she’s always been childfree. She talks about what that means at her age versus when she didn’t even think about having kids in her 30s. Some quotes (from a couple of outlets):
On cosmetic work: “When you’re in your 50s, it’s expected that you’re going to be spending tens of thousands of dollars on these little lasers or filler. It’s the price of maintaining that feminine image.”
On how her husband of a decade, Charles Askegard, left her for someone else: “The reality is, if two people meet and they are in love and you happen to be in a relationship with one of them, there is not a hell of a lot you can do honestly except wish them the best.”
In 2016, she and several female friends moved full time to Sag Harbor: “We’re all single women without children. And you think about, what are you going to do when you get old? If you don’t have kids, you realize, ‘Who is going to take care of me?’ Your girlfriends. It was a weird, great communal living where your best friends who are like your family are right across the street and you can run and see them any time and you’re there for each other. We live within walking or biking distance [of each other]. We get together usually for Sunday brunch. And sometimes we have a paddle-boarding lunch.”
On being childfree: “When I was in my thirties and forties, I didn’t think about it. Then when I got divorced and I was in my fifties, I started to see the impact of not having children and of truly being alone. I do see that people with children have an anchor in a way that people who have no kids don’t.”
[From The NY Post & the Daily Mail]
I’ve been thinking about this stuff a lot lately because of what I’ve been going through with my mom (she’s been hospitalized for the past three weeks but she’s doing a lot better). Like, I enjoy my freedom and my quiet, no drama life and I honestly never wanted to be a mother. I always think that the question of “who will take care of me when I’m old” is a terrible argument for having children. But I do think about it. I don’t have any answers here or any argument to make, because I don’t think there’s a right answer. In some ways, I admire Candace for almost admitting that she slightly regrets not having that “anchor.” But it still sounds like she’s got it figured out? I don’t know.
I’ve thought about that too as I’m childfree, but then I think of my mom and her brother. My mom’s entire life has become taking care of her elderly parents and her brother won’t help at all. Having kids does not mean they will be there for you or take care of you, and it’s such a selfish reason to have kids.
Been through that. I don’t have kids and when my mother began to decline and couldn’t live alone, I was the one who helped take care of her and hired a part time caretaker (she fought that and ended up loving the woman). My brother was of no help until the very end. Now I too wonder who is going to take care of me if I need it?
I feel the same way. I have no real desire for kids… I thought I would know by now (late 30s) and the best I can come up with after years of agonizing is the whole “someone will care about me when I’m 85″ thing. And a little bit of the “experience the range of human emotion” thing. Neither one is guaranteed and certainly neither one justifies bringing someone into this world. I do think that Bushnell’s version works just as well, even for us less-monied sorts. I have friends and a sister who are 100% my ride-or-dies and I trust them to be there with me as I age.
“I always think that the question of “who will take care of me when I’m old” is a terrible argument for having children.”
Yes, it is. It is also very naive to think that once you have kids they will take care of you someday. I come from a region where in the past 30 years most young people moved away (because of work or better said lack thereof) leaving their parents behind. They will have to take care of themselves because those kids are not coming back. This includes my parents as well.
I have so much respect for Candace, it seems to me she’s living a very self aware life, always has been, and she could always tell it like it is, name the things with their true names.
Having children is no guarantee for the future.
““who will take care of me when I’m old” is a terrible argument for having children. ”
It’s an HORRENDOUS argument for having kids. And anyone who says otherwise has not spent enough recent time working with the elderly. Not only is there no guarantees the child will…the reality these days is most kids do not and will not have the resources to “look after you”. They will often live in another place and be struggling with bills for themselves and their family. Have kids if you want, that’s lovely, but your long term plan should (actually…must) include resources to take care of yourself.
Actually, in my mid-20s I had a talk about this with my parents. I told them that they’d have to be prepared for me not to take care of them because as an only-child I simply cannot take care of two old people, especially when single and living far way. I think it’s important to have a conversation about this ahead of time.
I think about it also. It’s something that you have to think about when you are childfree. But, as you said, having children just because you want someone to take care of you when you get older is a terrible idea.
I’m also single, so it’s very important that I plan out my future in my old age, especially if my mind starts to go. And while I do think it’s important to think and plan for at my age(almost 40), I also realize that so much can happen in life, so I don’t let myself get too freaked out about it.
I think she means that having kids will provide you with company . I have a feeling that’s what she means by “taking care of you.”
There’s positives and negatives either way you go, with anything in life. If I’m single and lonely, I think about how it’s better than being in a bad relationship. The older I get, the less scared I am of being alone. I’m married now but who knows what the future holds.
I think that is no valid argument for or against children. They might be there for you, or live in another country, or have their own lives. You either want kids or you don’t. Being alone later in life might be one price to pay, as never having a moment of peace is often the price for having kids. Just live with it.
I have an uncle, he was married to my mother’s sister. They never wanted kids and always were something of jetsetters. When his wife got sick and later died, he was suddenly forever on the phone with my mom, saying things like: Oh, you’re well off, you have your kids in your life. Yes man, and she spent a good 20 years raising the three of us while you wouldn’t even take the responsibility to own a houseplant. So don’t complain now.
Her community of friends sounds like a great idea. If you are wealthy and can afford to move to some small idyll place in the country it would be great.
I think she is doing what’s best by living in a community with women of similar backgrounds. My mom is in her 60s and she has formed a tightknit group of friends who all take care of each other. I don’t live close to my mom, so it’s comforting to know she has support while I am away.
Also, I want people to understand that having children does not guarantee that you will have someone to take care of you when you are older. My aunt had 3 children, and they were horrible to her when she became ill. There are several reasons why there are so many nursing homes open and operating in the world today.
I know an old lady who is living the lonely life now despite having raised two children. She successfully managed to alienate both of them when they were adults. Especially the son tried for years to cope with the ongoing psychological abuse from her as he knew she’d be all alone otherwise. It’s not always the kids who suck.
I’m childless and in my 50’s and I find that friends my age are doing things with their daughters. I gave two friends who go on vacations with their daughters or mini-me’s as they refer to them. They are both married and love their husbands but do a lot with their kids. So for me, I don’t regret not having kids but I see this bond they have and are enjoying that I find envious.
was looking forward to this topic being discussed on here bc as an early 30s childfree, single woman who intends to stay that way, one of my biggest fears is ending up feeling the way candace is feeling when all is said and done. and it would be too late to do anything about it. i know what i feel now, but how will i know what i’ll feel in 20-30 years, and how can i even anticipate it?
commented above before reading the post, just wanted to add that i’m sorry to hear about your mom.
as for candace, in spite of her misgivings, she does seem to have it figured out after all?
Nursing homes are filled with neglected people who have children out there. There are no guarantees, and the way our economy is going pretty much assured that it will be more and more difficult for your children to do anything for you. They will be pinned to the wall just trying to care for themselves.
Bring on universal basic income and a four day work week though and maybe people would be freed up to form greater bonds through friendship and thus be able to care for one another that way.
the financial aspect is one thing, but even something as simple as a phone call from someone you know truly cares for you, company, someone who will advocate to the nth degree for you in case you can’t do for yourself, who’ll make sure you’re not abused, disregarded or exploited… who cares deeply enough to make sure you’re done right by… friends will likely all be in the same predicament, siblings and parents might already be gone… still, i truly don’t have the answers.