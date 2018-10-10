Princess Eugenie’s wedding party includes Beatrice, George, Charlotte & more

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding is on Friday. The arrivals begin at 4 am EST, with the wedding officially starting at 6 am EST. It’s rough to do to this to people on a weekday, right? Right. Anyway, we’ll have full coverage and fashion stuff, although let’s be honest: CB and I aren’t going to do wall-to-wall coverage like we did with Harry and Meghan’s wedding. We’ll do coverage that reflects Eugenie’s place in the royal family and in public regard. That being said, I’m excited to see her dress. I heard a rumor that it’s Erdem, but I think other British designers could be in the mix too, maybe Sarah Burton for McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, maybe Christopher Bailey. You never know.

Anyway, ahead of the wedding, the Yorks have released some photos and information. They released a new, casual portrait of Jack and Eugenie (above), as well as some cute photos of Jack and Eugenie as kids, and Eugenie and Beatrice as little kids, when they were itty-bitty bridesmaids. As for the information… well, I think we knew most of this, but it’s good to see it confirmed by the palace days in advance. Here’s the wedding party:

The Best Man: Jack Brooksbank has asked his brother, Thomas Brooksbank, to be his Best Man at his Wedding to Princess Eugenie.

Maid of Honour: Princess Eugenie has asked her sister, Princess Beatrice, to be her Maid of Honour.

Bridesmaids:
Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (aged 3)
Miss Savannah Philips (aged 7 – daughter of Mrs Autumn Phillips and Mr Peter Phillips)
Miss Isla Philips (aged 6 – daughter of Mrs Autumn Phillips and Mr Peter Phillips)
Miss Mia Tindall (aged 4 – daughter of Mrs Zara Tindall and Mr Mike Tindall)
Miss Maud Windsor (aged 5 – goddaughter of Princess Eugenie, daughter of Lady Frederick Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor)
Miss Theodora Williams (aged 6 – daughter of Ms Ayda Field and Mr Robbie Williams)

Page Boys
His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge (aged 5)
Mr Louis de Givenchy (aged 6 – son of Mrs Zoe De Givenchy and Mr Olivier De Givenchy)

Special Attendants
The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (aged 14)
Viscount Severn (aged 10)

What’s the difference between a “special attendant” and a child-bridesmaid/page-boy? Is the difference merely a reflection of the ages of Lady Louise and Viscount Severn? Probably – they were too old to be considered a page boy and bridesmaid, but Eugenie still wanted them in her wedding party, which is nice. They’re the children of the Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, by the way. Sophie is particularly popular within the royal family, so I would imagine that Eugenie has a good relationship with her aunt, and that’s one of the reasons why Lady Louise and James were included.

As for George and Charlotte’s presence in the wedding party… I actually feel a little bit sorry for George, because it feels like he’s been on Page Boy Duty constantly. He has to go places and actually behave! He can’t run around and roll in dirty patches and sneak a frog into church. It’s not fun.

Photos courtesy of the Royal Family, Avalon Red, Backgrid and WENN.

  1. Eleonor says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:03 am

    This is exhausting.

    Reply
  2. Annie. says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Yay! I love royal weddings.
    George and Charlotte are professional page boys and bridesmaids at this point!
    I like that Eugenie included all of her little cousins.

    I can’t wait for Friday!

    Reply
  3. Maria says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:18 am

    And here’s me thinking it was going to be a small, intimate affair.

    Reply
  4. Starryfish29 says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:19 am

    It feels like a requirement to have George and Charlotte in royal wedding parties because the press automatically slots them in, and then would go nuts about it being a snub if they weren’t. I’m curious about this wedding, mostly because I want to see how over the top Fergie & Andrew went.

    Reply
  5. Astrid says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:21 am

    The racoon eye make up needs to be toned down, those are some scary eye balls.

    Reply
  6. betti says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:23 am

    What a bad bad and unprofessionel picture released by the Palace… Couldn’t they afford a real photographer???
    My surprise was little Theodora Williams as bridesmaid. I didn’t know that Robbie and Eugenie/Jack are friends.

    Reply
  7. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Cute pics of the sisters and the future M/M Brooksbank. I can’t wait to see Eugenie’s dress and tiara.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      October 10, 2018 at 10:52 am

      That is a sweet picture of them with the floral hoops. They were bridesmaids again a couple years later. Horrible yellow outfits with matching fabric cowboy-ish hats and yellow ruffles on the bobbysocks. The outfits some brides pick for the little kids!

      Westwood, please, Westwood not Erdem. And no flouncy outfit for Lady Louise. Lady Sarah Chatto may still have nightmares from her own ruffled outfit at Charles and Diana’s wedding. Or the themed one she wore as Anne’s attendant.

      This has me curious. If the evening reception is a tiara event, which tiara would Sarah wear? That’s the only reason I’d think the Strathmore Rose might be worn by the bride, provided it has been repaired.

      Reply
  8. ChillyWilly says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Special Attendant is probably like Junior Bridesmaid in the States. I got to be a Junior Bridesmaid when I was 12 for my cousin’s wedding. Too old for flower girl and too young for bridesmaid. I wore the same dress as the bridesmaids which were lavender satin! I felt very fancy! Lady Louise will love it, I’m sure.

    Reply
  9. Mumbles says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Savannah was the sassy one who put her hand over George’s mouth to shut him up (and rolled her eyes while doing so) at the Trooping at the Colour. Can’t wait to see what she gets up to here!

    Also it will be cute to see Mia Tindall.

    Reply
  10. homeslice says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Those girls were adorable children and Jack was too.

    I like Eugenie, I think she is going to make a beautiful bride. Looking forward to all the fashion shots, but I will not be rising at the crack of dawn to watch.

    Reply
  11. Marjorie says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:57 am

    That’s the photo of Beatrice that shows her dress lining all caught up in her undies or something. Bet she wants that off the interwebs!

    I’m kind of hoping it all goes nicely and there’s no mess-ups, except for Kate wearing white.

    Reply
  12. Cee says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:08 am

    OMG Eugenie is marrying Charles. Jack as a child looks very much like him!
    I find it so nice that she decided to include all of her cousins’ children in her wedding party, and her youngest cousins, too.

    My money is on Westwood. She’s worn her designs multiple times and the silhouette is perfect on her.

    Reply
  13. burdzeyeview says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Yea, I’m looking forward to seeing the little bridesmaids and pageboys -who wouldn’t? The media here in the UK are having a real go at Airmiles Andy and Footlovin Fergie’s expense – they are seen as the ones who are insisting that this wedding is a right Royal hoo-ha because they feel their status demands it, complete with carriage ride and rent-a-crowd et al. (Apparently the weather is going to be stormy on Friday so Andy will be livid that its something he cant control). And there’s apparently a quote from Fergie about how she’s looking forward to “knocking back” the tequila provided for the wedding by her new son-in-law – as classy as ever I see. LOL.

    Reply
  14. Shasha says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Jack as a boy looks so much like little Harry!

    Reply
  15. elvie says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:39 am

    I think it’s cute that its a full family affair. All of the mini-Windsors get to be involved and that’s nice. Despite all of the drama, they’re still a large family that celebrate all of the major events together.

    My family is large too, my parents each have 4 siblings and I have tons cousins on each side, all of my cousins, their spouses and kids were invited and showed up. My husband, we did the same, no cousins came.

    Reply
  16. Becks1 says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:39 am

    I think the pictures being released of them as little kids are really cute. And I like seeing the less formal pictures of Eugenie and Jack.

    All these tidbits being released about the wedding over the past week or so are certainly working because I am way more interested in it now than I was a month ago lol. I get up at 530 for work, but I telework, so I’ll prob put it on in the background.

    Reply
  17. Anastasia says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:57 am

    I’ve always wondered: is it pronounced EU-gee-nee or Eu-GEE-nee?

    Reply
  18. Susan says:
    October 10, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Fashion predictions from our faves:

    Meghan will bend to the negative feedback and repeat something, maybe what she wore to Louis christening.

    Kate will wear a repeat blue coat dress of some sort w a fascinator

    Reply

