Donald Trump on causing a Kurdish genocide: ‘They didn’t help us in Normandy’

Donald Trump has withdrawn the bulk of American forces from Syria, which has left our allies, the Kurds, extremely vulnerable. So vulnerable that we are currently seeing a Kurdish genocide play out before our eyes. The Kurdish people have always been our allies, and always stood with American forces during all of our meddling in the Middle East. Kurds have worked alongside American troops and American diplomats and American civilians. The American military personnel still on the ground in Syria are devastated as they watch their friends and allies flee for their lives. If you have a moment, read the Twitter thread below – that’s from a Fox News reporter:
I just spoke to a distraught US Special Forces soldier who is among the 1000 or so US troops in Syria tonight who is serving alongside the SDF Kurdish forces. It was one of the hardest phone calls I have ever taken.
"I am ashamed for the first time in my career."
— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019
To be clear, this is not a genocide where we are watching from the sidelines – we are actively causing this genocide through sh-tty policy, and when I say “we” I mean Donald Trump and truly every f–king person who works for him and supports him. I also mean “we” as in all Americans, because all of this sh-t is on us. And it will affect foreign policy for generations. Here’s what Trump had to say about it yesterday:
President Trump said Wednesday that it would be “easy” for the United States to form new alliances if Syrian Kurds leave the fight against the Islamic State to fend off a Turkish attack, noting that “they didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us in Normandy” and were only interested in fighting for “their land.”
“With all of that being said, we like the Kurds,” he said in response to questions about Turkey’s incursion into Syria.
Trump’s off-the-cuff remarks, following a White House ceremony where he signed unrelated executive orders, came as the administration continued an effort to correct what it has called the misimpression that Trump enabled the offensive against the U.S.-allied Kurds that Turkey launched Wednesday. The president spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Sunday.
“They didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us in Normandy…” F–king NUT JOB PSYCHOPATH. This is not a game, nor a deranged history lesson (his history is wrong too). WTF is wrong with Republicans.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Sorry Americans but I sincerely hope the world withdraws itself from America.
Trump has consistently proved that he will betray allies so until he is removed from the office, the world should shun USA.
Trump and his supporters deserves to see hell on earth for the horrible crimes they are doing to humanity.
I agree. I am truly afraid of what the US will do next because there is no checks on Trump. As much as America claims to have strong democratic institutions, it’s a facade if the ruling party is unwilling to take action. I live in South Africa and there was serious corruption allegations against our previous president. What took him out, was his party dumping him. There are still huge problems and he still has huge influence but at least he is no longer president. The Republican party is never going to stand up to Trump. They seem to love being whipped by him.
The world should build a wall around North America at this point, and make NA pay for it.
Sorry.
Um, sorry, Canadian here. We are not responsible for America’s Orange Turd in any way. We’re just as disgusted by him as everyone else.
As an American, I have to agree. We are too corrupt and our institutions too weak. Damn us all, we cannot hold up the mantle that we claim to carry so highly. It, like our consitution, is trampled (not for the first time) under the feet of the wealthy and ignorant.
I feel distraught and disgusted. I really have no words to describe how evil Dump is. Words will fail to capture my thoughts. He is the devil though. That much is clear.
If there is any sort of karmic retribution please let it happen soon. To trump, to his spawn, to his co-conspirators, to his enablers, to his cultists. If only my hatred could be weaponized it would happen this instant.
Ditto Jerusha. Maybe if we all use our collective psychic energy, we can ‘Matilda’ all of them.
I hope everyone remembers this moment when the next attack happens here.
I want to print this out and laminate it so when the next empty head says “Why are these people so easy to radicalize? Why do they hate the US so much?”, I can take it out and show them.
Does everyone still think we’d be living this nightmare with Hilary Clinton in office?
Heck no, but you knew that. This period of our history will be absolutely written about for decades to come as the nadir of American policy. After Trump is out of office, I predict that Congress will pass legislation that will guard against a President ever changing so much about our foreign policy without the approval of Congress. We have a buffoon in the Oval Office, and he is dangerous. The blood of thousands of Kurds will be on Orange Fatass. The horrible thing is that he won’t care. Yesterday was Putin’s birthday, and our idiot gave him a very fine gift when he decided that we no longer would protect the Kurds. I feel sick.
Was Hil perfect? Fuck no. Would she have been better than this (by miles and miles and miles) YES. I’ll never forgive this country for voting for trump (or, not voting at all for fucks sake). Never.
We are learning far too late that our institutions simply did not contemplate a criminal sociopath like Trump, nor the complicity of an entire party. I’ve never felt more helpless in my life.
In fairness, black Americans in this country have been warning y’all about this for decades.
+1 exactly this. White folks faith in institutions (that were built to protect and uphold them anyway…) is crumbling to what has been the standard for all non-white, non rich americans. Welcome to the real america, where power fucks you over because you are too weak to do anything about it.
“Y’all??” You know what they say about assumptions? I’m Afro-Asian originally from the Caribbean, but living in the US for 30 years.
I have always taught my spawn that hate is not productive and solves nothing. I no longer care if it’s not productive and solves nothing. I actively HATE this “world leader pretend.” I just want him gone.
Never have I felt such loathing for another human being as I do for Trump. It’s visceral. It actually ties my stomach in knots.
So, if we kept our troops in Syria Turkey would have still launched the offensive? I don’t think so. This was a BIG green light to Erdogan to proceed. What idiots we have in Washongton.
General Bone Spurs making life and death judgments about coming to the aid of an ally… give him to the Kurds.
SAYS. A. DRAFT. DODGER.
Mattis, McMaster, Kelly. Why haven’t they spoken up? As I say, everyone who throws in his or her lot with trump ends up covered in shit.
they all deserve the smeared reputation they will get in the history books for being shitty cowards. they thought they got out with their honor in tact, but all they did was enable this guy by shining his turds constantly. if he had been forced to just go with the amateur second rate criminals he has now in acting positions instead of these ostensibly varnished professionals at first, he would have been impeached a lot faster because his instincts would not have been reined in and tempered by professional advice. they held off the inevitable and we could have been rid of him so much sooner had he just been allowed to do the evil illegal things he has wanted/has been doing this whole time. instead of staying away in order to hasten his demise, they, with great hubris, thought they could help, but that was a foregone conclusion.
Ugh… I’m now hearing Trumpsters calling the Kurds “marxists” as if that makes killing them ok. Someone said this is the first step to Trump trying ethnic cleansing here. And I’m like, “black and brown people already dying and Trumpsters think they deserve it.” We left the first step behind a long time ago.
The demonization of Dems/Libs, Mexicans, Muslims, black people, etc. is eroding the moral compass of Trumpsters. We’re long past the point where these people are just racist, stupid and greedy. We’ve reached active evil. And it’s getting worse every day.
Two Kurdish children died in the attack yesterday. At least four more were seriously injured. And Melania stages a groundbreaking ceremony for a new White House tennis court, Ivanka brags about tax cuts for the rich, and Lindsey Graham whines on Twitter. Graham and McConnell could have prevented this had they done their jobs for the past two years but they were too busy putting rapists on the Supreme Court and crowing about owning the libs. This genocide belongs to them.
The day that this completely ignorant, mean-spirited, narcissistic buffoon gets hauled off in handcuffs can not come fast enough. What a despicable human being, if you can even call him human.
My jaw just dropped reading this.
“in my great and unmatched wisdom”
Just when I think it can’t get more surreal.
He really is insane.
Yes, it was the “stable genius” who said that. The man is insane!
he’s like the evil genie Jafar in Aladdin. one day he will go from being the most powerful genie in the world to ‘itty bitty living space.’
we can all pray for that day.
Well, dumbf#$k, the Germans and the Japanese didn’t help us in WWII either, but they are now are allies, or at least they are for now. What does WWII have to do with the Kurds??!! Those poor betrayed people.
So, apparently, alliances mean nothing to the USA under the Trump Administration. If the US crosses an ally, why would any nation become involved with the US?
Trump really is a POS.