Kanye West was a MAGA mess on SNL & social media all friggin’ weekend

Ariana Grande was supposed to be the musical guest this weekend on Saturday Night Live. Kanye West was the replacement musical guest. And it was an absolute mess. Kanye performed two (awful) songs, and then he decided to make a lengthy speech about Donald Trump, all while wearing his MAGA hat. The speech did not make it on air. He claimed that the Democrats are hatching a plan to keep black people on welfare and that Trump is love. Chris Rock Instagram-Live’d the mess and you can hear the reaction from the audience, there were only a few people clapping, and Chris Rock whispers “my God” at one point.
SNL sources told People Magazine that Kanye made it really uncomfortable for pretty much everyone:
“He made it uncomfortable for the cast and [host] Adam Driver by calling them back onstage and not saying why and then went off on them. The show had been supportive of all of Kanye’s visions throughout the week, even giving him the opportunity for the third song during the goodnight [portion],’ and then he surprised everyone. The show was already off the air when he started his rant. It goes off at 1,” the source shares, adding that West’s specific claim that he had been “bullied backstage” about wearing the MAGA hat wasn’t accurate.
“No one bullied him about wearing the MAGA hat. He wore it in promos and all week before the show even aired and was asking everyone if they thought he should wear the hat, interns, anyone walking by who would listen,” the insider remarks.
I believe the SNL sources – before Kanye’s unaired rant, I would guess that most people just sort of laughed uncomfortably at Kanye’s MAGA hat and didn’t say much. But really, this is a mess. And it only got worse, because then Kanye started tweeting:
the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals
not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment
We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform
After that, everyone is just sort of dunking on Ye. Even celebrities. It’s enough. This man is not a martyr. He’s not a misunderstood genius. He has chosen to be ignorant of history, ignorant of knowledge, ignorant of truth. And he wraps up his ignorance as some of kind of “genius.” No. Chris Evans and Lana del Rey had some sh-t to say:
There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U
Lana Del Rey for president. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/VyjCt3AiSC
“I took Kanye West seriously and he said something that made me mad! He needs to stop making me mad!” No, you need to stop taking him seriously.
Exactly.
And people need to stop blaming his ignorance, narcisism and stupidity on mental health. Not only this pepertuate the prejudice against people suffering from serious illness, it’s unfair cause there are millions of people living with illness that aren’t ignorant or stupid.
If he is really sick, he should be in severe treatment cause Britney Spears, whom in the hights of her illness, never said something nearly as krazy as he does and was put in conservatorship, a state she still lives in 10 years later. He probably is more dangerous to his kids than Britney ever was, cause he will teach mixed race kids that all the struggles related to race are fake cause he thinks it’s fake.
I don’t think the problem is that people take him seriously when they should not. I think the problem is that too many people have decided that we should ignore and excuse the statements of certain people because 1) it’s obviously just for fun; 2) he’s obviously “crazy”; 3) he’s just seeking attention and doesn’t really mean it, etc…
If you speak the statement, it’s yours, and you should be held accountable. Being offensive and idiotic does not a joke make. If you’re “obviously kidding,” then you have no need to make the statement.
If he truly has a mental health issue, then hopefully someone who cares for him will help him get treatment. Short of that, I’m sick of so many people making so many excuses for the statements and actions of grown adults.
I remember when we were all told not to take Trump’s candidacy seriously. Worked out real good.
He needs to be collectively canceled. Then maybe he can go get the help he needs.
And the initial tweet in support of abolishing the 13th amendment was so that manufacturing could return to the US. He actually said that.. Let me repeat: he suggested treating ex-convicts as slaves for the benefit of big business. It was only after people came for him that he tried to change it up and say that it was metaphorically speaking because people were still mentally enslaved or whatever. Cancel him now.
He is an absolute idiot. Ignorant j*ckass who probably self-loathes himself at a very deep level. He is completely canceled and should not be given a platform.
President Obama said it best.
God, he’s dumb. Too arrogant to admit he didn’t understand the 13th amendment abolished slavery. Glad you are free, Ye, Kanye or whatever the f@ck you call yourself now. You know who’s also free? The consumer. Free to not buy any of your sh@t.
I agree with Lana del Ray in that he can relate
to orange Mussolini’s narcissism and delusions of grandeur.
Kanye West has always been an idiot, people just ignored that fact because his music was good. Now that his music sucks, people won’t tolerate his b.s anymore. Trump fans will support him but not buy his albums and he’ll have other fans who supoort him because they continue to lie to themselves that he is only joking.
That’s the thing – he has not always been an idiot. His first several albums were soaked in social commentary that was on point. This….is a betrayal of his true self and it’s so sad to see. I shake my head at anyone who still supports him or makes excuses for him. This ignorance and awfulness is inexcusable
He’s always sounded like an idiot, it’s just worse now.
Chris Evans’ tweet in response to Ye was great. He remains my favourite Chris. As for Kanye … Ugh. I mean what else can we say?
That 13th amendment tweet was just dog whistling. He had been doing it all week (saying he had hoped Louis C.K. would be hosting SNL). At this point we need to start treating Kanye the same way we treat a toddler throwing a tantrum. Otherwise he will actually run for president because this dumb a** is following the “troll your way” up steps of 45.
“To stop those monsters, one two three,
Here’s a fresh new way that’s trouble free
It’s got Paul Anka’s guarantee
Guarantee void in Tennessee
Just don’t look! Just don’t look!”
He wears his ignorance as though it is a badge of honor. No more passes for Kayne- he disgusts me.
Everyone needs to stop giving this moron a platform and excusing every hateful thing he does. He’s almost as big of a monster as his idol and the only reason he isn’t is because he’s too stupid to realize that his new white saviors only look at him as some kind of funny new pet that’s useful because he spreads their poison.
Countdown to Kim posting a new naked selfie or suddenly finding a new candidate for her new fake social justice platform to distract everyone from this idiot.
Ignoring him is only going to make it look like he’s being silenced for speaking “truth” so I say mock him. Drag him to hell. Spotlight him as an idiot. Expose the nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
I don’t think these political outbursts are a part of his mental illness. He’s doing this for shock value.
Kanye actually thinks he’s being clever and unique but this whole willfully ignorant contrarian mindset is a common trait amongst Trump supporters. Throw him on the pile.
So he is attacking the 13th, huh. Yeah, he must have gotten in contact with Ava for a project and she said no.
He still stupid about Jay and Queen Bey being A list and getting people to work with them.
It’s stomach-turning to see him wearing a MAGA hat. Fool.
Kanye is a bootlicking minstrel. Absolutely f*ck this pathetic dumbass.
To Kanye: Remember this, dummy. All the MAGAs still think you’re nothing but a stupid n****r
Your comment directing towards Kanye is absolutely true! He is too dense to recognize it.
He is ignorant and dangerous. Dangerous because he has a platform, and he will still reach some people who believe him. On another note, I read a review of an episode of the trashy Kardashian tv show, which was only interesting because Kim and Kanye got in a huge fight because Kanye wanted Kim to get him a band-aid, and apparently had a complete meltdown over it. And Kim was comparing him to a child. It seems like Kim is setting the foundation for a divorce.
Yes. I think that’s why she has stopped publicly commenting on and defending his bad behavior. What was once her husband’s idiosyncracy has now become her grounds for divorce, so she can’t defend it anymore.
Says the man dancing on stage dressed as a Perrier bottle…..
The countdown to a separation announcement from Kim and Kanye has begun
I was going to say…gonna be interesting to see how the K CRew handle this…
Well, he wants to move to Chicago so it will give him more incentive if she does. He was asked about it by TMZ and he is now saying he has to study it more before answering any more questions. Hope no other tv show gives him a platform.
I’ve defended Kanye on these boards for years now, as long-time CBers here know. I have appreciated his creative talent, bought his music. I’ve made excuses for him. I have explained and rationalized his bad behavior as a manifestation of his struggles with mental health issues. I have loved him for what I took to be his naïveté, but what really was willful ignorance, a rampant and out-of-control ego, malignant narcissism…all of which are hallmarks of Donald Trump’s character.
Well, I’m done. He has gone too far this time with his 13th Amendment bullshit and his love of a would-be American dictator, crossing a line that should have been inviolable. He is publicly playing into the hands of every white supremacist Trump-lover in America, and there isn’t enough time in any one life to squander it with justifications of Kanye West. I’m through.
I think what urged us (me) to give him passes is that his (past) music is emotionally intricated with so much happier times. His (past) personality also was. I thought for the longest he was the only genuine American a-lister. He didn’t look scripted like all the others did. He was highly relatable for this to me. I was toroughly inspired by that man and his music for many years. I owe him a lot.
I also defended him for years.
But now…
I’m still uneasy with white people lecturing Kanye. I also feel compelled to abandon ship. I will never hate him but this circus is heartbreaking and enraging and depressing at the same time. I have no more energy left for Kanye.
Yeah, Babs—I get it and I feel exactly the same. It makes me sad, but he just went too far with this stuff. It’s dangerous, and his deranged rant about the 13th amendment is so hurtful to black people while at the same time elevating the most racist, hateful, and ignorant President I have ever seen. No more passes for Kanye. It’s sad, but there it is.
Chris Evans’s comment was f*cking spot-on. I could only watch a few minutes of his insanity yesterday then I made my BF stop the video. He’s such a mess.
Yep. Kanye’s good-will passes from his fans (including me) need to just stop now. He has crossed an indelible line in a way that can’t be reversed.
I saw a couple of comments in this at The Root that pointed out that if Kanye had made the sorts of comments that he has about Black people towards another racialized group that he never would have been invited on. I already thought that Lorne Michaels was sketchy but this is too much. Remember, Sinead O’Connor was banned from SNL because she ripped up a picture of the Pope. I read a comment that Michaels said that Kanye would get more clicks than Ariana Grande, who backed out of performing. I am bothered by his disregard for his African American and Latinx staff and viewers. I think that Kanye should not be given a further platform to spew his hateful, ignorant, and harmful views.
Valid points, Renee2.
I had no idea all of this had happened. I just saw pics of him performing in a Perrier bottle costume, and then saw the magna hat, said to myself ‘He’s crazy as f-ck’ and left it at that. (And I’m not blaming this on his mental illness either-this is him.)
Stolen from a tweet: who could have thought that the dumbest Kardashian would’ve Kanye West?
@renee,
I agree, and it is not blocking his views, it is that his vuews are too harmful.
Kim was at SNL with North and Instagramming his performances until… this one.
Girl, it is time to go. You hitched your wagon to the wrong horse, but it’s not too late.
Kanye.
I feel at this point anyone in his presence is contributing to his downfall.
It’s clear he has serious issues that will only end badly for him.
Wasn’t his father a prominent black panther?
Must be turning in his grave.
I did think Kantye was in the throws of mental illness but it doesn’t look like it in the film. I think he’s just a twat
Yes, his father was a former Black Panther and then went on the be a war photojournalist/photographer.
Why on earth did SNL have this self-absorbed fool on to begin with? Why anyone except Trumpistans would hire him for anything these days is beyond me.
Are you all surprised Kanye has always been this way and it’s been made worse cos he keeps getting the platform that enables him to keep doing that and thinking people actually love him.
It’s no surprise Beyonce and Jay-Z cut off from this disgusting punk!
