Ben Affleck dumped Shauna Sexton: ‘There was nothing to split from, it has been casual’
  • October 10, 2018

  • By Celebitchy
  • Photos

Earlier this week we learned that Ben Affleck had taken his girlfriend/hookup of about two months, Shauna Sexton, to Big Sky, Montana, where he regularly spends holidays with his family. We knew this because she Instagrammed about it and posted a photo taken of the back of Ben’s head as he looked out the window at an elk. One of Ben’s PR people gave sourced quotes to E! about it, calling Montana “a good and a healthy place for him” where he goes “to clear his mind and be out in nature.” They also called Shauna “good company,” said the relationship was “not serious” and that she was “up for anything.” A lot of people raised their eyebrows at Ben for not only bringing Shauna with him to his family’s vacation spot, but also talking about it to the press for whatever reason. It seems clear that the quotes are from his side and not hers because they’re focused on his sobriety and not how cool and awesome she is. Well whatever happened, Ben is going to have to find a new date who is up for anything. He and Shauna are no more.

Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton are no longer seeing each other, PEOPLE has learned.

“There was nothing to split from as it has been casual,” a friend of Affleck’s tells PEOPLE.

The end of the pair’s brief relationship comes just days after the two took a romantic vacation to Montana over the weekend, where Sexton, 22, posted a shot of Affleck, 46, on her social media for the first time.

“He enjoyed being with her but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works,” the friend adds. “He will date in the future, but for now his focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project.”

The actor and the Playboy model first seen together at a cozy dinner at Nobu on Aug, 16, less than a week before Affleck checked into rehab seeking treatment for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22.

[From People]

So what happened? Did Shauna post the photo of Ben to her IG stories without asking him first? Were the quotes in E! damage control? He reportedly dumped Lindsay because she wanted him to cut back on his drinking. I doubt Shauna is calling him on his sh-t after less than two months. Did Jen tell him to get his act together or risk his relationship with the kids? Is he still sober? Did he follow a sponsor or sober coach’s advice not to stay in this new relationship? Did Shauna get papped too much? Also – do you think she’s going to do an interview? That would be fun, but Ben usually gives his hookups a settlement to go away. It just took longer with the nanny. Shauna got 80k followers out of this. She can make a decent living with sponsored posts now.

47 Responses to “Ben Affleck dumped Shauna Sexton: ‘There was nothing to split from, it has been casual’”

  1. cherry says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Why are we assuming he dumped her? Why not the other way around? I know it’s tempting to see her as a gold diggin’ fame-ho, but to be honest, she’s didn’t put the ‘up for anything’ quote up in the air, she hasn’t even said anything at all to the mags about Affleck as far as I know? Commenters have been savage towards Shauna on this site, which I think is pretty unfair. Maybe, just maybe, she’s just a nice girl who simply walked away from a bad situation?

    • Chloe says:
      October 10, 2018 at 9:22 am

      Sure Jan

    • Mia4s says:
      October 10, 2018 at 9:27 am

      The DailyFail has a story that she’s denying the split. I get that the Fail is always a question mark but it is interesting. Also People on the whole gets direct sources, so my guess is he’s going to ghost Shauna. I mean, would you really put it past Affleck?

      • BB says:
        October 10, 2018 at 11:01 am

        I think the DM was recycling a Radar story. The one thing Radar is good at is directly calling people who don’t expect it and getting them to talk. They’re always reporting that so and so’s grandmother said this and a neighbor of the star said that. I wouldn’t be surprised if they tracked her down somehow.

        I’m guessing that she genuinely didn’t know because he either ghosted her or he just got his people to give the quotes to People because of the optics. I think she was completely caught off-guard by the People story. Time will tell if it’s actually over or if he just wants people to think it is.

    • MaryContrary says:
      October 10, 2018 at 9:33 am

      Um, no. I think you have to be pretty naive to think she walked away from a “bad situation.” In her mind, famous boyfriend, private jet to awesome vacation in Montana. There is no way she dumped him. I’m guessing her social media didn’t square with his message of taking his recovery seriously.

    • Lisbon says:
      October 10, 2018 at 9:58 am

      I don’t see any other way, but that Ben dumped her. The last thing he needs during his attempts at sobriety is an airhead of a girlfriend that is 22 and into partying and having a good time with as much alcohol as possible. It’s also a terrible look for his image and I’m sure his employer is not happy with a 22 year old being around an alcoholic star.
      He needs someone close to him that supports his sobriety, it’s a very difficult time and it could cost him his life, if he doesn’t take full responsibility for his actions.
      It’s crucial that he surrounds himself with like minded people.
      Wasn’t she arrested for being severely drunk not that long ago???
      Most of us know why these young women hook up with the older, famous and wealthy dudes. She seems to be a major manipulator, she really tried hard to make something out of her barely 15 minutes with the pap walks.
      I personally don’t find her attractive, but I can see guys wanting to have a roll in the hay with her, but not much more pass that.

      • Lady D says:
        October 10, 2018 at 11:19 am

        You reduced her to a drunk with lady parts, good for nothing else.

      • Ashby says:
        October 10, 2018 at 11:51 am

        @ Lisbon :

        I agree with you Lisbon, who ever heard of this woman before she hooked up with Ben Affleck besides people reading Playboy.
        She is one of many women trying to make it by taking their clothes off, but her hook up with Ben gave her a bit of an edge, got her some attention and she milked it with the pap walks.
        Either Ben realized that she is not good for him, image wise and sobriety wise, because she is known to through back a few shots herself or somebody made him realize, most likely his agents.
        Ben cares a lot about his work, so maybe they hit him with : “do you know what this 22 year old party girl from Playboy will do to your already severely damaged image”

    • whatWHAT? says:
      October 10, 2018 at 10:59 am

      she may be a nice girl but there is NO WAY IN HELL that she walked away from this.

      she, a 22-year old Playboy “model” (her ONLY claim to fame) had an Oscar-winning A-list VERY WEALTHY actor on the hook who flew her on at least one private jet. who, outside of Playboy “readers” had any clue as to who she was before she hooked up with Affleck? nobody. yeah, she didn’t walk away. he either got an earful from his agent/his sponsor/Garner or he wised up.

  2. Eleonor says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Whatever it is I don’t think he is in a good place.
    I hope for his kids he is committed to his sobriety.

  3. skipper says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Ben wanted one more good bang session with her before he let her go.

    Reply
    October 10, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Yesterday she was traveling with him and down 4 anything…yeah okay

    Reply
    October 10, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I suspect his meetings with Warner probably went along the lines of “are you sober? Is a Playboy model a good look for you right now”? And he got the message and ended it.

  6. Tanesha86 says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I personally think it was her IG posts that pushed him to break up with her. I don’t think he ever planned to get serious with her.

  7. chrissyms says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I agree. It was the IG posts. And the paps. She was obviously calling them. It was not a good look for him at all. The first thing you do when yo get out of rehab is hook up with your 22 year old girlfriend? Yuck. I wonder if he maintains he sobriety Shookus will take him back. They seemed very into each other.

    • Mia4s says:
      October 10, 2018 at 9:32 am

      “I wonder if he maintains he sobriety Shookus will take him back.”

      God I hope she has more self-respect, but I wouldn’t be shocked. She waited around while her married lover kept up the happy family facade a bit longer….oh wait…are we supposed to still be pretending their relationship started after he split with Garner? I can’t keep track anymore. 🙄

  8. abbi says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:26 am

    “Shauna got 80k followers out of this. She can make a decent living with sponsored posts now.”
    What a crazy world we live in. That’s all I got.

    • chrissyms says:
      October 10, 2018 at 9:30 am

      I don’t know enough about the instagram world. Like what are we talking monthly? Craziness.

      • Veronica S. says:
        October 10, 2018 at 10:43 am

        I was curious about this too, and from what I’m reading, it’s a matter of what sponsors you can negotiate with and what you’re selling/promoting. But even for non-celebs, it can be decent income. One artist mentioned making over $3000 in one month off his art commissions alone on Instagram with 76K followers. Actual sponsor posts can be much higher if you’re a regular poster. Some of the more popular Instagram “influencers” can charge $200-400 per promotional post. Given that Shauna has some name recognition now, she’s probably got even more leverage and could easily pull numbers in the thousands.

  9. Kim says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Textbook Midlife crisis

  10. Heather says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I bet they’ll be photographed together within a week.

  11. Beth says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:35 am

    It’s going to take a lot of hard work for him to get and stay sober, so he’s better off without a casual relationship with her calling the paparazzi and using him for attention

  12. Kaye says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Can’t look at these pictures without thinking of Celebitchy’s quote from last week: “meaty strut.”

  13. Amelie says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:50 am

    My guess is Shauna didn’t even know their fling was over. Ben waited until they got back from Montana to issue a statement through his publicist that they were over instead of telling it to her face. That would explain why she’s denying it but she’s young and not that bright and doesn’t realize he is now ghosting her. I doubt Ben was pleased she posted a pic of him on Instagram without his permission (it’s no longer on her IG).

  14. Artemis says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Of course. Despite all his cheating, BA needs to delude himself in a monogamous relationship. His long-term romantic relationships have all been with age-appropriate women who have their own career/money/life. When things are good, they are great. Then he gets into his own head, messes up something in his career/personal life and goes on a cheating bender with casual relationships (strippers with Goop and Jlo and a string of affairs with JG). Then he gets himself straight enough to climb back to the top with a partner next to him preferably. Rinse.And.Repeat!

    I would say he’s getting worse. Being married was too much of a delusion to uphold. Having a long-term affair with Shookus proves this. It remains to be seen if there’s another Shookus waiting in the wings, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

    That said, I see a proper romantic relationship coming soon. BA wants to climb back up again and Hollywood will allow it. And some poor woman will believe she can ‘change’ him or enable him a la Shookus. Both will have the same outcome.

    • BB says:
      October 10, 2018 at 11:37 am

      He needs to rehab his image for awhile before anyone truly respectable will be willing to date him. I think he thought he could fool people into thinking that Lindsay wasn’t a mistress first, but JG shattered that alternate reality real quickly. She was never going to be the right fit for what he was looking for because of that.

      I don’t think his reputation has ever been this low. I don’t think anyone believes he’s actually sober either. If he wants to start that climb back to the top, he can’t take shortcuts.

      Without Garner by his side helping to sell the family man image, it’s going to take a lot longer for him to achieve respectability again. She made him look good when they were married, but now her being super mom just makes him look bad by comparison.

  15. DIRTNAP says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:00 am

    More and more, in the pics I see of Ben, he’s almost always carrying some sort of drink – a juice, a coffee – and I’m reminded of my neighbor, who was also an alcoholic. My neighbor ALWAYS had some sort of mug/tumbler/cup in his hand, even if he was running errands or just popping over to my house to say hi. I never saw him not carrying some sort of liquid. I knew that there was more than coffee or juice in it, and he never would put it down or leave it at home or in the car. I hope I’m wrong in thinking Ben is doing the same, because I don’t want anyone to struggle with that level of dependency. It’s just a sad situation.

    • Esmom says:
      October 10, 2018 at 10:15 am

      I don’t know, I could see that he needs the oral fixation of something to drink, not necessarily alcoholic. I don’t drink booze anymore but I am rarely without a cup of tea or sometimes coffee. And I bring it in the car for longer rides because it relaxes and/or energizes me. I’m not sure we can assume he’s off the wagon already.

    • Beth says:
      October 10, 2018 at 10:28 am

      I’m always thirsty, so I’m never without a bottle or cup in my hand or close by, and everywhere I go, I see people with Starbucks, water bottles, or cups of soda in their hands too. I hope Ben stays strong and it really is just coffee, water, or soda in the cups he carries around. Give the guy a chance before jumping to conclusions.

      Like @esmom said, it could be just the oral fixation for him. I tell my mom to put a straw in her mouth and fingers and pretend it’s a cigarette

  16. Mego says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Looks like he dumped her via his publicist. What a turd…

  17. Jess says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I love that Ben is always drinking Dunkin. He’s a true Bostonian through and through.

  18. Veronica S. says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Thank God his kids are younger.* Can you imagine how embarrassing it would be to wake up your (STILL LEGALLY MARRIED) father dropping a tidbit assuring everyone that, no worries everyone, that last chic was just some girl who had absolutely no value to him beyond a quick f*ck and distraction.

    *Fun reminder that Shauna is only a decade older than his oldest daughter.

  19. Anon33 says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Ben was papped looking sloppy as hell coming out of WB offices shortly after this story broke.
    You do the math.

  20. southernbelle824 says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Girls a stalker, she will not let him go easy. She will make Jennifer look aloof. Ben’s her meal ticket. That’s why she quit her job so fast. He may say they are over but I don’t think so. Her inserting herself into his rehab stay says all we need to know. And honestly I think Jennifer is done with him. And he knows it. Her face in church pics says it all and the infamous burger run pic. Ben is not serious about his health, family or sobriety. He never will be. He is a gambler and has risen from the ashes several times. He will not continue to be that lucky forever.

  21. tuille says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:33 am

    She has terrific abs.

