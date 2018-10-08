Samantha Grant arrived at the palace gates uninvited & she was turned away

66th San Sebastian Film Festival - 'High Life' - Premiere

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister Samantha Grant showed up in England. She had previewed her trip, and I tend to believe that some British tabloid or TV show probably funded the journey. Samantha gave a simpering interview to a British outlet where she tried to make it sound like her two-year campaign to destroy Meghan, sell Meghan out and profit from Meghan was all just some kind of misunderstanding. No one bought it. The point of Samantha’s trip, allegedly, was that she was going to “force” a meeting with Meghan to talk about Thomas Markle’s health. No one bought that either. But it looks like Samantha did try to storm the palace gates… only to be turned away.

Meghan Markle’s sister was reportedly turned away by security after showing up at Kensington Palace uninvited during a recent visit to the UK. Samantha Markle, 53, was locked in an embarrassing standoff with police guards telling them she wanted to confront her sibling after their bitter fall out. She reluctantly agreed to leave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ home after handing a note to one of the officers, the Sunday Mirror reports.

A source told the newspaper: “This was a huge move on the part of Meghan’s sister to try to see her face to face and the fact she was turned away speaks volumes.”

Samantha’s representatives reportedly sent palace officials a letter demanding a meeting and giving them an ultimatum – arrange a face-to-face meeting with Meghan or she would show up on her doorstep. The source said: “She said words to the effect that if the Palace didn’t do something to help mend the rift now, something may happen to their dad, who is in ill health. The suggestion was that if the rift was left unhealed it would be their fault. She went to the gates and tried to reason with them. She explained she had been in touch with palace ­officials and claimed they had ignored her advances, leaving her no choice but to arrive uninvited.”

Samantha, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, showed up a few days later with her partner, who pushed her wheelchair to the entrance of Kensington Palace. She was hopeful she would be let in but they turned her away and she handed one of the guards a letter for Meghan in the hope that it would get passed on, the source added. They then bizarrely went souvenir shopping and is said to have bought royal merchandise – including Meghan and Harry masks.

[From The Sun]

The White Markles are so g–damn tacky and toxic. If Samantha is so concerned about Thomas Markle’s health (narrator’s voice: “she’s not…”), then why doesn’t SHE look after dear old toxic dad herself? That would “look” better and it would be an interesting side-by-side. If Samantha stayed quiet and merely looked after Thomas, then the tabloids could really sink their teeth into it: the patient caretaker versus the glamorous duchess. Instead, Samantha is only using their dad’s health as the last way to get attention from the half-sister she’s jealous of. Whatever.

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Sussex

Photos courtesy of WENN.

87 Responses to “Samantha Grant arrived at the palace gates uninvited & she was turned away”

  1. minx says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Samantha’s “representatives” issued an “ultimatum.” Hilarious. Worked out well, I see.

    Reply
  2. sharron says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Wow, it’s borderline stalking now!

    Reply
    • Leigh-Klein says:
      October 8, 2018 at 10:01 am

      No, it’s full-on stalking. Nothing borderline about it. And those photos of them at the gate with the guard? Totally staged. Nothing out of this trick’s mouth can be trusted, nothing. And she’s denied having MS now; says it’s a spinal injury. At first she did say it was MS. So which lie is it?

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      October 8, 2018 at 11:08 am

      No it IS stalking. Did you see the pix on the DM where she goes to the souvenir shop and buys a Meghan MASK and then wheels away with the mask face up in her lap??? That seemed straight out of a horror movie, like what is she going to do with the mask of her sister’s face? Will she and her partner go back to their hotel room and put on the masks and play at being Meghan and Harry?

      Reply
  3. ilove6kies says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Loved the headline and the radiant yet ironic photo of Meghan, lol

    Go away trash.

    Reply
  4. MCV says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:15 am

    The photos are so embarassing I don’t know if she knows shes making a fool of herself or if she really thinks this way is going to get Meghan to look bad. Eitherways she just makes people feel sorry for Meghan and making clear why there hasn’t been a relationship in years.

    Reply
    • jessamine says:
      October 8, 2018 at 8:54 am

      If this one had been born with any sense of shame or personal dignity we wouldn’t even know her name.

      Reply
      • Snowflake says:
        October 8, 2018 at 8:58 am

        I heard she changed her last name to Markle!

      • MCV says:
        October 8, 2018 at 9:02 am

        @Snowfalke Apparently she has changed her name 4 times

        @ajessamine IA i don’t think we’ve heard from the Ragland side of the family even when they weren’t invited either.

      • Betsy says:
        October 8, 2018 at 9:15 am

        @MCV – if the rest of the Raglands conduct themselves with as much grace as Doria does, I bet they were invited to the wedding and they just behaved like normal guests. Honestly, I kinda hope that Meghan throws a family reunion for her mother’s side at KP someday. Just because I would like to imagine her trashy Markle family freaking out about it.

      • Meganbot2000 says:
        October 8, 2018 at 10:11 am

        The Raglands were at the wedding. Meghan’s uncle (her mum’s half-brother) and her uncle’s mother (her mum’s stepmother, so I guess that would make her Meghan’s step-grandmother?) were both at the wedding, plus her niece on her dad’s side who is actually Samantha Markle’s estranged daughter (the one Meghan based her Suits character on) was there too. I don’t think Meghan has a big family. Iirc her grandparents are deceased and her mum only has the one half-sibling.

        Her relatives who did attend just stayed completely out of the press, didn’t put anything on social media or contact journalists, and of course no one knows what they look like so the press didn’t pick up on it. Which of course meant people crowing about how she had no family at the wedding which is not true.

        It’s only because a handful of hardcore Meghan fans went over the footage of the wedding with a fine toothcomb and compared all the shots of the guests with old photos from Meghan’s social media (plus google stalking to find photos of Meghan’s relatives) that they were able to ID specific anonymous guests as being Meghan’s family and old friends. For example the woman sitting next to Doria is one of Meghan’s childhood best friends (lots of pics of the two together on Meghan’s Insta) but her name was not included in any press coverage despite having such a prominent seat.

      • BB says:
        October 8, 2018 at 12:19 pm

        I thought Meghan’s niece said she wasn’t invited? Where did her family sit during the ceremony? I really thought she just wasn’t close to them. Are there photos of her family there?

        Sorry for all the questions, this is just the first I’ve heard of other family members being there.

        ETA: I didn’t realize Samantha had more than one daughter. The 19 year old is the one that she said wasn’t invited. Are both of them estranged from their mother? She should be more worried about healing those relationships than her nonexistent one with Meghan.

    • MCV says:
      October 8, 2018 at 10:44 am

      Thanks for the replies. I din’t know there were other family members. The media kept saying that Doria was the only family member present.

      Reply
    • Leigh-Klein says:
      October 8, 2018 at 12:54 pm

      “Hasn’t been a relationship in years.” There never WAS a relationship, ever. Samantha is making it all up.

      Reply
  5. BlueSky says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:16 am

    The letter states “Meghan, you can buy my silence.” This woman is just an abusive a-hole. She tried the apologetic route. When that didn’t work, she resorted to insults about Meghan’s mother, saying she wasn’t around much and it was her dad that raises her. This woman really cannot hide her jealousy and resentment. Plus, her father has other family members if he is so bad off, which I don’t believe.

    There’s a BI out there and I believe it’s about her, trying to shake Meghan down for money. This woman is disgusting. How come no one is asking why she’s estranged from her own kids???

    Reply
    • ilove6kies says:
      October 8, 2018 at 8:17 am

      Do you have the link for the BI?

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 8, 2018 at 8:26 am

      Both her, Jr’s and Daddy Dearest’s behaviour since their relationship was made public has always been about shaking her down for money. Scammy has nothing worth selling, if she had it would have been out there by now. Same for Daddy Dearest. All have made statement about expecting Meghan and the RF to take care of them.

      The palace should release the contents of the letter and expose her for the blackmailing liar she is.

      Reply
      • Leigh-Klein says:
        October 8, 2018 at 10:08 am

        Which I’m not sure I get. They’ve all made a lot of money off her back, selling her out. Sr. apparently made more than $100K just off the staged photos. They want some sort of relationship with Meghan after all their bad behaviour and abuse, of her AND her mother, because of the royal connection. And believe me, Samantha knows exactly why Meghan won’t speak to her. Remember, Sr. gave Scammy Meghan’s private number twice, and Meghan hung up. There is NO RELATIONSHIP here. It’s all based on lies. Yes, they’ve made money selling lies. I only hope Scammy goes too far and then they have no choice but to shut her down. She is mentally ill. You know, like she says about her brother, lol.

    • Meganbot2000 says:
      October 8, 2018 at 10:21 am

      It’s so funny though. “Silence” over what? I thought Meghan hadn’t laid eyes on her since she was about 12 or something. Implying she’s got personal dirt on a woman she literally doesn’t know.

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      October 8, 2018 at 10:41 am

      I’m sure the letter was turned over to Police to check it and make sure no toxic substances were inside. I wouldn’t put ANYTHING past this jealous POS.

      The last pic of Meghan and Scammy was the one where Meghan was sitting on the side of her wheelchair when Scammy graduated from somewhere (was in a cap and gown, holding a certificate), and Scammy is leaning AWAY from Meg. That pretty much summed up how she felt about Meg to me. And that pic has to be about 20 yrs. old.

      Reply
  6. Jenns says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:18 am

    At what point are you considered a stalker? Because I think we’re there.

    Reply
    • FC says:
      October 8, 2018 at 9:07 am

      I honestly thought she’d show up in Sussex and accost Meghan in front of the cameras. There are so many public events where she could actually do that. I hope KP has high level security keeping this woman far away.

      Reply
      • minx says:
        October 8, 2018 at 10:12 am

        I would imagine royal security always knows where this trick is, mostly because she opens up her big mouth and tells everyone.

      • BB says:
        October 8, 2018 at 12:43 pm

        She’s got no shame, so I wouldn’t be surprised if she got some tabloid to pay for her to confront Meghan on one of her walkabouts.

        Hopefully the other people gathered to be greeted by the royals would recognize her and shame her out of the crowd. How do they secure those crowds? Are they checked for weapons or anything? Not that she’d bring a weapon, but if there is some kind of security screening process, they could weed her out there.

  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Called it – I knew she’d turn up at KP gates with a pap to get photo’s of ‘the poor MS sufferer being treated badly by the RF’. I am not surprised the Fail continue to push the poor Markles narrative but its backfired, again, as many of the Fail comments are brutal.

    Scammy is nothing more than a jealous hating stalker. Its only a matter of time before Evil Papa Smurf has another health scare to get attention.

    Reply
  8. Abby says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:19 am

    ugh this is so embarrassing!

    Reply
  9. Desolee says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:24 am

    “If Samantha stayed quiet and merely looked after Thomas, then the tabloids could really sink their teeth into it”

    Maybe she cares more about profiting than making Megan look bad? She has to make herself look bad to get money from this situation, just like Megan’s old friend and countless reality stars. I’m guessing money is more important to her than her dignity / strangers’ opinions of her and her sister.

    Reply
    • Leigh-Klein says:
      October 8, 2018 at 10:14 am

      Scammy and Sr. have no relationship either. “We talk three times a day” – LIES. Sr. in the beginning didn’t even want to talk to the press until Scammy came along, and now we have what’s gone on for many months now. She tries to make out he wasn’t invited to the wedding, when he was. They just buggered the whole thing up and are lying and backtracking. God, when will it stop?

      Reply
  10. dietcokehead says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:26 am

    If I were Meghan, I’d be gutted. She’s been estranged from this bottom-dweller for years and probably thought she was rid of her dramatics. For this to go on so publicly must be humiliating.

    Reply
    • Susannah says:
      October 8, 2018 at 9:43 am

      I truly hope not. I can see Meghan being embarrassed by the whole thing but gutted and humiliated? I don’t think so, that definitely gives the crazy Markles too much power.
      I’d like to think Meghan’s getting ready for her tour of Australia and Fiji with Harry and not giving that woman another thought.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      October 8, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      I hope she’s not gutted by it. She seems like a smart woman who is probably well aware of who these people really are and what they really want, and I would imagine everyone there knows how to deal with them by now. I hope she is completely ignoring them, enjoying being a newlywed, and working on her projects.

      Reply
    • Gigi La Moore says:
      October 8, 2018 at 2:50 pm

      I think the longer it goes on, the more that it’s just a fact of life for Meghan. Sort of how she knows that day turns into night and water is wet, so goes the stupidity of her family. I don’t think she is gutted, I think she is probably just over it by now.

      Reply
    • girl_ninja says:
      October 8, 2018 at 4:53 pm

      Gutted? Why? This grifter has nothing to do with Meghan. Just because that troll is yelling nonsense into the wind to whomever will listen? Please. She has nothing to do with Meghan. At. All.

      Reply
  11. Jessica says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:48 am

    This is just ghastly, shameless, shockingly low behavior. It is stalking. I respect the “ignore it and be above it” approach, but I think allowing Meghan to release a statement or give an interview about one of her royal projects during which she’s also asked about this and gives a definitive statement, is perhaps advisable at this point. I think she should close the door on this woman publicly, and with finality. It is likely the case that the Royal Family’s PR is afraid of seeming cold & hard-hearted, but anyone who’s going to think that already does. I think most understand and feel sympathy for Meghan, but speaking to what this family has subjected her to would endear her to people even more.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      October 8, 2018 at 10:04 am

      You cannot feed the beast. It will return again and again for more food. She talks to any of the Markles, the whole world will know what was said within 12 hours. Ignore it and it will go away.

      Reply
      • BB says:
        October 8, 2018 at 12:50 pm

        This. So many people said “they should just invite the Markle’s to the wedding!” Those grifters would have been stealing silverware to hawk on the Internet. The last thing Meghan should do is give this lunatic what she wants – attention, acknowledgment, validation. You should never validate this kind of behavior.

        Acknowledging her would just give the tabloids more reason to interview Samantha. As it is, not many people still care to talk to her. If Meghan publicly denounces her, she’ll be booked on every morning show in the UK. Meghan would be adding fuel to the fire by responding, and it would be framed as a two-sided “feud” rather than this one-sided bashing.

    • Leigh-Klein says:
      October 8, 2018 at 10:19 am

      No. Never complain, never explain. She never had relationships with these people. Not a single Markle was invited to her first wedding, were they? There’s been no relationship. Even her relationship with her father has been sporadic and strained over the years. The half-sibs have always resented her and treated she and her mother badly. Meghan won’t speak to anything. To her they are dead. These people sell EVERYTHING to the press. They are not “family” and do not love her.

      Reply
      • Jessica says:
        October 8, 2018 at 11:49 am

        In case I wasn’t clear, I was not saying she should speak to them. I do not think she should. I was suggesting that maybe she should mount some kind of PR fightback via a carefully choreographed interview or public statement, though I can see how doing so would present its own set of drawbacks.

        Nothing in my original comment stated or implied she should make any kind of direct contact with them, which I definitely do not think she should do. I know some have suggested she “smooth things over” or “reach out,” but I’m not. That’s not Meghan’s responsibility nor are they owed that.

      • Leigh-Klein says:
        October 8, 2018 at 1:05 pm

        Gotcha, Jessica. I realize what you’re saying, but even addressing it would indicate that Meghan is aware of it and it’s “gotten to her” somehow. Addressing it would mean it has incited a reaction, and that’s what this bottom-feeder wants. Lady D is right, you can’t feed the beast. It should never, ever be acknowledged. Meghan will never, ever dignify any trash-talk coming from this beast. If Scam’s behaviour escalates further, advisors, security, and perhaps the law will take care of it.

    • Mel says:
      October 8, 2018 at 12:58 pm

      Nope, she knows the door is closed on her, that’s why she keeps trying to pretend she’s trying to kick it open so she can get a few bucks. The worst thing to do is to entertain her nonsense. Just keep ignoring her and allowing her to make a fool of herself, don’t get caught up in her crazy game.

      Reply
    • Masamf says:
      October 8, 2018 at 1:10 pm

      No way to what Jessica suggests. Just keep stiff upper lip all the way, just continue with the silent cold treatment, ignore, ignore and ignore these fools. It’s working really well so far.

      Reply
    • Gigi La Moore says:
      October 8, 2018 at 2:53 pm

      Nope. You have to keep ignoring narcissists. That’s the only way to demobilize them. They feed off if attention.

      Reply
  12. Lila says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:52 am

    So let me get this straight. Samantha flew all the way from the US to England, an expensive plane ticket , and showed up unannounced at the palace gates and got turned away. She also must be paying for a hotel or Air B&B somewhere. Someone or Tabloid set this whole thing up and paid her to do this publicity stunt.

    Reply
  13. Anilehcim says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Can this gremlin go away already?! What a psycho.

    Reply
  14. Kittylouise says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:08 am

    The pictures I’ve seen – they were not at the gates of the palace at all. Those gates and security guards are at the entrance to a street – Kensington Palace Gardens, on which are a number of embassies and some private houses owned by the mega rich. It’s a public street right of way though, anyone can walk down it. The security is for car access due to (presumably) the number of embassies. Kensington Palace is actually some distance away and will have its own gates and security.

    The poor security guard probably told ol’ Sammy ‘wrong gates, love, try next door’.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 8, 2018 at 9:43 am

      That’s correct – the real entrance to KP is the next along, right next to an entrance to Kensington Palace Gardens itself. I know the area reasonably well. The police entrance is at the end of a long road and guarded with armed police, she should not have gotten close enough to the main gate, esp if a pap was in tow. If she had turned up to the gate and made a scene she would have been arrested on the spot.

      Reply
  15. Betsy says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Where were those pics of Meghan from at the bottom? Gorgeous face, amazing outfit.

    Reply
  16. Lindy says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:27 am

    This makes me feel so bad for Meghan.

    Reply
  17. Starryfish29 says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I want to find this funny, but it’s pretty obvious that she worked with one of the tabloids to stage this ridiculous stunt, which is just messed up on every level. Seriously, they wonder why Harry & Meghan shut the press out.

    Reply
  18. The Hench says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I am reminded suddenly of Kenny Everett’s famous character – ‘Cupid Stunt’. In my head, Sammy has been renamed 🙄

    Reply
    • antipodean says:
      October 8, 2018 at 10:33 am

      You have made my day @The Hench! Being reminded of the dear departed Kenny Everett has cast a beam of sunshine into what promised to be a dreary post Kavanope/Apocalyptic Monday for me. His skits were always hilarious, and spot on. He pilloried the great and good, and no-one was beyond his scalpel-like wit! Sid Snot and his cigarette throwing was my favourite! Reminds me that the world does move on, and we will survive and thrive, in spite of the madness! A birrof a laff is always good medicine.

      Reply
      • The Hench says:
        October 8, 2018 at 2:54 pm

        @Antipodean – so glad to have brightened your day 😊 You raise a good point. Not only does it make us laugh but satire is also a powerful weapon. I would think that nothing gets to Trump as much as the skits on SNL and, here in the UK, I think we badly need a new version of Spitting Image. Can you imagine the fun the writers would’ve had with the Brexit process?

  19. Cerys says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Odious woman.

    Reply
  20. CocoNoir says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Samantha Markle performs a very important function. Every kind of publicity that brings the royal family into focus is welcome by them. By “them”, I mean Kate DOC, who is head of an exclusive members only club, where the price of admission is “do whatever I ask or be dropped” and the benefits are a powerful network of wealthy and influential friends. Measures are taken to ensure her survival as part of the family, including pointing the media to the unpredictable riffraff of a half sister to create fear and insecurity. This creates a need for the Cambridges who are calm, reliable, polite and “boring”. But this Samantha Markle character is playing a different game. She is making sure to get as much publicity as possible so if something even slightly untoward happens to her side of the family it will cast a dark shadow. If Samantha so much as chokes on her tea, the royal family will be blamed for trying to slay her. It’s a pity that Samantha envies her stepsister. If she only knew what really happens behind closed doors.

    Reply
  21. Other Renee says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Even the Meghan nay-sayers at Daily Mail are heavily critical of Scammy-Today-I’m-Calling-Myself-Markle. They’re still nasty about Meghan in general but not with regard to the Scamster. It takes a lot for them to say anything in defense of Meghan but they’re there.

    Reply
  22. JadedBrit says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:31 am

    As other commentators have noted, she’s on the wrong street – a very quiet, unremarkable street on which those who do not want to be remarked on live. Which means Ms Grant went to KP, visited the gift shop and made her bizarre purchases (what does she intend to do with those masks, stick pins in them?), called the paps then hot tailed it round the corner to intimidate a little man in a private booth at the entrance to a private community, rather than meet KP security head on… Is there no one she won’t bully?

    Reply
  23. Annie says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:41 am

    The woman has absolutely NO shame and is more and more deranged. I do wish Meghan or KP would release the letter and beat her at her own game. But, their silence is deafening. It’s too bad ol’ Sam can’t seem to hear it…

    Reply
  24. chinoiserie says:
    October 8, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Regarding the term White Markles, aren’t all Markles now white? Magan and her mother have now different surnames right?

    Reply
  25. Bunny says:
    October 8, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Therapists who help family members of malignant narcissists advise against “JADEing”.

    JADE stands for Justify, Argue, Defend, or Explain.

    Victims who try to do any of those actions are unfortunately inviting more abuse. It absolutely isn’t the victim’s fault – they are responding normally, but they are dealing with abnormal behaviour. Therapy can help victims get a handle on this abnormal situation. Once they learn to stop feeding the beast, victims can move on.

    Literally the only thing to be done is to ignore the narcissist. Everything hinges on the narcissist being fed the attention they want.

    If the narcissist doesn’t get attention, they eventually go away. In this case, it is taking longer because the media is giving attention, but even that seems to be slowing down.

    Reply
  26. Vanessa says:
    October 8, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    I think that Samantha is a woman who is filled up with jealousy and envy that her little sister gets to live a life fully of privilege. Notice that when Meghan was in suits you never heard from her sisters her brother her nephews or her ex best friend it’s the moment that Meghan started dating Harry that’s when all this people started their campaign against her they all had no problem with her when she just a actress . The moment she went on to something that would put her on the national stage these people that were supposed be her family started selling her out .

    Reply
  27. 2020 says:
    October 8, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Omg I feel so embarrassed on her behalf since she clearly has no shame.

    When will this end……

    Reply
  28. JRenee says:
    October 8, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Pathetic and sad.
    This is stalking

    Reply
  29. sunshine cookie says:
    October 8, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Sorry, but that behaviour doesn’t look good. Turning away your half-sister ain’t decent. Not even saying hello. Nope, don’t like it.

    Reply

