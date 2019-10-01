Hillary Clinton on Joe Biden’s creepy touching & sexism: ‘Get over it’

Hillary Clinton gave an exclusive interview to People Magazine to promote the book she co-authored with her daughter Chelsea. People Mag has been pulling quotes from this interview for the past week – the full piece will appear in the upcoming print edition of People. I guess People’s editors have made the calculation that what Hillary says here is notable enough for a stand-alone story. They’re right. Hillary went on the record about Joe Biden and his creepy, handsy old man thing which has been bugging people for a while now. I admit that I actively turned a blind eye when Biden was VP. But I can’t turn a blind eye anymore – Biden is consistently creepy with women and girls. He invades their personal space, he touches them without consent, he refers to grown women and little girls as “sweetheart,” “darling” and “baby.” Time’s Up on all that bulls–t. But to Hillary Clinton, we just need to “get over it.”

On Joe Biden’s creepy behavior towards women & girls: “For goodness’ sake, I’m sorry, I have to jump in because I’ve heard a little bit about that…I mean, I don’t think that the Twitterverse is the American electorate, but there are lots of vocal voices that say all kinds of things.” On Biden’s character: She said that Biden, 76, who is a leading contender to challenge President Donald Trump in next year’s election, “is a thoroughly decent human being who has served our country honorably and well for decades. You could take any person who sticks their little head above the parapet and says, ‘I’m going to run for president,’ and find something that … a little annoying habit or other kind of behavior that people are going to pick apart and disagree with,” she continued. On Trump: “This man must be defeated. People who are putting themselves forward, which believe me, is a really difficult process to undergo, should be judged on the totality of their lives and their service. We can pick apart anybody. I mean, that’s a great spectator sport. But this man who’s there in the Oval Office right now poses a clear and present danger to the future of the United States. So get over it. Look at the candidates, look at what they’ve accomplished, look at what they have fought for — and vote for anybody to get rid of Donald Trump.” Trump is so bad that we need to replace him with literally anyone else: “We are in a crisis. If the American people don’t understand that [Trump] is whittling away at our institutions, our rule of law, he is sowing mistrust among the American people toward one another, he is violating every norm of our values and our common humanity, he is making us a laughingstock and endangering our security around the world — if people don’t understand that, then we are in for a very, very rocky ride as a country.”

[From People]

Don’t get me wrong, I understand that argument Hillary is making, and I might even make the same argument… if Joe Biden was already the Democratic nominee. If the choice is between Biden and Trump, of course you choose Biden. But Biden isn’t the nominee and we’re still vetting him for the nomination. We’re actually supposed to sit here and think about this. We should ask ourselves if Joe Biden capable of understanding how to treat women and girls and colleagues and journalists without coming across like a dirty old man who can’t keep his hands to himself? Hillary is arguing that if we get too bogged down in “Biden did this and that and it’s terrible,” we’ll lose the forest for the trees, the forest being “Donald Trump is the worst president in history and America will never be the same.” My argument is that we can do two things at once: we can focus on Trump’s crimes and treason while also having a conversation about how Biden is too gropey and creepy to get the nomination.