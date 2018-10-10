People: Brad Pitt isn’t dating Sat Hari Khalsa but they’re ‘definitely very close’

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt, filming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in LA over the past week. I honestly thought he had already wrapped on this film, but I guess not. They’re still shooting. I’ve been waiting to use these photos to see if Brad would come out with some additional smear-job on Angelina. So far, there’s only the regular refrain from the lowest-tier tabloids, which don’t even bear repeating. Last week, there was some speculation about Brad with Sat Hari Khalsa, a holistic nurse. They were photographed chatting with each other and looking somewhat flirty at a charity event a few weeks ago. Thankfully, Team Pitt ran to People Magazine with an update:

Brad Pitt was recently spotted sharing a laugh with a spiritual healer to the stars. The 54-year-old actor attended the Red Hot Chili Peppers Annual Benefit Gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 30 where he was photographed having a great time with Sat Hari Khalsa. The two sat together and shared jokes as they observed the gala proceedings. Pitt wore a newsboy cap with a dark gray blazer. A source tells PEOPLE while the two appear not to be dating they “are definitely very close.” Khalsa once toured with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, acting as the band’s spiritual healer. She’s also a jewelry designer who runs the company AMRIT Jewelry. “Brad is doing great,” says the source. “He is casually dating, but doesn’t seem to be in a serious relationship.”

What does that even mean, they “are definitely very close”? Who is the source, just some casual observer, or does Team Pitt want us to gossip about Brad Pitt with some crunchy granola-type healer? I don’t even know. I suspect that because the Neri Oxman story blew up in his face, Brad’s next girlfriend will be someone in the Hollywood community though, and probably an actress. My guess is someone in her late 20s or early 30s.