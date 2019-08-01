These photos of Lena Dunham awkwardly kissing Brad Pitt are really funny

The London premiere of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood happened on Tuesday night. I covered the fashion photos yesterday and I was mostly focused on how much I dislike Margot Robbie’s promotional style, and how Brad Pitt has been looking great during the promotion. But I also including photos of Lena Dunham looking like she was wearing a Muppet-carcass.
I thought, at the time, that Lena was just back on her bulls–t, wearing stupid sh-t to troll and get attention, so that when everyone was like “God, Lena can’t dress,” she can write a bunch of Instagram posts and a Vogue essay about how her terrible style is a statement about feminism or something. Turns out, Lena’s going to have another topic for what I’m sure will be a 5,000-word Vogue essay: how she tried to kiss Brad Pitt’s cheek and he wasn’t into it.
To be completely fair, it did seem like Brad and Lena became somewhat friendly during filming on OUATIH. Brad even attended Lena’s birthday-party-fundraiser thing back in May. So they’re certainly friendly enough to greet each other with a cheek-kiss at a premiere. The problem was that… I think Lena chose the wrong moment, and she seemed to go in for a kiss on the lips? And Brad wasn’t into it. And the photos are hilarious. That’s it. That’s the post: look at these awkward AF photos of Lena trying to kiss Brad. It’s even funnier in the wide shot where you can see that everybody else is trying to pose for the big cast-photo. LMAO, Lena’s Vogue essay about this moment is going to be soooo epic.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
This year’s fling? Celeb gossip Gods make it happen!
Really, though, I just think it was an awkward photo moment.
“This year’s fling?”
Right on @A! At last we have our big celebrity summer romance….yikes that’s hard to even joke about. 😬
Is she in the movie? I’m not planning to see but she’s posing like she’s part of the cast.
For about two minutes in a cameo appearance and yet she still manages to be terrible.
She is. And you know it’s bad when she’s not even close to the most offensive person in the cast *cough* Emile Hirsch *cough* woman beater.
Yes a lot of celebrity offspring are in it too.
I don’t even remember who she was in it lol. I need to go check.
Bahahahahaha
Switch the genders and I don’t think people would be laughing.
THIS.
He looks uncomfortable to say the least, so yeah, I’m not going with funny.
You’re not wrong. He definitely looks uncomfortable and she’s way too into his personal space.
YES THIS
You are absolutely right.
That is super awkward.
I wonder if there is video or just the still photos.
Her dress is strange.
This is meme worthy. She makes me ragey to the point that I take a little too much joy in seeing her make an ass of herself.
The group shot explains the more autumn color palate, it seems it was coordinated. Doesn’t explain the senseless slaughter of an innocent muppet though.
Oh god. Oh god, I’m so second hand embarrassed hahahha. She’s the worst.
She reminds me of this terrible girl I went to high school with, very similar in that she was both a narcissist who thought she was the hottest shit ever, but also needed and begged for and demanded constant validation of her hotness.
I had a lot of guy friends in high school. Several of them asked me “if you see so-and-so-Lena-type-girl all over me, please please come make a distraction!” I’m not even kidding, several different guys asked me to do this because we would all be doing theater together. So when I would see her hanging all over one of my friends, acting exactly like Lena here, I would go and be like “oh, Tom, they’re looking for you in the mezzanine!”.
That’s Lena. Men who open up a friendship with her will surely regret it because of moments like this, her own disregard for the personal space of others and her constant need for validation from males, all the while pretending to be the next great feminist.
Her piece on this is going to be the worst read yet.
It was funny. She looked around the row. Saw him. came out of the line when he came out to say something to QT maybe, then she went in for the kiss. He was cool and didn’t look to mind. But if this was reversed. What would people say?
The pictures of the kiss itself are awkward, but the group shot just makes it. It seems like she picked the worst moment for it. And her post in that group shot is also super awkward.
She is me in these pictures! Lol if brad is in close proximity and we are friendly, I’m gonna go in for the kiss!! 🤷♀️
His body language says “get this one off of me!”
Like when you have an annoying fly attack you at the moment you are trying to get your pic taken. But as a result, it is funny and she should own this
Wow. What a mess.
She will probably write an essay about how Brad didn’t kiss her because he didn’t find her f*ckable because of her age,size,IQ or whatever she thinks of, to play the victim of discrimination.
Her sense of entitlement is so off putting. I don’t think it’s funny to get into someone’s personal space like that. Maybe it was just an awkward moment between friends but I wouldn’t put it past her to just go in for a lip smack with a handsome co worker.
Let’s be real here – Lena Dunham is probably never OFF her bullshit. She just crouches awkwardly in the dark and waits for an opportunity to chime in on something and make it about herself.
I wonder if she’ll laugh this off or write another column about how Brad Pitt did not want to f*ck her, like she did when Odell Beckham Jr did not fall at her feet.