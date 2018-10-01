Samantha Grant is in the UK and simpering away about ‘resolving’ issues with Meghan

66th San Sebastian Film Festival - 'High Life' - Premiere

For much of the month of September, the White Markles were relatively quiet. Samantha Grant kept trying to talk and most people ignored her. Thomas Markle hasn’t given one of his asinine interviews in weeks. But the White Markles are still trying. Samantha arrived in England a few days ago, after she teased her trip endlessly, claiming that she was going to try to “force” a meeting with her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex. Well, instead of storming the palace gates, Samantha has merely settled in to do a series of interviews on UK shows. She chatted with Jeremy Vine on Channel 5 today:

The simpering and the lies, my God. She’s trying to completely rewrite how unhinged she was for two solid years. She did everything but light herself on fire to get attention, and there was interview after interview, tweet after tweet, statement after statement in which Samantha personally villainized and attacked her sister. Now Samantha says that it was all about how dear old dad was “being purposely ignored. We were hoping that private channels would be used. When they failed, we went public…I was lashing out more at the media.” Bitch, you lie.

She also simperingly declared that she was ready to “resolve” all of her issues with Meghan, if only Meghan would meet with her. That’s what all of this was about, and it’s a classic abuser tactic: the abuser is ready to make peace, the abuser is ready to bury the hatchet, and YOU are a monster if you don’t let them apologize to you face to face. If Meghan fell for Samantha’s act – which Meghan won’t – then Samantha would continue her campaign of abuse even more afterwards. The fact that Samantha flew all the way to England just proves that the palace’s silent treatment on the Markles is actually working. The White Markles don’t have access and it’s KILLING them.

The Duchess of Sussex attends the Royal Academy of Arts to view Oceania

Photos courtesy of Channel 5, WENN, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Samantha Grant is in the UK and simpering away about ‘resolving’ issues with Meghan”

  1. Becks1 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:42 am

    oh holy hell I didn’t realize she followed through with the crazy “go to England” plan. The Markles are out of control.

    Reply
  2. L84Tea says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:43 am

    I think seeing Doria over there in England put Sam over the edge. I knew it would happen.

    Reply
  3. Insomniac says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:45 am

    I knew it! I knew the sight of Doria at Meghan’s cookbook launch would bring Sam crawling out from under her rock again.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment