Mario Lopez apologizes: ‘The comments I made were ignorant & insensitive’

Yesterday, I covered Mario Lopez’s comments during an interview with Candace Owens, she of the Nazi water-carrying. When I wrote that post, I thought the comments were recent, like this week recent. They were not. Lopez gave the interview in June, and some people just noticed the interview this week, and everything got amplified online. Lopez and Owens spoke about Hollywood types (it’s always Hollywood types) deciding to raise their kids to be transgender, or at least that’s how the conversation was presented - you can go here to read the quotes.

In addition to the transphobia, Mario Lopez also said some sh-t about “Believe Women,” and the poor, poor men who get blamed when some woman lies, because all women are liars, totally. Anyway, knowing that all of this sh-t went down in June adds another dimension to everything – Mario Lopez was fine with those comments being out there when nobody noticed them. But as soon as people actually noticed, then suddenly Mario released an apology:

In a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Lopez apologized for his remarks. “The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” he said. “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

[From People]

People Mag also had a statement from GLAAD, and the organization has already been in contact with Mario Lopez’s employer, Extra. Do you think Mario could or should be fired for these comments? I really don’t know if entertainment-news shows have “morality clauses” or any kind of contractual language about “you can be fired for saying offensive sh-t about women and transgender peeps.” We’ll see. I’m not an Extra watcher, so I have no idea if there’s a separation between Lopez’s conservative bent in his personal life and what he does and says on the job. As for his apology… all I’ll say is that I appreciate his use of “ignorant and insensitive.” Expand on that, Mario.