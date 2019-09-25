Jessica Simpson has lost 100 pounds in the six months since giving birth to Birdie

Jessica Simpson made a liar out of me! After she gave birth to her son Ace several years back, I said that I believed Jessica was done with having babies. Having two kids in quick succession did a number on her body and it took her years to really get back to a place where she seemed happy and comfortable with herself. Then she got pregnant again last year and she gave birth in March of this year – another girl, this one named Birdie Mae Johnson. Once again, Jessica had a horrendous pregnancy – this was actually her most difficult pregnancy, I think – and she dealt with a lot of weight gain and bronchitis and just like her previous pregnancies, it felt like she was pregnant for about 15 months. So, Birdie Mae is about six months old. And Jessica wants us to know that she’s lost ALL of the baby weight. She’s dropped 100 pounds in six months.

6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder. 💚

[From Jessica’s IG]

Unlike her first two pregnancies, I don’t think Jessica is still under contract with Weight Watchers. This time around, Jessica worked with trainer Harley Pasternak, who praised Jess’s kindness and work ethic. I’m very happy to see Jess looking like herself again. It does feel like six months is a pretty short time to drop that kind of weight though! Real question: do you think it was ALL diet and exercise? Perhaps. I also wonder if it was easier for Jessica to drop the weight because she is presumably not drinking (that much) while she’s breastfeeding.