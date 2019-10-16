Matt Lauer ‘had an affair’ with a famous broadcaster, then pushed her out of NBC

There was a lot of information that came out about Matt Lauer as he was fired from NBC in November 2017 and more info came out afterwards. I’ve always thought that once Lauer was fired, women at NBC finally felt safe enough to start telling their stories (internally at NBC, or anonymously in interviews) without it leading to huge career repercussions, because that’s how much power Lauer had within NBC up until he was fired. Very few people could say anything about him to anyone. That being said, there were always rumors. Rumors of “affairs” and rumors of his sh-tty marriage and rumors of his treatment of female colleagues. This Page Six story reads like a blind item but I’m not going to be gross – this poor woman’s career was destroyed because she didn’t want to be Matt Lauer’s meat.
Disgraced “Today” anchor Matt Lauer allegedly had an affair with a famed and well-respected broadcaster, Page Six is exclusively told, representing a “clear imbalance of power.” The woman signed a nondisclosure agreement when she left NBC.
We have agreed not to name the broadcaster at her request, but a TV source said: “Matt had influence over everyone’s career — one word and your career would be sunk. I know there was a clear imbalance of power in this woman’s relationship with Matt.”
In his new book, “Catch and Kill,” Ronan Farrow also claims Lauer repeatedly harassed a fellow on-air NBC personality, who was allegedly forced to sign a strict NDA when she left the network in 2012. It’s not clear if it’s the same woman we’ve learned about. Farrow reports that the unnamed former NBC broadcaster claimed Lauer and another NBC exec propositioned her and made lewd comments about her during broadcasts. She said, “I was like meat on a hook … I would walk into work with a knot in my stomach. I would come home and cry.”
She alleged that when she turned the men down, she was “punished” and got fewer assignments, adding: “My career took a sharp nosedive.” Although she didn’t make a formal report to HR, she did tell colleagues. When she left, NBC forced her to sign a nondisclosure agreement that waived her right to sue and banned her from making disparaging comments about the network, the book states.
I think I know who it is, if it’s the same woman in Page Six’s story and Ronan Farrow’s story. But the thing is, it actually sounds like about three women who all got pushed out of NBC years before Lauer was fired. Part of Lauer’s argument is now that he did NOT have that much power at NBC. Which is clearly bullsh-t – he walked around 30 Rockefeller like a king, and whoever wasn’t “in favor” with him got pushed out or punished by the executives.
If this is Ann Curry and they made her announce her departure on air while sitting next to Matt Lauer….I don’t even have words.
Yup
Remember how during her farewell he tried to hug her and she was NOT having it? If it is her that moment is even uglier than we realized.
Ann, or Tamryn Hall, or Natalie Morales.
I remember there being blind items about it back then. People knew the situation was fishy af.
Didn’t Ann Curry leave in 2015? This says the person left in 2012. I could be wrong!
She left the Today show in 2012 and NBC in 2015. The awkward AF goodbye speech next to Matt Lauer was in 2012.
I believe her and all the brave women who have come forward. It is time for all of these women to be heard and for them to get justice!
If it is who I suspect it is then that would explain a LOT about their departure and the machinations around it.
I remember hearing rumors about Natalie Morales as well.
I was about to write this!
I remember hearing about Natalie and Matt as if it were a consensual thing, but given the uneven power between the two and Matt’s predatory behavior, add her to the list of his casualties. I feel so badly for these women who just wanted to go to work and not be harassed…
I always heard the same Noodle. The word “affair” is so wrongly used when it comes to him and the power dynamics and abuse.
Yep,Natalie went to California-she did what?Like,Hollywood gossip or something and since he’s been gone She back on air in NYC a lot.
The timing sounds like Ann Curry. But there’s also the longstanding rumor about his affair with Natalie Morales, who remained at NBC. Maybe both?
In any case the power dynamics make it all incredibly disturbing. He’s a complete pig.
Wasn’t Ann’s departure 2015/2016? That was some time after Soshi which was 2014. The timing is off.
Ann Curry left the Today show in 2012.
Really ???!!!! If seems like it was more recent.
I think it’s two different people. The quotes about having a knot in her stomach are from Ann, but I don’t think she’s the one who had the affair with him.
I always heard rumors about him and Natalie morales.
Who is Natalie Morales? for $2000 please, Alex Trebek
Tho not sure on the timing re Natalie and I stopped watching after he screwed over Snn Curry, a True journalist.
Do you remember the story about Brad Pitt and Angelina wanting Ann to have the exclusive about one of their pregnancies (probably the twins), and Matt was ticked because he thought he should get it? I never knew if that was just gossip, but the new revelations do put some context behind it.
@ Noodle. Yep, I remember that and afterwards both Brad and Angie were very strict about who they would do interviews with. It was basically anyone but Lauer. Angie and Al Roker had a nice report when she was promoting Unbroken and I think he did a few more after that with her.
Interesting. I bet Lauer hit on Angelina over the years and she was like “no more”.
Don’t forget his gross comments to Anne Hathaway too. I bet he often used his position to hit on actresses and such.
IIRC, after Ann Curry left they did a couple of interviews with Tom Brokaw (who also ended up being accused of sexual harassment.) I think Matt Lauer was an open secret and they didn’t want anything to do with him.
what’s also disturbing is how the NBC honchos kept covering his a$$ by forcing his victims to what seem very abusive NDA, disguised by normal procedure of termination. Those people need to be outed as well
@Clay, their legal department just put out pages of rebuttals to the claims in Farrow’s book. Pages. Unfortunately, it will probably take one of his victims to come forward with receipts to prove they are culpable. How they could NOT be culpable is beyond me.
Watching the Ann Curry departure knowing what we know now, it’s like a horror movie.
And it’s also good to remember that – unless there’s something she’s keeping private – Ann wasn’t sexually harassed as much as she was bullied by Lauer and his bros – they made fun of her, berated her, etc. And that’s the thing about this toxic culture and the monsters who create it. It they want to F you, they will harass you about that. If they don’t want to F you (too old, not attractive enough for them, not their type), they will bully you another way. They don’t view women as fully formed people, just objects designed to serve them, or if you’re not hot enough, to get rid of.
Mumbles, this. All of this. I was commenting on the Renner/Pacheco situation, and men are encouraged to think like this. It’s why women are questioned when they fight for their freedom and that of their children. It’s why women are talked over, like Biden did to Warren last night. Most men think that women are like pets, that we are not fully human. I didn’t used to think this. Now NO ONE can convince me that is not true. We deal with it at work, standing in line at the grocery store, in social interactions, on the street. We normalize it, but it’s toxic.
It took a long time for me to meet a man who doesn’t think like that. A long, long time. I am so grateful for my husband. And he has entitlement issues, too, but he hears me and processes what I say. He has to be called out occasionally, too. This is cultural, and too many men don’t respect women as fully human because of entrenched paternalism
I remember the wide eyes my first boyfriend had when I very straightforwardly told him. “I, and all the women you have ever known, am a human being, just like you.” He had been going off about how I was not like the “other girls”. He told me he had never thought of women like that before.
So true. It was a horror movie even back then – but NOW. NOW, just, ugh. How are the rest of us, in our dumb whatever jobs, supposed to get through this shit when famous, wealthy, and successful women are still getting demoralized, victimized, and harassed?
It says the woman left the network in 2012, but I can’t find anyone that fits (Ann left the Today Show in 2012 but was with NBC through 2015).
It’s been reported that another woman there confided in Ann Curry, and she reported Lauer to executives, around 2012. And that’s when he had her kicked off the anchor desk. He’s lucky she didn’t stab him on live TV.
It was Natalie. Such an abusive ass.
I don’t think Ann would go near Lauer. They never seemed to like each other at all. But the time line only fits Ann. Hoo boy, if it’s her it sure explains a lot. Matt Lauer is a disgusting, scum sucking POS.
I’ll never understand why NBC thought he was so valuable in the first place.
OMG thank you. Even if you didn’t know he was a monster, he was always a creepy douchebag, completely devoid of charm. How was he EVER a morning host? It’s one thing to have a Charlie Rose, who successfully gaslit scores of people into not seeing his dark side. But who got duped by this creepo? JFC.
You guys, I think that the broadcaster is Maria Menounos. She left the network around 2011-2012. Natalie Morales is still doing special reporting for NBC.
It’s revolting. I watched The Today Show for two decades? HellifIknow, but I was home with the kids, and that was my ‘every’ morning. When the planes leveled the towers, I was watching through that program. And I remember how furious I was concerning the handling of Ann. Granted, I didnt like her for every interview as she has a style. She’s far superior with in-depth coverage. Off the cuff isn’t her cup of matcha. In any case, I was furious for her and despised NBC.
Since around 2009, whenever we bought our first Roku, watching programmed television through cable and/or satellite began its exodus in our family. We became strictly streaming and strictly mobile devices. And when Ann left in 2015ish, I remember having to search the story and watch clips. Knowing about Matt now, everything that unfolded on that show historically was painted with entirely different brush strokes. It’s quite sickening and has been yet another reason I’m such a cynical pessimist with a tell-all resting bitch face.
I truly hope his life is shit, but I know it’s not. He’s walking around shaking his damn head at ‘pmsing women and their neurosis.’ He’s a far superior being who was simply expressing his aggressive love for the opposite sex. Barf. That whole glib-obtuse interview with crazy Tom Cruise takes on new meaning. Hell, all his narcissistic interviews do.
This is stomach churning. I really don’t have any words for this.