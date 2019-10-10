Prince Harry & Ed Sheeran unite to raise awareness of gingers & mental health

ELLE Women in Hollywood 2018

Yesterday, the SussexRoyal Instagram posted a teaser video of Ed Sheeran coming up to a door, ringing the doorbell and Prince Harry answering the door. It was a video for World Mental Health Day, which is today, and they’ve already released the full video. Just note: I hoped that we were going to see inside Frogmore Cottage, and that Frogmore Cottage truly had a “God Save the Queen” doorbell. But it’s not Frogmore Cottage. It’s Ivy Cottage, part of the Kensington Palace complex, and Princess Eugenie’s London pad. Are we ever going to see inside Frogmore?!?

The joke of the video is that Ed Sheeran and Harry are both gingers and they honestly look like brothers. The other joke is that Sheeran thinks that they’re uniting for a special cause of ginger awareness. He says “People don’t understand what it’s like for people like us – the jokes and snide comments, I just feel like it’s time we stood up and said we’re not going to take this anymore. We are ginger and we’re going to fight.” Harry informs him that actually, this is for World Mental Health Day. It’s a cute video. I need to watch it a few more times so I can properly creep on the interior of Ivy Cottage.

Also: Harry and Ed are both kind of okay actors? Weird, I know.

Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There’s no need to suffer in silence – share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together. #WMHD Check out the accounts below for more resources and support: @Heads_Together @Calmzone @MentalHealthFoundation @CharityNoPanic @SamaritansCharity @YoungMindsUK @GiveUsAShoutInsta @Childline_official @LetsTalkAboutMentalHealth @Jedfoundation @Pandas_UK @Charitysane @MindCharity @TimeToChangeCampaign @RethinkMentalIllness @MentalHealthMates @ActionHappiness @MHFAEngland @DitchTheLabel @TheBlurtFoundation

Instagram and screencap courtesy of SussexRoyal IG.

14 Responses to “Prince Harry & Ed Sheeran unite to raise awareness of gingers & mental health”

  1. Cidy says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:03 am

    This was cute! And a good way for them to promote resources.

  2. Becks1 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:05 am

    I saw it this morning and thought it was cute. I laughed because I was watching it and thinking “that’s funny they both have red hair” and then the gingers line came up. Ed deleting the text on his laptop was hilarious.

    It wasn’t the deepest or most serious video out there, and I think that’s okay. People will talk about it and that’s the point.

  3. Eliza says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Nothing funnier than mental health, am I right?

    I’m sorry I just get really worked up when people joke around and minimize issues with mental health. It’s bad enough their overall message is talk will help, what’s medication? Ok, I haven’t had coffee, I’m going to stop ranting because maybe I’m being too harsh.

    • Millennial says:
      October 10, 2019 at 8:09 am

      They weren’t joking about mental health though. They were joking about being redheads. I don’t take offense of using a joke-y video to raise awareness, but if you do that’s your right.

    • Kittycat says:
      October 10, 2019 at 8:11 am

      Yup you are harsh

    • Jane'sWastedTalent says:
      October 10, 2019 at 8:16 am

      Talking is the first step though, and mentioning medication might scare off people who need help but don’t like the idea of being on pills- they often need time to get used to the idea and/or to be cajoled into it.

  4. Kittycat says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:10 am

    We will never see their home and that’s completely fine.

    I’d rather see inside the Queen’s home again. Love the gold piano.

  5. JanetFerber says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Awesome! I generally hate red hair on a man, but now I think I hate red hair on every man except Harry. I know Ed Sheeran is a good guy, but that hair!

  6. TeddyPicker says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:15 am

    Cute video, but that header photo doesn’t do them any favours. I’ve never found Ed attractive but oof, those Wales boys really lose their mojo once they’re married… Windsor genes coming through strong.

    • Jane'sWastedTalent says:
      October 10, 2019 at 8:19 am

      Hah! And here I was, thinking that Ed Sheeran didn’t look at all like Harry’s brother but, maybe if you squinted, a less attractive, frog-like cousin. Lol, we all have different taste.

  7. Toot says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:16 am

    That was great. It was funny and drew attention to what today was and the cause.

  8. Jess says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Very cute. And I’m so glad so many younger celebrities are talking about mental health.

  9. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:19 am

    Cute video! I like the approach.

  10. VeeVeeBee says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:26 am

    I seriously lol’d at Harry’s “um.. ok, slightly awkward.”

  11. Silas says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Could we have a post about what’s going on with Mary and Frederick? All the kids are being sent away to boarding school in Switzerland and Mary recently was given the ability to be regent when the monarch and Frederick are away.

