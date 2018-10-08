Mitch McConnell thanks ‘these clowns’ (aka rape victims) for protesting Kavanaugh

I’ve seen a lot of well-deserved hate for Senator Susan Collins, Sen. Jeff Flake and Sen. Joe Manchin over the past few days. They completely deserve the hate, and they deserve to be kicked out of office in spectacular fashion. But can we also take a moment and discuss how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is basically Lucifer in the turtle-flesh? McConnell was the reason why there was never a vote on Merrick Garland. McConnell was the reason why Republicans took a gamble on leaving a SCOTUS seat vacant for a year during the election. McConnell is the reason why Republicans organized around Brett Kavanaugh, and he helped organize the argument of “women are hysterical liars and they’re trying to destroy Kavanaugh.” And it worked. And he’s taking a victory lap.
Speaking with members of the press before and after the Senate’s 50 to 48 vote on Saturday, Mitch McConnell called the outrage over Kavanaugh — who has been credibly accused of sexual assault and perjury, and recently displayed naked partisan animus toward Democrats while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee — a blessing for the GOP, said he didn’t expect the opposition’s anger to last in a meaningful way, and made it clear he feels pretty great about everything he’s done to get to this point.
Citing the recent tightening in several Senate races, McConnell indicated he was happy about the furor over Kavanaugh, noting that the fight has “energized our base like nothing else we’ve been able to come up with” and has served as an election-year advertisement for the importance of Senate control. Democrats “played right into our hands, in retrospect,” he insisted to Fox News on Saturday. And regarding the political cost the GOP may have to pay for its pushing of Kavanaugh and its self-serving dismissal of the allegations against him, McConnell brushed off the outrage, insisting that “these things always blow over.”
He’s also happy that Kavanaugh, who he has called a “political gift,” came out on top because it demonstrated GOP resolve and, in his mind, cleared Kavanaugh of any wrongdoing. The judge may not have been McConnell’s first choice, or even his last choice if had come to that, but the majority leader undoubtedly believes Kavanaugh will get the job he wants him to do done.
And McConnell clearly holds disdain for the protesters — many of whom were women and survivors of sexual assault — who have desperately tried to derail Kavanaugh’s nomination over the last few weeks, but he considered them useful idiots, too. “Harassing members at their homes, crowding the halls with people acting horribly, the effort to humiliate us really helped me unify my conference,” McConnell told the New York Times. “So I want to thank these clowns for all the help they provided.”
“I want to thank these clowns for all the help they provided.” Clowns. The women who came out in droves to speak to their senators about sexual assault, rape and harassment. The “clowns” who know that Kavanaugh will shift the court wildly right of center for a generation and were simply trying to convince their elected representatives to reflect on the lack of character Kavanaugh had shown, and all of the lies he told. “These things always blow over.” My God, I hope we prove him wrong.
Let’s not forget that he threatened Obama about going public with the Russian election interference and was rewarded by keeping his leadership post and his wife’s job in the Cabinet. McConnell is a traitor and pure evil
WE WILL VOTE HIM OUT. If I have to rent a school bus and take people to the polls, so help me Bob, I will do everything in my power to vote this trash out of office.
I am so ashamed of my home state right now. So very ashamed.
Yes! More focus needs to be on how absolutely destructive this man is. He has thrown away norms and rules in his power grab for the GOP for about a decade now. He is likely the reason there are no checks and balances on Trump and why Trump feels confident in continuing to violate norms and rules as well. I might actually hate McConnell more than Trump. He’s an evil cunning man.
McTurtle and the rest of the GOP need to be reminded what the first 3 words of the Constitution are – ‘We the people’!!!
Yes. Though we must remember that these assholes don’t necessarily consider women PEOPLE.
He also did away with the 60-vote majority needed to confirm SC nominees. Without that, neither Gorsuch or Kavanaugh would be on the court. I sincerely hope that particular move bites Republicans in the ass in the near future.
The man cares for nothing aside from winning at any cost. Anything and everything is politics to him – there isn’t a shred of decency or statesmanship in his craven soul.
I dearly hope Mitch gets his comeuppance. There is something dirty in his past or present and I hope it comes out soon. His threatening Obama if the Russian interference in 2016 were told to the public tells me some of the dirt has to do with the Russian involvement with Trump and the Republicans.
Mitch was so sure he could block Garland and wait for the new President “to see what the people want”, even when everyone thought Hillary would win. (And the people had already said they wanted Obama to have a 4 year term, not a 3 year term.) What did he know about the upcoming election in 2016 and when did he know it? We’ve seen signs of selective vote shifting since 2004 and always in the Republicans favor. Did he know that activity was about to get a major boost?
I hope Democrats keep quietly collecting the evidence against Kavanaugh. Pelosi is still trying to get the documents from his time in the Bush Administration. Sworn statements from witnesses should continue to be collected. Maybe at least a civil suit if not a criminal charge could keep Kavanaugh busy on the bench. The American Bar Association is looking into him now after his bizarre behavior during the hearings – if they find signs of perjury, that will be serious and his state bar associations may decide to lift his license. The guy kept lying about so many verifiable things, it wasn’t just about the assault accusations.
Senator Warren said she saw the FBI report and it definitely did not exonerate Kavanaugh but did contradict Kavanaugh’s statements under oath (meaning he perjured himself). And that it made it obvious how ridiculously limited that “investigation” was.
That needs to be thrown in Flake’s face repeatedly, no matter what office he intends to run for. Rumor is he has Presidential aspirations. Flake claimed he would vote no if there were no investigation and if Kavanaugh lies. He should have voted no on both counts.
I think Kavanaugh is still a heavy drinker and most likely an alcoholic. That may do him in sooner rather than later. He acted as though he was under the influence of alcohol to me just during the hearings.
We’ll see how far he gets doing what Trump wants him to do. Maybe it will be more difficult than he thinks, especially as more of his dirt surfaces.
Thing is, you do NOT NEED a law degree to sit on SCOTUS (though the do want you to have a working knowledge of the law). But you don’t NEED to be a lawyer. He’s a lifer; he won’t give two sh!ts about losing his law license at this point. Unless he’s impeached (please let their be a God!!).
They really see nothing except “us against them”—- this clown remark is not based on any ethics or value or principle or facts, its just “our party wins”. Trump is pretty much the exaggeration of this mentality and thats why none of them stand up to him either, they like what hes doing.
So much wrong……. Id like to imagine a limit on tenure and age and enforced male/female ratios would make things less sh!tty.
Just a bunch of rich white old men with their heads in the 1930s who want to protect their own privileges at literally ANY cost. Cavemen!!
Yup. Winning and owning the libs is their only unifying “principle.” I’m not sure why people were surprised that Kavanaugh acted like a partisan hack during his hearing — Trump and his family, especially Junior, have made it their MO. It’s the only thing that matters to them.
Exactly right, Esmom.
You can’t enforce a certain male/female ratio. People have the right to vote for whomever they want. As more and more women become candidates for legislative positions at all levels, the ratio will even out. State legislatures are also very important, because a lot gets decided there.
And getting rid of people based on age or number of terms will also get rid of a lot of good people who have built up experience and good Committee assignments.
The problem with Republicans is not their age or number of terms.
You can, actually. The UK Labour Party adopted all-women shortlists in newly vacant, winnable seats back in 1997, and it led directly to a massive increase in women in Parliament. That, in turn, makes women in senior positions visible to everyone else… including those still growing up, and forming their ideas about how the world works.
Affirmative action is sometimes necessary, and helpful. After all, negative action is invisibly baked-in.
Those “clowns” also pay taxes aka his salary. Which makes them his bosses. You know who the real clowns are? The people that keep voting for this bag of excrement.
Oh, don’t be so naive. That’s man and his equally criminal wife on are the take to the tune of millions. His federal salary is pocket change to this criminal.
Oh I’m not naive. The fact that he is a grifter is a given. I was just pointing out that he is, in fact, an employee of the American people and he is acting like he is beholden to no one. Except Putin, that is.
Genuine question: Why is it so difficult to oust this filth from public office in America? Why are they so protected? We don’t “elect” judges here, and State and Federal Attorneys-General are appointed, but a high-ranking figure in public office, tainted as Kavanaugh has been, and others like this McConnell character, would have been chucked out pretty damn quickly for such vile antics. Even our Barnaby Joyce, Deputy Prime Minister at the time, could not survive his (personal) scandal, despite his tenacity to hang on to his lofty position. Every day, I’m gobsmacked by the shenanigans these pricks are allowed to get away with.
Gerrymandering, the gutting of the Voting Rights Act, and Citizens United for starters! They have to cheat to win and they’ve spent decades rigging the system to help them. We need to vote and do what we can to undue their corruption
The original constitution was set up so we wouldn’t constantly have other leaders basically trying to sabotouge politically or “mutiny” the President. The people would have the power in voting in but the leaders would have the power to protect them. Aka, less rebellion and more structure. Remember America was born out of rebellion so laws were put in place to protect the house & Presidency from the being Julius Caesarea or pushed out because of weak laws.
What Alarmjaguar said is important to remember: “Gerrymandering, the gutting of the Voting Rights Act, and Citizens United for starters! They have to cheat to win.”
To sum it up, the GOP infiltrated and compromised our electoral system long before the Russians did anything.
Today’s GOP is the enemy of democracy.
I know this isn’t an intelligent response but..
I’d love to scissor kick him until his little rotten head comes clean off
Yes, it IS the most intelligent response. I am taking a long break from the cable news. I can’t listen to the worship of this evil man. They do worship him in their own way. you know? Because as chuck both sides todd might say “you have to hand it to him though, agree or disagree, you have to hand it to him”.
I would much rather you scissor it to him.
Darla, I’m with you. I have not watched Cable News since Friday of last week. I’m sick of them putting up the deplorables to crow about how everything is great with the Don the Con and all the other deplorable.
Btw, have anyone noticed that food prices are going up at the supermarket, and gas price has started going up? I know some one who works at a big hardware store, one of the biggest and that person says building materials are on the rise. So, they can celebrate but the one who laughs last laughs best. Btw, I have predicted years ago that Don the Con will do to the country what he has done to his businesses, bankruptcies is in our countries future under him.
I also remember when George W left the country he left it worse than he received it. When Bill Clinton left the whitehouse he left it better than he received it and when Barack left the Whitehorse he left it better than he received it. When Don the Con leaves I predict he will leave it worse than he received it, whatch!!
Or we could just bring back the guillotine and make him first in line.
You’d have to find a neck first.
Me too…
My first thought was if I had a Mitch McConnell punching bag, I’d never stop exercising. My arms would be ripped Serena Williams-style.
Somewhere in the back of my mind I just didn’t think they would put him on the court. I thought it was too inappropriate. And while I do not trust Collins, I didn’t see that vicious speech she vomited up coming either.
I heard someone say on tv that the Senate is now the house. As a 90′s girl, I guess I didn’t realize that. You know, we always knew the house was where the crazies were. But when they got tooooo nuts, the Senate, even the senate republicans, would stop it. But that guy was right, the senate is now as crazy as the house.
I don’t know where we go from here. I was pretty shocked. Trump changed everything, and I guess that though I knew that mentally, I hadn’t really taken it in physically. So I was thrown for a loop. I didn’t really believe they could put this guy on the supreme court.
@Darla, um, Trump changed very little in my world. Becuase this has been going on for YEARS. The hose is simply now being pointed at you. It’s been pointed at me (a Black women) and my peers, my family, and other minorities, for YEARS. So WE have learned to ADAPT and work within a system that continues to try and break us. So while so many of you are NOT used to this, I am trying to be sympathetic with you, the newest members of the club of oppression. #WelcomeToTheClub
You know what really annoys me about this comment? you don’t know me. The hose actually is NOT aimed at me. I have no uterus. And I’m having great sex! But I cannot be controlled because I lost my uterus two years ago. I also own my own business. I probably will pay less taxes than any of you who are working at companies.
This hose isn’t aimed at me. I am despondent.
Now see if you can connect those dots and come up with something not quite so condescending.
Thank you. @oce. I’m Latina, albeit in the white-passing category, and this has been my reaction. Granted, for the most part I can pass (depends on who I’m standing next to; if I’m in a group of Cubans, Puerto Ricans, or Brasileños it becomes obvious that I’m not a gringa), so just because I’m blanquita on the outside doesn’t mean I’ve escaped penalties for my ethnicity.
I want to be sympathetic in this situation but it’s challenging. I try to not think it but I do: “Suddenly there is all this outrage? Because Dr. Ford is a blonde woman, I guess. Because none of this is new. None of it.”
I feel sympathy for her and I feel sympathy for any victim who comes forward. But I feel a sense of exhaustion and anger, too. None of this is new and I don’t always feel like being supportive and kind to the new members of the club.
This whole situation is exhausting.
And the only clown in the room, in my estimation, is Mitch McConnell.
I spent two years working, much of it going door-to-door, because I was outraged for Anita Hill. I forgot she’s a white blonde woman. And I forgot I thought this was new.
Imagine talking to someone like me who cut her teeth on the Hill hearings, fought for two years, culminating in the waive of women being elected in 92, and never stopped fighting,. with time,. work, money, phone calls, letters,. marches…and informing me YOU’RE tired and this isn’t “new”. Oh it’s not! Wow, I did not know that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely hear your frustration about WW not doing enough to advocate for PoC. But please understand that a lot of us aren’t just waking up to this. Many of us have been angry and fighting for years, even before Trump was in office. And many of us who have been fighting actually WON’T be largely impacted by Roe being overturned. I’m white, educated, fairly well-off financially and living in a blue state which rushed to protect Roe v Wade as soon as we could see that it would be targeted under this administration. I will be fine.
We are fighting for everyone, not just ourselves.
@ Darla-I know why the comments pissed you off. I know how hard you advocate for marginalized members of our society. Deep breath, my friend–let’s channel it for the midterms.
Yes Kitten, nobody who is here is who I am fighting. I will take a deep breath and save it for Liuba, a woman who has the first real chance in a long time of taking out Peter King (R LI). I am redoubling my efforts for her from now until election day. Thank you Kitten. You are quite right.
Leave me alone. I don’t need your sympathy. Save it for the brown toddlers in cages. But they would have been there anyway no matter who was President because things have only changed for white people right.
A very dear friend of mine (white female in her 70’s) wrote me after Kavanaugh’s appointment and said: “And btw, it’s taken me almost 2 years to figure out what “Make America Great Again” means…old, rich white men in charge with women and people of color “in their place”. And even Melania fits the mold… knows her place is to keep quiet, look good, be totally dependent on her husband”. My response to her was I knew what MAGA meant the first time I heard it. All of us who have had to live and work under a system designed to subjugate you knew what MAGA meant and what was coming.
It amazes me that many white people (even those who consider themselves “woke”) are just now beginning to gain a flicker of understanding of what Trump’s election and what’s happening in this country means. I guess white privilege blinds so many from being able to empathize and walk in others shoes. I, and many other people felt and still feel betrayed by Trump’s election cause it was just a big F— you to us. But the thing is, this is as much my country as it is theirs. My ancestors labored and died helping to build this country and their blood and tears are a part of this country’s foundation. So, yeah, I get discouraged and pissed, but I am never going to not fight and do the work needed to take my country back from these racist assholes.
No, I knew what it meant. I knew all of this. Gosh I didn’t think they would put a rapist on the supreme court so now I am whatever you say I am. Knock yourself out with it. It seems like it feels good. I’m here to help.
I found this really interesting, and sad:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/oct/08/women-men-curfew-danger-fear
Hmmm…call me a cynic but I don’t see millions of white women suddenly “waking up”, to be honest. I see the same white women who voted for Trump remaining unchanged and I see the white women who warned fellow whites about the impact of Trump’s presidency out there fighting the best we can to right this terrible wrong that our race has largely enabled.
I mean, 43% of WW believe Kavanaugh. If the narrative is that this is The Great White Woman Awakening, then we’re doing it wrong.
It’s a really ugly awakening. I’m probably more informed than most about the evils America has in its history. I’ve worked with political and civil rights groups for much of my twenties. And I’m still shocked to realize how much white privilege I had without even realizing it, the things I took for granted would always be mine.
Evil man who is going to wring out every last advantage he has as SML. We must vote to get a Dem majority in Senate. Then he loses his leadership position.
Is that enough? He’s destroyed this country for generations between the court and his blackmailing dems into keeping quiet prior to the election about putin installing trump.
That’s not enough. As I sit here and realize I am unconsciously and primally licking my lips, I know it is not enough.
Angry? Go to VoteSaveAmerica.com make sure you are registered to vote and enter in your zipcode to find a way to assist progressive candidates campaign before the election.
You can donate, sign up to help phone bank from your home or canvas. Channeling your emotions into something positive makes you feel better I promise.
We all do this here already.
It wasn’t enough.
I actually hate this creature more than I detest Trump.
Same here. This the devil himself
Yeah, you won McConnell. Too bad America was the loser.
I never know if I believe in karma (I certainly don’t understand the true principles, just the throwaway pop culture version) or a retributive afterlife – I believe in the God the universal energy, though I generally like to think that She isn’t vengeful – but I do so hope that there is justice for these crimes.
Just die. Die off. But before that, you will be disgraced. And after that history will remember you as a traitor.
I am totally convinced that most of the GOP and all of the administration have ties to foreign money and influence or have some extremely shocking dirty laundry they never want to see the light of day. That is the only thing I can think of to explain their behaviour. They could care less how their actions are tearing the country apart
I believe that too. I also believe that some day they will be exposed. McConnell and Grassley have both been incredibly disgusting during this nomination fight. They way they talk to the press is loathsome.
100% agree. The rot is much deeper than any of us can fathom
Same here and I’ve been saying this for months. This is not merely about the accumulation of power. The level of ruthlessness we are witnessing lends credence to the idea that they are all compromised by something that could destroy the entire party. This doesn’t even feel political, it feels personal as if they will do absolutely anything to protect this administration.
Kitten – I would say the dirt is in the source of their money and the vote-shifting from Democrat to Republican candidates that has been going on using those Republican-manufactured machines at least since 2004. When the machines were first installed, there was no way to do recounts (so no repeat of 2000, when the recounts in Florida would have given Gore the Presidency if allowed to continue). A lot of machines still don’t have paper backup. Recounts of the paper ballots occur only if the margin between candidates is very small, which simply isn’t a secure approach today. Margins can be manipulated to remain outside the mandatory range.
When recounts are threatened, the Republicans have gone to court to stop them. They also did this in 2016. This has to stop. Recounts should be mandatory, as a security and common-sense measure. Manual recounts of paper ballots should automatically start right away and be considered as part of the expense of running an election. Otherwise we will always be vulnerable because high tech is getting higher all the time.
Don’t hold your breath for a blue wave next month. Unless we use paper ballots that are counted or recounted, we have no way of being sure that our votes are being tallied correctly. Obama outran the hackers, but I think contests will be much closer and it will easier to get away with shifting votes if those machines are used as they have been in the past. The Republicans have access to sophisticated methods far beyond what they had in 2004, including assistance from a foreign government very experienced in such activities. The Russians have not just been using their election interference tactics on us, although we have an incredibly gullible population for their disinformation campaigns. Also few people seem to realize how vulnerable those machines can be today due to advances in technology. The machines do not need to be connected to the net to be vulnerable.
I’m a techie myself and I haven’t trusted the vote totals since those machines appeared.
Is it so hard to believe that they’re just that greedy?
Turtle can be removed as Sen Maj Leader via a Blue Wave, but he will be senator of Kentucky for life.
Some areas of the country are just too red to topple. Kentucky is one of them.
Please get yourself and friends registered by Tuesday (in many states) or be prepared for the 60- to 80-year-old crowd to vote and continue the downward spiral of the United States.
I am so anxious about the midterms. Between the Kavanaugh disaster and the upcoming elections, I can barely sleep. I don’t know what I’ll do if the midterms don’t pan out the way we hope.
Same. I’ve already cut off a bunch of contacts, family and otherwise, after Kavanaugh. I’ve reached my level of done. It’s a fight now, and sides are inevitable. If people can’t wake up to that by the midterms, there’s no hope for us fixing it before we reach the ugliest track possible.
I hope karma comes calling on him and his wife – someone somewhere must have the receipts on them. Release them.
Also, I was reading that as soon as Justice Beer was confirmed Bill Cosby’s lawyers vowed to take his case to the SC to get over turned as they feel confident that Kav will support the case. Makes me feel sick.
I truly hate sore winners and that’s what they are. It’s not good enough to just have the victory, they have to go out there and put everyone else down that isn’t on their side. I’ve played teams like this and just drives me nuts. We teach children to be gracious losers but sometimes they need to be taught to be gracious winners because on any given day they could be on the losing side of the coin and it is in poor taste to gloat or even complain when you are the winner.
We need to start electing fighters. People who will play dirty and get the job done. Al Franken was done wrong by his own side. Gillibrand and Schumer need to learn a little something from Mitch about having your guy’s back. The Ford thing should have been handled so differently. Why not hire someone to find Deborah Ramirez and the college roommate and the others first? Control the story, craft an image and have Chris Mathews or whoever hammer him as a rapist everyday. That’s what the republicans and fox would have done. We are in the middle of a life or death brawl and we are loosing. Time to grease up and start swinging.
Exactly! “when they go low, we go high” clearly is not going to work. It’s way past time for Dems to play dirty, too.
I firmly believe Manchin is a POS who voted the way he did to try to save his seat. The problem is, his opponent is seriously THE WORST. Like drinking the kool aid, toeing the Trump party line worst. So when it comes down to it, I’ll vote for Manchin, even though I’ll never forgive him, because he’s the lesser of two evils. I guess it was a win-win for him. Voting for Kavanaugh may get him a few extra votes in this RED state, but he knows liberals will still vote for him anyway because the other option is worse.
I’ve been arguing with some liberal lady on Twitter for days about this. It’s conflicting for me and I completely understand how terrible Morrisey is–truly–but Manchin votes 63% with Trump. I mean…at some point we have to ask ourselves whether a Dino in WV is much better than a Republican in that seat. I know WV is extremely challenging in terms of finding a Dem that has the chance to win when Manchin’s term is up—assuming he wins this year. But I think a Randy Bryce-style candidate could have a decent chance at taking that seat, especially if people are unsatisfied with Trump because the economy is failing.
Also, Doug Jones, Heitkamp, Donnelly, MacCaskill..they are all fairly vulnerable Dems in red states and they all bravely voted their conscience. I’m not sure why Manchin is an exception…
As an Alabamian, I’m so proud of Doug Jones for not wavering one bit from voting against Kavanaugh. He’s a strong, outspoken advocate for women’s rights and choice, so it’s not really surprising, but it still takes strength to face the wrath of a backwards red state like Alabama. He said that the women on his staff were getting tons of rape threats during the Kavanaugh debacle.
But Alabama has an abysmal record for women’s rights, abortion rights/access, violence against women, etc. We desperately need Doug Jones to stay strong. And I’m honestly pretty optimistic about that, because he’s a very grounded person. I hate that it took Trump for Alabama to get a good senator, but I guess it’s better to light a candle than curse the dark.
And remember, Doug Jones is proof of what can happen when women get angry. Alabama women, especially women of color, straight up refused to let another old white male sexual assaulter like Roy Moore make decisions for them.
There’s so much power in women joining together for a common cause. And when it’s angry women, watch out.
But that radical change isn’t going to happen if there continues to be so much infighting within the resistance. When people start putting so many boxes around the human experience, forcing everything into an identity and deciding who is “allowed” to feel one way or the other, then a movement becomes conservative instead of progressive. Not politically or ideologically, but in terms of movement and growth. The power to drastically change human history comes from harnessing our *shared humanity*. And as long as there’s more judgment and infighting than shared human experience within a movement, then the opposition will always be able to exploit vulnerabilities.
The truth is that life is terrifying, we all freaking die, and we all want to not feel alone in this big scary place. Every person on Earth has a unique story (that we can’t pretend to know), but we all start from there. The most successful movements, both good and bad, draw their energy from inclusivity. And the best ones then celebrate, share, and learn from the differences instead of comparing, judging, and labeling them.
Cosign Tuntmore. What part of the state are you in? Mobile, for me. Doug’s win was so satusfying. Now, if we can only get Walt in. There is so much backwards thinking in this state.
The unfortunate reality of red-state Democrats is that they are usually the only thing protecting the vulnerable in their state from far worse.
I’m saving the worst of my anger for the three Republican senators that are retiring from the Senate. They have no tough re-election fight ahead of them, they could have done the right thing and simply didn’t. Flake and Corker in particular are giant, shameless hypocrites and where I once applauded their opposition of Trump, I realize now it was but words and neither had the backbone to vote against their party when it could have actually made a lasting difference. I will also name-check Ben “Never Trump” Sasse as someone who simply didn’t step up when he should have. In the end, they have all proven that the ends justify the means for any Republican.
The time to get Manchin is in the primaries. See the sad story of the unbeatable Senator Alan Dixon below, who sealed his fate by voting to confirm Clarence Thomas. He was challenged in the primaries by a woman, and a black woman at that. And she won the primary and the seat in the Senate.
I cannot wait until Senator Turkey Wattle does what CB bans me from stating.
There should be a special place in hell for Mitch McConnell. How anyone could be that nasty, that hateful….to call those women “clowns” and make smug remarks about their helping the GOP?
He is a horrible, horrible person. This is a good place for my favorite quote: “At long last, sir, have you no decency?”
Remember this and let it drive you to the polls:Republicans hate women and they are trying to actively take away your rights. Vote on November 6th. Women are the most powerful significant voting block in this country. Hurt them were it matters, vote them out so Mitch is demoted.
Vile excuse for a human being. Sickening.
Go Blue Wave Vote! I swear I am going to be early outside the voting office waiting for it to open.
He is absolutely the worst. I doubt he is not comprised. I bet Mueller has info that leads back to him as well
McConnell looks like the character of Gary Oldman in the movie Hannibal.
McConnell and his minions make Harry Potter villains look like lightweights. I think Jordan Peele is the only person who can make the movie about their evils.
I rarely ever think this, let alone write it down (because, apart from being an atheist, I try not to be a mean person), but: Hope he will rot in hell or purgatory or some such place. I guess after being ragey to then feeling depressed I have now reached the super ragey stage.
We really need to get these Clowns like McConnell out of office. Another reason there should be term limits for ALL elected officials. Though Lindsay is already talking a Trump third turn. God help us!
Look for a recent Rachel Maddow show that tells the tale of the unbeatable Senator Alan Dixon, the guy everybody loved, who never lost an election for anything since he was 21 years old.
Until he voted yes to confirm Clarence Thomas after Anita Hill’s very believable testimony. A black woman challenged him in the primary and won the nomination AND then won the general election.
Anita Hill’s testimony may not have kept Thomas off the court, but she inspired many women to run for office. There was a lot of rage back then about how badly she was treated by the same Committee that treated Ford so badly (with some of the same men on it).
Here is one link to a YouTube video with that segment, there are others so look for key words of this doesn’t work:
https://youtu.be/plGLKeo5rKo
I’m going to be completely petty and just say it – that guy needs to make an appointment with a plastic surgeon, PRONTO. And while he’s at it, maybe arrange for a personality transplant too. Make these dusty old white dudes go away already! 🤦🏼♀️ There should be limits on how many terms they can serve.
Just looking at his face infuriates me.
May McConnell suffer from constant nightmares that are populated by thousands of clowns.
This old piece of shit and all these grey haired white men has me questioning my stance on elder abuse!!!!!
I believe Brett is as innocent as O.J is of his wife’s and Ron Goldman’s murders.
A woman I worked with, white, 68 yrs old, dropped out of high school due to pregnancy at16. She thinks Dr Ford is jealous of BK and that’s why she tried to ruin his life. This woman screamed and yelled her Fox “facts” at me until she could make her escape out of the room. And all I asked her was if she had ever been to college. I have four brothers and would hear them speak about some girls and swore no one would speak of me in that way if I could prevent it. The double standard is Just as strong today as it was years ago. The woman I work with hasn’t mentally grown past the day she found out she was having a baby. Still looking for a knight in shining armor after all these years and thinks Trump and BK are great images of her knight.
We went from fistbumping each other to fisticuffs in such a short time. Vote them out!
