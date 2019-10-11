Angelina Jolie wore a McQueen LBD & an amazing studded headband in the UK

Embed from Getty Images

The day after the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning did a photocall in London. I have no idea if they knew what the backdrop would be, and my guess is that Angelina Jolie did not realize that photographers were going to ask her to pose perfectly in front of the Maleficent backdrop so that her head was perfectly lined with with the “horns.” Angelina did it with glee and a dash of mom-dorkiness. I truly imagine her getting excited about how the photos would turn out.

Angelina wore Alexander McQueen – a slinky black dress with lace sleeves and shoulders. I’m not a lace fan, but I like the look of the sleeves. Elle wore a red Gucci suit and she looked amazing. But the best part of this photocall was absolutely Angelina’s studded headband. That is SO MUCH fun. I would have worn that hell out of that when I was a goth teen. I hope that studded headband is some Maleficent merch because so many girls will want it.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports that Angelina has “tried to help mend” the relationship between Brad Pitt and Maddox. But Brad is “disappointed” that he and Maddox are not closer. A source told Us Weekly: “Maddox hasn’t been receptive. And for Brad, it’s a tremendous loss. With Maddox overseas, Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother.” I know Angelina has gotten a lot of sh-t about how she allegedly “alienated” the kids against Brad, but it always seemed to me like he alienated himself from them and Pax and Maddox were the ones old enough to make the choice not to see Brad. Brad could choose to respect their choice and hope that they can eventually reconnect. Or Brad could continue to smear Angelina and play it like everything is her fault.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images