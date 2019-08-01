Candace Bushnell on her 50s: ‘You’re kind of erased in a lot of different ways’

Candace Bushnell has a new book coming out in a matter of days, Is There Still Sex in the City? I always enjoy when Bushnell has something to promote, because I find her so interesting. She has much more depth than her alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw, and Candace has seen some sh-t and she really thinks about the ways in which the world has changed around her. It’s a powerful thing for a 60-year-old woman to still be writing about middle-aged and older women as vital, powerful, intelligent and… interested in sex and romance. Candace was recently asked if there is *still* sex in her city, New York, and she said “It’s less… I think there’s not a lot of romance. Partly because of the Internet, everybody is in their own little phone bubble. People are more involved in their phones than they are with each other. Let’s face it, that’s a romance killer.” Candace also gave a fascinating interview to The Hollywood Reporter, which you can read here. Some highlights:
Why she wrote her character under her name with this book: “For me, being Candace Bushnell and what I do, [there is an] impulse to write about this passage in women’s lives that seems to be a real phase and one that I wasn’t expecting. You kind of think that life is going to go in one direction, and then it gets really fuzzy. I found myself in my mid-50s and living a life that I didn’t expect. I think I didn’t expect it emotionally. At the beginning when I got divorced I didn’t know anybody else who was divorced, and my only single friends were like me: single and without children. So, we really made a bond that we were going to look after each other. You go through a certain point, and then realize, wow, you don’t even fit into the algorithm. And you’re kind of erased in a lot of different ways. That’s true for men and women. It could be another 20 years of your life where you’re going to work and not going to retire, and you have to live your life with the same drive, except that you have to reinvent yourself. “Why am I here?”
The SATC women are in their 50s now: “These are women who are used to being out in the world. They have had careers and attempted to have it all. And maybe have succeeded, and now they’re finding themselves in a society that’s like, “Hey, we are not interested in you anymore.” These are women who are used to saying, “We don’t care what you think. We’re going to go out and change things.” It’s a demographic that is growing, literally, because people are living longer and healthier lives. On the other side of this are women who are starting businesses, and they’re kind of saying “F–k it” and they’re doing what they always wanted to do even though they didn’t have permission to believe in that aspect of themselves. Now they’re saying, “I don’t need permission, there’s no permission.” It’s also a group of women who have grown up with a lot of shame and a lot of shaming, so there’s also a desire to be free of that. It’s now or never. We are sick of all that nonsense.
How older women’s sex lives are portrayed in film & TV: “It’s really not portrayed. I’m probably going to make a generalization, like, it’s harder for older women to find sex, but I think if you’re a sexual person and you’re comfortable with your sexuality, you’ll be able to figure that out. But I do think that’s not portrayed at all. We’ve got to look at Hollywood: [Where are the] women over 40?
Bushnell also recounts – without naming names – how ‘90s New York was a rogue’s gallery of predators and terrible, abusive men and how most women who were in New York during that time have some awful stories about powerful men, men who are still around. She also talks about how she was sent to write a story about Jeffrey Epstein in 1994 and she got kicked out of his house and basically his lawyers did the most to shut down any article about him.
Also: “You go through a certain point, and then realize, wow, you don’t even fit into the algorithm. And you’re kind of erased in a lot of different ways.” I feel that. I feel that coming, and I feel like that’s a larger conversation being had by women in their 40s and 50s.
I was talking about this with my sister-in-law (we are both in our ’50′s) and she agreed that women our age do become invisible. But we both felt there was an upside to it in that no one is watching you and/or taking you seriously, so you can do what the hell you please. You are now the crazy old lady and you don’t answer to anyone anymore – no kids to embarrass, the husband is gone or has given up on trying to rein you in. But you can still slip into the “mom” role and push people around to get things done. It’s actually a lot of fun. In some ways, being invisible gives you a lot of freedom.
I’m in my late 50′s and I’m having my best time ever….I guess getting older is different for everybody. Hopefully she isn’t painting a bleaker view just to sell a book.
@ Astrid : I agree. I saw an article about “Seenagers” – seniors and how they are having lots of fun like teenagers but now they have their own car and money.
I’m 50 and I don’t relate to what she’s saying either. Every year I feel more confident and more empowered.
Sure, people in their 20s and 30s pay less attention to you, but who cares? They are not my peers. I’ve long passed that fleeting phase. I was very relieved once I hit my 40s to be excluded from the judgment of a less mature crowd.
It is very liberating to be able to let go of the feeling of constantly having my worth judged by my appearance and “f*ability” (as per a recent Paltrow comment).
I have felt more “seen” as I get older, because I am being seen for who I am, what I offer the world, and my life experience, rather than how well I cling to youth or how tight my ass is. I get taken more seriously at work and in our society now that I’m not being measured by that kind of yardstick.
Aging is hard for those who only see value the qualities of youth and place a high importance on “being seen”. If you are feeling invisible as you age, avoid the types of media that celebrate shallow qualities and hopefully you can find a circle of friends who have deeper values that celebrate the qualities that are more meaningful to you.
That said, I can see how hard it must be for women to age under the scrutiny of Hollywood and the media.
Rather than overthinking the erased part, I’ll repeat my personal mantra that hit me in my 40s: Be your own best friend.
Truly embracing that takes care of a lot of self-doubt, fears and loneliness/feeling left out. Attitude means a lot.
I am 52 and unemployed. Despite having a lot of experience I am overlooked for jobs I apply for. I interview with recruiters who are young enough to be my child. I did not think life in my 50′s would be like this. She is right about feeling invisible.
She’s right about the erasure of women over 50. It’s such a strange paradox for me, though, because after 50 I’ve finally felt totally grown up, content with my achievements, and confident in my ability to take on new interests and learn new things. I’ve also made peace with my eating disorder (finally), and I think the menopause from my hysterectomy actually helped there. So it’s a freeing time for me, but disorienting when I feel strangers and some family members apply a sort of stereotype to me. One example is when I wanted to pursue a purchase of a property that would need a lot of work, and my brother and nephew said, “why would you want to do that…you know you’ll need to do a lot of mowing, remodeling and upkeep.” So strange for them to say, because I’m healthy and feel so young. Mowing the yard difficult? When they know I ride my horse routinely and do other active things? Hmmm. Anyhow, I’m rambling again. It’s been interesting!
It’s easy for young women and young men to be seen and acknowledged when they’re attractive, and that’s a terrible trap, a terrible short-cut to be caught up in because it doesn’t last. And it’s especially terrible for women since aging women are treated more harshly compared to aging men. So it’s up to us to make sure that we’re seen for our strength, our intelligence, our loyalty, our wit. So, so much of what is marketed to women is about keeping up our appearances, but that’s such a lousy long term plan! I mentor young professionals and can only tell them to demand their space, to exercise their expertise. No one is going to do it for you, unfortunately. We need to stop being so dang polite and “good” and acknowledge our own selves, and the women around us.
“Women are born with pain built in,” she says. “It’s our physical destiny: period pains, sore boobs, childbirth, you know. We carry it within ourselves throughout our lives, men don’t.
“They have to seek it out, they invent all these gods and demons and things just so they can feel guilty about things, which is something we do very well on our own. And then they create wars so they can feel things and touch each other and when there aren’t any wars they can play rugby.
“We have it all going on in here inside, we have pain on a cycle for years and years and years and then just when you feel you are making peace with it all, what happens? The menopause comes, the f***ing menopause comes, and it is the most wonderful f***ing thing in the world.
“And yes, your entire pelvic floor crumbles and you get f***ing hot and no one cares, but then you’re free, no longer a slave, no longer a machine with parts. You’re just a person.” -Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
OMG KST was AWESOME in Fleabag!!! LOVE that show!
If I had to use one word to describe my 50′s so far it’s “unsettled.”. Feel too old for somethings but way too young for others and financially I’m not one of those 50 somethings living the amazingly comfortable, carefree life. I currently live in a charming small town where most of population trends 70 plus so I’m considered a youngster, which is fun but also everyone is married/paired off so social situations can be lonely. I miss being in a more diverse, and larger city. Think a lot about moving, but thoughts of “moving again at this age” and, since I’m single/child free, starting over with friends, etc? I am ambivalent about my job, nothing wrong with it and for a nonprofit the salary and benefits are decent, but am a bit bored, yet predictions of a slowing economy in the next year or so plus my mother drilling into me the challenges of job hunting over 50 have me eternally debating to just stay where I am and look for alternate outlets to be challenged/engaged or take the leap and job search (then next to search here or in another city/state).
I’m ok with singledom but do worry about aging and living alone, working in the nonprofit sector for a career and, if I’m honest, not being as focused on retirement planning as I should be, worry I’ll end up in one of those god awful nursing homes as I’ll be limited to wherever Medicare is the only option for payment.
On the other hand I do have more a “who cares” attitude about speaking my mind, not having to always be nice and polite in adverse situations, owning my choices in clothing, that I don’t cook, etc.
So as I wrote earlier, the first couple years of my 50′s have been unsettling.
Not to be THAT commenter, but… as much as I see her point, and as much as I support her (or any other woman’s) journey of self-actualization and discovery, I’m finding it harder than I’d like to have much sympathy for her.
The thing is: the algorithm she’s talking about doesn’t have room for a lot of women (and even less room in her heyday of the ’90s) — working class women, women of color, queer women, trans women, etc. The women who were considered desirable and meaningful in their desire was always a very small, very exclusive club.
And while Bushnell belonged to it, she only ever celebrated her power within the confines of its existence. She never asked, “who ISN’T in this club, why not?” She never questioned the club itself, or the idea of desire as a commodity (who is buying it and why, who is selling it for a profit. etc). And now that she’s aged out of it — because surprise, older women aren’t welcome, either — yeah, NOW she’s concerned about how it feels to be locked out. Now she is.
(She’s still not exploring the wider implications of the de-valuing of certain women beyond how it affects relationships with men, but why should she? She’s well-off! She has a solid social community! She’s set. There’s no larger concerns here about how older women are treated by doctors or neglected by social programs, this is all still — still! — about heterosexual desire and how other extremely rich women are so very admirable for their power. Like, yikes. I swear to god I’m not even that far left and socialist-y, but: YIKES.)
So she’s right to be concerned. But I find I can’t commend her for it.