Kim Kardashian: Kanye feels like a ‘neglected’ child now that we have 3 kids

Kim Kardashian was in New York all weekend to support her husband’s MAGA crap on Saturday Night Live. Kim was even there at the studio when he gave his pro-Trump speech and got booed. But for much of the weekend, Kim was just stepping out around New York with her kids. Usually, North West is the one who gets consistently photographed, and she gets a lot of one-on-one time with her mom in public. But we did get to see Chicago and Saint go out with Kim several times this weekend too. Chicago is such a beauty!
Anyway, the point is that Kim has three little kids to look after, and she doesn’t have time to deal with Kanye’s drama 24-7. Apparently, this is what Sunday’s episode of KUWTK was about too. Kim told Khloe about how she and Kanye have been fighting a lot lately, and their fights are about stupid stuff, but really their fights are about how Kim “ignores” her first baby, Kanye, to take care of the other three babies. Bless the person at People Magazine who basically transcribes the entire episode – you can read the full People story here.
Kim Kardashian West has her hands full with three kids — and the adjustment period hasn’t been easy on her husband Kanye West, either.
“Having three kids, honestly, is crazy,” she said. “I remember it was really hard for North when Saint was born, so I kind of put everything into North to make her feel extra special. And now, with Chicago, I’m trying to work even [harder] to make sure North and Saint feel like they have enough time with me and they feel super loved and that no one is going to take their place.”
But with Kim channeling all her energy into the kids, West had begun feeling neglected, leading to some tension between Mom and Dad. In one scene, Kim revealed the couple had fought over — wait for it — her Instagram feed: “He’s like, ‘F— your fragrance for one day. You need six motels ones [on your Instagram]. Why’d you post the beach one? You’ve got to delete the beach one.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t sit here and organize my Instagram with you. Who cares about this?’ He’s like, ‘I care, trust me.’ He’s always right in the end, but I’m just like, it’s my Instagram — you can’t tell me what to post. That’s like, the one thing. No one will tell me what to post. I’m allowed to have an opinion.”
In another scene with Khloé Kardashian, Kim relayed a fight she’d had with West after she didn’t get him the right band-aid.
“He was like, ‘I’ve slaved around the world for you making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit and you let me go out wearing a Jesus band-aid.’ He said I should have a skin-colored band-aid. So I’m running around looking for different colored band-aids when I’ve got three kids to look after? … Just because I didn’t give birth to this baby doesn’t mean that my plate is not totally full. When you have three kids, it’s kind of a wild household. I’m kind of annoyed because I wish he would understand I’m exhausted. Like, go get your own band-aid.”
But it turned out that West was actually upset about something else: He felt that if Saint needed a particular band-aid, Kim would immediately get it: “I was like, ‘Oh my God. Are you fighting with Saint? Is this a thing?’ ” she said. Later, Kim admitted her fights with West were “really stupid and lately, we’ve been having a lot. I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away,” she surmised.
“After my conversation with Khloé, the one thing that I realized is I make such a priority for all the kids, and I go above and beyond for them, but in that, I’m fully neglecting my husband,” she said. “So I just want to give Kanye the attention and love that he needs. … When you have so many kids, it’s important to still make your relationship a top priority.”
Just my opinion: Kim has been annoyed with this for a while, and it’s just started to creep into the show. She was annoyed two years ago, during Kanye’s breakdown, when she was taking care of North and Saint. Half of what Kanye does is to get Kim’s attention and be her “original baby,” so she’ll pay attention to him. Just my opinion. And he needs to outgrow that sh-t. I’m sure Kim has an army of nannies helping her, of course, but still: Kim IS involved with raising those kids, and she’s way more involved than Kanye. When Kanye is acting jealous of Saint, it’s time to shut it down.
Wasn’t it just he and his mom? I think he grew up being catered to. And whatever his issues are now-ay yi yi.
No excuse. I raised a son alone and while he was coddled, he was also raised to be accountable. So many excuses are made for Kanye. He is just an azz, point blank, period.
Obviously not every single parent/ single child family has that dynamic, but I’ll bet his did.
Is that band aid story for real? I’m speechless.
You never know what’s true or not with this family. Also, we are only hearing one side of the story. I am sure there is plenty Kanye could complain about when it comes to Kim.
Agreed but Kanye is probably far more insufferable than Kim, and that’s really saying something.
@ Natalia
That could be true but who really knows? The Kardashians always paint the men as the bad guys and themselves as super innocent. What really bothered me was Khloe’s response when Kim told her about Kanye’s bandaid tantrum. Khloe said something about how men need to be taken care of and she should have just gotten him the bandaid to make him happy. Now I see why Khloe stays with Tristan…she just thinks men are like that and women just need to deal with it.
I do think he is overly controlling with women. He has completely changed how KK dresses and behaves.
He was the same with Amber Rose.
The stuff about her Instagram rings huge alarm bells.
I don’t think she truly realises how controlling he is…all that talk of he is right in the end.
…sounds like an erosion of self
yeah, all I could think was time to get divorced Kim.
He’d need a LOT more band aids if he pulled that crap with me.
Wah wah ya big baby.
Come to think of it, that’s probably why he wears those shoes with half his dumbass foot sticking out; he’s competing with his son’s shoe size.
I thought the same….it cannot be true.😳😳😳
I could totally picture Kanye going nuts over a band-aid. Girl, pick your kids and run away, buy a new wardrobe, a new face to match and move on!
That sounds like Kanye.
Her face looks horrible! It looks so jacked because of the numerous cosmetic procedures. I know this is repeated all the time, but she was a natural beauty before and it’s really noticeable when throwback pics pop up online.
ITA. Her face looks so harsh and sculpted now. She plastic surgeried away all of her natural beauty.
I’m more surprised she looks the same colour of her children.
IA with all of this. Kim was a natural born beauty and would have aged well without interference, but yikes! There has been a LOT of interference. And yes she is, weirdly, the same color as her mixed race children. Maybe that is purposeful (so they don’t feel that their mother is different from them?), but it looks odd. The fillers and whatever else (overly done brows for one) look odder, though.
I agree with all of you. She seems to be all gob now. Her face is just horrid these days, and that scraped-back hair doesn’t help things, making her look even harder. Perhaps that’s the reason for all the fluoro colours lately; an attempt to “soften things up” a bit? Remember when she only wore monotone? Her skin tone is because she thinks she’s a WOC, now that she’s been with KW all this time and had his babies. 😂🙄 cWhether this story is true or not, her husband needs to drink a cup of cement and harden the fvck up. He seems to not be too concerned about his family very much when he scarpers to the countryside for weeks/months on end to “make music”. Cute kiddies, though.
I came here to say she DESTROYED her face. She doesn’t even look human anymore.
This is what being married to narcissistic a-hole is like. I’m sure she has plenty of help but it sounds like she wants to be a hands on mom as well. He’s so immature. Grow the f@ck up! When you have kids it’s not about you anymore.
Yes, but you have to learn how to tell these narcissists no. Just no, no explanation and just walk away before the wear down starts.
Why doesn’t he just get his own damn band-aid?
Because he is a Republican.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect.
bwah ha ha ha
BOL.. I’m done!
Why does it look like there’s glue all over her hair???
And yeah, Kanye is a mess. She got what she signed up for.
Maybe there is glue all over her hair? Full of product? Wig glue? The scraped-back look does not suit her at all.
It would appear that she’s really wearing fake edges… LMAO. Kim had her baby hairs lasered off years ago so I don’t know WTF she has slicked down up there but it’s def not her hair.
She’s laying the groundwork for a divorce.
And she should. He’s an ass, and as time goes on they are visibly drifting apart (like their huge political differences which definitely have to affect how she feels about him)
Then we should all prepare for the media frenzy. Someone get the wine and popcorn, please. It’s gonna be mental! 🍷 🍿
He feels competition with his children? That’s is a true narcissist. Kanye is nothing but an immature child in an adult body. He should always put his children before himself and Kim, for that matter. In my opinion, the children should always come first but I understand why other people may feel differently. I guess it just depends on every individual family’s dynamic. His jealousy over his children and vying for Kim’s attention is absolutely bizarre.
…..or, this is a cover story to distract from his pro-Trump rant over the weekend? ‘He’s just such a man-child baby, he’ll say anything for attention.’ I think she’s trying to cover his ass for her empire’s sake. Kanye sounds like he’s out to destroy his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! That makes sense too!
@Lady D The episodes are usually shot up to six months before airing, so it’s probably a case of Kanye being this person (which we all know he is).
Yep, the “Kardashian Bulldozer” is gassing up and getting to bury Kanye in the soon to be announced separation/ divorce.
This is going to be messy
Exactly what’s happening here. They have been laying the groundwork for a while now but just have been real lowkey with it. I definitely won’t be surprised by it all when it does go down.
His MAGA ass can go ahead and get bulldozed if you ask me.
YUP, first thought I had
I don’t understand how that’s your takeaway when this guy has been lashing out and treating people like shit for years now, and is now spending every waking moment sharing his CRAZY views with anyone who will listen. The poor audience at SNL got stuck listening to his insane bullshit this Saturday night after the credits rolled.
Slavery was a choice???? Get rid of the 13th Amendment??? He supports Donald Trump and is accusing the Democratic party of having a hidden agenda that harms black people??? But the “Kardashian Bulldozer” is the problem here?????
A lot of men feel neglected when the first baby arrives. It’s a big change and they have a hard time dealing with the change in attention. My own husband went through it with our first child.
But most of those men get over it. The baby gets older, becomes more active, needs less constant attention, and they get more into fatherhood. By the time the next baby comes along, they are prepared and don’t have so difficult time.
The few men that don’t get over it are childish and selfish. This is definitely Kanye and I imagine it isn’t going to get better.
Sometime, I think the problem is we pour too much of ourselves into these men which accounts for some of their feelings of neglect. Keep more of you for you, ladies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!
I agree that feeling like your kids come first is a thing in marriages with small kids. Mature fathers realize that it comes with the territory with small kids and make efforts to tell their wives that in a loving way so they can carve out bonding time with their wives. But not Kanye. He throws temper tantrums over bandaids. That’s the real issue.
I hate to break it to you, but that shit ain’t normal! Your husband should have been giving as much attention to your baby as you do. How the hell did he have time to be jealous with a newborn to care for? Women need to stop treating their men like babies! You have to expect more to get more.
First of all…I just went through BAND-AID HELL myself a few weeks ago…as I had an injury to my big toe…and it was sandal weather…and I realized that…I NEEDED BAND-AIDS FOR BLACK FOLKS AND THEY’RE NOT SOLD IN ANY STORES!!!! Thank you AMAZON PRIME!!!!
The rest of this…is kind of heartbreaking…because…as PARENTS…they should BOTH be involved with their children…sharing responsibilities…Kanye has the money and freedom to move his studio time around so that the burden wouldn’t be JUST on Kim…but this is what you get when you marry an immature, spoiled, narcissistic personality…which is why I think it’s INSANE to even THINK about having more children with him…
I just saw some skin tone colored bandaids at Target. Don’t remember the brand name, but they had quite a few options. But amazon prime never fails either!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know which ones you mean…Tru-Color, unfortunately, they weren’t at ANY of the Target’s in my area…so I had to get them off Amazon Prime…can I tell you…how I almost CRIED…when I put them on my dark brown toe…and it just…DISAPPEARED!!!! After years of highlighting any injury I needed band-aids for…THIS is so lovely!
I have been black for 46 years. I have never given thought to what color a bandaid was. I guess that’s just me.
same happens to me and pink plasters (band-aids). IMO the term “skin tone coloured” is problematic because I don’t think it could ever be catered to everyone. I for one am always left with a too dark plaster which is why I always end up buying plasters for children LOL at least those are fun.
None match my skin tone either, and at 40 years old, I also wear fun band aides meant for children. Lol love my Marvel comic band aides
I learn so many things from this site. The problem with bandaids for POC literally never occurred to me.
She looks JUST like PMK in unaltered photos…and almost as old. 😣
Donatella Versace. She looks really awful.
Her kids, however, are f*cking adorable.
That Chicago is a total cutie pie. Still don’t know about that name, though.
She’s really starting to look scary. She was SO beautiful once upon a time, now her face looks painful.
Also I always say that they shouldn’t have had a baby straight after his breakdown, there was something off about it, like she was just doing what she wanted regardless of his health. I’m not surprised if he feels this way now.
It’s abusive and he’s a child, and honestly as much as I can’t stand either of them, any man who pulls that shit about not getting enough attention after kids needs to get kicked to the curb. I have no patience for that.
“He’s always right in the end…” Umm, OK 🙄
Newsflash, Kim! Your husband is mentally ill. You had to have known that at least by the time you decided to bring a second child into this world, if not when you had the first one. He is non-compliant with treatment. You not only know this but have gone on record as supporting it. He was involuntarily committed by outsiders who believed they had to intervene for his own safety. And he has been non-compliant with treatment since release, again with your encouragement. You then knowingly decided to bring a third child into this world because YOU wanted a third and you did so within a year of his hospitalization when most would caution against doing so. That was not fair to those kids and frankly, it really wasn’t fair to him either. You made your choices. This is exactly what you chose.
+1 thank you! Can’t believe no one is picking up on this! I mentioned it up thread, they should never have had a kid so soon after his breakdown and I feel like it was her decision not his. He is not a well man.
It’s very common for men to feel pushed out when a baby arrives. Just as men can become ‘workers’ and forget to be partners, woman also become mothers and can struggle to make time for the relationship. It’s very normal and natural. Of course especially when the children are young, most women want to be mothers and nest. There focus and priorities change, however down the line you must definitely make room for the relationship again, otherwise kids grow up and there is no relationship left to salvage. Nowadays is probably harder because there is no village to help raise the children and the pressures on parents is far more immense. My parents would turf us out to play and hang out together, whilst nowadays that would happen far less due to worries about strangers/crime etc.
Kim Kardashian has a village that includes a large family, nannies and security guards. She married and had 3 kids with a man who is seriously unwell and hasn’t come to grips with it. If he behaved differently, there’d likely be a bit more room in her life and her heart for him — even in the small space allotted to men in that family. Kanye West: Lonesome for family time whilst moving to Chicago full-time and appearing in his MAGA hat on Saturday Night Live. Sure.
Kim’s love for Kanye (and any other man she’s dated or married) has to do with how much the public loves him. If the public loves Kanye, Kim loves Kanye. If the public hates Kanye, Kim hates Kanye. Just like with Kris Humphries. At first the public was ok with him until they saw how he was on their show…she then quickly turned on him didn’t she? Do you really think Kanye wanted that “band aid” story on their reality show? It makes him look awful yet Kim put in on her show anyways. Kim never used to do this before…her kids are also on the show more, which Kanye never liked.
I believe the bandaid story. He was a spoiled Momma’s boy even before he became famous.So fame and wealth made it worse.I wouldn’t be surprised if he wanted somebody to wipe his butt because he’s a “genius” who needs to focus on “genius stuff”.
Wow, Penelope is her father’s daughter. Looks exactly like Scott.
Some men are like this. Run! I know someone who’s husband was like this. Literally got jealous that she couldn’t cater to him because she had to breastfeed a newborn. He made it seem like her job was to make him happy even before his kids and put his needs first. Unsurprisingly, he is now an ex.
I know she wears 17 layers of makeup, but am I the only one who saw the header and wondered “is she veering into blackface territory?”
You are not alone
She looks terrible. Like a bad wax figure.
Yup. It is definitely a bridge too far.
She knew how he was with two kids and yet she decided to have another one. No sympathy for her complaining now.
What ‘s a Jesus bandaid? It has a pic of Jesus on it?
Anyway, men who are jealous of their own children are f–king pathetic.
Those Kardashian -West babies sure are gorgeous. Hopefully they don’t inherit Kanye’s crazy.
I turned to my bf last night and asked if it was time to start placing bets on their divorce. I knew she’d stick it out a couple years ago but she’s setting us up so we’re all like, “can’t blame her” which I can’t. Except for getting with him in the first place but we got babies involved now so…you definitely need to take time for your relationship but the minute your man is jealous of your babies? Nuh-uh.
In other news I cannot wait for Kim’s style evolution when they divorce. She wore some tacky shit before but this is next level bad
So, not to make excuses for him, but-just about the band aid thing- I wonder if the band-aid thing is a skin color thing-band aids are sort of flesh color. And he’s not vocalizing anything right, he’s talking total nonsense because he’s clearly in the middle of a manic episode right now, or gearing up for one-because 1 second, it’s Kanye’s band aid, and then it’s about Saint having a band aid. Is that s thing or am I reading too much into it?
Alot of it seems like he expects Kim to prepare him to take his own children out-like pack Band Aids for me in case the kids need it, you should prepare me. But it’s like hello, prepare your damn self. You didn’t have a supply you needed, so now, you’ve learned you need to have some things with you if you take the kids out. My sister’s husband is the same way-gets mad at her for now preparing the baby bag for him, like she should assume he doesn;t know what to do.
I sincerely doubt that A) Kim’s shopping for band-aids and B) she’s the only caregiver for her kids.
They have “people” for both tasks. They’re both insufferable and deserve each other.
This
I felt this deeply, which…okay, yeah, that’s pretty extra in response to a Kimye story. But my late mom viewed me as competition, and would get jealous of attention my dad or other family members paid me when I was a small child.
It never ends well.
I am so sorry that happened to you
Umm… yeah wtf Kim needs to stop with the blackface fr. That’s the most offensive thing out of this post.
This is the beginning of the end for that marriage. I believe that Kim has been secretly miserable with Kanye because among many things, he’s such a control freak. It all needs to be his way or he flips out. Have you seen the pics he tweeted of their house? The decor is stark and totally devoid of any warmth. That’s totally his aesthetic, not hers. I believe that Kim has tolerated his overbearing ways and his generally whacked out behavior because of the perks of being his wife, but did you all see SNL? He’s becoming a legit laughing stock, which makes Kim look foolish for being with him. I look for her to drop him soon.
I would have sympathy for kim, if she hadn’t treated chris humphies? So disrespectful, oh remember him?, the one you left after 72 hrs of marriage to upgrade to this nut job, i bet she has regretted that for awhile now, kanye has made a fool out of them and they are to afraid of him to act, my theory..he wants out also but his ego won’t let him fail at anything.
I would have sympathy for kim, if she hadn’t treated chris humphies? So disrespectful, oh remember him?, the one you left after 72 hrs of marriage to upgrade to this nut job, i bet she has regretted that for awhile now, kanye has made a fool out of them and they are to afraid of him to act, my theory..he wants out also but his ego won’t let him fail at anything .
I feel sorry for the kids.
Oh, and put some socks on that baby’s feet!
She sounds like a friend of mine, who complains about how childish and needy her fiancé can be, but ultimately gives in to his whims anyway. Stuff like “I’ve been out running errands for 8 hours while he’s home watching football and now he wants me to cook him his favorite meal! Can you believe it?” and then obviously she goes home and cooks him dinner, instead of telling him to order a freaking pizza or MAKE IT HIMSELF. It’s maddening to listen to, especially because I grew up around parents who were fully a team and helped one another with responsibilities/never guilted each other if they were too busy for “quality time.” But my friend thinks all men are like this, and I’m currently single, so there’s not a whole lot I can say.
She is looking horrific these days. It will forever sadden me that she couldn’t just leave her face the hell alone. I think she was gorgeous. When you see pictures of her even in 7th grade, she was just naturally a beautiful girl.
Kanye is high maintenance and he has always acted out in DIVA ways that were indefensible. She’s the idiot for thinking it was OK when he treated everyone else that way and then acting surprised when he started behaving that way toward her. He is off his rocker and in desperate need of proper meds/psychiatric help that he refuses to get or apparently take seriously. I just don’t understand how anyone could ever defend him when he’s saying the ridiculous shit he’s been saying for a while now. Kanye is a deplorable at this point… and he’s got 3 kids who are likely heavily influenced by what he says and does.
I used to think these two were in it for the long haul because they’re equally vapid, but I definitely think they’re headed for a divorce now. Kim is an asshole for supporting Kanye acting out and treating people horribly, but now that he lashes out on her, she’ll get tired of it.
