Kanye West really told Kim Kardashian that her sexiness hurt his soul

I know I have to cover a Kardashion story when there are suddenly feminist thinkpieces being written about some scene in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. So let’s get into it. In Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, they were showing scenes of the family preparing to go to the Met Gala. As everyone remembers, Kim wore that crazy Mugler corset-dress which gave her a “wet look.” It didn’t really seem on-theme, but sure. She was one of the most photographed people on the gala red carpet, which was Kim’s goal. Kanye was also there, but apparently he did not approve of Kim’s whole sexy look:
After almost a year of preparation, Kanye waited until the last second to make his feelings known—because apparently, Kim’s look is all about him!
“Like, the corset, underwear, all that vibe…I just feel like I just went through this transition of being a rapper and lookin’ at all these girls,” he said. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit.”
Kanye also made it clear that he’s not super into Kim showing off her body since he’s “someone that’s married and in love and the father of what’s about to be four kids.” Naturally, Kim wasn’t having this ridiculousness and seemed visibly pissed, saying, “The night before, you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look? You’re giving me really bad anxiety….I don’t need any more negative energy.”
Kanye still pressed his point, though, saying, “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” while Kim shot back, “You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you’re on a journey and you’re in a transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.”
Kanye spent years bragging about Kim’s body and her sexiness and how much money she earns from selling her image as a pin-up bombshell. And now he wants her to tone it down? Horsesh-t. And this is totally about Kanye’s newfound preacher vibe – he suddenly wants Kim to be his conservative (MAGA?) church wife. And I would tell him to GTFO too.
Other stories involving Kim… her Halloween decorations are so funny/dumb: she’s doing a very chic pale-green pumpkin/gourd arrangement in a pile outside her house. And Kim has also posted a ton of photos from the Armenian baptisms of her children – go here to see.
I hate when people suddenly have this transformations and expect you to change with them too. My sister and I still don’t speak we used to party hard together then she became saved and then she slowly cut me out off her life. Smh
My daughter’s SIL did the same thing. They had her husband’s vasectomy reversed because having sex is for procreating only. Her children get 3 presents at Christmas because that is all that Jesus received. They, maybe, see them twice a year – Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Yes, some people only live in extremes. And if you find actual balance, they get critical. Bieber is another one whose pendulum swung too far to the church.
My sister did that, too. Evangelical when she married. We were never particularly close, but she makes no effort to know my kid. She had 5, and my mom and I kept trying to keep them in our lives by visiting and having them stay with us. I could never have all of the kids at once, but I am grateful that she didn’t keep her kids from us. Her hubby is an evangelical narcissist, and she supports his every decision.
So did my sister. It created a huge wedge in her relationship with the rest of my family. We were fine with her new belief system (not for us but her choice) but she judged the hell out of us for not joining her at this fundamentalist church.
So did my sister. Turned 18 and met some older super religious lady and bam! Southern Baptist cult with 4 kids and we hardly talk. To be fair, we’ve never been close as I am not a bigot and I don’t believe in religion. It’s torn my whole family apart, my parents try to get them to put them in school but they just won’t because they want to shelter their children and it’s just sickening and sad.
While on the one hand I can “sort of” understand where Kayne is coming from – she is his wife and the mother of his children. But as Kaiser so aptly pointed out, he literally built her up and bragged about her sexiness/hotness for YEARS!!! Now you want her to tone it down? Yeah, GTFO
I remember years ago when she said she was going to tone down the sexy and then once he entered the picture she was practically his babrbie doll(he did the same to Amber Rose) and even convinced to do the full frontal Paper cover.
@Keekee EXACTLY! He would full on brag about her all the time! He really has issues, no offense.
Kim answer was on point. That’s all I have.
This. Men are not entitled to pure/modest wives, and the woman’s clothing and purity (or lack thereof) do not ‘make the man.’
Kanye gonna Kanye. It’s totally misogynistic. He will have her wearing mu mu’s soon and next year he will want her to be half naked again. I still don’t believe these two are in love. He is her chosen sperm donor and she is his dress up doll.
I really do love that Met Gala dress though. She looked gorgeous.
Kanye really is a nutcase.
Not too long ago Kanye talked about his porn addiction. He said before meeting Kim he would watch her “tape” hundreds of times and that’s probably one of the reasons he became infatuated with her. Now he’s all religious and wants her to change. Dude you knew who you were marrying ! But also the show is scripted and fake so it may all have been just for ratings as they do.
Unpopular Opinion: Kim looked great that night. It wasn’t exactly on theme, but whatever.
Kanye’s being ridiculous and I don’t want to talk about him. I can’t stand him.
Agreed! I think it was on theme- The current cover girl going as an amped up version OF HER COVER is on-point camp. It was well thought out and executed.
Kanye can take a walk….
While I disagree about the dress, I 100% support your second statement, so let’s go back to talking about the dress.
‘ol jackass.
I’ll take “Fake ass storyline that PMK came up with to give her prize grifter some feminist cred and an out in case of a divorce” for 10, Alex.
Why do people keep falling for this?
That was my first guess too, everything with them is always fake for TV.
But I can also totally believe he’s “changed” and wants her to also, because he’s a controlling narcissist.
Her “sexiness” hurts my soul too.
Since when are big rubber fakers sexy? Or a face so full of botox and fillers that it can’t express emotion?
I think he meant to say “trashiness”.
☝Part of the problem.
I know people keep saying this, but I can’t see this marriage lasting much longer.
he’s gone full Church Lady MAGAt, and she isn’t going to change her method of moneymaking any time soon. they’re never together. Ye needs to be medicated to be healthy, and he refuses to do so. what’s to say that he wouldn’t take his piousness to another level while in an extreme manic phase and decide that she needs to repent (die) for her “sins” of being sexy and showing her body? not being sarcastic here. if I were her, I’d worry about my and my kids safety.
I’m completely over Kanye but it’s a little irresponsible to insinuate that someone with no known history of domestic violence is suddenly going to kill his wife and kids. These are the types of negative stereotypes that both black men and people with mental illness constantly have to deal with.
but Leigh, sometimes it does happen like that. no history of any physical abuse in a family and then one day the mom or dad freaks out and kills the spouse and kids. skin color doesn’t play a part.
I’m not insinuating or implying that he’s likely to do that. I’m just saying that it happens, Kanye is unwell mentally, and who knows what he’s capable of. “it hurts my soul” is pretty dramatic/extreme language. if I were her, for HIS safety and my own, I’d want him to be healthy.
That’s a good point though. Possessive, misogynistic attitudes about female modesty and purity are behind a lot of femicide and different forms of violence women and girls face. That doesn’t necessarily mean that this will happen with these two. Hopefully it doesn’t. But demonizing and dehumanizing real and hypothetical immodest women is a part of the culture that people have gotten too comfortable with, and the emphasis is put on women toler8ing it rather than on dealing with it. It’s connected to victim-blaming too.
She is not sexy.. she seems like a ‘thing’
They make beautiful children.
That’s all I’ve got.
yup, same!
they really do. all four of those kids are cuties.
Ok.
He’s a sexist a-hole. Good for her for shuting that sh*t down.
This, and an immodest woman or girl has just as much right to stand up for herself as the girl or woman who was genuinely trying to be a classy good girl. Saying otherwise is inequality.
Ironically, since she got with him she’s become so OTT injected and waxed and tweaked and squeezed into his ugly clothes that she’s just about the complete opposite of sexy.
He had her doing some truly awful ads for his “clothing line” also.
She looks so overly altered now, it’s weird. I think that dress is really pretty and interesting, but she looks like a cartoon now and ruins it.
+1. You’re right on with all of your points!
Yet another reason Kanye can fuck right the fuck off! Now I’m cheering for Kim, First of Her Name, Mother of the Vultures of Culture, KARDASIAN!?!?!?!?!?!?!
Goddamn it folks, we are really in an extinction event. *sigh*
I don’t know if this was faked for the show but he’s done this before. Remember how he idolized Amber Rose and when he got with KK talked about having to take 30 showers first? Like AR was now dirty and disgusting? He’s a misogynist.
Yep. That was, and he is misogynistic. Too bad others will encourage it sometimes by shaming girls for not being chill about it.
In my opinion, if anything, she’s sleazy sexy!
I hate when people blame his BPD for his political views and misogyny.
This entire piece is straight out of The Onion.
Kanye literally has a bar that says “You’re such a fuckin’ hoe, I love it”. This wasn’t that long ago and he was referring to his wife. He’s becoming more a hypocrite the more religious he becomes which isn’t surprising.
Self-righteous, delusional (believing in imaginary things) and admitted mental illness is a toxic combination. He’s being allowed to deteriorate because the Jesus freaks think because he slaps god on everything it’s OK.
It’s not going to end well.