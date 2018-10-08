Mitch McConnell thanks ‘these clowns’ (aka rape victims) for protesting Kavanaugh

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve seen a lot of well-deserved hate for Senator Susan Collins, Sen. Jeff Flake and Sen. Joe Manchin over the past few days. They completely deserve the hate, and they deserve to be kicked out of office in spectacular fashion. But can we also take a moment and discuss how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is basically Lucifer in the turtle-flesh? McConnell was the reason why there was never a vote on Merrick Garland. McConnell was the reason why Republicans took a gamble on leaving a SCOTUS seat vacant for a year during the election. McConnell is the reason why Republicans organized around Brett Kavanaugh, and he helped organize the argument of “women are hysterical liars and they’re trying to destroy Kavanaugh.” And it worked. And he’s taking a victory lap.

Speaking with members of the press before and after the Senate’s 50 to 48 vote on Saturday, Mitch McConnell called the outrage over Kavanaugh — who has been credibly accused of sexual assault and perjury, and recently displayed naked partisan animus toward Democrats while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee — a blessing for the GOP, said he didn’t expect the opposition’s anger to last in a meaningful way, and made it clear he feels pretty great about everything he’s done to get to this point.

Citing the recent tightening in several Senate races, McConnell indicated he was happy about the furor over Kavanaugh, noting that the fight has “energized our base like nothing else we’ve been able to come up with” and has served as an election-year advertisement for the importance of Senate control. Democrats “played right into our hands, in retrospect,” he insisted to Fox News on Saturday. And regarding the political cost the GOP may have to pay for its pushing of Kavanaugh and its self-serving dismissal of the allegations against him, McConnell brushed off the outrage, insisting that “these things always blow over.”

He’s also happy that Kavanaugh, who he has called a “political gift,” came out on top because it demonstrated GOP resolve and, in his mind, cleared Kavanaugh of any wrongdoing. The judge may not have been McConnell’s first choice, or even his last choice if had come to that, but the majority leader undoubtedly believes Kavanaugh will get the job he wants him to do done.

And McConnell clearly holds disdain for the protesters — many of whom were women and survivors of sexual assault — who have desperately tried to derail Kavanaugh’s nomination over the last few weeks, but he considered them useful idiots, too. “Harassing members at their homes, crowding the halls with people acting horribly, the effort to humiliate us really helped me unify my conference,” McConnell told the New York Times. “So I want to thank these clowns for all the help they provided.”