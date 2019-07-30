Liv Tyler shares 25-step 1k plus skincare routine, calls it her ‘secret obsession’

Liv Tyler has a new skincare video for Vogue that my girl Kaiser/Chandra alerted me to. She knows I love Liv Tyler and skincare and this video far exceeded my expectations! I know it’s long, but just watch a few minutes of it, I posted it above, and you’ll see what I mean. Liv is sharing her very pricey skincare routine and while it’s unattainable to most of us plebes it was a delightful look into her self-indulgent rituals. I always remember the interview Liv did where she said she took two HOUR baths nightly while pregnant with her last baby. She would watch entire movies in the bath. That sounds ridiculous, right? Once you see how much Liv loves taking care of her skin it seems so like her. In the video, Liv starts prepping by sticking a fancy scrunchie in her hair made from an Hermes fabric (I love scrunchies!). She then uses an oil cleanser to remove her eye makeup, moves on to a special foaming Japanese cleanser made from silk, then applies two different face masks starting with a special “blue flame mask” which costs $40, according to Allure. That’s not bad and she does moisturize and applies makeup after. If you add up all the skincare products she shows it totals over $1,000. Liv explained that her grandmother got her into skincare from a young age and her dad, Steven Tyler, loves it too. At the end of the video she ends up looking so glowy, natural and gorgeous. Here’s Allure’s report on Liv’s products.
In a new video for Vogue, the 42-year-old actor shares her skin-care routine which, after her hair is tied back with “the chicest scrunchie in the world,” starts with not one but two cleansers. That’s not the only step she doubles up on, though.
After using the “gooey and oily” Sarah Chapman Skinesis Lash Boosting Eye Cleanse ($62) on her entire face, Tyler likes to foam up with Chidoriya Hydrating Facial Soap ($17). “It’s made from pure silk and rice bran, and it’s just this really beautiful, this is the little bar of soap,” she says of the Japanese cleanser. “You add water to it and you make this kind of lather.”
The next step Tyler does twice is masking, so she can get two different benefits. First up is the Astara Blue Flame Purification Mask ($40). “It’s really good to sort of draw out any impurities in your skin, and it also gives it a good glow,” Tyler says. After removing it, she then applies the first of three Dr. Barbara Sturm products in her routine, the Face Mask ($160). “It’s really good to also do a hydrating mask of any kind,” she says, explaining that she uses this one in particular because it “feels kind of cool and hydrating and moisturizing.”
Another Dr. Barbara Sturm product, Hyaluronic Serum ($300), comes next, and it’s the most expensive one of the bunch. “You don’t actually need much. You can just put one dropper-full or just a couple of drops.” Tyler says, explaining that she also applies it to her neck and hands. “It really is very deeply, deeply hydrating. It goes way in and penetrates.”
Before applying any other topical products, Tyler shows off her “weird” Sarah Chapman Skinesis Facialift ($38), a textured rolling tool. “It feels really good if you’re stressed and you clench your jaw and stuff, but it’s supposed to kind of help contour this part of your neck,” she says. Then, she applies Talika Eye Therapy Patches ($49), which she keeps in the fridge.
In addition to double cleansing and double masking, Tyler also double moisturizes — first, with Rodin Olio Lusso face oil ($119). After that, she break out a French favorite, Avène Extremely Rich Compensating Cream. I use this a lot on set,” she says, explaining that it’s great under makeup. She then gives it a little boost with Sisley Paris Floral Spray Mist ($100), and a big boost with her third and final Dr. Barbara Sturm product, Glow Drops ($145).
I think I can afford that cream Liv uses, although it’s a splurge at $35. (It has 4.3 stars, 194 reviews and an A from Fakespot!) If you’re interested in all the makeup Liv uses, Vogue has those details. Her other tips include drinking plenty of water and green juice. She also takes CBD oil for anxiety, which I do too. I get mine from CBDistillery (not an ad, but they can send me free stuff if they want) and it doesn’t get me stoned exactly. However I can’t take it before work or before we record the podcast as it does make my thinking slow. Liv has such a soothing voice that I could watch this video on repeat all day. Liv is a treasure. I hope I’m half as excited about gossip as Liv is about skincare. I don’t think I could ever sound that sexy when describing it though. Damn.
25 steps?? And here I can barely manage to use a makeup-removing wipe before bed each night. I guess that’s why she looks like Liv Tyler and I look like… me!
IMHO that’s a lot of steps, even for a skincare junkie. I love me some skincare but my routine is maybe 5-6 steps…cleanse, tone, essence or serum (varies depending on the time of year and what my skin needs) then creams, and once or twice a week I use a mask. Sometimes I’ll switch out my regular cream for a night cream, but that’s about it.
I can’t imagine having the time or patience for 25 things, but then again I’ve also never taken a two hour bath, hahaha.
Every day she does this, or is this like a special treat?
I love that this woman seems so kind, so cultured, so mannerly. An adult.
I *also* love the fact that in the second picture by the bottom, she looks exactly like Empire Records colleague Renee Zellweger did pre-blepheroplasty.
Ooh she is gorgeous. Anyone else would have sounded pretentious and stuck up, but she sounds really normal and sweet. I want that blue face mask but 160?!
If anyone wants to dip their toe into facial oil, I really love the oils from Biossance (you can order little samples to try and a couple drops go a long way!).
I’m interested – what oil do you recommend to start? I’m early 40s, combo skin (but pretty good overall), and starting to get fine lines around eyes and forehead. I have no idea what I need/want, but that rose oil looked really pretty, lol
My boyfriend is madly in love with her
I love her in Harlots on Hulu, and everything else she does. I’m a skincare freak and just gonna plug Sheseido and Skyn Iceland.
She seems sweet but her voice is not something I can listen to for very long.
I watched this video last week. I loved it! I am a skincare enthusiast and she does a great job with her skincare – except she puts on her moisturizer and face oil in the wrong order.
I used to think multiple steps in skincare was crazy until I got serious about taking care of my skin and really investing in it. I’m not using $300 Dr. Sturm products but I do invest money in my skincare. And you don’t have to do it with each step. There are things that you can save on – like cleanser. But for things like my Vitamin C serum, my retinol, oil cleanser and my moisturizer I spend a bit more. My routine isn’t 25 steps – more like 6-7 in the morning and 6-7 at night.