“Cardi B surrendered at a NYC police station, will face misdemeanor charges” links
  • October 01, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Billboard Power Players Event in NYC

Cardi B surrendered to cops this morning in connection with a strip club fight that happened in August. She’s likely facing two misdemeanor charges. [Wonderwall]
Kevin Spacey is being sued for pulling a Travolta with a masseur. [Dlisted]
Lily-Rose Depp & Timothee Chalamet could be dating?? [LaineyGossip]
Juliette Binoche is still drop-dead gorgeous. [Go Fug Yourself]
John Oliver speaks about Brett Kavanaugh. [Pajiba]
The Trump Administration will move children from cages to tents. [Jezebel]
Porsha Williams is probably engaged. [Reality Tea]
Honestly, IDGAF what James Comey says, even if I agree with him. [Buzzfeed]
Wait, there’s a reality show with someone named Dr. Heavenly? [Starcasm]

10 Responses to ““Cardi B surrendered at a NYC police station, will face misdemeanor charges” links”

  1. truthSF says:
    October 1, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    James Comey did everything in his powers to make sure he tainted Hillary’s campaign just enough to make sure Trump won! Now he wants to play a hero fighting the good fight!?! F@#k off Comey!!!

  2. Amy Tennant says:
    October 1, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Lily-Rose looks so much like her mom!

  3. Snazzy says:
    October 1, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Is it bad that I laughed because a “John Travolta” has now become a verb?

  4. Eleonor says:
    October 1, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Probably he is not well-known in the US, but I think there might be some Armeniant born reader here… I am so sorry for Aznavour death. I know he was old but he was a great artist and a true gentleman. RIP.

  5. JeanGrey says:
    October 1, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Oh Cardi,

    I’m sure while you’re off at Central Booking, Offset is spending time with the next stripper on his call list. Fighting other women while you give your dirty dog of a man a pass is never a good look. I was hoping you’d grow up and want to do better for Kulture.

  6. Jane says:
    October 1, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Cardi B should think before she acts

  7. vesper says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Cardi B is trash! I stand by this statement.

