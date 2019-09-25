Duchess Kate has been ‘hard at work’ with three private meetings in five days

I’m actually not mad about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this week. In the first 48-hour whirlwind of the Sussexes’ African tour, William and Kate have been out of the public eye. That’s how it’s supposed to be in general – when a popular royal couple is on tour and getting a lot of attention, the rest of the royals tend to be more lowkey. Considering some of the passive-aggressive announcements and photo-ops from Kensington Palace this summer, I thought we were in store for William and Kate making big announcements during the Sussexes’ tour. So far so good though – all we’ve gotten is this Hello Magazine piece about Kate being “hard at work” with her “private meetings.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has been hard at work, undertaking a series of secret engagements in recent days. Court Circular confirmed that Kate held an Early Years Initiatives meeting at Kensington Palace on Tuesday morning, most likely after doing the school run. Experts gathered at the palace to discuss Kate’s project, the Early Years initiative. She also held another meeting with the panel on Friday after receiving Jason Knauf, who will soon become the Chief Executive of the Royal Foundation. Jason, who has worked with Prince William and Kate for the past couple of years, is the Senior Adviser to the royal couple and his responsibilities include advising Their Royal Highnesses on their charitable initiatives – including work on the environment, mental health, and early childhood – and supporting a review of the charitable structures that underpin their work.

[From Hello]

So basically Kate has had three meetings in five days and both meetings have been at her home and that means she’s hard at work! Word. As I said, I’m glad that the Cambridges are not trying it this week, although it’s only Wednesday and God knows. This Hello piece wasn’t even something pushed by the palace – Hello just wrote up a story based on the Court Circular updates, because Kate’s “private meetings” are always added to the circular.

Meanwhile, Tatler ran a piece about whether Kate will actually go by “Princess of Wales” whenever the Queen dies and Charles becomes king. It’s well known that Camilla didn’t want to go by the Princess of Wales title when she married Charles, out of respect for Diana’s memory (and the British public would have hated it). But Kate will absolutely want to be called the Princess of Wales. Tatler says it’s Kate’s “choice” but really… Camilla being styled as the Duchess of Cornwall was the outlier-choice. Of course Kate will be PoW.