Donald Trump on causing a Kurdish genocide: ‘They didn’t help us in Normandy’

Donald Trump has withdrawn the bulk of American forces from Syria, which has left our allies, the Kurds, extremely vulnerable. So vulnerable that we are currently seeing a Kurdish genocide play out before our eyes. The Kurdish people have always been our allies, and always stood with American forces during all of our meddling in the Middle East. Kurds have worked alongside American troops and American diplomats and American civilians. The American military personnel still on the ground in Syria are devastated as they watch their friends and allies flee for their lives. If you have a moment, read the Twitter thread below – that’s from a Fox News reporter:

I just spoke to a distraught US Special Forces soldier who is among the 1000 or so US troops in Syria tonight who is serving alongside the SDF Kurdish forces. It was one of the hardest phone calls I have ever taken. "I am ashamed for the first time in my career." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

To be clear, this is not a genocide where we are watching from the sidelines – we are actively causing this genocide through sh-tty policy, and when I say “we” I mean Donald Trump and truly every f–king person who works for him and supports him. I also mean “we” as in all Americans, because all of this sh-t is on us. And it will affect foreign policy for generations. Here’s what Trump had to say about it yesterday:

President Trump said Wednesday that it would be “easy” for the United States to form new alliances if Syrian Kurds leave the fight against the Islamic State to fend off a Turkish attack, noting that “they didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us in Normandy” and were only interested in fighting for “their land.” “With all of that being said, we like the Kurds,” he said in response to questions about Turkey’s incursion into Syria. Trump’s off-the-cuff remarks, following a White House ceremony where he signed unrelated executive orders, came as the administration continued an effort to correct what it has called the misimpression that Trump enabled the offensive against the U.S.-allied Kurds that Turkey launched Wednesday. The president spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Sunday.

“They didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us in Normandy…” F–king NUT JOB PSYCHOPATH. This is not a game, nor a deranged history lesson (his history is wrong too). WTF is wrong with Republicans.