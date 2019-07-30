Liv Tyler shares 25-step 1k plus skincare routine, calls it her ‘secret obsession’



Liv Tyler has a new skincare video for Vogue that my girl Kaiser/Chandra alerted me to. She knows I love Liv Tyler and skincare and this video far exceeded my expectations! I know it’s long, but just watch a few minutes of it, I posted it above, and you’ll see what I mean. Liv is sharing her very pricey skincare routine and while it’s unattainable to most of us plebes it was a delightful look into her self-indulgent rituals. I always remember the interview Liv did where she said she took two HOUR baths nightly while pregnant with her last baby. She would watch entire movies in the bath. That sounds ridiculous, right? Once you see how much Liv loves taking care of her skin it seems so like her. In the video, Liv starts prepping by sticking a fancy scrunchie in her hair made from an Hermes fabric (I love scrunchies!). She then uses an oil cleanser to remove her eye makeup, moves on to a special foaming Japanese cleanser made from silk, then applies two different face masks starting with a special “blue flame mask” which costs $40, according to Allure. That’s not bad and she does moisturize and applies makeup after. If you add up all the skincare products she shows it totals over $1,000. Liv explained that her grandmother got her into skincare from a young age and her dad, Steven Tyler, loves it too. At the end of the video she ends up looking so glowy, natural and gorgeous. Here’s Allure’s report on Liv’s products.

In a new video for Vogue, the 42-year-old actor shares her skin-care routine which, after her hair is tied back with “the chicest scrunchie in the world,” starts with not one but two cleansers. That’s not the only step she doubles up on, though. After using the “gooey and oily” Sarah Chapman Skinesis Lash Boosting Eye Cleanse ($62) on her entire face, Tyler likes to foam up with Chidoriya Hydrating Facial Soap ($17). “It’s made from pure silk and rice bran, and it’s just this really beautiful, this is the little bar of soap,” she says of the Japanese cleanser. “You add water to it and you make this kind of lather.” The next step Tyler does twice is masking, so she can get two different benefits. First up is the Astara Blue Flame Purification Mask ($40). “It’s really good to sort of draw out any impurities in your skin, and it also gives it a good glow,” Tyler says. After removing it, she then applies the first of three Dr. Barbara Sturm products in her routine, the Face Mask ($160). “It’s really good to also do a hydrating mask of any kind,” she says, explaining that she uses this one in particular because it “feels kind of cool and hydrating and moisturizing.” Another Dr. Barbara Sturm product, Hyaluronic Serum ($300), comes next, and it’s the most expensive one of the bunch. “You don’t actually need much. You can just put one dropper-full or just a couple of drops.” Tyler says, explaining that she also applies it to her neck and hands. “It really is very deeply, deeply hydrating. It goes way in and penetrates.” Before applying any other topical products, Tyler shows off her “weird” Sarah Chapman Skinesis Facialift ($38), a textured rolling tool. “It feels really good if you’re stressed and you clench your jaw and stuff, but it’s supposed to kind of help contour this part of your neck,” she says. Then, she applies Talika Eye Therapy Patches ($49), which she keeps in the fridge. In addition to double cleansing and double masking, Tyler also double moisturizes — first, with Rodin Olio Lusso face oil ($119). After that, she break out a French favorite, Avène Extremely Rich Compensating Cream. I use this a lot on set,” she says, explaining that it’s great under makeup. She then gives it a little boost with Sisley Paris Floral Spray Mist ($100), and a big boost with her third and final Dr. Barbara Sturm product, Glow Drops ($145).

[From Allure]

I think I can afford that cream Liv uses, although it’s a splurge at $35. (It has 4.3 stars, 194 reviews and an A from Fakespot!) If you’re interested in all the makeup Liv uses, Vogue has those details. Her other tips include drinking plenty of water and green juice. She also takes CBD oil for anxiety, which I do too. I get mine from CBDistillery (not an ad, but they can send me free stuff if they want) and it doesn’t get me stoned exactly. However I can’t take it before work or before we record the podcast as it does make my thinking slow. Liv has such a soothing voice that I could watch this video on repeat all day. Liv is a treasure. I hope I’m half as excited about gossip as Liv is about skincare. I don’t think I could ever sound that sexy when describing it though. Damn.