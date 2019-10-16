A superfast hair straightening brush, a studded headband and a fitness journal



I bought the Halloween wrap dress we talked about last week. Although it wasn’t too tight it seems to be made for shorter women (I’m 5’8″) as the waist falls right under my ribs. Plus it fits snug and my size is usually a little looser on me. It’s not supposed to be an empire waist dress, so I returned it. This week I treated myself to new retro sneakers, but they were too small in my regular size and I was bummed. I also got a new Epson printer which is coming today! I’ve had the same printer for over seven years, it’s a Kodak and it works pretty well but it’s time to upgrade. Today I’m thinking about fall clothes and some other stuff.

A versatile 3/4 sleeve faux wrap dress in so many cute prints



I’ve enthused about wrap dresses so many times here. They’re flattering, versatile and can be worn for casual events or layered and accessorized for almost any occasion. This faux wrap dress by PattyBoutik has 4.3 stars, 859 ratings and an A from Fakespot! It comes in sizes x-small to x-large and in 34 supercute prints. Check out the prints, I don’t think there’s a single one I wouldn’t wear! Plus they’re all under $40. Women call this “beautiful,” “the perfect dress,” say that it’s comfortable and fits so well. It’s also said to be “perfect for curvy girls.” I want to buy a few even though I own over a dozen wrap dresses already. Oh and you can wear tights and a light jacket with this for fall. Here are links to a 3/4 sleeve plus sized wrap dress and a plus sized wrap dress that comes in both longer and shorter sleeves.

A formfitting faux leather moto jacket



This stylish faux leather moto jacket is the number one best seller in women’s leather and faux leather jackets on Amazon and it’s easy to see why. It has 4.2 stars, almost 4,000 ratings and a C from Fakespot, which is decent for clothing. It comes in a whopping 44 color and cut options, some with hoodies and with gold or silver accents. Look at the red one! It’s in sizes x-small to xx-large, all under $60. Women call it “very well made,” “super cute and comfy,” and say the “quilting is beautiful.” You can even zip out the hoodie on that version. Some say it runs small so you may want to order a size up.

An affordable and portable light therapy lamp for those gloomy winter days



I’ve owned this light therapy lamp from Carex for almost three years (not the one above). It still works for me but if I use it too long I notice I feel anxious. Plus it’s much pricier than other models. The light therapy lamp I’m recommending is the portable HappyLight from Verilux, which is less than $35. It has 4.3 stars, over 1,600 ratings and a C from Fakespot, which is good for this category. Reviewers call it “bright, compact, and effective,” write that it made a noticeable difference in their seasonal depression, and like how portable it is. The downside is that it does have to be positioned at eye level. (H/t to US Magazine! Also I thought I picked this one out myself after seeing the headline about a light therapy device. I didn’t realize that it was this same one until later.)

A hair straightening brush that works as well as professional tools



I own a hair straightening brush by Adore, my mom actually reads these posts and bought it for me after I wrote about it. It’s great for making your hair look sleek when you don’t want a fully straight look and when you don’t have much time. I’m featuring this hair straightening brush by Tymo as it has great reviews and looks promising. This has 626 reviews, 4.5 stars and a C from Fakespot. Women rave about how well it works and how much they love their hair after using it. It’s called more comb-like than a brush and is said to be super fast compared to other straighteners. It’s also said to give a natural look, to straighten quickly and to do less damage than other straightening tools. Great here’s another thing I want.

Lotion with coconut oil and vanilla for soothing dry winter skin



This extra creamy coconut and vanilla Miracle Oil blend by OGX is among the bestselling lotion. It’s just $5.79 for 19.5 ounces of product! It has 348 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B from Fakespot. The scent is called “heaven in a bottle” that’s “beachy” without being overpowering. It’s said to “banish dry, flaky, itchy skin,” to absorb quickly without being greasy and to even work on dry feet.

A studded headband to look badass on bad hair days



Everyone loved Angelina Jolie’s studded headband at a recent Maleficent premiere so I went looking for studded headbands. This set of two headbands by popink features a studded and velvet version for just $7. Other sets feature pearls and grommets, with all of them under $12. They’re said to be comfortable and to look just like the photos. (This is a newer product and it’s unclear if the reviews are legit.) I’m also interested in a wider band with smaller pearls after seeing this cute headband Brie Larson wore recently. Here’s a link to something similar to Brie’s. Also here’s a link to another headband that’s studded. That’s the one featured at the bottom of this page and it’s closer in style to Angelina’s.

A easy-to-use fitness journal to motivate you on those cold winter days





I am a to-do list maker and I love using ClutterBug’s daily planner which came with her first book, Real Life Organizing (If you buy the Kindle version for just $3.99 you can get a PDF bundle with planner pages.) Using that every day has really helped me center my daily activities around my goals. This 90 day wellness planner by Pretty Simple Press is just $7 and has a clear, easy-to-use format to help you focus on your nutrition and fitness. It has daily pages where you enter your meals, exercise, hydration and hours of sleep. It also has a body stats and goals section along with motivating quotes. People call it a “super easy, daily journal for fitness and nutrition” and say it’s “straightforward” and that they love using it.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post!