Hillary Clinton on Joe Biden’s creepy touching & sexism: ‘Get over it’

Hillary Clinton gave an exclusive interview to People Magazine to promote the book she co-authored with her daughter Chelsea. People Mag has been pulling quotes from this interview for the past week – the full piece will appear in the upcoming print edition of People. I guess People’s editors have made the calculation that what Hillary says here is notable enough for a stand-alone story. They’re right. Hillary went on the record about Joe Biden and his creepy, handsy old man thing which has been bugging people for a while now. I admit that I actively turned a blind eye when Biden was VP. But I can’t turn a blind eye anymore – Biden is consistently creepy with women and girls. He invades their personal space, he touches them without consent, he refers to grown women and little girls as “sweetheart,” “darling” and “baby.” Time’s Up on all that bulls–t. But to Hillary Clinton, we just need to “get over it.”
On Joe Biden’s creepy behavior towards women & girls: “For goodness’ sake, I’m sorry, I have to jump in because I’ve heard a little bit about that…I mean, I don’t think that the Twitterverse is the American electorate, but there are lots of vocal voices that say all kinds of things.”
On Biden’s character: She said that Biden, 76, who is a leading contender to challenge President Donald Trump in next year’s election, “is a thoroughly decent human being who has served our country honorably and well for decades. You could take any person who sticks their little head above the parapet and says, ‘I’m going to run for president,’ and find something that … a little annoying habit or other kind of behavior that people are going to pick apart and disagree with,” she continued.
On Trump: “This man must be defeated. People who are putting themselves forward, which believe me, is a really difficult process to undergo, should be judged on the totality of their lives and their service. We can pick apart anybody. I mean, that’s a great spectator sport. But this man who’s there in the Oval Office right now poses a clear and present danger to the future of the United States. So get over it. Look at the candidates, look at what they’ve accomplished, look at what they have fought for — and vote for anybody to get rid of Donald Trump.”
Trump is so bad that we need to replace him with literally anyone else: “We are in a crisis. If the American people don’t understand that [Trump] is whittling away at our institutions, our rule of law, he is sowing mistrust among the American people toward one another, he is violating every norm of our values and our common humanity, he is making us a laughingstock and endangering our security around the world — if people don’t understand that, then we are in for a very, very rocky ride as a country.”
Don’t get me wrong, I understand that argument Hillary is making, and I might even make the same argument… if Joe Biden was already the Democratic nominee. If the choice is between Biden and Trump, of course you choose Biden. But Biden isn’t the nominee and we’re still vetting him for the nomination. We’re actually supposed to sit here and think about this. We should ask ourselves if Joe Biden capable of understanding how to treat women and girls and colleagues and journalists without coming across like a dirty old man who can’t keep his hands to himself? Hillary is arguing that if we get too bogged down in “Biden did this and that and it’s terrible,” we’ll lose the forest for the trees, the forest being “Donald Trump is the worst president in history and America will never be the same.” My argument is that we can do two things at once: we can focus on Trump’s crimes and treason while also having a conversation about how Biden is too gropey and creepy to get the nomination.
I mean, isn’t this a good example of why men keep getting away with creepy unacceptable behavior, as long as they aren’t the worst, someone will always make excuses for them.
yes, Biden is better than Trump, but so is a rotting compost heap so, let’s aim higher?
Yup, we can do 2 things at once – focus on Trump crimes and find somebody better that isn’t an old creepy man.
I don’t know why she did this, because Biden would never in one million years defend her. He blamed her for the election outcome, and said he woulda won. She is so much better to other dems than they are to her. I honestly don’t get it. It makes me angry. And no I’m not voting for biden. If he’s the nominee…well yeah, because i need to start getting some sleep again. and she’s right that trump must be defeated (or removed). But no he’s not getting any support at all from me in the primary, and I pray he’s not the nominee. For me, the only one worse would be Bernie, whom I loathe for what he did in 2016. I loathe him. And that’s not even a strong enough word. There is no word strong enough.
Co-sign. This is a really bad hot take from Hillary. Who is supposed to be plugging a feminist book with her daughter. I think she’ll have regrets about saying this.
Yet another reason why I am vehemently against the next president of the United States being a 70 year old white man or 70 year old white woman.
BINGO.
EXACTLY. their time has passed. we need to move forward.
Given her husband’s history, she really doesn’t have a lot of room to manoever on this topic. And as the post pointed out, this is currently a false choice. There are plenty of candidates running now – including women – who have no history being creepy and pervy. Not a good look.
The “get over it” statement didn’t seem directed at Biden’s behavior as much as purity test for candidates in general.
But her saying you can “… a little annoying habit or other kind of behavior that people are going to pick apart and disagree with,” is so bad. This isn’t a little annoying habit! And we can find candidates who won’t/don’t act this way.
The “get over it” statement didn’t seem directed at Biden’s behavior as much as purity test for candidates in general.
This. Because here we are picking apart her support for Biden when the real message is do whatever it takes to get Trump out of the Oval Office.
That’s true. You’re right about the context of her get over it statement. But calling Biden one of the most decent people or whatever, was a bit much. He would never say that about her. I am just so over women having to kiss man ass while they crap all over us, and all over our best. To me, Hillary is one of our best. Biden should be kissing her ass. I know he can kiss mine!
She and Chelsea were on Colbert last night and she talked about impeachment. People forget that she worked on Nixon’s, along with Bill Weld, who is running in the Republican primary.
If I were to vote in the Democratic primary, it would not be for Biden but if he’s on the ballot next November, I will have no problem checking the box next to his name.
As it is now, I plan to vote for Bill Weld, whom I hate, in the primary to send GOP a message that it needs to turn on the Orange Menace.
This is not surprising, coming from a woman who constantly enabled, excused and justified her husband’s bad behaviour towards other women.
No she did not.
Given her own husband’s history, can’t say I’m shocked.
I just don’t have patience to stay calm with people in my life who voted for Trump then complain that Biden is creepy with women. Can you say hypocrite? Ugh makes my blood boil.
I feel like this is going to be a repeat of 2016. Biden’s just the new Hilary. They’ll forgive the fact he’s a terrible candidate, push him through, and he’ll lose. Just wake me up in 2024.
Whoa boy. Such a disappointment. Yes, our traitorous leader is revolting. Yes, he continues to get passes on his ubiquitous criminal behavior. Yes replacing him is paramount. But we must not lower the bar ever again.
Following this administration’s catastrophic tenure, we must vote for quality. We must vote for character. We must vote for patriotism. And we must vote for whom ALL Americans are the priority. Our representative must be professional, educated and strong but with heart. We can’t continue to let grievances slide to simply achieve a slightly better result. Look where that has brought us.
Hillary was a better choice than Trump, but that doesn’t mean she was a good choice. She’s a neoliberal hawk with a terrible record on many issues– no surprise she defends Biden.
I saw some tweet yesterday about liking Hillary’s “I told you so” tour. I am too but not liking this. Sorry but I’m not about to take advice on dealing with creepy men from Bill Clinton’s wife. I like and respect her but on this topic she ain’t the one.