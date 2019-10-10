Jana Kramer finds cheating texts on husband’s phone ‘every time’ she looks



It took me a couple of days to cover this because I wanted to listen to their Whine Down podcast to see how sincere Mike Caussin sounded when he made up yet another lie about his serial cheating. If Mike didn’t cheat on his wife Jana Kramer, and if Jana didn’t take him back every single time, she wouldn’t have this career talking about her personal life. So at least she’s able to capitalize on it. If you have no idea what I’m talking about go here for a recap.

Apparently Jana found a deleted photo of a topless woman on Mike’s phone. Mike claimed he was going to tell her but he didn’t want to upset her. He also swears that he didn’t know that woman and he didn’t encourage her to send that nudie pic. That’s at 29 minutes into their podcast. Jana texted the caller from her own phone and thinks it may have been from a bot. However she knows that Mike is a good liar and that he’s cheated on her so many times. It sounded like a therapy session at the end and I just kept thinking what a sucker Jana is.

Mike on how he got this topless photo, allegedly from someone he doesn’t know

Mike: I know the right thing to do is to go get Jana, pull her aside and say ‘hey I received this, I don’t know who the hell it is.’ A nearly identical situation happened a year ago in LA and I brought it up to Jana and she handled it well. I was terrified [to tell Jana]. We’ve had a good run recently. How Jana discovered the message

Mike: So then yesterday Jana saw my apple watch [with] the text message. When she compared it to my phone she thought I was being sneaky and deleting it. I truly am empathetic to the fact that [this] is extremely triggering and it’s a boundary [violation]. So a lot of stuff comes up, we had a couples’ [therapy] session about it this morning. Mike tries to explain this topless text message

Mike: The only thing I can think of in how this person had my number was 18 months ago when I had my relapse and I was reaching out to a plethora of numbers, which is how this same situation happened a year ago. So it just sucks. As soon as we feel like we’re hitting a good patch my past behaviors come back to haunt me. Jana: I had this really weird intuition. Every time I have that it tells me to look and I always find something. I called the number and then I texted it. [The response] said ‘sorry hun, can’t talk on the phone, can you come over.’ Then it sent me the same message that it sent Mike. I started to think maybe this is a bot. I’m like ok, maybe this isn’t an actual person. A lot of times when I do find something he’ll say ‘sorry, I just don’t know.’ Then there’s always something after that. We just moved into this beautiful house and we have a second kid, why is this happening again? I love you Mike but you’re a good liar. You’re charming as hell. What do I believe? Do I keep asking for signs or are these my signs to get out of dodge?

Jana was crying at that point. A woman on the show tried to counsel them through it and Jana said she’s forgiven Mike for his past indiscretions. Of course she has. He might not be cheating now, he might be telling the truth that this is a bot. Mike is going to therapy and has done sex rehab twice. However he cheated on her at least three other times that she knows of and he only calls it a relapse when he gets caught. They talked about addiction, recovery, their sponsors, how Mike has changed, and it all sounded like BS to me. Mike called himself “a piece of sh-t” and said he was sorry but come on. Jana said he’s told her these type of excuses 20 times. I got so annoyed listening to this and he’s such an obvious liar. If someone cheats on you multiple times and you take them back, you’re teaching them that they can get away with it and you’re in for a world of pain. It doesn’t matter how hot and/or charming they are, how good a dad they are, or how good the sex is.

