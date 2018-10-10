Azealia Banks challenged Lana del Rey, Lana responded with some savagery

Two weekends ago, Kanye West was the replacement musical guest on Saturday Night Live, after Ariana Grande decided to cancel. Kanye was a MAGA mess on SNL, ranting and raving about how Donald Trump is amazing and Democrats did something or other. In response, several celebrities let loose on Kanye on social media. Chris Evans was disgusted, and so was Lana del Rey. Lana actually went on Kanye’s Instagram to leave a comment about how Kanye only likes Trump because they both share “delusions of grandeur” and “extreme issues with narcissism.” It was especially interesting because Lana is pretty friendly with both Kanye and Kim, to the point where she reportedly sang at their wedding.

Well, Azealia Banks didn’t like that Lana spoke her mind directly to Kanye, on his social media. Azealia is somehow still allowed on Instagram on Twitter – she was kicked off Twitter a while back for her unhinged, racist, homophobic rants, but I guess she’s back – and she left a series of comments attacking Lana.

Azealia Banks attacked Del Rey, 33, for her “selective outrage” about politics. “Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too,” Banks began the lengthy Twitter thread, referencing the rapper who Del Rey collaborated with on “Summer Bummer” in 2017. “To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to ‘pretend’ to be an ally,” she added. The 27-year-old rapper went on to discuss the systematic racism in society, arguing that Del Rey “wouldn’t dare challenge a black woman on her opinion” because there is more prejudice between sexes than there is between women. She also criticized Del Rey for using West “for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware. Kanye is not your enemy or THE enemy. In fact your selective outrage Makes YOU. The enemy,” she continued in the Sept. 30 thread. “You’re exactly the kind of thought police Kanye is fighting against… I suggest you apologize to Kanye…. You white female liberals are so self serving,” she finished the thread, before challenging Del Rey to argue her opinion over an Instagram story last week.

Azealia is actually a lot like Kanye – prone to delusions of grandeur, a total narcissist, and someone with significant mental health issues. For what it’s worth, though, Kanye has never been prone to violence and Azealia has full-on assaulted multiple people over the years. Azealia also aligns herself as a Republican too, I think, or she’s said weird sh-t about how she admires Trump, something like that. In any case, she issued a challenge. And Lana responded on Twitter, writing:

Lana Del Rey responded directly to Banks, tweeting: “U know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you—I wouldn’t.” Then she sent a tweetsaying “I won’t f–ck you the f–k up. Period.” Banks responded by sending a series of tweets criticising Del Rey’s appearance and threatening to sue her for threats, which Del Rey also responded to. “I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA – your psych meds aren’t working #uneedanewcocktail” was one tweet, while she responded to the lawyer tweet with “Tell him it’s a promise not a threat.”

And that was the day that Lana del Rey stopped talking about James Dean and California and got out her shank. Lana del Rey is coming for Azealia Banks and I am here for it, my god. On one side, I’m disappointed that Lana even engaged Banks, because that was exactly what Banks lives for – she loves it when someone responds to her bulls–t. But Lana was like “nope, I won’t NOT f–k you up.” The Twitter reactions were amazing too.

Lana after burning down Azelia’s one bedroom apartment and soap factory pic.twitter.com/EDDUl8hGkg — lettuce head (@Not_Santana) October 10, 2018

Lana Del Rey’s witch powers are at PEAK POWER in the month of October under the full moon so Azealia better chill. pic.twitter.com/r84yFceXvo — Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) October 10, 2018