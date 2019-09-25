Us Weekly: Brad Pitt is dating Sat Hari Khalsa, he’s attracted to her ‘beautiful mind’

Almost a year ago exactly, Brad Pitt was seen “getting flirty” with a woman named Sat Hari Khalsa. She’s a 50-year-old “holistic healer” who is often employed by rock stars and celebrities as their in-house healer or something. She’s worked with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. She seems mostly like a harmless, peaceful hippie, someone who talks about “energies” and “mindfulness” and Goop-adjacent sh-t. Anyway, a few days after Brad and Sat were seen getting flirty, someone in his camp ran to People Magazine to say that no, they aren’t dating but “they’re definitely very close.” There is legit evidence that shows that they’ve known each other for a while. Then last week, Brad was seen with Sat Hari again:

Brad Pitt leaves the #AdAstra party with designer Sat Hari Khalsa: https://t.co/5BbUuwZg0W — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 19, 2019

I kind of dismissed the dating rumors at the time and I didn’t even write about these photos, because I half-believed that Brad and Sat are just friends, and I entirely believed that Brad probably will never date a woman his own age at this point (she’s 50 to his 55). But guess what?

Brad Pitt has a new lady in his life! The actor, 55, is dating jewelry designer and holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. According to the source, Khalsa, 50, “is earthy,” and much more low-maintenance than the women he’s been with in the past. “She’s very strong,” adds the insider, “and has a beautiful mind. That’s what he’s attracted to.” The unexpected duo first sparked hookup rumors a year ago, when they were photographed at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala, an annual benefit thrown by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They spent the evening sitting side by side, laughing and talking intimately. Their relationship, however, isn’t too heavy or serious just yet. “Brad’s not in that mind-set,” notes the source, but still, “Sat is very special to him and someone he enjoys spending time with.”

[From Us Weekly]

Sat is “much more low-maintenance than the women he’s been with in the past…” Angelina Jolie literally packs one backpack to spend days in refugee camps, but sure. Maybe it wasn’t about Angelina, maybe it was a subtweet about another one of his exes (cough). As for this whole “Brad is in love again” energy… I’m fine with it. It’s already worlds better than the Neri Oxman catastrophe. I’m even enjoying the fact that Brad might end up in a serious relationship with a woman his age and someone who has been a good friend to him for years. That’s actually a really nice story, and much better than the story we thought we would get, which was “Brad Pitt’s New Love Is Khloe Kardashian and/or Kendall Jenner.”