Angelina Jolie in Ralph and Russo at the UK ‘Maleficent’ premiere: stunning?

Here are photos from last night’s London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The biggest look is Angelina Jolie in Ralph and Russo, a gown which was likely customized for this very premiere, and obviously tailored for her body. There is basically a gold “harness” with the bodice of this dress, and the fabric seems like silk tulle with sequins or beading. There’s also a pointed shoulder detail and what amounts to a cape. All in all… I like that it’s a BIG look and that she went all-out. But this dress isn’t my favorite? The back of the dress looks like a curtain valance and I find the dress with the hair to be too matronly.
Speaking of Matron Jolie, four of her kids joined her at the premiere – everybody but Pax and Maddox (who is in college). Zahara in particular has been outdoing her mom with her (Z’s) premiere looks. Did Angelina agree to allowing Zahara to get couture for the promotion too? Also: as Angelina walked the carpet, her lawyers and Brad Pitt’s lawyers were basically filing an extension on their never-ending divorce negotiations. They have everything worked out except for the financials, and they’re asking a private judge to help them work through the financial stuff. The court agreed as long as they pay for the private judge themselves. More than three years! Three times as long as the marriage!
For some reason, Michelle Pfeiffer wasn’t at the premiere, but Elle Fanning was there and she and Angelina coordinated their looks – Elle wore Armani Prive and Sutra Jewel opal earrings. She’s so beautiful. I’m adding some bonus Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Just stunning. I think the tattoos save it from being too matronly. My favorite dress, though, is Zahara’s. LOVE.
She looked absolutely stunning and regal like the queen she is.
Elle’s dress is one of my favourites, so pretty and princess like.
Michelle was probably tired and in pain as she hurt her wrist.
As for Brad, him & his team probably didn’t like the fact that Angelina received this much love and respect during the promotion.
Thankfully, Angelina seems genuinely happy and back to pre Brad personality. He subdued her and she is now free again.
Shiloh looks so much like Brad!
They filed to extend the use of private judge that they are using since January of 2017. Blast is concluding that this is for financial reasons, but when they signed custody agreement last November, they issued statement that this is not a permanent agreement but a temporary one, to move things in the right direction. I think they are waiting for Brad to be able to take more responsibilities for children, as he is healing from his problems. So yeah, I think that is a primary issue there, not finances.
Angelina’s dress from London premiere was not my favorite, but I like her hair and makeup.
Elle’s look is perfection!
Knox is GORGEOUS! He and Pax take after AJ in that stop-your-heart looks.
I love how young Vivian looks. Very sweet and age- appro. Zahara too; dressed up but age appropriate. She’s obviously the fashionista of the kids.
Angelina has such good looking kids. Love that they seem close.
I think Angie’s look kind of failed for me, and I hate saying this because of her previous issues, and as a big chested girl myself, but her bust looks to big and heavy in it. With smaller chesticles I think this would have looked better. Just my opinion, don’t hate me.
Yeah, there’s something unflattering about the bust line of that dress…a deeper v neckline would help it
FLAWLESS!
Just perfect: dress, makeup and especially the hair.
Her makeup looks clean and fresh and her hair is simple. I think it works with this dress because this gorgeous dress is doing the most. Sparkles, a gold harness, and a cape is enough for the look, her hair and makeup didn’t need to compete with it. Although, really, nothing can compete with THAT FACE.
Stunning indeed. The best look so far.
I love the glittery fabric, just wish the dress was a little more simplified. There’s an awful lot going on there, and I don’t love the boob harness design.
Same for Elle’s dress, I would prefer a little less “stuff”.
I love Angie’s glittery dress except for those poky shoulders.
Elle’s looks like a fishnet was dropped over her; I really don’t like that gown or the color of it.
She looks stunning. That face! This is high drama, and while I don’t like the dress overall, I like elements of the it. The cape/veil of sheer fabric with sequins is beautiful and reminds me of a sari. The front, though. Ugh. Everyone has different taste, of course, but I personally can’t stand any visible lingerie details/underwire in a bodice. The boob outlining is heinous.
Best so far. A plus my Queen!
AJ looks gorgeous as usual but I’m not a fan of the dress. Zahara is quite the fashonista! She looks very pretty! I like Elle’s gown. Pretty color and she is at the right age to do princessy.
Stunning!
Elle and Zahara are lovely as well.
I agree. I really respect the fact that the children seem to follow different directions with their passions.
Maddox is studying bio chemistry, Pax seems to like cooking, Zaharia is into jewellery designing, Shiloh will one day become an UN ambassador and not sure about the twins.
I don’t think one of those children wants to into Hollywood.
WOW! You know a lot about her kids.