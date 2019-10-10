Jana Kramer finds cheating texts on husband’s phone ‘every time’ she looks

It took me a couple of days to cover this because I wanted to listen to their Whine Down podcast to see how sincere Mike Caussin sounded when he made up yet another lie about his serial cheating. If Mike didn’t cheat on his wife Jana Kramer, and if Jana didn’t take him back every single time, she wouldn’t have this career talking about her personal life. So at least she’s able to capitalize on it. If you have no idea what I’m talking about go here for a recap.
Apparently Jana found a deleted photo of a topless woman on Mike’s phone. Mike claimed he was going to tell her but he didn’t want to upset her. He also swears that he didn’t know that woman and he didn’t encourage her to send that nudie pic. That’s at 29 minutes into their podcast. Jana texted the caller from her own phone and thinks it may have been from a bot. However she knows that Mike is a good liar and that he’s cheated on her so many times. It sounded like a therapy session at the end and I just kept thinking what a sucker Jana is.
Mike on how he got this topless photo, allegedly from someone he doesn’t know
Mike: I know the right thing to do is to go get Jana, pull her aside and say ‘hey I received this, I don’t know who the hell it is.’ A nearly identical situation happened a year ago in LA and I brought it up to Jana and she handled it well. I was terrified [to tell Jana]. We’ve had a good run recently.
How Jana discovered the message
Mike: So then yesterday Jana saw my apple watch [with] the text message. When she compared it to my phone she thought I was being sneaky and deleting it. I truly am empathetic to the fact that [this] is extremely triggering and it’s a boundary [violation]. So a lot of stuff comes up, we had a couples’ [therapy] session about it this morning.
Mike tries to explain this topless text message
Mike: The only thing I can think of in how this person had my number was 18 months ago when I had my relapse and I was reaching out to a plethora of numbers, which is how this same situation happened a year ago. So it just sucks. As soon as we feel like we’re hitting a good patch my past behaviors come back to haunt me.
Jana: I had this really weird intuition. Every time I have that it tells me to look and I always find something.
I called the number and then I texted it. [The response] said ‘sorry hun, can’t talk on the phone, can you come over.’ Then it sent me the same message that it sent Mike. I started to think maybe this is a bot. I’m like ok, maybe this isn’t an actual person.
A lot of times when I do find something he’ll say ‘sorry, I just don’t know.’ Then there’s always something after that. We just moved into this beautiful house and we have a second kid, why is this happening again?
I love you Mike but you’re a good liar. You’re charming as hell. What do I believe? Do I keep asking for signs or are these my signs to get out of dodge?
Jana was crying at that point. A woman on the show tried to counsel them through it and Jana said she’s forgiven Mike for his past indiscretions. Of course she has. He might not be cheating now, he might be telling the truth that this is a bot. Mike is going to therapy and has done sex rehab twice. However he cheated on her at least three other times that she knows of and he only calls it a relapse when he gets caught. They talked about addiction, recovery, their sponsors, how Mike has changed, and it all sounded like BS to me. Mike called himself “a piece of sh-t” and said he was sorry but come on. Jana said he’s told her these type of excuses 20 times. I got so annoyed listening to this and he’s such an obvious liar. If someone cheats on you multiple times and you take them back, you’re teaching them that they can get away with it and you’re in for a world of pain. It doesn’t matter how hot and/or charming they are, how good a dad they are, or how good the sex is.
God forgive me, but bitch you’re dumb! Grow a spine and get out already.
Right? Love yourself and your kids, and get out already. He doesn’t really want a monogamous relationship, and this back and forth and lack of trust cannot be healthy for them or their children.
You’re not wrong but at the same time, when it comes to situations like these… you look at reality more than common sense. She could divorce and have to handle the break up of everything she put her life into and the life she wanted for her children AND on top of that, possibly go through all this nonsense with someone else. There is no guarantee that when you leave you’ll find what you are looking for or what you need or any sort of happiness. Or she could stay and deal with the burdens and at least work on things. Again, with no guarantee that she will find what she’s looking for in her husband and family. Either way you slice it, prospects are bleak and its little wonder so many women go the “dumb bitch” route and at least try to salvage what’s left. I’ve only seen success in staying once in ALL the times I’ve seen women struggling with this kind of thing… which is grim odds… but we all want to be that one success story.
First, leaving has nothing to do with the potential of a “better” relationship. Leaving has to do with the fact that the relationship is beyond repair and that one (or both) of the parties are not willing to commit to each other in a meaningful way. This man does not seem to be the type to “work on things” but rather the type that “has an excuse for everything” while she passively hopes “this time he is being sincere.” I will refrain from calling her dumb, just misguided and desperate.
I couldn’t agree with you more.
Just divorce this skank! Jeez peas, it’s getting pathetic at this point. And what is she showing her children? D I V O R C E him.
Good lord this woman needs a backbone, self esteem, a good friend or some common sense!! I can’t imagine living like this then running to social media and posting pics of my family and my “loving” husband. What a joke that would be funny if not for the fact it’s sad AF
Ugh, I believe that people who cheat are capable of changing and never doing it again, but this guy is just not believable. Never in my life have I gotten some random person’s sext and I’ve received plenty of automated calls about my car warranty.
A cheater will always be a cheater. They just find better ways of covering their tracks. A zebra never changes their stripes.
In the case of a grown adult cheating on his wife, maybe that’s more often than not the case. But I don’t like platitudes like that because it kind of reduces someone to a label that is impossible to change. Is someone who cheats on a girlfriend or boyfriend at age 16 or 20 when they are emotionally immature a “cheater” who will never be able to have a monogamous relationship? Sometimes people just need to grow up. Again, not defending this particular guy or even people who cheat in marriages, I just am wary of that old adage.
that isn’t true though. i cheated on my college boyfriend b/c he was a dick and i was too immature to just break up with him. when i met someone else i liked – i acted first and though second b/c i didn’t respect my relationship. he never found out and it gave me enough perspective to just dump him and it turned out fine. i never cheated on any other partner and have been with my husband for 12 years and have never once though about cheating. i would never jeopardize my marriage like that.
No money is worth the emotional turmoil of being with a partner like that.
Look this isn’t a solution at all. There’s clearly no trust in their relationship (for good reason). But if a recurring issue is women or “bots” spontaneously sending him nude photos, how about he change his number after a relapse to prevent things coming back to bite him later? I know that’s kind of like slapping a bandaid on a house that’s falling down, but I mean if he’s being honest and wants a clean slate…why not clean it?
Yikes.
I distrust dudes who are into tiny chicks. Seriously. They want to be able to pick you up, throw you around, snap you. Yet another power imbalance. And they get off on it.
LOL what?! What a strange comment. As a tiny chick, this is one of the more bizarre takes I’ve read today.
10:1 this prize of a husband has a burner phone.
of course he has, or he arranges stuff via e-mail. A friend of mine had an on-off affair for years with a married guy and they always got in touch via mail. This guy even gave his wife the code to his mobile, he had his wedding picture as a profile pic on his FB account etc. And he told my friend about everything. It’s so gross and I’m glad my friend finally ended the affair a few months ago.
Facts—-As well as a secret email and multiple social media accounts specifically for hooking up.
I don’t understand how someone can stay married to someone who cheats?? I wouldn’t be able to trust them if I wasn’t looking directly at them. Working late, at the gym, playing golf…I would never trust where they are and could never do that to myself.
You don’t trust them and more than likely your gut has been telling you all along not to trust them and eventually you find evidence but serial cheaters are practiced liars and also the relationship dynamic is more than likely set up so the other person has been conditioned to not rock the boat, not ask too many questions, to blame themselves.
Cheating like this rarely happens without a lot of other toxic behaviors as well.
Very well said, Ali. I was married to a serial cheater and had suspicions for years, but only found evidence in year 12. Everything you said is spot on.
@Ali
100% you said in a paragraph what I tried to say in multiple below lol. Hope one day soon she realizes this is not worth continuing this lifestyle brand, and frees herself and their kids from this toxic behaviour.
I have no sympathy for people like this.
I do not understand why she stays with this selfish a**hole. He will Never change, and blabbing about their troubled marriage is pathetic.
They look a lot alike.
I do think that if someone cheats ONCE they can change and not relapse or whatever she refers to it as but they get ONE chance (if the person cheated on agrees to it) to change. I understand not wanting to break up her family etc and trying to work through it but girl…this wasn’t a one time thing and he’ll never change. Do and want better for you and your kids.
I’m not sure where I heard this but supposedly bald men are more likely to cheat, and or have high sex drives and more kinks. Something about the extra testosterone that causes the baldness.
Anyone else heard of this?
I read through the IG comments where she posts about this episode and people kept saying how strong she is and they are such a “real couple”.
No, he’s a cheating liar who lies and cheats and buying a beautiful house and having a second baby isn’t going to change his behavior.
Sadly those commenting more than likely have cheating husbands so they’re trying to make themselves feel better about sticking with their awful husbands. They’re not weak for staying but rather “strong” and “committed”…similar to what Busy Phillips said on that podcast, they support each other for staying in toxic relationships because if they broadcast the truth, they’d have to look in the mirror and admit to themselves what their marriage really was/is.
I don’t understand the dynamic where they go through multiple rounds of therapy and relapses over his cheating. Maybe I can’t talk because I have never discovered my partner to be cheating on me, but I have thought that I wouldn’t be upset if my partner stepped out occasionally for some strange as long as he was safe about it and came home to me at night (and I got the same deal). It seems like the healthier sitch would be either to agree that a certain amount of extramarital sex on both sides is permitted as long as your heart and attention are mostly with the family/marriage or decide you want to be monogamous and split up. I just don’t think it’s reasonable to think that a serial cheater will never ever go outside the marriage again and I don’t understand why she keeps putting herself through this cycle thinking he will permanently change.
But he’s said he’d leave her if she cheated ao hes a hypocrite who wouldn’t be open to an open marriage on her side
You’re right there, I forgot he said that.
“Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me. Fool me countless times and I keep forgiving you then I’m a dumbass” – Jana Kramer.
I could only tolerate skimming some of this. So cringe-worthy. Yeesh.
Imagine staying with a serial cheater, who is constanly hurting you, lying, denying, only admitting things when he gets caught for money. Man, this girl needs more therapy than she knows.
Imagine the effect on he kids? How would the lying and animosity that creates not be observed by and effect the kids
What’s really sad it’s all the comments on her Instagram saying how strong she is for staying and blah blah blah. She’s not strong, she’s teaching people that it’s ok to be treated like trash as long as they look remorseful. Smh 🤦🏻♀️
obviously this woman has a self worth issue b/c it is obvious they thrive on the drama of it all. it is thrilling to look through his phone, find something, confront him and have it out. she gets to be self righteous and he grovels. feeling “above” someone in the moment like that can be really powerful. he gets to hang on her coat tails, cheat, be forgiven and only be yelled at a little. it seems like a win win for two totally dysfunctional people.
the problem really is that it was probably modeled for her that women are expected to put up with this BS from a husband as long as he is a “good guy” in other respects and she is modeling it for her kids too. its a cycle and she runs the risk of dooming her kids with a toxic example.
At this point it just sounds like emotional abuse to me.
If he knows his phone is compromised from his past “relapse” 18 months ago, he should have changed his number by now.
He knows stuff like that is triggering for his wife, yet he does nothing about it and instead goes to lengths to hide it from her.
Honestly at this point his behaviour makes me think it’s a power move. He may not be currently, physically cheating on her, but it’s like he likes that she’s constantly on her toes, wondering, scared that he might be or will be up to his old tricks, and that creates a power imbalance where he has the control in the relationship.
Also calling himself a “piece of sh-t” is him gaslighting her. If he criticizes himself it makes him appear ashamed and remorseful, and it’s a way to control her because it makes the partner in the relationship feel guilty for criticizing them further, so instead they back off and choose to believe them cause they “sorry” act is so powerful this way.
It’s a cycle of emotional abuse where he makes her not trust her own mind and instincts, and makes her feel unreasonable for being justifiably angry with him, and it’s how he maintains dominance in the relationship.
^^you are on to something
Please remember that Jana Kramer was so brutally abused by her first husband that he was indicted on ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES. She has been through a lot. Don’t judge her while she works out if she can stand by this guy. She is in a cycle of abuse. She needs time.
I agree it’s a sensitive line to criticize her, she is a victim, but she’s also using her marriage drama for her influencer brand, despite the hurt prolonging and promoting these messages and actions she and her husband publicize will have on their children and their impressionable audience.
It’s crazy to me how she acts so shocked and upset, she’s probably the only one who feels that way, he cheats nonstop! And she honestly thinks it was a bot? Lol. It’s beyond obvious he doesn’t want to change, and he doesn’t respect her or his children, he’s selfish! She needs to grow up and leave his ass, especially since she has a daughter watching her every move. She’s with a man who uses women for sex, then lies to his wife repeatedly, and gets away with it every time! Ugh ugh ugh.
This is nauseating.
I don’t understand this at all.
Clearly this is not a man capable of a monogamous relationship and at his age, I imagine he knew that about himself already. He should have laid this out at the beginning of the relationship. Perhaps she would have been ok with an open relationship, perhaps not, but that is clearly what he needs.
She should have some more self respect. Taking someone back time and time again is not going to make them stop.
Edit: Just seen sassbr’s comment – that helps to explain things.
He’s sexy but not worth the headache for a real relationship or marriage.