People: Brad Pitt isn’t dating Sat Hari Khalsa but they’re ‘definitely very close’

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt, filming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in LA over the past week. I honestly thought he had already wrapped on this film, but I guess not. They’re still shooting. I’ve been waiting to use these photos to see if Brad would come out with some additional smear-job on Angelina. So far, there’s only the regular refrain from the lowest-tier tabloids, which don’t even bear repeating. Last week, there was some speculation about Brad with Sat Hari Khalsa, a holistic nurse. They were photographed chatting with each other and looking somewhat flirty at a charity event a few weeks ago. Thankfully, Team Pitt ran to People Magazine with an update:
Brad Pitt was recently spotted sharing a laugh with a spiritual healer to the stars. The 54-year-old actor attended the Red Hot Chili Peppers Annual Benefit Gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 30 where he was photographed having a great time with Sat Hari Khalsa. The two sat together and shared jokes as they observed the gala proceedings. Pitt wore a newsboy cap with a dark gray blazer.
A source tells PEOPLE while the two appear not to be dating they “are definitely very close.”
Khalsa once toured with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, acting as the band’s spiritual healer. She’s also a jewelry designer who runs the company AMRIT Jewelry.
“Brad is doing great,” says the source. “He is casually dating, but doesn’t seem to be in a serious relationship.”
What does that even mean, they “are definitely very close”? Who is the source, just some casual observer, or does Team Pitt want us to gossip about Brad Pitt with some crunchy granola-type healer? I don’t even know. I suspect that because the Neri Oxman story blew up in his face, Brad’s next girlfriend will be someone in the Hollywood community though, and probably an actress. My guess is someone in her late 20s or early 30s.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Please tell me that is not Leo.
I didn’t even recognize him until I saw your comment. He looked good with that other hairstyle. This hair is really unflattering.
LOL i know right
It’s not just the hair. That shirt is doing his dad bod no favors.
The more stories he puts out about his dating life the more he confirms he got dumped.
Unrelated note…Leo looks awful in those photos. The years have not been kind!
According to his stans Angelina wants him back but he isn’t interested.
@comfort They are as delusional as him. What happened to his PR release of ‘not dating, & just focusing on his children’ as ‘not to rock the boat with Angelina’ ? He & his fans are so full of it.
They STILL cannot get over, that Angelina DUMP him and they are inventing lies about it. Yeah, they cannot accept the truth… Angelina has move on!!
Thanks for the laugh.
Angelina dumped his sorry a** and never looked back.
She and the children look happier and content since the split.
Angelina moved on and never looked back his whole Pr after the split proves it
I’m every article, he’s casually dating.
you forgot he is doing great and in high spirit (*rolls eyes)
I would be very surprised if he dated someone in their 20s. I think late 30s is the youngest he’d go. He’s hyper-aware of his public image. He’d be too concerned with how he’s seen by the general public. I think he’s also one of those men that sees his significant others as extensions of himself, so he’d want to date someone that would be taken seriously. Some young actress won’t fit that bill.
I agree – he’s going to try to find someone younger than Angelina but successful, so he could have all the stories about “what a good match” and “he’s so much happier now with such an accomplished partner”. Blah blah blah. Just like he did to wife #1, he will do to wife #2.
Leo….wtf
Brad is boring and whiny.
Remember Brad dated JA for one year and no one knew. Who knows what Brad is doing, he knows how to keep his private life under the radar. I also believe he may be keeping his private life private for the children’s sake, jmo.
Another PR Relationship from team Brad🙄..
Poor girl will have to pull a Neri Oxman and put out a denial.
Reality check tabloids Angelina dump pitt. Angelina does Not want him back.
Really??? Next try for a fake relationship with a “real woman” after the Neri Oxman thing didn’t work out?
dating or not for me he jumped the shark since the airplane incident and I don’t care what exactly happened. it was enough for his wife to divorce him in a nanosecond. and this media circus.. he is an old guy with a drinking problem. next.
Wasn’t Margaret Qualley rumored to be a possible girlfriend recently?
I never heard that. She’s in the movie with him. Last I heard she was with Cary Fukunaga.
What you guys think, about the Angelina and Keanu gossip??, Can you imagine Angelina and Keanu??, I will happy if it were truth!! 😳😳😳 They will become… Keangelina!! 😸😸😸
The world would implode if it turns out to be true..
The world especially Brad onlies will expire from the rage 😂
They will then try and attack the universally beloved Keanu. However, Keanu has a massive following and they will eat Brad’s onlies alive..
Please please gossip Gods, make it come true🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
