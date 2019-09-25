Duchess Meghan wore an Everlane jumpsuit to a Work In Progress event

Embed from Getty Images

Prince Harry has boarded a flight from Cape Town to Botswana. He will undergo several days of touring without Meghan and Archie. Meg and Archie will be staying in Cape Town during Harry’s solo part of the tour. My guess is that Meghan actually did want to go on the other legs of the tour, but she also knew that Archie was too little to do that much traveling. As Harry was on the plane, Meghan stepped out for a solo event with Work In Progress, a work-support organization focused on empowering female entrepreneurs and female-owned businesses.

For this solo event, Meghan wore an Everlane jumpsuit in black, which retails for $120 on Everlane’s site. This is actually a re-wear – Meghan apparently wore this in one of the behind-the-scenes videos for her British Vogue guest-editorship, but this is the first time we’ve seen it at a public event. I like this on her a lot – it’s a simple look but she wears it with an easy sophistication. Plus, I just love the “blank slate” look of a simple black jumpsuit, which makes those Gas Bijoux chandelier earrings really pop.

Last thing: People Magazine wants us to know that Meghan is “so chill and relaxed as a mom.” I believe it. It probably helps that Archie seems like a relaxed and jolly baby too.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images