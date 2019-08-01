Mario Lopez apologizes: ‘The comments I made were ignorant & insensitive’

Yesterday, I covered Mario Lopez’s comments during an interview with Candace Owens, she of the Nazi water-carrying. When I wrote that post, I thought the comments were recent, like this week recent. They were not. Lopez gave the interview in June, and some people just noticed the interview this week, and everything got amplified online. Lopez and Owens spoke about Hollywood types (it’s always Hollywood types) deciding to raise their kids to be transgender, or at least that’s how the conversation was presented - you can go here to read the quotes.
In addition to the transphobia, Mario Lopez also said some sh-t about “Believe Women,” and the poor, poor men who get blamed when some woman lies, because all women are liars, totally. Anyway, knowing that all of this sh-t went down in June adds another dimension to everything – Mario Lopez was fine with those comments being out there when nobody noticed them. But as soon as people actually noticed, then suddenly Mario released an apology:
In a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Lopez apologized for his remarks.
“The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” he said. “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”
People Mag also had a statement from GLAAD, and the organization has already been in contact with Mario Lopez’s employer, Extra. Do you think Mario could or should be fired for these comments? I really don’t know if entertainment-news shows have “morality clauses” or any kind of contractual language about “you can be fired for saying offensive sh-t about women and transgender peeps.” We’ll see. I’m not an Extra watcher, so I have no idea if there’s a separation between Lopez’s conservative bent in his personal life and what he does and says on the job. As for his apology… all I’ll say is that I appreciate his use of “ignorant and insensitive.” Expand on that, Mario.
I do wonder now that he is moving to Access Hollywood if they will cancel him! They should!
I agree. He should lose his job. Many before have lost their jobs for a lot less.
We are living in crazy and dangerous times. Mario received backlash, but he is also receiving an insane amount of support. I don’t know if firing him is going to do anything but embolden and multiply conservatives.
How outrage works:
Day 1 – Person makes insensitive or controversial comments.
Day 2- Ferocious backlash to those comments with people attacking and calling for the firing of offender.
Day 3 – Backlash to the backlash. Offender ends up with more support and new opportunities.
My guess is that they will take him off the air until the controversy dies down and then bring him back.
Yep – that’s my guess too. He’s still big money to them, and that’s the main thing that counts in the industry.
Was the publicist’s use of the word “ardent” a good choice? Discuss.
What I don’t understand is how celebrities lose their jobs for speaking their mind (regardless of right or wrong) yet we have a President who spews A lot worse and has done a lot worse and he isn’t being held accountable. And we should hold the highest office in the land, all offices for that matter, to the same standard. But I know I’m preaching to the choir.
He is clearly a narrow-minded person, and I dont like this side of him at all. It is really ignorant, and arrogant.
Thats not a fireable offence in my opinion. But is he a douche? Yes.
Maybe all that Botox went to his vain little head.
Just kidding. He’s sexist and a bigot.
Idiot.
If he said some shit about straight white dudes he be fired for sure.
He shouldn’t be fired. I agree, I don’t think a 3 year knows what sexuality is let alone that they’re trans .
I disagree. I knew at three that I liked boys. Had crushes on them in my preschool class. I definitely think you know about your type, or if you’re in the wrong body at that age.
Add in that he’s deep in the closet, and his hypocritical comments are even worse.
Mario is replacing natalie morales on Access which has dropped the word “hollywood” from title. Nbc publicist ok’d this knowing candace owens would set a trap for mario to walk into (which he did seversl times incl. conflating gender identity and sexuality) in hopes of getting rid of him b4 new “access” starts in sept.!? Why nbc hired him in the first place is beyond me.