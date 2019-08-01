“Angela Bassett looked amazing at the ‘Otherhood’ premiere” links

Angela Bassett was out last night at the premiere for Otherhood. She is 60 years old! My God, she needs all the beauty contracts! [JustJared]
Breaking: Mariah Carey walked down the street unassisted. [LaineyGossip]
Happy 40th birthday to Jason Momoa. [Dlisted]
This freezer-baby story is so profoundly unsettling. [Pajiba]
Elderly gay peeps try out modern-day song lyrics. [OMG Blog]
I completely respect this con woman, tbh. [The Blemish]
Donald Trump & Don Lemon still hate each other. [Towleroad]
Luke Evans, Versace eyewear model. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Stassi Schroeder is engaged, congrats, I guess. [Jezebel]
