Angelina Jolie wore a McQueen LBD & an amazing studded headband in the UK

The day after the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning did a photocall in London. I have no idea if they knew what the backdrop would be, and my guess is that Angelina Jolie did not realize that photographers were going to ask her to pose perfectly in front of the Maleficent backdrop so that her head was perfectly lined with with the “horns.” Angelina did it with glee and a dash of mom-dorkiness. I truly imagine her getting excited about how the photos would turn out.
Angelina wore Alexander McQueen – a slinky black dress with lace sleeves and shoulders. I’m not a lace fan, but I like the look of the sleeves. Elle wore a red Gucci suit and she looked amazing. But the best part of this photocall was absolutely Angelina’s studded headband. That is SO MUCH fun. I would have worn that hell out of that when I was a goth teen. I hope that studded headband is some Maleficent merch because so many girls will want it.
Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports that Angelina has “tried to help mend” the relationship between Brad Pitt and Maddox. But Brad is “disappointed” that he and Maddox are not closer. A source told Us Weekly: “Maddox hasn’t been receptive. And for Brad, it’s a tremendous loss. With Maddox overseas, Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother.” I know Angelina has gotten a lot of sh-t about how she allegedly “alienated” the kids against Brad, but it always seemed to me like he alienated himself from them and Pax and Maddox were the ones old enough to make the choice not to see Brad. Brad could choose to respect their choice and hope that they can eventually reconnect. Or Brad could continue to smear Angelina and play it like everything is her fault.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Ahhh pictures aren’t working on my phone! I wanna see!
As for Brad & the boys: he’s reaping what he sowed. I feel bad for the whole family because it’s a loss for everyone to not have those relationships, but also it was up to him to protect his own relationships with his kids, not on Angelina.
For some reason the photos aren’t coming up. It says incorrect URL 😣
“Now Maddox is away, Pax won’t be influenced”… Shame on Brad for continuing to put the blame on Maddox for the estrangement. Maddox is a child while Brad is a man in his 50s. It’s really disgusting.
Angelina looks beautiful these days and I want that headband for when I travel through the underground. I could use that to get a seat during the rush hour 😂
I hope this is made up by US Weekly because this is a pretty jacked up comment and puts the blame on Maddox with regards to Pax not wanting to have anything to do with him. Pretty sure Pax can think for himself and knows how he feels about the fractured relationship.
That sounds exactly like Brad. Ever since she filed for divorce his sources have run to US Weekly, Page six and People magazine trying to put the blame on Angelina and Maddox instead of himself. He seems to make almost no effort with the kids and despite them coming to an agreement for custody a while ago Angelina still has them most of the time. He hasn’t even been seen with the kids anywhere in public in more than 3 years. It’s really fucked up.
I love the headband, hate the dress – it’s very mother of the bride. Elle`s suit is cute.
My opinions exactly.
Same here. Love the headband, but the dress is very “secret mistress at the funeral” to me.
Love Elle’s red suit.
“…secret mistress at the funeral.” Thanks for the laugh, lucy2. And I agree, but the headband makes it a little edgier. Elle’s look is brilliant.
It’s dowdy, even on Angelina Jolie.
Love the headband detail! It’s kind of unlike her to wear such things, isn’t it? She’s totally pulling it off, though. Love Elle’s little tie, too!! She always keeps it interesting.
I love how AJ is right next to the headpiece for Maleficent. Not a great look but I’m so happy she is experimenting with different looks. That’s what it’s all about!!! Everyone looks great.
Love the headband. It is nice to see Angelina venturing out of her style zone.
Angie has had a lot of fun with the fashion on this junket. It’s interesting to see her lean back into actress mode. During their marriage, the whole narrative was “she’s moving away from acting, maybe she’ll direct but it’ll be mostly humanitarian work from now on” I wonder if it was the break up or just general life-direction rethinking that made her change her mind. With the Marvel movie and probably another Malificent in the works, she’s on at least a 5-year plan…
Elle’s outfit gere is FLAWLESS!!!
I *NEED* that headband. If I can’t find one to buy I can make one out of an old choker I have.
That red suit 😍😍😍
This is not a good silhouette for her… But I appreciate that she’s seemingly having a little fun with fashion this junket.