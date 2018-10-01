“Cardi B surrendered at a NYC police station, will face misdemeanor charges” links

Cardi B surrendered to cops this morning in connection with a strip club fight that happened in August. She’s likely facing two misdemeanor charges. [Wonderwall]

Kevin Spacey is being sued for pulling a Travolta with a masseur. [Dlisted]

Lily-Rose Depp & Timothee Chalamet could be dating?? [LaineyGossip]

Juliette Binoche is still drop-dead gorgeous. [Go Fug Yourself]

John Oliver speaks about Brett Kavanaugh. [Pajiba]

The Trump Administration will move children from cages to tents. [Jezebel]

Porsha Williams is probably engaged. [Reality Tea]

Honestly, IDGAF what James Comey says, even if I agree with him. [Buzzfeed]

Wait, there’s a reality show with someone named Dr. Heavenly? [Starcasm]