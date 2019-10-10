Prince Harry wants to ‘protect Meghan’ & ‘he wants to protect his nest’

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed their lawsuits against the Mail on Sunday, The Sun and The Daily Mirror, I said I was surprised by the lack of follow-up reporting on Harry and Meghan’s headspace and whether they’re really prepared for what could be a lengthy, multi-front battle against the people (mostly men) who believe they are the gatekeepers of all things British, right and royal. So far…that reporting still hasn’t happened. But both Us Weekly and People Magazine are trying to cover some aspect of it. Us Weekly says all of this is about Harry protecting Meghan:
Taking a stand. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s decision to take legal action against the British media wasn’t “about one negative story or incident,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“It’s an accumulation, and Harry refuses to sit and do nothing as the British press scrutinizes Meghan and invades her privacy,” the source explains. “Meghan comes across as a strong woman, but she’s been deeply affected by the negative stories about her.”
The source adds that the 35-year-old prince is ”worried that the recent escalation of press intrusion has an impact on his relationship with Meghan, as well as their relationship with the royal family and the public.”
About two months ago, we were being told that Meghan didn’t read the tabloids and she didn’t pay any attention to whatever the smear of the day was at any given time. I didn’t believe that. And it turns out I was right to not believe it. Meghan has been paying attention, and I don’t think Harry’s statement would have been that “burn it all down” if Meghan hadn’t been so deeply affected by all of the sh-tty stories. People Magazine says basically the same thing: this is all about Harry trying to protect Meghan.
Prince Harry is taking care of his family by taking on the press. Last week, the royal dad slammed British tabloids for their “ruthless campaign” against his wife, Meghan Markle.
“He is looking at ways to protect Meghan and he is worried about Archie,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He wants to protect his nest, and this is the only way he can think of doing so.”
The royal couple’s aggressive moves have come as a surprise to even palace aides, including those who work with other members of the royal family. Some insiders said the timing distracted from the positive work Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, achieved during their 10-day tour of Africa.
“This is a separate and private issue that has been willfully introduced and has sabotaged some of the great work they were doing,” says historian Robert Lacey.
But for Harry and Meghan, who are funding the legal actions themselves, there was no choice. “To stand back and do nothing,” said Harry, “would be contrary to everything we believe in.”
I’m still enjoying all of the breast-beating about how It Distracted From The Tour. News of the lawsuit came out in the last 30 hours of a 10 day tour, and Meghan and Harry continued to do their jobs and pose for photos and meet with people and all eyes were on them because of the lawsuit, even as the reporters were bugging out. As for Harry protecting Meghan… yep. That’s absolutely what is happening. But if I can give the Sussexes a free tip: it’s not an argument about “privacy.” It’s an argument about bullying and racism and sexism in the press.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, cover courtesy of Us Weekly.
Good. The british press have no chill and Harry and Meghan have shut up while taking abuse for three years.
Why doesn’t he call it what it is? I agree with you – what Meghan has been experiencing at the hands of the press is not about privacy.
Because legally that’s not actually a case. The lawsuit itself IS about privacy. He is going after them with what he can and in legal matters you have to make it as clear and straightforward as possible. The issue specifically being brought to court is about the publication of a private letter. If he wants to ensure they win he can’t muddy the legal waters and give the Sun and DM a cause to say “see, it’s not about the letter at all.”
No, I get that the suit is about privacy. I just meant that the press is so blatantly racist, why not call them out on it? Maybe just remind them that he and most everyone recognizes racism when they see it.
Are they actually “leaving England forever” as the cover claims? ( leaving for… Scotland? Wales? Ireland?)
I’m curious to see how it plays out – he seems to have found himself a public role and a cause with this, not just a lawsuit.
Before he was known as the “spare” and the party boy and the romantic prince who married an actress. This – after the unholy terrible mess they were dragged through – allows him to be perceived as a serious man in public. It may be the making of him, from a public standpoint.
Harry’s being smart.
The role of the spare is a poisoned chalice and it only worsens with time.🙁😟
Difficult to believe now, but Andrew was the heir/spare and war-hero hearthrob, he was actually preferred to Charles – look at him now.
Princess Margaret was not only a spare and sister to a Queen & daughter of a King, lived the life of a wastrel and was a figure of pity/contempt in her later years.
Seeing how the press have been salivating over the ‘perfect Cambridges’, while taking salvo after salvo against the Sussexes, is only the beginning of how this’ll playout.
And like other spares, Harry will be collateral damage and roadkill for the press to pick on.
In the beginning after the wedding I believe Meghan avoided her press, but after we found out she was pregnant it’s been relentless and then her father’s behavior probably affects her most of all.
I agree. The press has been vicious and sadistic with their need to humiliate Meghan. I believe that her father betraying her and working with the tabloids probably hurt Meghan more than anything else.
It’s not just privacy and racism, it’s the personal vendettas that many seem to have towards them. They are furious that the Sussexes haven’t played all and are fighting against them. So they sabotage and incite hatred. They tried to to that with the vogue cover and Harry’s Travel project. It’s like they’re personally upset that Harry isn’t “theirs” anymore and they’re vilifying his wife to get back at him. It’s almost pathological, how obsessed the press are with them. I thought it was just Piers that had an obsession but it’s many of them that do.
Of course this is about protecting Meghan and his family. They really aren’t attacking Harry all that much. They’re going after Meghan.
And I agree that the privacy argument is tricky. Like someone said up thread, the lawsuit itself is about privacy – publishing a private letter, hacking private voicemails, etc. But Harry’s statement to the press wasn’t about privacy. That was about decency and not being racist sexist bullies.
Personally, I didn’t believe Meghan never heard any of the bad press, and that was clear when she said that comment about them “not making it easy” to Pharell, but i do believe she wasn’t actively reading all the bad gossip, and i believe she is strong enough to take it and keep doing her good works, and that’s probably why they have waited so long to launch this defensive attack.
That being said, I’ve always believed the negative “press”/outrage And outright lies reported against Meghan (and sometimes Harry), are what actually could have an effect that “sabotages” the great work they are doing, if people believe these lies (and i have met genuinely smart people in real life who despite all logic do believe them) it might make reaching out and influencing the public to be engaged in their work and charities much much harder, and that doesn’t benefit anyone. Also, we’ve seen the effect that happens when easily manipulated people get all riled up by unhinged leaders and press, they can absolutely be dangerous, and the Sussexes do a lot of public events, so I think it’s important for them to fight against these lies so that they can be safer, and so that they have more positive effect for the works and charities they start and support.