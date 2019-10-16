Duchess Kate & William visited a mountain settlement, got feathered headpieces

Embed from Getty Images

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today in Pakistan. After flying to the Hindu Kush mountains to look like Spanish conquistadors eyeballing a glacier, they went to a remote mountain settlement of Bumburet in the Chitral region to meet with the Kalash people. Princess Diana had also visited the settlement decades ago, and the people remembered Diana well. They were there to see the damage from a 2015 flood (from the melting glacier, see how it’s all connected?). They met with victims of the flood and they continued to highlight global warming.

Maybe it’s just the photos I’m looking at, but William continues to be an absolute charisma vacuum on this tour (arguably on every tour). Kate seemed especially keen though – she was happily talking to people and enjoying herself as she and William both wore feathered headdresses. Kate is really capable of being so cute and personable in these situations, which is one of the reasons why I’ve never really bought the “Kate has crippling social anxiety” argument. I don’t think she does. I think she enjoys some events and doesn’t enjoy others and she doesn’t really have a poker face about it.

Also: for all of this “following in Diana’s footsteps” stuff with the tour, it’s a wonder that few sites have mentioned WHY Diana was so interested in Pakistan for years. It’s because of her lover Hasnat Khan, the man she was deeply in love with, the man she dreamt of marrying when her divorce was finalized. She hoped her Pakistan tours would convince him that they could be together and happily live in both worlds. Khan remained unconvinced, and he was reportedly quite horrified when Diana met his mother during one of her tours.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images