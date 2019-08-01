Duchess Meghan explains why she designed the Smart Works capsule collection

We always hear about certain royals’ “private meetings,” to the point where it feels like some kind of code for “hair appointment” or “a 15-minute drive-by before a shopping excursion.” But here we have evidence of an actual private meeting, or should I say a private, unpublicized visit to one of her patronages. The Duchess of Sussex posted the above Instagram yesterday evening, with never-before-seen photos of another visit to Smart Works. Remember, Meghan has only made one official visit, with press in tow. But she clearly made at least one additional visit deep into her pregnancy. And she brought a photographer! But I don’t mind that. It’s good to have PROOF of those private meetings and visits for a lot of different reasons. As for the information in the post, Meghan wrote it as a “spotlight on: Smart Works” and although she wrote in the third person, let’s be perfectly clear: she wrote this to promote her new capsule collection, which was announced this week.
We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity!
After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready.
Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview.
As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel 💯 as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market.
The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, “[reframing] the idea of charity as community,” as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because “not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.”
This feels so much like the cookbook, doesn’t it? Clever Meghan, noticing that while there were some lovely donations, women in need weren’t being provided with some mix-and-match staples, and simple pieces which would suit a variety of employment opportunities. So instead of shrugging or giving a speech about how more donations are needed, she decided to put something together herself. I would assume/hope the capsule collection is full of those workwear basics: the simple pencil or A-line skirt in black, grey and navy. The flattering-cut trousers in the same black, grey and navy. Button-up blouses in different color options. A relaxed blazer which can be paired with anything. A shift dress in multiple colors. Some cardigan and twinset options too. That’s what I would design if I was looking to provide staple workwear which would appeal to Marks & Spencer consumers AND women in need of workwear.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Instagram.
I want Meghan and Harry to succeed. The amount of abuse they are receiving is heartbreaking. So many people are trying to destroy Meghan’s work. I’m already seeing articles trying to paint her edition of Vogue as a failure. How is it a failure if it hasn’t hit newsstands yet? I’m almost dreading the headlines this weekend and next week.
I pray everything works out for them and that they catch a break from all of the negativity.
Agreed. And at every turn someone will lash out and make comments without basis and it’s evident that racism is behind the poison. I’m surprised the BRF has not come to her side publicly to show they approve. And each time she gets knocked down and they are silent, I think less of the Queen and her Firm.
I’m with you Seraphina. The smear campaign – okay, the BRF stood by, they probably thought they didn’t need to defend her, whatever. But the attacks this week over this issue of Vogue – they are horrendous. many of those RRs should be banned from royal events. The palace should issue a statement, or let something slip about how unhappy Charles and the Queen are with Meghan’s treatment, etc. It’s at the point now where their silence is seen as approval of Meghan’s treatment.
@Seraphina
“And each time she gets knocked down and they are silent, I think less of the Queen and her Firm”
Same.
Meghan is being attached by the Royal Press because she succeeded in doing things for charity that Cathy Cambridge never even thought of trying to do. I know I will get criticized for this (and I am willing to take flak) but the more I read the more I believe that the British Royal Press dislike her more for being an American than bring a Woman of Color.
I really understand why Charles and Meghan appear to get on so well. They are much like in that they both want to take very active roles in all they are involved with. Chucky Wales got years of scathing bad press for all he did and attempted to do with The Prince’s Trust. Meghan is in good company.
@Bay – I read a twitter thread a few weeks ago about how the criticism against Meghan is more class-based than race-based. I cant remember all the points, but it was interesting. Basically he was saying that classism was the root, and then the racism amplifies that.
The person who said that the Vogue cover backfired is Camilla Tominey that wrote the Meghan’s mosque article and that was crying because they are only 2 white people in the Vogue cover.
Poor underrepresented white woman
The thing is, there are more than 2 white people on the cover. Looking over it, I count 5.
But this is just another dog whistle. They lie (or “misstate”) the number of white people in the “wrong” direction in order to feed the racists in their audience.
To racists, I’m sure 5 out of 15 is far too few white people. And if the RRs were accurate in their “reporting”, then they could, perhaps, say that it wasn’t intentionally racist. But they had to make it even “worse” by lying about what is actually on the cover.
I read on IG or Twitter that there is going to be a handbag as well, big enough to fit a CV.
And yeah my guess for the actual collection is that it is going to be very classic pieces, that are good starter pieces for women entering the workforce and trying to build a work-appropriate wardrobe. I expect pencil skirts, shift dresses, cardigans, and then some blouses or sweaters in bright colors or patterns.
Did you happen to see her collection with Reitman’s a couple years back? I’m not sure how common Reitman’s would be in the US, so I don’t know how widely seen it was.
But the work clothes portion was pretty nice. I didn’t buy anything (at least I don’t think I did, because I genuinely didn’t know who she was) but there were some really nice looking pieces. There was a mix of trendier/fussier pieces with some really solid staple pieces. Blouses, pencil skirts, etc.
No, I have never even heard of Reitman’s until this week, lol. I don’t know if we have any here, or if we do, they are not around here. But that’s promising to hear that her collection was good!
I’m so glad Meghan and Camelia have these type of worthy causes. I heard Sophie also has hers. These ladies are great. Kate is also in her element when it comes to children, I’m sure she will find her niche soon.
If Dame Angie, Camelia and Meghan come together for another worthy cause the critics would combust.
Good job Meghan and team!
I think you’re right about what the collection will have. I love the idea of just putting together some basics that folks should have in their closets for jobs.
I think this is a nice idea but Meghan should start focusing on these pieces for her wardrobe as well! I was looking forward to some good fashion from Meghan but when I think of what she’s worn, everything has been oddly proportioned, desperately in need of tailoring, or over styled.
A heart warming post. Made my morning.
It’s just such a good, well thought out idea. I hope she keeps on doing what she’s doing and I love that she’s smart enough to bring a photographer to her not publicized visits. I hope she and Harry start being everywhere. I know half of Harry’s stuff doesn’t count in the court circular, which is stupid, but I hope they blow the doors off the keenness with being there and with smart projects.
This new project is so amazing. I love Meghan more and more.
Finally people are dragging British press on twitter and on TV, it’s what they deserve.
Genuinely good idea! I’ve always been pretty indifferent to the monarchy except for occasionally wishing our official head of state was our own PM and not the Queen (I’m Canadian) and wishinf my hair looked like Kate’s. Now I click on all the Harry and/or Meghan posts, get misty-eyed over Archie, and want all their projects to succeed.
Are they turning me into a monarchist? 😂
It would be a good idea if they donate a copy of the exact thing someone bought in the exact size. I feel like that would be a good way to ensure that the sizes that women need the most, as evidenced by what they buy, is what is kept in stock at Smart Works. I do hope there are plus size options and petite options for shorter ladies. I wonder if there will be any shoes or accessories like jewelry or a watch in the collection.
The constant abuse she receives is tiresome but the best part now is that more people are speaking up and dragging most of these people for filth. I love that she’s doing this but the problem is that there are people determined to take away her shine and villify her no matter what but she’s still thrives despite it all. The press are on the wrong side and they know it and it’s making all of them look racist, petty and xenophobic. They give this woman so much power and influence that theyre making her even more famous and influential because of the hate. It’s having the opposite affect. I hope this issue of Vogue sells out and becomes a bestseller.
Dress for Success is an organization that does something similar as Smart Works in the US (and maybe other countries?) I volunteered there and while people were very generous with donating suits and other work wear, they told the volunteers that it was difficult to find stock for women above a size 16. I wonder if something like this capsule wardrobe could solve that problem by donating the 1:1 in a size 16+.
Yes, I thought about that because I’m in the 16+ category. If the majority of the shoppers are slim fashionistas and only single digits are donated, that isn’t as helpful. It would be great if the staff could specify most needed/ most popular sizes.
They’re four different pictures of Meghan at Smart Works, one in a black and white tweed dress, another of her wearing flats shoes, third wearing the black jacket she wore in NYC, and 4 in kitten heels.
On Twitter people were wondering why she was not getting credit for the visits in the court calendar, others pointed out maybe, she don’t want the RR with her, but still think she should get credit.
Don’t get me wrong, I applaud her for everything she’s doing. But.. I see a missed opportunity here – those clothes could have been designed by struggling young fashion designers?
This is not a dig at her, just a comment!!
That is a nice idea, and maybe something they can incorporate as the program grows, but it kind of sounds to me like they need to go with larger, established companies that can absorb donating a lot of merchandise.
Either way, it’s a great program and will help a lot of people. I think that’s what Meghan needs to do, just ignore all the noise and keep focused on what she wants to do.