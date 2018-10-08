Samantha Grant arrived at the palace gates uninvited & she was turned away

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister Samantha Grant showed up in England. She had previewed her trip, and I tend to believe that some British tabloid or TV show probably funded the journey. Samantha gave a simpering interview to a British outlet where she tried to make it sound like her two-year campaign to destroy Meghan, sell Meghan out and profit from Meghan was all just some kind of misunderstanding. No one bought it. The point of Samantha’s trip, allegedly, was that she was going to “force” a meeting with Meghan to talk about Thomas Markle’s health. No one bought that either. But it looks like Samantha did try to storm the palace gates… only to be turned away.

Meghan Markle’s sister was reportedly turned away by security after showing up at Kensington Palace uninvited during a recent visit to the UK. Samantha Markle, 53, was locked in an embarrassing standoff with police guards telling them she wanted to confront her sibling after their bitter fall out. She reluctantly agreed to leave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ home after handing a note to one of the officers, the Sunday Mirror reports. A source told the newspaper: “This was a huge move on the part of Meghan’s sister to try to see her face to face and the fact she was turned away speaks volumes.” Samantha’s representatives reportedly sent palace officials a letter demanding a meeting and giving them an ultimatum – arrange a face-to-face meeting with Meghan or she would show up on her doorstep. The source said: “She said words to the effect that if the Palace didn’t do something to help mend the rift now, something may happen to their dad, who is in ill health. The suggestion was that if the rift was left unhealed it would be their fault. She went to the gates and tried to reason with them. She explained she had been in touch with palace ­officials and claimed they had ignored her advances, leaving her no choice but to arrive uninvited.” Samantha, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, showed up a few days later with her partner, who pushed her wheelchair to the entrance of Kensington Palace. She was hopeful she would be let in but they turned her away and she handed one of the guards a letter for Meghan in the hope that it would get passed on, the source added. They then bizarrely went souvenir shopping and is said to have bought royal merchandise – including Meghan and Harry masks.

[From The Sun]

The White Markles are so g–damn tacky and toxic. If Samantha is so concerned about Thomas Markle’s health (narrator’s voice: “she’s not…”), then why doesn’t SHE look after dear old toxic dad herself? That would “look” better and it would be an interesting side-by-side. If Samantha stayed quiet and merely looked after Thomas, then the tabloids could really sink their teeth into it: the patient caretaker versus the glamorous duchess. Instead, Samantha is only using their dad’s health as the last way to get attention from the half-sister she’s jealous of. Whatever.