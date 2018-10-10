People: Brad Pitt isn’t dating Sat Hari Khalsa but they’re ‘definitely very close’

Brad Pitt on the set of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt, filming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in LA over the past week. I honestly thought he had already wrapped on this film, but I guess not. They’re still shooting. I’ve been waiting to use these photos to see if Brad would come out with some additional smear-job on Angelina. So far, there’s only the regular refrain from the lowest-tier tabloids, which don’t even bear repeating. Last week, there was some speculation about Brad with Sat Hari Khalsa, a holistic nurse. They were photographed chatting with each other and looking somewhat flirty at a charity event a few weeks ago. Thankfully, Team Pitt ran to People Magazine with an update:

Brad Pitt was recently spotted sharing a laugh with a spiritual healer to the stars. The 54-year-old actor attended the Red Hot Chili Peppers Annual Benefit Gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 30 where he was photographed having a great time with Sat Hari Khalsa. The two sat together and shared jokes as they observed the gala proceedings. Pitt wore a newsboy cap with a dark gray blazer.

A source tells PEOPLE while the two appear not to be dating they “are definitely very close.”

Khalsa once toured with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, acting as the band’s spiritual healer. She’s also a jewelry designer who runs the company AMRIT Jewelry.

“Brad is doing great,” says the source. “He is casually dating, but doesn’t seem to be in a serious relationship.”

What does that even mean, they “are definitely very close”? Who is the source, just some casual observer, or does Team Pitt want us to gossip about Brad Pitt with some crunchy granola-type healer? I don’t even know. I suspect that because the Neri Oxman story blew up in his face, Brad’s next girlfriend will be someone in the Hollywood community though, and probably an actress. My guess is someone in her late 20s or early 30s.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio work late into the night on the set of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt is seen taking a break from filming "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"

27 Responses to “People: Brad Pitt isn’t dating Sat Hari Khalsa but they’re ‘definitely very close’”

  1. Chaine says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Please tell me that is not Leo.

  2. LadyLaw says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:44 am

    The more stories he puts out about his dating life the more he confirms he got dumped.

    Unrelated note…Leo looks awful in those photos. The years have not been kind!

  3. Comfort says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I’m every article, he’s casually dating.

  4. BB says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I would be very surprised if he dated someone in their 20s. I think late 30s is the youngest he’d go. He’s hyper-aware of his public image. He’d be too concerned with how he’s seen by the general public. I think he’s also one of those men that sees his significant others as extensions of himself, so he’d want to date someone that would be taken seriously. Some young actress won’t fit that bill.

  5. Adorable says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Another PR Relationship from team Brad🙄..

  6. Nikki says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Poor girl will have to pull a Neri Oxman and put out a denial.

  7. anp says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Reality check tabloids Angelina dump pitt. Angelina does Not want him back.

  8. Shasha says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Really??? Next try for a fake relationship with a “real woman” after the Neri Oxman thing didn’t work out?

  9. Ida says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:03 am

    dating or not for me he jumped the shark since the airplane incident and I don’t care what exactly happened. it was enough for his wife to divorce him in a nanosecond. and this media circus.. he is an old guy with a drinking problem. next.

  10. Keira says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Wasn’t Margaret Qualley rumored to be a possible girlfriend recently?

  11. Dulce says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:12 am

    What you guys think, about the Angelina and Keanu gossip??, Can you imagine Angelina and Keanu??, I will happy if it were truth!! 😳😳😳 They will become… Keangelina!! 😸😸😸

