Julianne Hough refuses to take her husband Brooks Laich’s name after two years

Honestly, I always considered Julianne Hough to be a religious (practicing) Mormon who went along with her church’s conservative views most of the time. But there have been hints before that Julianne thinks for herself and questions her church’s various doctrines and general conservatism. She’s done work for gay rights, she lived with her now-husband Brooks Laich before marriage, and according to Laich, Julianne really does not want to take his name. Brooks has a podcast, How Men Think, where he talks about bro sh-t in a shockingly not-toxic way, everything from discussions of intimacy and therapy and IVF, and now this: his feelings about how Julianne just flat-out refuses to drop her maiden name and take his name. They’ve been married for two years and she still goes by Hough, privately and professionally.
Brooks Laich on Julianne keeping her maiden name: “I don’t find it disrespectful. I’m obviously open to it, but at the start, yeah, it was a little jarring for me.”
It was an “ongoing discussion” since the early stages of their relationship. “When we first met and got engaged and stuff, we had this conversation and I was like, ‘I want you to take my last name.’ I said that. It was important to me.” Laich explained that the couple never “resolved the issue” before they got married, but said they’ve continued to talk about it over the years — and he only sees that discussion becoming more in-depth when they start a family. “To me right now, it’s not that big of an issu. We don’t have any kids right now, but she doesn’t have my last name.”
He’s surprised that it’s not a bigger issue for him: “I will say I didn’t think that initially — I figured it would be an issue — but I’m surprised for myself now that it’s not an issue. But, it will be interesting to see when we have kids. When we have children, I would want them to have my last name, our last name…I’m actually kind of surprised that it hasn’t become an issue in our relationship because I do, as a man, I take pride in the last name and being, having that last name as the family name and especially when we have kids, I think that will amplify. I don’t know for a fact, but I’m assuming it might amplify for me. I think it’ll always be an ongoing discussion but I’m not going to make my wife change her last name if she doesn’t feel comfortable, but I don’t think that creates a division within our relationship.”
I kind of love that Julianne is putting up such a fight about it? Props to her. To me, the discussion of married name/maiden name gets more complicated when you have a lot of stuff attached to your maiden name, whether it’s diplomas, law degrees, medical licenses, businesses and yes, your brand as a celebrity. I would completely understand – as I suspect Brooks would too – if Julianne wanted to keep her maiden name for her professional work, because she’s probably a member of various unions under her maiden, and “Hough” is her celebrity brand. But it is surprising that she hasn’t changed her name privately. And despite Brooks trying to act cool about it, it’s clearly bugging him. And just FYI – even when women keep their maiden, most of the time the kids take the husband’s name, so I don’t know why Brooks is worried about that.
She’s not his property. She doesn’t have to “take his name”. Do as you please.
Exactly! The law changed in Quebec in 1977 such that women keep our own names upon marriage. Having grown up with that, I have a hard time understanding the whole name change business. Culturally it is not what I grew up with, and so hubby and I have different last names.
I appreciate his frankness on the topic but it’s interesting that he doesn’t assume that she, too, as a human being, has pride in her last name. How is it a male thing to have pride in one’s last name?
I kept the name I was given at birth, and we split the names of the kids (every other has one of our last names). I can’t tell you how much of a non-issue it is. We did not hyphenate but the kids’ middle names do pay homage to the other side of the family. They’re nearing adult age in case anyone is wondering how it plays out.
Thank you. I love my last name. I take pride in it. And if I have kids I would like MY last name to continue as well. I plan on hyphenating if I have kids. Seems pretty simple and straightforward.
I love that (every other kid). My husband wasn’t hearing it; he was like “YOU don’t want my name, so keep yours, but the kid is definitely getting my last name.” I didn’t put up a fight.
You’re the one who carried the child for 9 months and probably did most of the child caring since birth but God forbid a child not have their father’s last name because men earned that right ??? Yeah ok.
My reply would have been “well, no kids then”. *shrug*
Amen! I had a lot of pride in my name even before I had a career. And I knew I wasn’t going to let my kids have just my husband’s name. Why should his name be more important than mine? So what we did was combine our last names and made a new one that we all share as a family and it has pieces of both our family. But I love your idea too, Josephine.
@Jess this is what my husband and I are doing for our kids (first one arriving end of September!), but we are each keeping our own last name.
I agree, and why can’t he relate to her pride? desire? to keep her original last name.
I’m not a celeb and if I ever get married I will be keeping my name. Why? Because I like it. And I don’t feel that taking your husband’s name is necessary. Any children’s names can be hyphenated. Pretty simple. And any man who this rubs the wrong way gets MAJOR side eye from me. Including Brooks. Because the question then becomes WHY are you so pressed and put out by your wife keeping her own name?? Besides the obvious misogynist and proprietary vibes your anger is giving off.
He’s not acting cool about it at all. Making it public to pressure her is f’ed up too.
I took my son’s name, not my husband’s. We were together for years before the kid and still didn’t take it before my son went to school. Once he went to school, though, I just found it easier to have the same name, since all the teachers called me by his last name anyway.
There is no chance in hell I am taking my husband’s name (if I ever get married). I think it’s an outdated, patriarchal concept and if Julianne has already said she isn’t comfortable doing it, I don’t really understand why he is still pushing for it. Any children I have will also definitely have a hyphenated last name, for the both of us. Also, I know that my last name came from the same patriarchal concept as it is my father’s last name, but at least the man helped create me – why on Earth should I take the name of some man I happened to fall in love with as a fully formed adult?
All of this.
What will happen when two people that were given hyphenated names get married or have kids? Will those kids get two hyphenated names? Are there legal restrictions?
To be honest, I really dislike the hyphenating of names because in the end it is still the woman making compromises. Rarely, there are men who will take a hyphenated or even his wife’s name. I recently looked up statistics for it. It’s really depressing.
I never had any intention of changing my name and my husband knew that from almost the beginning of our relationship.
What annoys me more is when people send mail addressed to my married name (always relatives, always passive aggressive). Don’t force your view of how a wife should be called on me, Karen.
Enjoy, I’d be annoyed by that too. What ticked me off is when my company would send invites to my husband and me and they would address them as Mr and Mrs [his name] [our combined last name]. I thought that was so disrespectful to treat me – their employee – as secondary to him. Plus I’ve always refused to use Mrs too. So much of this etiquette stuff is patriarchal.
Oof I hate the Mr & Mrs John Smith formula (for myself, it doesn’t bother me to see it for other people). I don’t mind Mr & Mrs Smith as much, but having the man’s first name in there really drives me insane when people address mail to my husband and me that way. Especially because I did not change my last name!
Lol I’ve been on the receiving end of that as well. “[husbands first name] & Family” – from his aunt who’s known me for like 14 years. We also don’t have kids. The woman’s kind of flaky, and it’s a huge family, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it was less passive aggressive in her case, and more a case of being an idiot.
I had already said I wasn’t changing my name for work. It’s a pain to update all the systems, and husbands name is Scottish and hard to spell. Since a lot of our systems search by last name, I never planned to bother. I had planned to hyphenate, and did on facebook. But I didn’t actually change anything legally.
He sort of cared before we got married, but quickly lost interest. I brought it up the other day and he was like ‘huh. I forgot. It seems like more hassle than it’d ever be worth to change anything’ and that was that. Our 5 year is next month, so I mean, I drug it out for quite some time haha.
THIS. Esp when it’s family. We’ve been married over a decade-you know my last name and that I didn’t hyphenate either. Every Christmas card, every wedding invitation. Young cousins and older family At one family wedding I didn’t see my place card since it was under Scal hislastname, and I had rsvp’d under my last name.
My spouse suggested that we have one kid with his name and one with mine. While it made me so happy he’d suggest that- I thought that would be to confusing. Hyphenating would have led to a 22 character surname.
Aside from the notion that women should be able to keep their last names if they want, as a celebrity and a brand, she should keep her last name because that’s what her brand is known as. Just ask Cheryl Tweedy Cole Fernandez-Versini.
If she wants to keep it, that’s her right! Good for her. I wanted to take my partners last name, and that’s my right! Good for me.
Exactly. It’s about the right to choose without judgement.
this is interesting. I like that he is speaking so openly and honestly about it. I think for many men, they don’t think about it that much – its just that the wife takes the husband’s name, and they assume that will happen when they get married. Most women I know who did NOT take their husband’s name discussed it before and were always very clear.
I almost commented this on a recent posting about last names but got distracted.
There’s a myriad of reasons why someone might change his or her name, but I hate that it’s only a discussion that women have. Sure a few men change their last name (I think Zoe Saldana’s husband did), but if we’re REALLY talking about an equitable system not still rooted in patriarchal practices 50% of the people who change their name when getting married would be men. I’m SHOCKED at how many girlfriends I have who didn’t want to change their name but did so for the sake of “family” but there was never even a thought that the husband might change his name.
I am very attached to my last name, it is unique. My husband has a very common last. Before we got married he knew I wasn’t changing my name but I said “Mr. Smurf (obviously not my real last name) has a nice ring to it.” He agreed, thought about it, decided he didn’t want to change his last name but guess who has Smurf as his middle name now? Because we both agreed that the world needed more Smurfs.
Why would kids get the fathers last name? In Germany children get the mom’s name per default. I would not want to go through a pregnancy and 20 hours of labour and then the kid gets someone else’s name.
I also kept my name – because it’s MY name – and my husband did not even blink an eye. It was a non-issue and saved me a lot of paperwork.
When I married nearly 20 years ago, I chose to hyphenate my last name. When our 3 children were born, we gave them my husband’s surname as their own. But my maiden surname became their middle names. It was a balanced compromise that made both of us happy.
Why are we even still talking about this in 2019? A woman’s name is her name.
I never once considered giving up my name when I married. I’m proud of what my ancestors accomplished. It’s been 23 years now and my husband couldn’t care less. Good for Julianne. It’s about choice. There is no right or wrong but it should be the womans choice without pressure or shaming thrown in. He is definitely pressuring her by making this public.
I live in Quebec. By law we keep our maiden name. If you want it changed one would have to go through court and pay $$$.
Good for her in wanting to keep her last name.
How can his show be non-toxic if he is? Sounds like a patriarchal pig to me.
Her name is her brand. He’s just acting like it bothers him to keep his man-cred.