So how shady was Nikki Haley’s sudden resignation from the UN after all?

As I said in the links yesterday, Nikki Haley suddenly resigned from her position as UN Ambassador. Personally, I don’t think it’s some huge loss for America – Donald Trump and his administration don’t care about the United Nations or diplomacy, so Haley’s position was basically just grandstanding and being a feminine mouthpiece for Trump’s deplorable politics. I never bought Haley as a moderating voice in the Trump administration, nor do I believe she will ever be any kind of ally. She was always all about Nikki Haley. So why quit, and why so suddenly?

In the immediate wake of her resignation, HuffPo noted that Haley had taken “gifts” of private plane flights from South Carolina business executives without disclosing those gifts. South Carolina politicians – like Sen. Mark Sanford – say that “something doesn’t smell right” about this whole thing. She’s also racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt in the past few years, and there’s some speculation that she was simply ready to move to the private sector to make the big money.

In Haley’s resignation press conference in the Oval Office, she nonsensically babbled about Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, saying, “I can’t say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka. Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands…They do a lot of things behind the scenes that I wish more people knew about. We’re a better country because they’re in this administration.” LOL HIDDEN GENIUS. I hope to one day be so useless and feckless as to be referred to as a “hidden genius.”

As for Ivanka, she’s reportedly on the shortlist to replace Nikki Haley. Donald Trump said this about his daughter’s chances: “I’ve heard a lot of names. I’ve heard Ivanka. How good would Ivanka be? I think Ivanka would be incredible, but it doesn’t mean I’d pick her. Because I’d be accused of nepotism even though I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent in the world.” Which would kill many birds with one stone: he would give his favorite child a gift of a high-profile job, Ivanka could go back to New York, and Bigly would get Ivanka and Jared out of his wig. Alas, Ivanka is taking herself out of the running:

It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 9, 2018