Product reviews, thrift shopping tips and some bargain finds

First of all, I don’t recommend the selfie stick included in last week’s post. It was easy to connect at first, but it’s a pain to reconnect to bluetooth. I don’t know if that’s my phone’s fault (I have a Samsung S8+ which is ok, it’s a little cracked but still works) or the device. It’s frustrating, especially when you thought it was connected, have everyone line up and the stupid thing doesn’t work. So I returned that and bought this wired one (above). (4.1 stars, 453 reviews and a B from Fakespot.) It really works well, it’s plug and play but I’ve only used it a few times as I just got it. It is not as compact as the other one, it folds into itself although the attachment for your phone is bulky, but it’s very simple to use and I like it so far.

The motion sensor stick-on LED light featured last week is super bright and was so easy to install and use. I really like it, and am glad I bought it. My only complaint is that I can now see how messy my closet is.

We got a request last week for me to talk about thrift shopping. I am constantly finding designer stuff because I’m either lucky, tenacious or both. (Bragging moment: I’ve found five DVF dresses overall, one with tags, at Goodwill for $5 each, and I scored a Burberry suit there too!) Also, I am a smallish size and this may be part of the reason I find so much stuff. In no way would I brag about this, it’s just a factor. I don’t want to make a whole post about secondhand shopping, but my main tip is to go to shops, look through their stuff and figure out if it’s worth your time to sift through more. You should get an impression within five minutes on the quality. If it’s not good, leave! Don’t waste your time. Also I’ve found that this doesn’t change over time. There are good and mediocre Goodwills and it depends on the area and demand. Consignment and secondhand shops can be awesome but they can also be overpriced, especially if they know the labels. I only go to those sparingly and I shop the sales there. (I got a genuine Chloe change purse for $12 at one a couple weeks ago though! I asked them if they knew Chloe and they said yes, but admitted the person who priced it must not have known. They still gave it to me at that price!)

100% organic tea tree oil skin ointment that’s just $7.25



One of our more popular products, and something that really seems to work for people, was the tea tree oil-based acne treatments. This tea tree oil ointment is very affordable at less than $8 for an ounce. It has 508 reviews, 4.4 stars and an A from Fakespot. People say it’s “wonderful for cuts, scrapes and eczema,” that it’s good for dry skin, cysts and boils and that it even works well on pets.

A rose quartz beauty roller



I just covered that interview with Liv Tyler showing her very pricey beauty roller. This rose quartz facial roller has 72 reviews, 4.3 stars, an A from Fakespot and it’s less than $11! People say “I’m obsessed with this” and that it “feels so good on your skin.” Many women use it after applying serums and oils. One woman calls it her “favorite part of her evening routine” and others say it’s great for reducing puffiness.

Veggie wash that’s less than $3.50 for 16 ounces!



This veggie wash is so affordable at just $3.48 for 16 ounces of product. My mom keeps telling me to use a similar product, but it’s at least double the cost and it seems useless to me. I may consider it now. This has 4.4 stars, 548 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers call it a “great fruit and veggie cleaner with no aftertaste or odor” and say it works so well “you can feel the wax film wash off fruit.” Others say that they “can’t believe the dirt that comes off with the spray before I even rinse them off with water” and that this is great for peace of mind at removing pesticides. Given all the food-borne illnesses lately, I should definitely take my mom’s advice and give this a try.

19 pounds of epsom salt for $27



This isn’t the cheapest bulk epsom salt on Amazon, but it’s the number one seller for a reason. Unlike other epsom salt brands, this has an A from Fakespot, it’s got almost 2,800 reviews and 4.8 stars! Epsom salt is excellent for soaking in to relieve aches and pains. I started a new exercise routine and have relied on it for treating muscle pain. Reviewers call this “fantastic and versatile” epsom salt and praise the fact that the crystals are “much finer” than in other epsom salts. People call this “a natural way to [meet]the body’s magnesium needs” which “is so relaxing” and “a great product at a great price.”

A $9 RFID blocking wallet which holds 28 cards



I’m always wallet shopping as I buy wallets for how cute they are and end up digging for cards. This $9 holds so many cards all separately so you can easily see where a certain card is. People write that “this is still very thin even with all my cards in it” and that it’s a “great size” and is “easy to insert & remove cards.” This is a relatively new product with only 32 reviews and a C from Fakespot, so some reviews may be stacked. It’s such a bargain and is something I need so I wanted to feature it.

Stylish and cute pillows for under $5 each!



There are so many cute pillows on Amazon for under $5! They’re apparently shipped from overseas, but the designs range from so pretty to modern to cute. I love these type of geometric designs, but there are also tropical, cartoonish and dog breed designs to choose from.

A set of three tea infusers for less than $7.50!



You can get three colorful leaf-embellished silicone tea infusers for $7.36 or five for $10.56. These come in cute bright colors and would make great inexpensive gifts. They have 38 reviews, 4.8 stars and an A from Fakespot. People write that they “are so handy and pretty” and like that they stand up in the tea unlike other infusers. You can also fit an entire tea bag in them, which would make them nice to use for guests so they can easily remove their tea bag.

