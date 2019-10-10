Prince Harry wants to ‘protect Meghan’ & ‘he wants to protect his nest’

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed their lawsuits against the Mail on Sunday, The Sun and The Daily Mirror, I said I was surprised by the lack of follow-up reporting on Harry and Meghan’s headspace and whether they’re really prepared for what could be a lengthy, multi-front battle against the people (mostly men) who believe they are the gatekeepers of all things British, right and royal. So far…that reporting still hasn’t happened. But both Us Weekly and People Magazine are trying to cover some aspect of it. Us Weekly says all of this is about Harry protecting Meghan:

Taking a stand. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s decision to take legal action against the British media wasn’t “about one negative story or incident,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s an accumulation, and Harry refuses to sit and do nothing as the British press scrutinizes Meghan and invades her privacy,” the source explains. “Meghan comes across as a strong woman, but she’s been deeply affected by the negative stories about her.” The source adds that the 35-year-old prince is ”worried that the recent escalation of press intrusion has an impact on his relationship with Meghan, as well as their relationship with the royal family and the public.”

About two months ago, we were being told that Meghan didn’t read the tabloids and she didn’t pay any attention to whatever the smear of the day was at any given time. I didn’t believe that. And it turns out I was right to not believe it. Meghan has been paying attention, and I don’t think Harry’s statement would have been that “burn it all down” if Meghan hadn’t been so deeply affected by all of the sh-tty stories. People Magazine says basically the same thing: this is all about Harry trying to protect Meghan.

Prince Harry is taking care of his family by taking on the press. Last week, the royal dad slammed British tabloids for their “ruthless campaign” against his wife, Meghan Markle. “He is looking at ways to protect Meghan and he is worried about Archie,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He wants to protect his nest, and this is the only way he can think of doing so.” The royal couple’s aggressive moves have come as a surprise to even palace aides, including those who work with other members of the royal family. Some insiders said the timing distracted from the positive work Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, achieved during their 10-day tour of Africa. “This is a separate and private issue that has been willfully introduced and has sabotaged some of the great work they were doing,” says historian Robert Lacey. But for Harry and Meghan, who are funding the legal actions themselves, there was no choice. “To stand back and do nothing,” said Harry, “would be contrary to everything we believe in.”

I’m still enjoying all of the breast-beating about how It Distracted From The Tour. News of the lawsuit came out in the last 30 hours of a 10 day tour, and Meghan and Harry continued to do their jobs and pose for photos and meet with people and all eyes were on them because of the lawsuit, even as the reporters were bugging out. As for Harry protecting Meghan… yep. That’s absolutely what is happening. But if I can give the Sussexes a free tip: it’s not an argument about “privacy.” It’s an argument about bullying and racism and sexism in the press.