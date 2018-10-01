How shocking, Brett Kavanaugh was an angry, violent drunk in college too

On Friday, Donald Trump authorized another FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh. I think the investigation still falls under the “background check” umbrella, and I’ve been thinking a lot about FBI background checks and who the FBI speaks to when they’re conducting them. I’ve given statements, over the phone, to the FBI as part of someone else’s background check, and honestly, it’s not like those checks are the most thorough and detailed things in the world. My point is that Kavanaugh made such a big deal about how many background checks he’s gone through before, but my guess is that most of those checks were just Kavanaugh providing a list of references to the FBI and the FBI calling those people. But all bets are off – as they should be – when it comes to the background check for a Supreme Court justice.
The Washington Post had a lengthy rundown of all of the different and contradictory information about this new FBI investigation and whether the White House has really set strict limits on the FBI and who they can interview. You can read the full WaPo article here – there’s some new information about how Kavanaugh lied his ass off about being an aggressive drunk:
Charles Ludington, a former varsity basketball player and friend of Kavanaugh’s at Yale, told The Washington Post on Sunday that he plans to deliver a statement to the FBI field office in Raleigh on Monday detailing violent drunken behavior by Kavanaugh in college. Ludington, an associate professor at North Carolina State University, provided a copy of the statement to The Post.
In it, Ludington says in one instance, Kavanaugh initiated a fight that led to the arrest of a mutual friend: “When Brett got drunk, he was often belligerent and aggressive. On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face and starting a fight that ended with one of our mutual friends in jail.”
Ludington says he was deeply troubled by Kavanaugh appearing to blatantly mischaracterize his drinking in Senate testimony.
“I do not believe that the heavy drinking or even loutish behavior of an 18 or even 21 year old should condemn a person for the rest of his life,” Ludington wrote. “However … if he lied about his past actions on national television, and more especially while speaking under oath in front of the United States Senate, I believe those lies should have consequences.”
This is what kills me a little bit: Kavanaugh lied so much about so many things, big and small. He lied about HIS YEARBOOK ENTRIES. He lied about how much he drank in high school. He clearly lied about his behavior while drinking. Because of his lies about drinking specifically, the Senate hearing became more like an intervention than an actual attempt to figure out if he tried to rape someone. Also: I still have questions about his behavior at the hearing, and whether he was stone-cold sober. I don’t think he was. I think he had been drinking BEFORE the hearing.
That glass of water on the table? Maybe it wasn’t water but vodka!
Didn’t you hear? He drinks BEER. He likes BEER.
I think it will be his lies about his drinking (past and present) that will get him, not the sexual assault allegations. He’s a nasty abusive drunk, who lied repeatedly about his drinking and those ‘terms’ wrote in his yearbook. That calendar and the yearbook are not testaments to his truth – they are proof of his guilt.
I’m not sure if he was drunk before the hearing but alcoholics who have often been forced to endure a dry period often behave like this – his desperation for a drink was, to me, one of the main reason he was so unhinged emotionally.
That wouldbe nice but I have no idea how it could be proven ?
I agree. The fact that he is trying to be a supreme Court Justice is absolutely laughable. His unprofessional, embarrassing behavior that we saw the other day is probably because he is an alcholholic. And I believe he legit doesn’t remember because he probably gets black out drunk.
My dad drank my whole life and was a real SOB. He still to this day doesn’t understand why me and my brother don’t talk to him because he doesn’t remember what he did while he drank….
I think his behavior on Thurs could be attributed to his alcohol abuse but I also think it’s because he’s arrogant and entitled and angry that he has to answer for ANYTHING for he first time in his life. He cannot cope with being held accountable for something, and that’s probably exacerbated by his drinking habits. I don’t know that he was drunk on Thurs as much as he wished he was!
And I hope his former friend provides all the solid evidence they need to prove the incident he described happened. I laughed when he said it was the last time he “purposely” socialized with BK. Seems like people went out of their way to avoid him eventually.
Whilst the sexual assault charges are very serious and important. This is in essence a job interview not a criminal court and these allegations were brought to the fore as they speak to his fitness for the job.
Regardless of what further investigations reveal,Kavanaugh has already shown that he does not have the temperament and character to sit on the Supreme Court.Evasiveness, lying , partisan rage, rudeness bad attitude and disrespect for due process (as if he is above it all/entitled to the position)
I have never seen a candidate for the SCOTUS act in such a manner much less any interviewee for any job. I wonder if he would allow any one (even someone who felt they were wrongfully accused) to behave in his court they way he has behaved during these proceedings ?
IMO Kavanaugh showed us who he was from Day 1 with the contempt he showed to the father of the slain Parkland teen
His behavior and comportment at the hearing should rightfully be seen as the evidence of the temperament issue that it most certainly is. He does not have the temperament—or the character, in my opinion—to receive a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land. And if he is made a justice of the United States Supreme Court, I will see it as equal in its dreadful implications and its infamy to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. And maybe even worse, in the sense that unlike the office of POTUS, it’s a lifetime appontment that could compromise the course of justice in our country for at least the next two generations.
Yes. And yet the right seems insistent that this is only about the Ford allegations. No mention of temperament except that he was “justifiably angry” at being “falsely accused.” Clearly they are afraid to acknowledge any issue beyond a single event because so much is obviously damning.
Someone on NPR pointed out that his cheeks got more and more red as the hearing proceeded, and that he took a random 15 minute break on top of the scheduled ones. It would not surprise me at all if it came out later that he was drinking while testifying.
Or in a rage withdrawl.
I am not sure whether he was drinking or poorly executing an “angry” script to make him look tough..
Either way I keep on thinking about this, flip this around and imagine anyone in a job interview for any job behaving like. Over early, if not escorted out by security.
And despite all of this–the sexual assault allegations, the lies, the unfit temperament–I still think he’ll be confirmed.
This is why I keep saying people are misplacing their sentiments to give Flake and co. any credit for the FBI background check. It was evident to anybody with five brains cells and a functioning sense of humanity that this man is an aggressive liar and completely unfit for a SC position. Even outside of the women and their accusations of sexual assault, you have classmates outright stating he’s lied about his behavior and statements back then, you have professors talking about his “predilection” for certain types of female associates. The guy is a scuzzball. He got to where he was because he was a white man with the right connections, not because he’s exceptionally talented or competent. The time to act was at the confirmation vote, not now. This is just a farce at this point and one that will destroy most decent people’s trust in the last federal institution in America…which was probably Trump’s intent all along.
If all they want is a conservative judge is it really that hard to find someone highup who has no criminal history and communicates in a more elegant manner
They want him because Kavanaugh doesn’t believe a sitting POTUS can be indicted. He’s trump’s last hope to stop Mueller.
What I cannot understand is how ANYONE after watching this blustering disgrace (which Matt Damon nailed, actually) could think this man has the temperament to sit on the SC. Even if you are an Old White Guy Prep School Yaley who doesn’t consider hard-partying college rage-drinking to be a character flaw or non-penetrative sexual assault to be rape because we’ve-all-been-there-amirite, how can you look at this flailing, thin-skinned, beet-faced, baldfaced liar and go “Yup, this is the best we can. Robe him up!”
Watching the Republican non response confirmed for me that they want a rabid, driven partisan on the court. Lindsey Graham spoke for all of them. Flake spoke about “process” but not lies and temperament, at least in his main statement.
The Republican party is a terrorist organization seeking to frighten people for political purposes.
The Republican Party wants to confirm him not in spite of his history and obviously poor character, but because of them. They want us to know they can do whatever they want with their power and they want to destroy trust in the last possible protector of the democratic system. This of course serves Putin’s purposes as well, by destabilizing the American republic further.
Nothing is “bad enough” for these people so it’s not about getting them to care. These are the same people that came out of the Bush torture apparatus. They have to be removed from power through the overwhelming force of voting. If Americans can’t manage that heaven help the country because that what leads to violent revolution.
And also – people keep saying “why don’t they find another conservative judge.” because Trump wants THIS one. Trump wants the one who is likely to rule in favor of executive power, who is likely to get him and his family off the hook. This is all about putting someone on the bench who will protect the Republicans from Mueller and the FBI and any other federal investigation.
I honestly think these Republicans all believe Dr. Ford. They know Kavanaugh did it. They just don’t care.
His behaviour was so out of control at this hearing. I saw just a few minutes of it and he is not qualified to be on SCOTUS. My word, he’s certainly not able to control his temper or make reasonable statements, he was practically spitting with anger.
How is this not over and done with yet?
SCOTUS…meant to be in place as a body of intelligent, versed in law, rational thinking, group.
He is not any of that!
Every f’ing day it’s a bad, low rent, high school drama in every respect.
Hopefully this wakes everyone up enough to realize that there need to be term limits for the Supreme Court, because what on earth is up with America thinking this is a good idea? Any of it?
