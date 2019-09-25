Duchess Meghan wore an Everlane jumpsuit to a Work In Progress event

Prince Harry has boarded a flight from Cape Town to Botswana. He will undergo several days of touring without Meghan and Archie. Meg and Archie will be staying in Cape Town during Harry’s solo part of the tour. My guess is that Meghan actually did want to go on the other legs of the tour, but she also knew that Archie was too little to do that much traveling. As Harry was on the plane, Meghan stepped out for a solo event with Work In Progress, a work-support organization focused on empowering female entrepreneurs and female-owned businesses.
For this solo event, Meghan wore an Everlane jumpsuit in black, which retails for $120 on Everlane’s site. This is actually a re-wear – Meghan apparently wore this in one of the behind-the-scenes videos for her British Vogue guest-editorship, but this is the first time we’ve seen it at a public event. I like this on her a lot – it’s a simple look but she wears it with an easy sophistication. Plus, I just love the “blank slate” look of a simple black jumpsuit, which makes those Gas Bijoux chandelier earrings really pop.
Last thing: People Magazine wants us to know that Meghan is “so chill and relaxed as a mom.” I believe it. It probably helps that Archie seems like a relaxed and jolly baby too.
She looks amazing. I love her for glowing in her post baby body. It can’t be easy to face that much scrutiny, but she does it with such grace.
Agreed. She looks great and so confident.
She looks beautiful! Love the whole outfit/ earrings.
Best outfit this entire tour bar none. And everything is repeated.
Everlane is a great line. I know I have suggested it here a few times
Is that a birth mark on her left cheek? I think that’s what people used to criticize her for, “wearing too much bronzer.” But in these pics it looks like it’s actually a birthmark to me.
Looks like sun damage; I have a similar blotch in the same place. It’s where you never remember to put sunscreen.
Now that you mention it, it does look like a just a more densely populated area of her freckles. If so I love that she doesn’t overcorrect it with makeup. It’s just her face!
I never noticed it before but I think you may be right! I kind of hope it’s a birthmark. I have a similarly sized birthmark on my cheek, a bit farther from my ear than hers. I never cover mine up, I love it. In college I used to fill it in with colorful glitter for parties to make it stand out more but I’m a little too old for that now.
this is my favorite look from the tour so far. Classy, chic, simple, with earrings that really pop – she looks fantastic.
She looks great! I have this jumpsuit as well and it’s super comfortable…love Everlane!
I’ve been wanting to try Everlane, whats the quality like? Would you say the sizing runs true to size or on the smaller/larger size?
The quality is great. I have many pieces and can attest to the brand’s versatility and quality 100%
Agreeing with shortycake…the quality is really good! I started with their denim first and have started trying some of the other pieces. Jeans and the jumpsuit I can get my normal size, but I usually go up a size in the t-shirts. Check the comments under their products as well…they’re really helpful.
Great look. I know they don’t owe us shots of the baby, but I would love to see just one pic.
Eta: just saw I missed a post of him!!
We saw him this morning
I really like this jumpsuit. Meghan is glowing. You can tell that she and Harry are genuinely happy to be in South Africa.
Love the jumpsuit. Perfect use of what was already in her wardrobe.
She always looks so genuinely happy when she’s doing these events and meetings. She loves what she does and it shows every single time. Love that jumpsuit too and wish I looked that gorgeous and glowing a few months postpartum lol
+1
Perfect full look!! Those earrings are magnificent.
I want that jumpsuit but I know it’s probably already sold out.
She looks fabulous in photos from the event on their IG. She’s such a beautiful woman that the simplicity of her hair and makeup with the earrings looks great. I haven’t had an issue with any of her fashion on this trip – mainly because that’s not what the trip is about but also because I feel she has dressed appropriately for every occasion while making sure to not make it about what she is wearing. But she looks great here. I love a good black jumpsuit.