Duchess Kate & William visited a mountain settlement, got feathered headpieces

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today in Pakistan. After flying to the Hindu Kush mountains to look like Spanish conquistadors eyeballing a glacier, they went to a remote mountain settlement of Bumburet in the Chitral region to meet with the Kalash people. Princess Diana had also visited the settlement decades ago, and the people remembered Diana well. They were there to see the damage from a 2015 flood (from the melting glacier, see how it’s all connected?). They met with victims of the flood and they continued to highlight global warming.
Maybe it’s just the photos I’m looking at, but William continues to be an absolute charisma vacuum on this tour (arguably on every tour). Kate seemed especially keen though – she was happily talking to people and enjoying herself as she and William both wore feathered headdresses. Kate is really capable of being so cute and personable in these situations, which is one of the reasons why I’ve never really bought the “Kate has crippling social anxiety” argument. I don’t think she does. I think she enjoys some events and doesn’t enjoy others and she doesn’t really have a poker face about it.
Also: for all of this “following in Diana’s footsteps” stuff with the tour, it’s a wonder that few sites have mentioned WHY Diana was so interested in Pakistan for years. It’s because of her lover Hasnat Khan, the man she was deeply in love with, the man she dreamt of marrying when her divorce was finalized. She hoped her Pakistan tours would convince him that they could be together and happily live in both worlds. Khan remained unconvinced, and he was reportedly quite horrified when Diana met his mother during one of her tours.
That first pic, I wonder if that is how he will look when wearing the crown when he is king. Lord help us.
LOL, I was just thinking that despite the weird expression he looked… better? I kind of want him to just shave his head, I think he’d look younger if he did.
At this point William and Kate have very little impact on the world stage. No one cares about their tour…so sad
What do you get from lyin? Have you seen how many people in Pak & Pakistani diaspora and foreigners who don’t know much about Pakistan absolutely digging this tour? Go and take a quick look on the social media hashtag and see the love from everyone. Yeah you might not like the Cambridges but they are representing Pakistan in the way they are supposed to. Their tour is definitely making a positive impact.
Agree with Guest. I’m loving it all.
If you’re from the US, you probably don’t care. The world is bigger than the US. *shrugs*
Emelia: Pakistanis do care. This trip is a big deal for us. Please don’t speak for us.
Speaking from where I am(the UK), British News Networks don’t seem to be dedicating any time to it but I think that’s more down to the fact Brexit is scheduled for the 31st and there’s little information on what will happen as well as the news surrounding Harry Dune’s death is simply more important than two royals in Pakistan, you know? But I will say BBC and ITV both covered the WellChild Speech this afternoon and had experts on to speak about it…
I just wish I could enjoy Cambridge pictures the way I used to but the last year has shown me these two are willing to push anyone under the bus to avoid scrutiny including their pregnant sister in law and now it’s hard to even look at them…
I have family in both Pakistan and India. We all care and this tour makes a difference as it is politically and culturally significant in strengthening UK-Pakistan ties. And as a UK resident, I can confirm that there is nation wide interest and positive feedback about how this is soft diplomacy at its finest (which is what Royals are expected to do) while also championing worthwhile causes like child development, education & climate change. Find something else to moan about.
In the words of my old dance school instructor,”Fake It To You Make it People! Someone is paying for this mess”. That’s all I got but looking forward to the other events.
The body language in that first picture is not good. The slight grimacing from both of them makes it look like there’s some tension between them.
Everytime Kate talks in front of William he looks like he wishes she wouldn’t… I remember a countdown they did at a radio station and when she would speak he would look at her and blink uncontrollably.
Girl that is not your leather vest. That’s all I came to say.
Just wanted to add something about anxiety. I have anxiety and panic issues which do affect my everyday life. I tend to avoid many social situations and often feel physically ill and have panic attack leading up to places/events I do go to. It doesn’t matter if it’s something I want to do or not, I still get the panic. Once I’m there or if I’m in a situation that I didn’t have time to anticipate, I usually can act as though everything is all right. I’ve had people tell me that there’s no way I suffer from anxiety like I do because I look okay. It’s just an act, and it’s exhausting to keep up sometimes. I have no idea if Kate has anxiety or not, but I just wanted to share my experience.
Also you can feel anxious at some events or on some days and not others.
“She hoped her Pakistan tours would convince him that they could be together and happily live in both worlds.”
Sorry but this is absolutely incorrect! she did not make these visits just to meet Hasnat Khan’s family. She wanted to marry him and did meet them during her trips BUT her trips in 1996 and 1997 were as a guest of Imran Khan and his then-wife Jemima Khan, a good friend of hers, to raise funds for Imran’s cancer hospital. that was the main purpose of her tours and that is the reason why she is beloved in Pakistan.
Hasnat was very realistic about there being no future with Diana and I suspect they wouldn’t have lasted just like Imran and Jemima. I’m of the opinion that Hasnat Khan is a thoroughly decent man who has been very loyal to Diana always. Nice she had some people in her life who didn’t sell her out.
Kate actually looks quite comfortable and relaxed on this tour so far. More so than Wills. I reckon they woefully under-use her. I also don’t buy this social anxiety business. She has done public speaking and she is fine at it. With a decent speech writer and savvy team she could be an excellent figurehead for whatever causes she wanted. Considering how engaged she looks on this tour I am even starting to question the laziness narrative around her. I wonder if ultimately she does so little and fades into the background because Wills feels threatened by the attention she would otherwise get? He seems pretty threatened by everyone else with more charisma and drive than him. Why would his wife be an exception?
Your comment is quite a reach. Why don’t you provide some proof William is threatened by anyone’s presence or ability? I’ve always viewed him as quite the reluctant heir, personally.
I used to be a big fan of Wills – his and Kate’s wedding is the only royal wedding – heck royal event – I have ever made an effort to attend (I lived in London at the time). But over this past year, I have become convinced that he has been behind a lot of the targeted attacks on the Sussexes. There are a number of examples, but that photo call for the Cambridge’s commercial flight following the onslaught in the media about the Sussexes’ use of private jets alone is enough of a petty and mean spirited act for me to completely overhaul my previous positive view of him.
“quite the reluctant heir”, THIS!!!!
IMHO, This is the reason Bill Cambridge really does not want anyone doing anything because he does as little as possible as he is very “reluctant” to be a true WORKING Royal and the more work other royals due the lazier he looks.
IMHO, Bill Cambridge wants all the ROYAL perks and no ROYAL responsibilities.
That’s not really a fair assessment of social anxiety. Who knows if Kate has it, but I do, and it’s not just a blanket over all activities. Sometimes I’m ok, sometimes I can fake it, and sometimes I’m about to spiral. I have a very extrovert, presenting type career and it can be hell for me, but I think sometimes we need to just bite the bullet and do what we need to/what challenges us.
Agree with you, Gingerbread. I have anxiety and panic issues which do affect my everyday life. I tend to avoid many social situations and often feel physically ill and have panic attack leading up to places/events I do go to. It doesn’t matter if it’s something I want to do or not, I still get the panic. Once I’m there or if I’m in a situation that I didn’t have time to anticipate, I usually can act as though everything is all right. I’ve had people tell me that there’s no way I suffer from anxiety like I do because I look okay. It’s just an act, and it’s exhausting to keep up sometimes. I have no idea if Kate has anxiety or not, but I just wanted to share my experience.
At least Kate appears to be genuinely interested and moved. William always looks like he is barely managing to endure these kinds of visits.
Yeah I can’t knock her here because she does look genuinely interested and engaged in the above pictures.
They are visiting some very lovely places, but I feel like most of the media is only focusing on clothing and “following in Diana’s footsteps”. I know the news stories may be different in Pakistan, but outside of Pakistan the reports are mostly about hair and fashion. People are ridiculing the BBC right now because they just posted an article about Kate’s outfits mirroring Diana’s.
What I got from these pictures is that Kate should wear bright colors more often.
They look good humored about it all, at least to me. It’s good that their clothes do not try to overshadow the bright traditional gifts.