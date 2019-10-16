Kanye West really told Kim Kardashian that her sexiness hurt his soul

I know I have to cover a Kardashion story when there are suddenly feminist thinkpieces being written about some scene in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. So let’s get into it. In Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, they were showing scenes of the family preparing to go to the Met Gala. As everyone remembers, Kim wore that crazy Mugler corset-dress which gave her a “wet look.” It didn’t really seem on-theme, but sure. She was one of the most photographed people on the gala red carpet, which was Kim’s goal. Kanye was also there, but apparently he did not approve of Kim’s whole sexy look:

After almost a year of preparation, Kanye waited until the last second to make his feelings known—because apparently, Kim’s look is all about him! “Like, the corset, underwear, all that vibe…I just feel like I just went through this transition of being a rapper and lookin’ at all these girls,” he said. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit.” Kanye also made it clear that he’s not super into Kim showing off her body since he’s “someone that’s married and in love and the father of what’s about to be four kids.” Naturally, Kim wasn’t having this ridiculousness and seemed visibly pissed, saying, “The night before, you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look? You’re giving me really bad anxiety….I don’t need any more negative energy.” Kanye still pressed his point, though, saying, “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” while Kim shot back, “You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you’re on a journey and you’re in a transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.”

Kanye spent years bragging about Kim’s body and her sexiness and how much money she earns from selling her image as a pin-up bombshell. And now he wants her to tone it down? Horsesh-t. And this is totally about Kanye’s newfound preacher vibe – he suddenly wants Kim to be his conservative (MAGA?) church wife. And I would tell him to GTFO too.

Other stories involving Kim… her Halloween decorations are so funny/dumb: she’s doing a very chic pale-green pumpkin/gourd arrangement in a pile outside her house. And Kim has also posted a ton of photos from the Armenian baptisms of her children – go here to see.

Chicago in Armenia 🇦🇲 ✨ pic.twitter.com/M8lYThr2cC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 15, 2019