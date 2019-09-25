Duchess Kate has been ‘hard at work’ with three private meetings in five days

I’m actually not mad about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this week. In the first 48-hour whirlwind of the Sussexes’ African tour, William and Kate have been out of the public eye. That’s how it’s supposed to be in general – when a popular royal couple is on tour and getting a lot of attention, the rest of the royals tend to be more lowkey. Considering some of the passive-aggressive announcements and photo-ops from Kensington Palace this summer, I thought we were in store for William and Kate making big announcements during the Sussexes’ tour. So far so good though – all we’ve gotten is this Hello Magazine piece about Kate being “hard at work” with her “private meetings.”
The Duchess of Cambridge has been hard at work, undertaking a series of secret engagements in recent days. Court Circular confirmed that Kate held an Early Years Initiatives meeting at Kensington Palace on Tuesday morning, most likely after doing the school run. Experts gathered at the palace to discuss Kate’s project, the Early Years initiative. She also held another meeting with the panel on Friday after receiving Jason Knauf, who will soon become the Chief Executive of the Royal Foundation.
Jason, who has worked with Prince William and Kate for the past couple of years, is the Senior Adviser to the royal couple and his responsibilities include advising Their Royal Highnesses on their charitable initiatives – including work on the environment, mental health, and early childhood – and supporting a review of the charitable structures that underpin their work.
So basically Kate has had three meetings in five days and both meetings have been at her home and that means she’s hard at work! Word. As I said, I’m glad that the Cambridges are not trying it this week, although it’s only Wednesday and God knows. This Hello piece wasn’t even something pushed by the palace – Hello just wrote up a story based on the Court Circular updates, because Kate’s “private meetings” are always added to the circular.
Meanwhile, Tatler ran a piece about whether Kate will actually go by “Princess of Wales” whenever the Queen dies and Charles becomes king. It’s well known that Camilla didn’t want to go by the Princess of Wales title when she married Charles, out of respect for Diana’s memory (and the British public would have hated it). But Kate will absolutely want to be called the Princess of Wales. Tatler says it’s Kate’s “choice” but really… Camilla being styled as the Duchess of Cornwall was the outlier-choice. Of course Kate will be PoW.
Photos courtesy of WENN/Avalon.
Man, sometimes I have 4 or 5 meetings in a day. Any other eligible royals up for marrying? I gotta get in on this game.
Ditto. But I’d rather have a rich husband with no publicity. So I’m like Pippa!
So true. None of the royals work like regular people. It’s really frustrating to hear about their work ethic.
It makes sense that Kate would be called Princess of Wales. Camilla was Charles second marriage and it was respectful that she wasn’t PoW but it doesn’t make sense that there shouldn’t ever be another PoW because of Diana.
I was thinking the same thing. And we have to leave our houses to attend meetings. And a visit could be styled as a meeting. I believe the word meeting is used very loosely here.
LOL. That was exactly my feeling. 5 meetings in one day and trying to actually DO WORK as well afterwards.
I have three meetings this morning, why is there no Hello Magazine story about my amazing work ethic ? lol
So busy! Hope the poor dear didn’t need to take to her fainting couch.
ETA: there’s no way Kate won’t want to be stylized as PoW. Puhleeze!
Snowballs chance in hell that she won’t be called PoW-she waited for this,big time!
Exactly. She has not spent the last 17 years or so putting up with William in order to NOT become Princess of Wales.
To me Diana will always be the true PoW,but if Kate ever worked for anything it’s this title.
No kidding – she hasn’t spent her entire adult life cosplaying her late MIL for nothing!
Wow, 3 meetings in 5 days – i wish my calendar was that ‘busy’. I’ve had 3 in 2 hours today so far! Am sure she went on a shopping spree down Kings Road to recover from ALL. THAT. WORK.
Of course she’s going to use Princess of Wales – its the title she spent 10 years chasing. Not to mention all the Diana cosplaying she does.
100% she is going to be called Princess of Wales, even before Charles grants William the title. (obviously not officially, but People and Hello et al are going to start with the title as soon as they can.)
I don’t even judge her for that – when William is PoW, Kate will be Princess of Wales, and she should go by that title. The idea that no one can ever be Princess of Wales bc of Diana is a little silly.
But, I’m laughing at the idea that there is a chance Kate would choose to NOT use the title. Kate, who has Diana’s ring; Kate, who cosplays Diana every chance she gets? Of course she’s going to choose Princess of Wales.
Wow – who writes this stuff??! It’s a pretty obvious pr move on her part – afraid people are going to forget about her with all the attention Meghan is receiving?
Did i miscount, isn’t that just two “meetings?” One on Tuesday and one on Friday?
She met with the EYI people twice and Jason once (well, it says she “received him,” so that sounds more like a formal “you are now officially CEO” than a meeting, but I dunno.)
Yeah Kate will definitely make sure she is called POW. Also not sure what these meetings are supposed to lead up to in terms of any help to her patronages or anything else but to look like she is doing something.
Wowee I’ve had three already today!
Does meeting with Poor Jason really count as an engagement though?
The Hello magazine cover was incredibly gushy. The making of a queen, extraordinary at her job… With all this hype, in 20 years when she does eventually become Queen consort she’d better have something unbelievable to deliver… William too.
In five days, at her house?? I hope she gets a chance to sit down!
She worked her whole life to become Princess of Wales, she didn’t want to be called Duchess at her marriage but that was the title she and William got, of course she will use the PoW title every chance she can, the same way she wears that big blue ring at every occasion appropriate or not.
I mean, it’s her engagement ring?! I feel like most women wear their engagement rings “at every occasion”.
Not camping or making food! Not with that ring anyway. A stone that size can easily be dislodged.
Furthermore taking Diana’s priceless ring to flash in the faces of street kids in Mumbai was ill-advised.
She’s worn it making dough with the campers and ziplining in the jungle. That’s why I’ve said she’s wearing a duplicate and Diana’s is safely locked away.
Unfortunately for Catherine, Meghan has proved inside of a year that her discreet meetings and prep give good solid results. Only with the reveal of a project do we get glimpses of the secret meetings that went into it. So now the Cambridge strategy no longer has any oomph. People are waiting for the results of all this “work”. Well some people
That’s a good point. We’ve been told that Kate’s had “secret meetings” for years now and that’s why her engagement numbers are so low, but where’s the evidence? Where are the results? The bar is higher now.
Wooooow. Three meetings in five days. How does she manage? She must be exhausted – bless her heart.
in fairness, meetings are not as much a part of the work day as they once were…so much work is done at the computer, on slack, phone, face time etc. I am not sure how they might define a ‘meeting’ in Royal terms but yes, I think the days of big meetings have changed.
All of their private meetings are in the court circular. The Queen approved all entries. It’s not just Cambridge PR push. The Sussexs board meetings are also listed.
I wish they had a website like the Swedish royals. The calendar is up to date. And even private meetings have a single photograph taken with the royal and the attendee(s). Granted there’s less approval for royalty over there, so they’re smart to show their work.
Wow. Three meetings in five days? However does she manage. The workload must be so stressful. I have three appts on my calendar just for today. Do I get a Hello! shout out for my work ethic or nah?
And who would have thought Kate would up her game during the Sussex’s royal tour? what a surprise.