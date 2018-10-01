“Cardi B surrendered at a NYC police station, will face misdemeanor charges” links

Cardi B surrendered to cops this morning in connection with a strip club fight that happened in August. She’s likely facing two misdemeanor charges. [Wonderwall]
Kevin Spacey is being sued for pulling a Travolta with a masseur. [Dlisted]
Lily-Rose Depp & Timothee Chalamet could be dating?? [LaineyGossip]
Juliette Binoche is still drop-dead gorgeous. [Go Fug Yourself]
John Oliver speaks about Brett Kavanaugh. [Pajiba]
The Trump Administration will move children from cages to tents. [Jezebel]
Porsha Williams is probably engaged. [Reality Tea]
Honestly, IDGAF what James Comey says, even if I agree with him. [Buzzfeed]
Wait, there’s a reality show with someone named Dr. Heavenly? [Starcasm]
James Comey did everything in his powers to make sure he tainted Hillary’s campaign just enough to make sure Trump won! Now he wants to play a hero fighting the good fight!?! F@#k off Comey!!!
Lily-Rose looks so much like her mom!
I don’t see that at all. Vanessa Paradis has such a unique face. They share a similar bone structure but Lilly-Rose is more generic looking. Gorgeous but I wouldn’t necessarily recognize her in the street. Whereas Vanessa I would for sure.
Is it bad that I laughed because a “John Travolta” has now become a verb?
Probably he is not well-known in the US, but I think there might be some Armeniant born reader here… I am so sorry for Aznavour death. I know he was old but he was a great artist and a true gentleman. RIP.
French here… I’m puzzled about it. I went to see him in concert every time I could. He was a great artist, a formidable man who will be tremendously missed.
Oh Cardi,
I’m sure while you’re off at Central Booking, Offset is spending time with the next stripper on his call list. Fighting other women while you give your dirty dog of a man a pass is never a good look. I was hoping you’d grow up and want to do better for Kulture.
Cardi B should think before she acts
Cardi B is trash! I stand by this statement.
I second this notion.
