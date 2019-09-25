How much is Jennifer Lawrence getting paid for her Amazon wedding registry?

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lawrence at the Dior show in Paris yesterday, during Paris Fashion Week. J-Law has been with Dior so long now, and I still don’t really know how I feel about the collaboration of fashion house and celebrity. Sometimes a combination just makes sense, and sometimes it’s Kristen Stewart and Chanel. To me, J-Law and Dior is like that – it’s not that combination is flat-out awful, it’s just that I wish J-Law had other options. Like, I don’t hate her goth-biker look here, but… imagine if she got to wear other sh-t?

Anyway, I’ll say something nice: Jennifer’s face looks back to normal? Back in June, Jennifer looked different. Like she had some subtle cosmetic work, perhaps some bridal Botox or something like that. It was strange but now it seems to be over? She looks like she’s back to her old self.

Meanwhile, did you guys see this? Jennifer put her wedding registry on Amazon. You can see it here. She registered for totally normal stuff, like a cutting board, an adapter, wine glasses, champagne glasses and more. She even did a press release about her wedding registry:

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are doing a little Amazon shopping ahead of their upcoming wedding, and sharing their favorite finds. The actress recently revealed everything on her Amazon wedding registry including the home, kitchen, and tech gifts she’s currently coveting. With gifts starting at just $16, her wish list is the perfect place to get a little inspiration for your own wedding gifting or registry creation. With her busy schedule, Jennifer is using Amazon’s wedding registry, which is the largest in the world (and the only registry where you can gift a Prime membership), to compile everything in one place. “Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming,” Jennifer said in a press release. “For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It’s so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place.”

[From People]

Yeah. Some people are obviously like “bitch, are you poor?” Jennifer is not poor. But she IS getting paid for this, clearly, which begs the question: why and how much? Why take a fat check to shill for Amazon Wedding Registry? And how much did they pay her? I feel the same way about this that I felt about Serena Williams shilling for booking.com ON HER HONEYMOON. On one side, get the money. On the other side, own the fact that this sh-t is tacky as hell.