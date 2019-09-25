Jessica Simpson has lost 100 pounds in the six months since giving birth to Birdie

Jessica Simpson made a liar out of me! After she gave birth to her son Ace several years back, I said that I believed Jessica was done with having babies. Having two kids in quick succession did a number on her body and it took her years to really get back to a place where she seemed happy and comfortable with herself. Then she got pregnant again last year and she gave birth in March of this year – another girl, this one named Birdie Mae Johnson. Once again, Jessica had a horrendous pregnancy – this was actually her most difficult pregnancy, I think – and she dealt with a lot of weight gain and bronchitis and just like her previous pregnancies, it felt like she was pregnant for about 15 months. So, Birdie Mae is about six months old. And Jessica wants us to know that she’s lost ALL of the baby weight. She’s dropped 100 pounds in six months.
6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜)
My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder. 💚
Unlike her first two pregnancies, I don’t think Jessica is still under contract with Weight Watchers. This time around, Jessica worked with trainer Harley Pasternak, who praised Jess’s kindness and work ethic. I’m very happy to see Jess looking like herself again. It does feel like six months is a pretty short time to drop that kind of weight though! Real question: do you think it was ALL diet and exercise? Perhaps. I also wonder if it was easier for Jessica to drop the weight because she is presumably not drinking (that much) while she’s breastfeeding.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
What an adorable baby! Idk if she got help but I’m not hatin on her for losing 100 pounds in 6 months. I wish I could!
Anyone have good weight loss tips ???
Only thing that has ever worked for me is a food journal (which I know a lot of people loathe), and the idea that food is supposed to make my body run better and feel better, so I try to fuel it with good choices. And those choices do include chocolate!
Yep,chocolate and anything you really like and not classifying foods as good or bad,stop eating when full,which is easier to do when you eat what you enjoy.Its really never easy though,is it??
@Spicecake38. It isn’t easy, totally agree, but it gets easier, especially if you start to feel better. That’s ultimately what worked for me – being more conscious of my choices (which journaling helped with) and realizing that those choices have the awesome benefit of feeling so much better, sleeping better, having more energy, etc. Losing weight was an added bonus. It took me about 6 months to make a real change, to make those choices more instinctive than deliberate. And make yourself a priority! That’s a hard one for so many, but deciding that you’re worth putting the time and energy into.
Good for you Josephine!I totally agree that when you feel good it’s easier to make good choices.That’s what I’m trying to do to lose about 10 pounds and believe me at 43 it’s getting harder to see that number drop on the scale!Also I’ve started forcing myself to wear pants that zip,instead of yoga pants every day,and wow does that help.Wishing you good health!🍎
that baby is SO DARN CUTE. what a little smiley pooker! and the chub on her arm! GAH!
that pic of her and the baby – she looks SO YOUNG.
I wanna eat that chubby
arm! She’s a doll baby and good for Jess! Losing weight ain’t easy if it’s done with just diet and exercise. She looks healthy and happy.
Best thing I ever did that actually worked… I had my macros set up in accordance with my fitness/weight goals. Then I tracked everything I ate and drank.
It made me realize how much serving sizes REALLY are, and how many mindless calories we consume in extras or drinks or small snacks.
Once I realized how my “normal” eating wasn’t nearly as healthy as I’d thought.. the game changed! I have been steadily losing weight and toning up. I feel so much better. I am never hungry. It has been wonderful! I just had to learn how to fuel my body with the right stuff.
My best tip is to treat overeating kind of like an anger issue. Before you cave to that piece of cold pizza in the fridge, stop and count to ten, and really ask yourself if you’re hungry or just eating it for the hell of it. If you’re hungry, truly, keep stocked with tasty healthy snacks. But whatever you do, don’t eat that piece of pizza. And after awhile of rejecting the unhealthy mindless eating becomes easier. Just say no!
You just described my nightly struggle 😆
Honestly, the way it worked for me is eat more frequently and smaller portions. If you are craving something, have a bite or two but don’t necessarily go for the whole bar of chocolate. I don’t deny myself anything and if I could, I would eat ice cream every day – but the trick is to indulge yourself sometimes – so I eat ice cream once every week.
Also cook for yourself and plan your meals. I know not many people have the luxury or time but it is really worth it. I work full-time but I still take time every morning and every evening to prepare my lunch and work snacks (snacking is good, it just depends what you are snacking on!!!).
I should say also that I’m in eating disorder recovery (for the last 2 years), so it was really a struggle to relearn how to eat and to love taking care of my body. It’s also why calorie counting/food journals/food eliminations simply don’t work for me cause it can cause me to slip back into my eating disorder. But the thing is going into recovery from an eating disorder you gain so much more weight, and it didn’t necessarily make me feel very comfortable, so I worked with my ED therapist to find ways to be kind to myself and my body -without slipping into bad habits.
No alcohol (except on occasion), smaller portions, late breakfast and stop eating for the day early in the evening (a.k.a. “intermittent fasting”). I find that with this method, I can still eat what I want, I just do it in moderation.
I think a lot of it was fluid and baby. I could see her losing almost 30 pounds right there. Then the test came off with a good diet and exercise.
Seems like a lot of weight in 6 months, even if the early weight loss was from water retention. That amounts to about 0.5 pounds per day for a good stretch of time. I’m skeptical that it’s all due to exercise. She looks happy.
Wish she/we could stop talking about her weight. Yup, she looks great, but man, too much of her life seems to revolve around weight gains and losses.
The oversize everything else, though, is fair game. Ugh on that huge bag, huge glasses, huge wig, huge bulky boots/shoes that remind me of hooves.
She always looks fantastic without make-up and all the extra stuff stuck to her body.
Isn’t she from Texas? They do it up big in The Longhorn state! As far as us discussing her weight, she put it out there for us to discuss with this Instagram post, so I don’t see the issue.
I think it depends on how much was “water weight” – I gained about 60 lbs with my first (I think, I stopped looking at the scale at that point lol) and by the time I returned to work at 12 weeks post partum (yay USA), I was up 7 lbs from my pre-pregnancy weight. I didn’t do anything to try to lose the weight at that point either. The baby was almost 10 lbs, and I gained a LOT of water weight and was just so swollen. So it really did come off pretty quickly (but my body was a different shape.)
With my second, I didn’t gain as much weight, and it took a lot longer to come off (and my body was even more different.)
All that to say – good for her, it seems like she worked hard and she seems happy.
I’m a fluid retainer,big time!I didn’t gain all that much weight with my pregnancy and my daughter was a big baby,but I retained so much fluid ,and I know I left the hospital larger than when I went in.I had to wear my husbands sweats going home because I got hugely swollen after having her (four days in hospital with saline drip the whole time)I couldn’t believe how big I was,and then I started to lose that fluid,and the weight came off quickly.So I think she could have easily lost the weight in this time frame.Adorable baby!
Birdie has so much charisma for a baby
With both of my babies I bounced back within three months, because of breastfeeding. I was an over producer and it took everything out of me. With my second pregnancy I ended up donating over 1000 ounces of extra milk.
what a kind thing for you to do. I bet you fed a LOT of babies!
The baby just sparkles! Adorable
100 in 6 months isn’t breastfeeding. You kind of plateau at your pre-pregnancy weight (I did and many I know did too). Even if she lost 15-25 right away (Birdie was a big baby), the other 75-85lbs in 5.5 months while keeping supply is crazy. Especially since this is not her first and even breastfeeding it’s harder to drop after every kid, and it wasn’t this easy the last times.
I’m sorry I had friends with lapbands who lost less in 6 months, so I’m not buying breastfeeding took off 75-85lbs (not including baby and fluids) in 6 months alone when it didn’t happen in previous pregnancies. I was an over producer too, I lost it all in 3 weeks but then scale wouldn’t budge lmao.
She looks great, but it wasn’t diet and nursing alone.
I was a big pregnancy gainer like Jess and pretty easily dropped 10 pounds/month for several months afterwards by breastfeeding – and I didn’t have anyone cooking for me or a trainer to help me work out or keep me motivated. I could totally see someone who is breastfeeding + exercising dropping a ton of weight. It’s not out of the ream of possibility IMO. Especially because she hasn’t hit her Dukes of Hazard weight. I agree with the plateauing business, but my guess is 140 is plateauing for Jess.
if i had to guess…she lost 30 or 40 lbs just from giving birth but that leaves 60 or 70 lbs to lose on her own. that is still a good bit of weight to shed and she must have worked really hard to do it. good for her – she looks wonderful. my dad lost 70 lbs in 6 months under supervision from a nutritionist and has kept it off for several years. it is possible and safe if you do it right.
i hope i can remember this when i need to lose 100 lbs after giving birth…which i will.
My second was over 11 pounds and sucked the life out of me breastfeeding. When I had him, I deflated as soon as I pushed him out. Then the weight melted off bc I ate really healthy and was so busy with two children. I also began exercising at about 8-10 weeks post. Unlike my first pregnancy I did not get below my pre pregnancy weight but I did lose all the weight quickly. If she 1) changed her eating habits 2) had emotional support(husband) as well as physical support (trainer), I believe she could get a lot of the weight off naturally. I think in the past she was unhealthy with sugar and foods and alcohol and Id be willing to bet that this time she cut all that out.
Yeah I bet some of it was fluid retention that went away relatively quickly.
Like Kaiser said too,I think she’s not drinking and that combined with healthy eating and exercise,it’s a hard thing to do,but I can see the weight coming off pretty easily.I have a relative who drank around 10 cans of soda per day (not diet) ; gave that up,and began walking on a treadmill,she lost about 100 pounds in under a year.
I lost 30 pounds and I’m gaining them back. I was really stressed for six months and ate a lot but didn’t work out.
I don’t know how to start over again
I lost it all very quickly right after having my son, then gained all of it back and more because I had severe PPD (and we also remodeled our kitchen at the same time, which meant endless pizza). I ended up joining WW after a year of feeling crappy because I realized I really needed people to guide me through. Luckily, my meeting was filled with wonderful people and a great leader. I lost 30+ in 9 mos.
Is anyone not freaking out that she had 100 lbs. she had to lose? That’s a hell of a lot of weight to lose, and a seriously huge weight gain for a pregnancy.
That wasn’t all pregnancy weight. She was heavier pre-pregnancy than in these pictures. She was heavier when a WW sponsor. This is baby, pregnancy weight, and probably 40 extra pounds on top of that at least.