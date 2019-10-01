Jessica Simpson’s trainer describes Jess’s 100-pound weight loss program

Jessica Simpson gave birth to her daughter Birdie Mae six months ago. Jessica recently posted an Instagram where she talked about her postpartum weight loss journey, where she claims to have lost 100 pounds in six months. A lot of us were like “huh?” Jessica always gains a lot of weight during her pregnancies, it’s just the way she’s built, but pregnancy doesn’t really explain that kind of weight gain and loss. I think Jessica was saying that she was already carrying around more weight than she would have liked when she got pregnant with Birdie, and then she gained a lot of weight during her pregnancy. Anyway, Jessica’s trainer Harley Pasternak spoke to People Magazine about the program he developed for Jessica this year:
Jessica called Pasternak days after giving birth: Jessica gave her longtime trainer Harley Pasternak a call “days after she gave birth,” he tells PEOPLE. “I’ve kind of helped her come back after each baby, and this is a bit different, in that she said she was tipping the scales at 240 [post-delivery]. This is sort of the aggregate of being pregnant nonstop for a decade, and so we had a little more of a challenge between this and the other ones,” he says.
The holistic approach: “The difference between this and the other times was that she worked out, yes, but her transformation was more about what she did on her own time. She was so motivated and positive. She was saying that her body has not belonged to her for the past decade. Not in a bad way, in a positive way — her body has been designated to create life and now it’s hers again and she’s going to make it fantastic in a really enjoyable way.”
Simpson had five daily tasks: getting in her steps, unplugging from technology for an hour, getting sleep, eating healthfully and exercising. The first task was easy for Simpson, who loves walking because “it’s a social thing that she can do with her kids,” Pasternak says. He had her start with 6,000 steps a day for the first few weeks, and then slowly build back up to her usual 12,000.
The diet changes were based on Pasternak’s Body Reset Diet.“It’s three meals and two snacks a day, and each meal has protein, fiber and fat, and snacks are protein and fiber or protein and fat,” he says. “She’ll have foods that are very flavorable that are healthier versions of things like a tortilla soup or Tex-Mex. And if she has a birthday party one night and a date night another night, she’s going to indulge both of those nights, but that’s it. It’s about balancing in a way that doesn’t make it painful or too much of a departure from your life before that.”
Gym time: And then a smaller portion of the 5-step process was working out. Pasternak says she would hit the gym for about 45 minutes, three days a week. “My mantra is you get lean in life, and strong in the gym. So the majority of the weight loss actually came from everything she did outside of the gym, and then everything in the gym is about toning and tightening,” he says.
It wasn’t about reaching a number: “I never work with scales,” he says. “My work with her is more about the habits she’s created and kept up. Every night before she goes to bed she sends an email showing that she hit all five tasks, so she’ll go to bed feeling successful. She’s hit her step goal, she’s eaten well, she’s balanced her responsibilities — so she can go to bed with a sense of fulfillment, and that’s everything. And as a byproduct of doing these habits, she lost 100 lbs.”
It actually sounds like one of the better programs I’ve read about regarding celebrities. So many celebs go on crazy-restrictive diets or talk about spending hours in the gym, but this program is basically eating healthier (and I would imagine eating smaller portions) and walking a lot and just making sure to get sleep and work out at the gym at a comfortable level. And this was how Jessica lost 100 pounds? I guess.
These are photos of Jessica in New York recently.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She looks huge here. No shame (she brought it up, not me), but she must weight at least 200 here. Was she 300 pounds??
She says she’s 140 now. This is why I hate when celebrities say their weight and clothing size, instead of just saying I lost weight (really, even saying how much weight you lost is fine). I just don’t believe them when they say they are x. She’s not 140 pounds, she’s very curvy and short. She looks great and fit though. Mindy Kaling said she was a size 6 or 8 depending on the day and again, that’s just not believable. I don’t know why they think we need to know exact sizes.
She’s only about 5’3″, so she might be 170 or 180 here? Not 140 for sure! Maybe she’ll get there in a few more months, if she sticks to her good habits. This does sound like a sustainable lifestyle, one that she could maintain long term.
Her calves look really toned – and if she’s dropped from 240, that’s awesome!
Huge? Come on Sarah, that’s not fair. She is by no means huge. She is not a tiny girl. She is built on the curvy side. I think she had to really starve herself to get down to the size she was for Dukes of Hazzard when she was much younger and had no kids. Besides, it’s really nasty to call another woman huge. Says more about you than Jessica.
Well, the trainer is also claiming she was “pregnant for a decade nonstop”. Considering her youngest child was aged 6 before this most recent birth, the trainer’s maths skills appear to be lacking. She’s either exaggerating about how much weight she dropped or she “tipped the scales” at far more than 240 pounds, because she still looks to be around 200.
Wow. This was just nasty. And for no reason other than to be nasty. If this is your idea of “huge” that says more about you than Jessica.
Reminds me of when we were supposed to think Kirstie Alley was tiny on the Oprah show, and it was like… 🧐
I actually have a very similar build to her. I am only 4’10″ and currently about 125lbs but do not look it because my boobs are huge (34E). In perspective, it’s hard to actually see how small of a person she is. She carries her weight in her upper body which doesn’t translate well in pictures. I hate pictures of my self because of this reason. I also do not know how to dress for my shape either so I’m constantly making my self look way bigger than I really am. My normal weight is 105lbs but I gained 70lbs back in 2014 which I have been steadily trying to lose.
Wait I don’t understand why he says she was pregnant nonstop for a decade? Isn’t there like a 5 year gap between her son and new baby?
Yeah, she would have 10 kids if that were the case!
Pfff, details…
😂😂
Yeah that caught my eye too. She has three kids under 7, according to the internet, so that is a lot in a short time, but not a decade.
Also, prioritizing sleep with a newborn is impossible unless you are never the person waking up with them.
exactly, which is why I hate when celebrities promote unrealistic weight loss to the masses most of whom are up with their kids in the middle of the night and can’t afford trainers. I fear all of this is just another message to women that we’re not enough. You’re a tired parent and you see this, how could u not feel like a failure not to mention all the other mommy shaming that goes on. It’s just too much. Mother’s need more support not criticism
Ugh those shoes. Platforms are her trademark.
I hate the whole look. Dark roots, too much boobage, fried hair, too-high slit. She’s a pretty woman, she could have a makeover and look really great.
She and I have the same pregnancies, gain an obscene amount of weight… 65+ lbs, and I tipped the scales at 237 (immediately after giving birth to my 10.4 lbs son… im 5’5 so both she and i will never wear that kind of weight well) my point is my son is now 15 months and I’ve just NOW got back to my pre-baby #2 weight, losing 67 lbs… and honestly a lot had to do with eating better…however, I do not believe that she lost 100lbs… especially in six months. Her post vs. the above pic look way different imo
These aren’t very flattering pictures of her. This 5 point plan sounds like a healthy program in which a person would loose a pound or two a week. After 6 months that would be something in the range of 25-50 pounds, not 100.
Exactly! More misleading messages with the subtext being promoting weight loss at an unhealthy rate
I gotta say… that’s more or less what worked for me. I was still carrying extra weight when I got pregnant with baby #2, and I lost it all, mostly by not “working out” like crazy, but walking a ton (new dog helped), drinking lots of water, and eating reasonably. Took a heck of a lot longer than 6 months but i feel great and like it’s sustainable.
Anything with the word ‘holistic’ in it turns me off it immediately. Whatever works for her though. Be it positive thinking or a enthusiastic surgeon *side-eye*.
Holistic just means tackling a problem from all angles, not just one. A holistic approach in this regard was her sleep, her exercise, her diet, her social, etc. Nothing eye rolly about that.
Holistic literally means the comprehension of of all parts as being interconnected as a whole. Meaning how social, environmental and other factors affect our health. Nothing to eye roll about. People need to stop seeing words as catch-alls or catch phrases and learn what they actually mean.
For instance, last year I had a routine blood test and my levels were all off. My dr prescribed high doses of Vitamin D and iron. She also asked me about my stress levels and what was going on in my life. Which was directly contributing to the issue. And so I started going to therapy and learning ways to manage my anxiety and stress.
THAT is a holistic approach.
I believe her! As someone who lost 30+ lbs in the first six weeks postpartum I know that women can carry TONS of fluid with each pregnancy. If she was carrying 30-40 lbs if baby and fluid, then lost 2 lbs a week over 6 months while eating right, exercising, and breastfeeding, she could be down 80-100 lbs after six months.
Her back must KILL her.
Ok her instagram pic and the ones the paps took are very different. She looks remarkably thinner in her own instagram pic which makes me believe she photoshopped it because she’s still not happy with her weight. I could be wrong but hmmm….
I don’t believe she photoshops her photos. At least not to look thinner. Like I stated above, I have a similar build to her and look huge in photos and I am 4’10″ and 125lbs. In staged photos like facebook or IG, I can angle my body certain ways to not look as big. Sometimes I look like two different people when I am tagged vs when I post my own photos. That’s why I don’t let others take pics of me. I’m glad I don’t have paparazzi taking unflattering pics of me all the time.
Is she doing a Most Unnatural Poses challenge ?
If you watch the actual clip of her walking out of the hotel, it’s ridiculous. She walks kind of sideways with her hand on her hip like that the whole time lol
That sounds like a very healthy and manageable plan.
She’s pretty short, isn’t she? She must have been very uncomfortable gaining that much weight when pregnant. I’m surprised she hasn’t opted for a breast reduction either.