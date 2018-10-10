So how shady was Nikki Haley’s sudden resignation from the UN after all?

UN SECURITY COUNCIL PRESIDENCY U.S. NIKKI HALEY

As I said in the links yesterday, Nikki Haley suddenly resigned from her position as UN Ambassador. Personally, I don’t think it’s some huge loss for America – Donald Trump and his administration don’t care about the United Nations or diplomacy, so Haley’s position was basically just grandstanding and being a feminine mouthpiece for Trump’s deplorable politics. I never bought Haley as a moderating voice in the Trump administration, nor do I believe she will ever be any kind of ally. She was always all about Nikki Haley. So why quit, and why so suddenly?

In the immediate wake of her resignation, HuffPo noted that Haley had taken “gifts” of private plane flights from South Carolina business executives without disclosing those gifts. South Carolina politicians – like Sen. Mark Sanford – say that “something doesn’t smell right” about this whole thing. She’s also racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt in the past few years, and there’s some speculation that she was simply ready to move to the private sector to make the big money.

In Haley’s resignation press conference in the Oval Office, she nonsensically babbled about Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, saying, “I can’t say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka. Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands…They do a lot of things behind the scenes that I wish more people knew about. We’re a better country because they’re in this administration.” LOL HIDDEN GENIUS. I hope to one day be so useless and feckless as to be referred to as a “hidden genius.”

As for Ivanka, she’s reportedly on the shortlist to replace Nikki Haley. Donald Trump said this about his daughter’s chances: “I’ve heard a lot of names. I’ve heard Ivanka. How good would Ivanka be? I think Ivanka would be incredible, but it doesn’t mean I’d pick her. Because I’d be accused of nepotism even though I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent in the world.” Which would kill many birds with one stone: he would give his favorite child a gift of a high-profile job, Ivanka could go back to New York, and Bigly would get Ivanka and Jared out of his wig. Alas, Ivanka is taking herself out of the running:

President Trump holds a cabinet meeting

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “So how shady was Nikki Haley’s sudden resignation from the UN after all?”

  1. BlueSky says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:27 am

    All that a$$ kissing made wonder if she was angling for another job.

    I remember her saying she would vote for Trump but “I don’t feel good about it.” And she got rewarded with the UN job.

    When she was governor here 🙄there were questions about her finances then.

    Reply
  2. BlueSky says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:27 am

    All that a$$ kissing made wonder if she was angling for another job.

    I remember her saying she would vote for Trump but “I don’t feel good about it.” And she got rewarded with the UN job.

    When she was governor here 🙄there were questions about her finances then.

    Reply
  3. Kittycat says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Nikki as people mentioned in the previous post is looking toward her long term future.

    Better to get out now before it all impeaches.

    Reply
  4. INeedANap says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Given how often this administration lies, just because Princess Nagini of the Horcruxed V@gina (not mine, h/t to the fellow Celeb!itch who came up with that) said she wouldn’t take the job doesn’t mean she won’t. It also doesn’t mean she won’t take some other job where she can do nothing and get endless praise.

    Reply
  5. MaryContrary says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I thought the scuttlebutt was that after Sessions quits/gets fired in November, Lindsay Graham takes over as AG, and Haley gets appointed to his term as SC Senator. That would square up with her presidential ambitions down the road. I don’t think any of this shady finance stuff is it-that’s just an average day for the corrupt Trump administration.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Ambassador positions require Senate confirmation. Even McConnell’s controlled Senate would find it difficult to confirm the most corrupt royal highness Princess Nagini of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina, First Daughter, STAFFER, because there are laws strictly forbidding it. Although her confirmation hearing would be a hoot as Democrats could simply ask her to find UN connected cities on a map and question her on the Western Sahara conflict to demonstrate what a blithering idiot she truly is.

    Angela Merkel can’t stop laughing

    Reply
  7. Keira says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I’ve never seen it before (because, surgery) but in that last photo I can really see the resemblance between Ivanka and her blond brother (whatever his name is).

    Reply
  8. RBC says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I can’t help but wonder if NH resignation from her position is somehow connected with Lindsey Graham’s future job prospects in this administration? Just recently he said 45 asked him if he would like to replace Jeff Sessions as AG. Lindsey said 45 was joking, but what about him taking over as UN Ambassador?
    45 has already picked who he wants to replace Sessions. He is waiting for the mid term results

    Reply
  9. LORENA says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:01 am

    In that last photo of Ivanka and Jared they look like the Cullens in the Twilight movies lol

    Reply
  10. InVain says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Mark Sanford – pot calling the kettle…
    You just lost your primary, BYE!

    Reply
  11. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I think Haley is a horrible drump shill. Her resignation was very strange and very staged to not make drump look bad. At the press conference Haley looked nervous and afraid of drump. She said she wanted to resign 6 months ago. Said she was not running for office in 2020. Said she would campaign for “this guy.” And drump looked smug and happy with her comments.

    Haley has debts of nearly $2 million. I also heard that there are several investigations into South Carolina government corruption, all at the time Haley was governor. She is politically ambitious and perhaps thinks the Kav events and the murder of journalist Khashoggi by Jared buddy Mohammed bin Salman is going to be very bad for this administration and for her future.

    Reply
  12. Isabelle says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Kavanaugh may have been the tipping point, it is still a possibility she was the op-ed writer….or she wants a bigger position and needs to shake loose Trump.

    Reply
  13. Busyann says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I never thought highly of her. True, she was probably the lesser of all of the evils in this administration, but she had a shady past. I lived in Atlanta for several years while she was governor of SC. There were rumors that she had slept her way to the top. I dont know how true that is, but there was always that cloud in southern politics around her.

    Reply
  14. Lila says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:40 am

    This is how I see it
    1. Trump fires Sessions.
    2. Trump appoints Graham in his place.
    3. Haley available and is a resident of SC she is appointed by the Governor or there is a special election & takes Graham’s seat.
    4. When the term is over Niki Haley runs for a full time Senate seat.

    But in the end does it really matter. The Trump Administration is like the Wizard of Oz . In the words of Dorthy, “People come and go so quickly around here.”

    Reply
  15. Dulce says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I’m the only here that likes Jared!! I hate Trump, BUT Jared… I found him to be so attractive!! My friends make fun of me, because of my huge crush on Jared, but I don’t care; I like Jared very much!! 😳

    Reply
  16. Shasha says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Is it better to be a hidden genius or a stable genius?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment