Azealia Banks challenged Lana del Rey, Lana responded with some savagery

Two weekends ago, Kanye West was the replacement musical guest on Saturday Night Live, after Ariana Grande decided to cancel. Kanye was a MAGA mess on SNL, ranting and raving about how Donald Trump is amazing and Democrats did something or other. In response, several celebrities let loose on Kanye on social media. Chris Evans was disgusted, and so was Lana del Rey. Lana actually went on Kanye’s Instagram to leave a comment about how Kanye only likes Trump because they both share “delusions of grandeur” and “extreme issues with narcissism.” It was especially interesting because Lana is pretty friendly with both Kanye and Kim, to the point where she reportedly sang at their wedding.
Well, Azealia Banks didn’t like that Lana spoke her mind directly to Kanye, on his social media. Azealia is somehow still allowed on Instagram on Twitter – she was kicked off Twitter a while back for her unhinged, racist, homophobic rants, but I guess she’s back – and she left a series of comments attacking Lana.
Azealia Banks attacked Del Rey, 33, for her “selective outrage” about politics. “Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too,” Banks began the lengthy Twitter thread, referencing the rapper who Del Rey collaborated with on “Summer Bummer” in 2017. “To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to ‘pretend’ to be an ally,” she added. The 27-year-old rapper went on to discuss the systematic racism in society, arguing that Del Rey “wouldn’t dare challenge a black woman on her opinion” because there is more prejudice between sexes than there is between women.
She also criticized Del Rey for using West “for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware. Kanye is not your enemy or THE enemy. In fact your selective outrage Makes YOU. The enemy,” she continued in the Sept. 30 thread. “You’re exactly the kind of thought police Kanye is fighting against… I suggest you apologize to Kanye…. You white female liberals are so self serving,” she finished the thread, before challenging Del Rey to argue her opinion over an Instagram story last week.
Azealia is actually a lot like Kanye – prone to delusions of grandeur, a total narcissist, and someone with significant mental health issues. For what it’s worth, though, Kanye has never been prone to violence and Azealia has full-on assaulted multiple people over the years. Azealia also aligns herself as a Republican too, I think, or she’s said weird sh-t about how she admires Trump, something like that. In any case, she issued a challenge. And Lana responded on Twitter, writing:
Lana Del Rey responded directly to Banks, tweeting: “U know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you—I wouldn’t.” Then she sent a tweetsaying “I won’t f–ck you the f–k up. Period.”
Banks responded by sending a series of tweets criticising Del Rey’s appearance and threatening to sue her for threats, which Del Rey also responded to.
“I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA – your psych meds aren’t working #uneedanewcocktail” was one tweet, while she responded to the lawyer tweet with “Tell him it’s a promise not a threat.”
And that was the day that Lana del Rey stopped talking about James Dean and California and got out her shank. Lana del Rey is coming for Azealia Banks and I am here for it, my god. On one side, I’m disappointed that Lana even engaged Banks, because that was exactly what Banks lives for – she loves it when someone responds to her bulls–t. But Lana was like “nope, I won’t NOT f–k you up.” The Twitter reactions were amazing too.
Lana after burning down Azelia’s one bedroom apartment and soap factory pic.twitter.com/EDDUl8hGkg
— lettuce head (@Not_Santana) October 10, 2018
Lana Del Rey’s witch powers are at PEAK POWER in the month of October under the full moon so Azealia better chill. pic.twitter.com/r84yFceXvo
— Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) October 10, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The petty in me loved Lana’s response. Banks is a trump supporter, so there’s that. Someone needed to out-azalea her, which Lana did. All of a sudden, she’s whimpering about seeing a lawyer. Bye, Felicia.
Lana obliterated Azealia.
Someone please colect Azealia and take her to a doctor asap.
Banks is a POS and I was with Lana until the comments about mental health and medication. She didn’t need to go there, she’d already made her point loud and clear.
Mocking medication for mental illness is not cool, in any context.
It takes some people months/years to get their ‘cocktail’ right – to see it referred to so flippantly and in a demeaning way makes my stomach turn.
But still F Azealia Banks and her bullshit.
I agree with you. It wouldn’t surprise me if a lack of treatment/improper treatment is fueling AB’s rants in part. But that doesn’t mean her mental illness – which she did not ask to have – should be mocked.
And to criticize the medication is messed up. It DOES take time to figure things out. How dare she insult people (by extension) who are trying so hard to reclaim/control their lives but just haven’t found the right combination yet? She should be ashamed.
I have a mentally ill relative who is very abusive and has been for decades. I also have multiple mental illnesses, some of which I was probably born with and others which came from the behavior of this person. I’m medicated. My relative is not. I have ZERO compunction about being real about this person’s mental health and their need to be on medication. I’m not going to tiptoe around it when they are hurting other people. If you have an issue that is contributing to you hurting others then you are going to hear about that from me. Some people want it to be a hall pass and it’s not. It’s like if an alcoholic drove drunk and hurt people. They will hear about their alcoholism from me. That includes mocking them for it, if that’s what it takes, and they are hurting others. Self image and ego is sometimes one of the only things that gets through to some people. Lana said she knew this psychiatrist so it sounds like she was alluding to it being her own psychiatrist. Not coming from a place of putting down psychiatry or meds.
I think Lana was speaking from one mentally unstable person to the other. She’s just being objective about it. I didn’t read it as being mean.
Well, AB’s behavior is clearly NOT medication related, imo. Medication or a lack of it doesn’t magically turn you into a racist or a homophobe or whatever– although it can increase or decrease aggression, there’s not an Anti-A-Hole pill that I know of. And AB really is a POS. Don’t blame innocent meds!
I have a relative with schizophrenia (different relative than I mentioned above). He’s spent time living for years in mental facilities, he’s had all kinds of illusions and paranoias, and he has come out with homophobia and racism when he’s been in an episode. For a while he thought people were spreading rumors about him being a “drag queen” and he got angry about that. Then at one point my relatives were all in a store and he started yelling about how he didn’t want us to talk to black people. We all had to leave the store and be apologizing to people. When he’s on his meds, he doesn’t behave that way. There are black people and other people of color that are our blood relatives in our own family. Behavior like that can definitely come out when someone is off their meds depending what their issue is.
Lana looks cute without the horrible makeup.
This was one of the BEST things that I have seen in a minute!
I adore Lana’s music…however, she’s RARELY on Twitter…and she’s ALWAYS…so laid back and chilll…
But AB? There is NO WAY IN THIS WORLD OR THE NEXT THAT I WOULD COME WITHIN 500 FEET OF HER…seriously, she has bad vibes…energy…I look at her…and I see nothing but a deep…dark…dank…engulfing hole….AB is the type of person who will make you step ALL THE WAY OUTSIDE OF YOURSELF….
Hence…what happened yesterday with Lana…
When Lana told her to “Pull up”…
I needed smelling salts…….
Lana was very brave in her response to Azealia but I don’t think she will make it past Lana’s security and I’m actually glad about that. Azealia would probably put the beat down on Lana b/c she’s not exactly the most mentally stable person in the world and is constantly full of irrational rage. I laughed so hard at Lana’s comments to her. She straight posted up to her! I love it!
Dude. Azealia with those chickens… I would not get within 500 feet of her, either.
@Lala – I’m with you! This was definitely entertaining. I caught up on the dramz after work.
Who knew Lana had it in her? She’s so mellow, its like she’s half asleep most of the time. And I say that as a fan btw lol
This comment made me lol because it’s so true 😂
Kanye was shown violent tendencies toward the paparazzi
Way to go, Lana!
Has Lana always been friendly with Kim and Kanye? If I recall correctly, she refused to perform “Young and Beautiful” live for Kanye’s proposal to Kim and that’s why they had to use a band/orchestra instead. I think I saw her on tmz saying she would have performed for the proposal if he proposed to anyone but Kim. Am I remembering this correctly?
I HOPE you’re remembering this correctly!!! BURN!
She did perform at their wedding.
I’m team Lana 100%. Azelia was way out of pocket as she always is. She and Kanye both need to go away, get some help and maybe don’t come back.
Let’s not forget that when Azealia was called out for working with Dr. Luke, she claimed Kesha lied about his abuse so Kesha could get a new contract.
No wonder she’s with Kanye. That delusional narcissist bit must have hit a nerve.
AB is trash. I appreciate how most of her vile rants don’t even make headlines anymore.
Who knew Lana had this in her. I believe her. She prob would mess up Azalea. Azalea is extremely problematic and her allegiances changes with the wind. Several people in the industry have spoken openly about how so many people have tried to help her and she burns it all to the ground. Sadly, she is talented but has a tendency of jumping on the scandal bandwagon. Who knows what her political thoughts are. I don’t think she even knows. She goes for chaos and that’s it. She’s lucky that social media has allowed her to stay somewhat relevant because 10-15 years ago, considering the bridges she has burned, she would have faded into obscurity and ended up on VH1’s “Where Are They Now?”
Wow soap factory tweets are just a bit funny. Lana actually does did that, funny people are praising her for that, but if Cardi B said it she would be labeled as trash.
Lana was “I said what I said!” I believe she would f$ck Azalea up. Don’t let the flower child vibe fool you.
Sorry not sorry I cannot stand Azealia Banks, she is mean spirited and racist byotch plus she’s orange baby supporter!
Azealia is someone you just don’t engage with. She’s what I put into the “impossible to reason with” category.
I mean, Azealia Banks is an asshole and deserves the flak, but there is something very uncomfortable about mocking people’s mental illness.
This is amazing. Lana is having a great 4th quarter of 2018.
I don’t know if I would describe someone mocking mental illness, and the ‘cocktail’/meds that many many people depend on to survive as ‘having a great quarter’.
Banks is a POS but Lana was wrong to go there, and she needs to be called out for it.
It’s worrying to see people heartily congratulating someone for using mental illness to attack someone.
My fellow liberals are all for advocating for mental health awareness unless it’s for a woman we don’t like.
i used to find lana mad irritating but this may have completely changed my opinion of her. long live queen lana!
> Then she sent a tweet saying “I won’t f–ck you the f–k up. Period.”
Am I the only one who sees this doesn’t make sense? Because this says “I WONT f you up” and that is not … what everyone is reading here.
I had the same thought and am confused. I’m guessing the quote is missing a word but I don’t care enough to find out.
She said “won’t not”. The quote is missing that word.
Smacks of middle school.
Funny. Lana’s threats didn’t disprove anything Azealia said.
On one hand, good for Lana for standing up for herself. On the other hand, what does one really gain from fighting with someone who is that mentally ill? Not really knocking Lana, but it just seems pointless to fight with Banks. You’re not going to make your point or change how she is. The best way to handle her is to completely ignore her. Azealia Banks is irrelevant until stuff like this happens… then she relishes the attention and her time in the spotlight.
It’s always easier to take the high road when we aren’t the ones in the spotlight. Then we can point at other people’s mistakes and be the ‘better person’…
I liked Lana’s music but after we all grew up some, I find her old stuff regressive. She does now too. It was very MAGA thematically. The lyrics make me cringe. But like any pop artist, she chose not to regress but to progress, which I can’t hate.
I think lana is speaking from her own experience with mental health issues and meds and she was trying to take her down..it was a bit mean thou and lanas clever enough not to hav to do it.
What Lana tweeted was infinitely better than I won’t fuck you up.
Lana tweeted , ” I won’t NOT fuck you the fuck up. PERIOD.” Using the double negative to indicate that Banks will definitely be beat beyond all recognition should see show herself in front of Lana. My Mom would applaud Lana’s intentional venomous use of the double negative.
Not I won’t fuck you up. But I will without a doubt fuck you up.
