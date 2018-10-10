Samantha Grant denies being ‘turned away’ from the palace: ‘I’m not that tacky’

Is anyone else suspicious of the fact that Thomas Markle hasn’t said anything publicly in weeks? I kept expecting him to chime in with some toxic crap when Meghan went back to work, and especially after Doria Ragland was invited to Meghan’s big cookbook launch. I have my suspicions that Samantha Grant is still in near-constant contact with dear old dad, and that she’s acting as his mouthpiece right now. Last week, Samantha tried to “ambush” her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex. Samantha was turned away at the palace gate, but only after the paparazzo took photos of her at the gate (which Samantha set up, of course) and after she gave a letter to the guards to pass to Meghan. Well, Samantha is still talking. From DailyMailTV via E! News:
Samantha said she wanted to “set the record straight” about her attempted ambush: “I wasn’t trying to crash anything. I’m very polite and respectful. I was not turned away from Kensington Palace. I’m pretty composed. I’m pretty mature. For all the PR and the public to say I was ‘demanding’ to see my sister? First of all, I’m not that tacky and rude—and I wouldn’t just show up,” she said. In general, Samantha added she’s “not the kind of person that’s turned away” from places.
What was in the note she passed to Meghan: “I wanted to express the feelings of my father and myself in the letter. And I can’t say exactly what was in it. The world will just have to wait and see… I really wanted the world—and really, my sister and the British royal family—to know what happened and know the truth about a lot of things.”
Samantha wants Meghan to acknowledge Thomas: “I want her to do the right thing: Acknowledge my dad for primarily raising her and making her everything she is. She knows that he’s awesome! There is no logical, justifiable reason to allow my father to be treated like this,” she added, arguing that Meghan and her husband both need to “do the right thing” and contact Thomas before it’s too late. Said Samantha, “Give him the love, integrity and respect that he deserves.”
I come from a somewhat dysfunctional family, but I don’t have any siblings. I tend to believe that IF Samantha has any kind of semblance of a point – perhaps that Thomas had a big hand in raising Meghan – the way to handle that issue should be SO different than what Samantha has done. If you feel like your newly-royal half-sister is misrepresenting your family, perhaps just give one interview to a respectable paper and say as much. The problem is, Samantha has spent the past two years selling out Meghan to everyone and anyone, so her current argument falls flat. Also, this DailyMailTV interview and the photos and all of that – that was how Samantha got paid. I’m 100% sure that she negotiated all of this with the Daily Mail and The Sun before she even arrived in London. The whole point of her trip was to make even more money off of creating toxic drama.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
O RLY Samantha
Composed, mature, not that tacky? Hmmm…
“Samantha added she’s “not the kind of person that’s turned away” from places.” LOLOLOLOL
I just clicked on the photos published by the Sun a few days ago and she showed up in a friggin wheelchair. Normally I would never even question such as thing because I know illnesses have flare ups, and walking fine one day doesn’t mean you’re going to be fine the next…. but I put nothing past this trick. Everything she says and does is cultivated to make her look like someone we should be sympathetic to, and I have no doubt this wheelchair is a prop. And THAT is tacky as hell.
I almost feel sorry for her. Must be sad to be so close and yet so far away from actual royalty. Imagine someone who you looked down on and thought you were better than your whole life suddenly wiz past you. Poetic justice in action.
Meghan always ‘wizzed’ passed her though. It’s not sudden. It’s not because she joined the Firm that it made her better than her half-sister. It’s because she chose a different life for herself a long time ago, took care of herself instead of letting her father control her or become bitter because of the Markle family’s hate towards her and her mom. Meghan just matured in a responsible caring woman who preserved her self-worth and achieved her goals (acting, politically active). I can’t imagine she’s always been the person she is today, we will never know but I suspect Meghan had to WORK at a certain age to overcome the Markle gene and upbringing.
The sad thing is Samantha cannot accept this NOW. She didn’t care about any of this when they were estranged all those years or when Meghan married her ex-husband without the Markle family present. They only saw value in Meghan as a person when they thought it could elevate themselves to royalty-adjacent! It’s truly disgusting. And transparent.
Exactly, Artemis, exactly.
So close? One sighting and two conversations in 10 years, only a half-sibling due to same father/sperm donor. Zero relationship here now and there never has been. And Scammy and Jr. know exactly why Meghan won’t speak to them. As for Sr., this “we speak three times a day” from Scammy is pure BS. Sr. was too embarrassed to come after he got caught staging pap photos. Meg and Harry still wanted him to come anyway. Wedding clothes were paid for, flight paid for, assistance offered by Harry’s friend. Sr. refused it all, saying he didn’t want to embarrass her further. HE cancelled all that. H & M were going to go see him and he told them not to, but to go on their honeymoon. They had to come up with a good excuse for him not to fly, so Scammy and Sr. came up with the heart attack BS … probably stress and chest pains from Scammy’s antics. Several heart attacks was more BS. They did talk to him the day after the wedding, when she became Duchess of Sussex, and then her numbers were changed. They gave him a dummy honeymoon location to test him, and he blew that by divulging it. Then they KNEW FOR SURE he was colluding with the press. Cut off, done like dinner. Now why couldn’t Sr. tell his POS daughter that it was HIM who cancelled it all, that it was HIS fault, that he WAS actually invited? Why didn’t he tell Scammy all this and tell her to shut her lying mouth, that she has it all wrong. Something isn’t right here and I think it’s that there’s no relationship between Scammy and Dad, either. That’s why the morbid ass-kissing campaign. She continues to be full of it. That UK stunt was just that, staged pap photos. They weren’t even at the gates of the real residence. They paid a cheesy photog to take that shot of her with the letter as a “teaser” campaign. Ooooh, everyone wants to know what’s in that letter, when really we don’t give a flying shit That UK trip generated lots and lots of money for Scammy. I just hope all this dirty money catches up with her. She insults Meghan and her new family continually and then wants to apologize, makes another lot of money, and then continues with her trashing again. If anything good has come of this, it’s that at least the world knows exactly how vile this family really is. The Markles with NEVER be embraced because of what they are: criminal, low-life, bottom-feeding garbage.
Seriously. I read somewhere a day or so ago that the pot growing Markle kid got on a MTV reality show. Who would want/even *know* about him other than this tenuous connection? Makes me ill to see any of them profiting off her; no one deserves these kind of relatives from hell.
The day when Harry and Meghan will have children, Samantha e Thomas Markle will give the worst of themselves.
TRICK PLEASE.
LOL
I really just wanted the world–er–Meghan to know what I think. Via this super private personal letter that you can’t read and I won’t tell you about. You’ll just have to wait until enough of a story has built up around this super private personal letter for me to share my photocopy with the world.
Spot on.
THIS! You KNOW that those rags have photocopies of the letter and are just waiting to let it fly. Total bottom feeders, the lot of them.
How do you give someone the integrity that they deserve? lol
I was going to post the exact same thing. Integrity is part of your character and sometimes a choice one has to make; to have integrity. No one can give it to you. She’s an idiot.
Exactly–on both counts.
“Acknowledge him”is the new “she needs to send him and me some money and financially support us.”
You don’t raise kids to seek acknowledgement. You raise kids because it’s your job. What about your own kids, Samantha???
I think ignoring them is working. This all smacks of desperation.
What you are hearing is the death rattle. The last plea of an abusive family that has tried everything they could to shame, degrade and embarrass a woman into submission. Bish bye.
At least she acknowledges that she is tacky and rude, just not to the degree people think.
she is not the kind of person who is turned away…yes go tell this to your estranged daughter…
Exactly!!!
I wish every outlet that is not paying her would ask, why are you estranged from your own mother and children??? Shouldn’t you work on those relationships before interfering with your father and half-sister’s???
This bish is tackiness personified!!! The delusion is strong with this one.
I would like to know why the brother was not included in this letter? Haven’t heard him mentioned in ages
Shhhh, let’s keep it that way. He hasn’t got two brain cells to put together to figure out why the Markles “weren’t embraced like the Middletons,” lol.
“I WILL NOT BE IGNORED, DAN!!” (I just see/hear Glenn Close’s character whenever she shows up).
This is exactly what I was thinking! Love it!
She wants the world to think Meghan is Jane and she is Blanche in a real life version of What ever Happened to Baby Jane?
This from a Twitter friend: Thomas Sr. not only betrayed confidences & sold lies – he also proved what a cruel, manipulative, abusive person he truly is.
He does not deserve respect, love or – integrity isn’t even part of the picture here, sweetheart. You’ve no idea what the word means. And oh, how’s the book coming?
I keep reading it as “I’m not the kind of person who is turned away from palaces”, lol.
This woman is just delusional. If Markle Sr. raised Meghan, she would have turned out exactly like Vonnie and Jr. Therefore Sr. did not raise Meghan in any way Vonnie is claiming he did. In the videos that Ninaki sold to the Daily Fail, 18 year Meghan is telling her friend that even though they were passing by her father’s house, they weren’t gonna go there because her and her father were not on speaking terms and hadn’t been for a long time; thats the pudding in which the truth lies. Where does Vinnie think the tabloids got the story that Meghan and her father weren’t on speaking terms for a very long time during her teenage years?
Secondly, again referencing same vids, Meghan says to Ninaki to not film her (Meghan’s) bedroom because it was so messy, she was in the middle of packing going to college. That means that before college, Meghan was living with her mother and not with her father. In the vid, her mother’s car with the plates “Megandme” is visible parked in the drive way, so no Meg was not raised by her father.
Thirdly, people that made all the documentaries about Meghan’s life growing up interviewed numerous people and all interviewed stated that Meghan was raised and grew up with her mother in some small apartment above someone’s garage.
Lastly, Meghan posted numerously on the big that she was raised by BOTH her parents till about age 11, that when her father would drop her off, he would never just sit in the car and watch while she walked to the door, but rather, that he would walk her inside their house and if dinner was ready, they would all sit at the table and eat as a family, where was Vonnie to dispute this before Meghan met Harry?
To Vonnie, I just say, bye Felicia.
BOOM! Nailed it!
She wasn’t at Kensington palace….she was at the entrance for a private community called Kensington palace gardens. Nice homes, some embassies and behind the palace lol.
She actually wasn’t at KP gates, she was at the secure entrance for a very private street that’s next to the real KP entrance. That street is called Kensington Palace Gardens and has security at both ends as there are several embassies (notably the Israeli embassy), official ambassadorial residences and where several mega rich people live – it also has views (though a fence) on the main palace entrance so is popular with noisy tourists. The real KP entrance is patrolled with armed guards and a barricade. She knows fine well that if she did turn up and created a scene demanding they take a letter she would have been arrested on the spot and prosecuted. KP and all other royal residences are private property.
The shots were a setup to make it look like she was there and had been turned away.
Thomas raised the abusive alcoholic and the unfit abusive neglectful mother who sold her two older children to her ex and abused her younger child.
Doria raised the college grad with no criminal record.
I have ‘toxic’ relatives all controlled by a spiteful matriarch who tells terrible lies about me. I tried to ‘be nice’ but almost got spat at visiting a hospital room. Their main motive I’ve discovered is also money. Meghan keep them at arm’s length but cutting them off completely is going to make it worse. Get your staff to send Birthday and Christmas cards to mollify and that’s it. Funnily enough a recent rage was due to my son not inviting them to his wedding. These people must all ‘sing from the same hymn book ‘. It took me a long time to realise that a healthy relationship isn’t about manipulation.
Samantha should thank her lucky stars Meghan and Harry married. All that money, such as it is, flowing into her coffers. I hope that money goes into making her home ADA accessible.
As a postscript, Samantha and her puppet masters should know that ANYTHING handed in to a Royal Palace is first taken to a security officer called the ‘Sarjeant at Arms’ and possibly blown up! Lol
