So how shady was Nikki Haley’s sudden resignation from the UN after all?

As I said in the links yesterday, Nikki Haley suddenly resigned from her position as UN Ambassador. Personally, I don’t think it’s some huge loss for America – Donald Trump and his administration don’t care about the United Nations or diplomacy, so Haley’s position was basically just grandstanding and being a feminine mouthpiece for Trump’s deplorable politics. I never bought Haley as a moderating voice in the Trump administration, nor do I believe she will ever be any kind of ally. She was always all about Nikki Haley. So why quit, and why so suddenly?
In the immediate wake of her resignation, HuffPo noted that Haley had taken “gifts” of private plane flights from South Carolina business executives without disclosing those gifts. South Carolina politicians – like Sen. Mark Sanford – say that “something doesn’t smell right” about this whole thing. She’s also racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt in the past few years, and there’s some speculation that she was simply ready to move to the private sector to make the big money.
In Haley’s resignation press conference in the Oval Office, she nonsensically babbled about Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, saying, “I can’t say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka. Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands…They do a lot of things behind the scenes that I wish more people knew about. We’re a better country because they’re in this administration.” LOL HIDDEN GENIUS. I hope to one day be so useless and feckless as to be referred to as a “hidden genius.”
As for Ivanka, she’s reportedly on the shortlist to replace Nikki Haley. Donald Trump said this about his daughter’s chances: “I’ve heard a lot of names. I’ve heard Ivanka. How good would Ivanka be? I think Ivanka would be incredible, but it doesn’t mean I’d pick her. Because I’d be accused of nepotism even though I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent in the world.” Which would kill many birds with one stone: he would give his favorite child a gift of a high-profile job, Ivanka could go back to New York, and Bigly would get Ivanka and Jared out of his wig. Alas, Ivanka is taking herself out of the running:
It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me.
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 9, 2018
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
All that a$$ kissing made wonder if she was angling for another job.
I remember her saying she would vote for Trump but “I don’t feel good about it.” And she got rewarded with the UN job.
When she was governor here 🙄there were questions about her finances then.
Nikki as people mentioned in the previous post is looking toward her long term future.
Better to get out now before it all impeaches.
Given how often this administration lies, just because Princess Nagini of the Horcruxed V@gina (not mine, h/t to the fellow Celeb!itch who came up with that) said she wouldn’t take the job doesn’t mean she won’t. It also doesn’t mean she won’t take some other job where she can do nothing and get endless praise.
I love that you are using it.
Yeah, that was my first reaction, after laughing. Why would we ever trust the word of any Trump. Th exact that her name even came up as possible choice makes my blood boil. Why not just make Don Junior Attorney General, too?
Some other job? She’s useless now ….
I don’t think Ivanka is looking for real work. And nothing is going to dislodge Kushner from whatever grift he is running from the White House.
I think Haley sucked up to Trump to stay on the good side of the deplorables in case she has a chance to finish out Lindsey Graham’s term if/when he joins the administration. If the tide turns on Trump, she will say she left because of the way Trump defamed Dr. Ford. Her timing is impeccable for someone who wants to play it both ways when it is politically expedient.
I thought the scuttlebutt was that after Sessions quits/gets fired in November, Lindsay Graham takes over as AG, and Haley gets appointed to his term as SC Senator. That would square up with her presidential ambitions down the road. I don’t think any of this shady finance stuff is it-that’s just an average day for the corrupt Trump administration.
Yes, that was my take on it, too.
That makes sense. Sigh.
Yep. Graham used to HAAAAAATE Trump. But he recently was seen coming out of the Oval Office smiling and happy and shaking hands with Trump (this was right at the start of the Kavanaugh stuff) and everyone KNEW Trump promised Miss Lindsey something big.
Ambassador positions require Senate confirmation. Even McConnell’s controlled Senate would find it difficult to confirm the most corrupt royal highness Princess Nagini of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina, First Daughter, STAFFER, because there are laws strictly forbidding it. Although her confirmation hearing would be a hoot as Democrats could simply ask her to find UN connected cities on a map and question her on the Western Sahara conflict to demonstrate what a blithering idiot she truly is.
Angela Merkel can’t stop laughing
Just because there are laws forbidding nepotism it doesn’t mean that this Congress won’t find some way around it.
They’re ALREADY IN NEPOTISM POSITIONS!!! Too late to close the barn door now. Ack, blood boiling. Find silly gossip time.
I’ve never seen it before (because, surgery) but in that last photo I can really see the resemblance between Ivanka and her blond brother (whatever his name is).
Qusay is his name. Also Fredo.
Lmao @ Fredo! 👍
Yes, she looks a lot like Eric Trump. No matter how many silicone she implants in her chin, the shadow of that non-chin will always be there.
When I see her, I often think how appealing and real she would be if she’d been raised to be comfortable and confident in her own skin and strengths, not having to be repurposed into that vapid, breathy-voiced Barbie-doll image Daddy’s drawn to.
I can’t help but wonder if NH resignation from her position is somehow connected with Lindsey Graham’s future job prospects in this administration? Just recently he said 45 asked him if he would like to replace Jeff Sessions as AG. Lindsey said 45 was joking, but what about him taking over as UN Ambassador?
45 has already picked who he wants to replace Sessions. He is waiting for the mid term results
In that last photo of Ivanka and Jared they look like the Cullens in the Twilight movies lol
Mark Sanford – pot calling the kettle…
You just lost your primary, BYE!
I know right?? Mr. “Hiking in the Appalachians”??
I think Haley is a horrible drump shill. Her resignation was very strange and very staged to not make drump look bad. At the press conference Haley looked nervous and afraid of drump. She said she wanted to resign 6 months ago. Said she was not running for office in 2020. Said she would campaign for “this guy.” And drump looked smug and happy with her comments.
Haley has debts of nearly $2 million. I also heard that there are several investigations into South Carolina government corruption, all at the time Haley was governor. She is politically ambitious and perhaps thinks the Kav events and the murder of journalist Khashoggi by Jared buddy Mohammed bin Salman is going to be very bad for this administration and for her future.
Kavanaugh may have been the tipping point, it is still a possibility she was the op-ed writer….or she wants a bigger position and needs to shake loose Trump.
omg I had completely forgotten about that op-ed. Trump time is something else.
I never thought highly of her. True, she was probably the lesser of all of the evils in this administration, but she had a shady past. I lived in Atlanta for several years while she was governor of SC. There were rumors that she had slept her way to the top. I dont know how true that is, but there was always that cloud in southern politics around her.
She is obviously a person of extreme ambition and no scruples. She will say anything to get what she wants. Remember that speech threatening UN allies? And this Jared genius crap? I mean no one believes that Jared is a genius, not even Trump.
This is how I see it
1. Trump fires Sessions.
2. Trump appoints Graham in his place.
3. Haley available and is a resident of SC she is appointed by the Governor or there is a special election & takes Graham’s seat.
4. When the term is over Niki Haley runs for a full time Senate seat.
But in the end does it really matter. The Trump Administration is like the Wizard of Oz . In the words of Dorthy, “People come and go so quickly around here.”
I’m the only here that likes Jared!! I hate Trump, BUT Jared… I found him to be so attractive!! My friends make fun of me, because of my huge crush on Jared, but I don’t care; I like Jared very much!! 😳
Are you joking??? Look at him there in that picture, lurking in the background looking like that bad guy in Phantasm!!!
That’s weird.
He looks like a serial killer.
Is it better to be a hidden genius or a stable genius?
