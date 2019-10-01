Angelina Jolie wore Versace, brought five kids to the ‘Maleficent’ premiere

Here are photos from the big LA premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the sequel to the wildly successful live-action Maleficent. Disney was very happy with the first Maleficent movie, and Angelina Jolie loved the process too, so everyone was eager to make a sequel. Jolie’s Mistress of Evil is still united with her surrogate daughter Aurora (Elle Fanning), and Aurora is about to marry a prince and have a mother-in-law from hell, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.
For the premiere, Angelina brought out the five youngest kids – Maddox is in college in South Korea, but the rest of the brood wanted to come out to support their mom. They all sort of coordinated – Angelina must have suggested that everyone needed to wear something black. Vivienne in her overalls, Zahara in her gown, Shiloh in a leather jacket, Knox in a Versace suit, Pax looking like he’s about to head out to a Grammy party. Angelina wore Versace and a scorpion brooch on her hip. Magnificent.
Elle Fanning wore an on-theme Gucci dress, like she lives in the forest with Maleficent. She even styled the look with flowers and butterflies in her hair. My thought: Vivienne will look like Elle as she grows up.
Michelle Pfeiffer in custom Giorgio Armani, looking regal AF.
Sam Reilly and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Sam and Angelina got along well in the first film and I’m glad he’s back as Diaval the Raven. Chiwetel is part of the same winged-sorceress species as Maleficent. I love that Disney hired Chitwel for this!!
I love seeing pictures of Angelina with her family! Also, Elle is totally channeling my inner self in that dress.
+1
Love seeing the kids so happy with her.
That jumped out at me, too. All the kids look so happy (even Pax, who usually looks more reserved) and connected.
Celebs get lots of flak for kids on the red carpet, but I’m glad to see the photo of this family at an event they’re clearly enjoying so much.
Simply a Goddess
She is! That Versace gown is fantastic, too!!!
All the kids look so proud and happy.
they all look beautiful but elle fanning’s gucci dress is exquisite.
Elle’s dress is gorgeous! I dig the sleeping beauty detail of “blood” dripping from her finger!
I love that broach
Wow they all look gorgeous and I cannot believe Michelle is 61…
I love Angie and brood and Elle’s outfit is da bomb, but I gotta say Sam and Chiwetel are just GORGEOUS. Will be staring at this photo of Sam annd Chiwetel all day at work now.
And Ed, his cheekbones and eyes, mamma Mia
Michelle and Elle look beautiful.
Nah it was resident fashionista Zahara who told everyone to wear black to match Angie!
Everyone looks fantastic. Love Angelina’s dress and Elle’s dress and hair accessories are ethereal and stunning.
I’m so excited so I’m sorry in advance, but I’m visiting LA and somehow wrangled a red carpet wristband along with my friend. I was five feet away from them, it was surreal. Angelina is just beautiful up close, her makeup was perfect. Jon Voight was there too, so they must’ve mended their relationship?? I felt badly for Michelle Pfeiffer, I guess she broke her arm yesterday? It was uncasted, but the whole time I saw her she was holding it awkwardly as if it were casted. I guess she held it down for these pics. She was stunningly beautiful in real life! Elle Fanning was adorable too and Ed Skrein was really good looking up close and so personable to everyone and charming. Sorry for rambling, I’m just so pumped. I’m just a midwestern girl on a trip so this was one of the most fun evenings ever! Lol
I think she and Voight are sort of getting along these days. I just wish he didn’t use this event to rant about Trump.
I know, I’m not a huge Voight fan because of his Trump crap, but still cool to see someone famous, lol! He’s taller than I would’ve thought too, but really looking kind of frail.
Heidi Klum was there too!
Wow! It’s a family outing, love to see her kids supporting her who appears so proud of their mother. They look happy!
They all look so stylish and grown up. Cute family. A lot of sibling love there, you can tell.
They all look phenomenal! I love Elle’s forest nymph look, so gorgeous! Can’t wait to see the movie, my husband has already suggested we take all the kids and their cousins for a family outing to see it.
As always Angie delivers the beauty. Ive read some reviews of the movie and people are saying it is both gorgeous and wonderful so kudos to Disney and the cast. Will be watching in two weeks. Already have my ticket. She will in Tokoyo tomorrow lets see what she has on then. She is definitely glowing and happy bless her heart.
Everyone looks fantastic, and I mean *everyone*. The kids are getting so grown, it’s insane! Pax is such a handsome young man, Zahara is a real beauty, and Shiloh & the twins look so much their parents. Beautiful family.