Caitlyn Jenner’s 22-year-old girlfriend Sophie Hutchins is weirdly pedantic

The Variety and Women in Film Emmy Party

Months ago, I was startled – but unsurprised – to learn that Caitlyn Jenner is dating a very young woman. Caitlyn is 68 years old, and her girlfriend is Sophie Hutchins, and Sophie is now 22 years old. They got together when Sophie was either 20 or 21. I think Sophie is still technically a college student, which… adds another layer to the dysfunction. Sophie has been Caitlyn’s date at many events around Hollywood, and it’s been clear throughout the year that they’re together. They’re also living together at this point. But don’t you dare call them girlfriends. Sophie chatted with Jim Breslo about her relationship with Caitlyn and she’s weirdly pedantic. Some quotes:

On her relationship with Caitlyn: Hutchins said simply they “share a life together. I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship. I would describe our relationship as we’re partners, we’re business partners. We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other. She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”

She doesn’t need a label: “I don’t think we need to talk about, ‘Is it romantic or not?’ We’re partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together. As far as caving into the media and having one of us label it as something, we’re not gonna do that.”

Whether she ever dated another transgender person: “I would not say we’re dating. I would back up, I would say we are partners. I would not use the word ‘girlfriend,’ I would not use the word ‘dating.’ We’re partners.”

The age gap: Hutchins also spoke to the pair’s age gap, claiming that it’s “there, but we don’t feel that it’s there. I see we are two souls that are a fantastic match for one another and I feel that we’re so blessed to have found each other and to be so supportive of one another in everything that we do. I feel beyond blessed that we’ve been able to keep it going for the time we’ve been able to keep it going. I don’t think of the age difference as anything… for us, it’s not even a factor.”

[From People]

I truly don’t understand the linguistic twists and turns here, and I don’t get why it would be controversial or weird or even NOTABLE to say “yes, we’re dating, yes, we live together, yes she’s my girlfriend and partner.” Why all the pedantic loops about “don’t say we’re dating” or “I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship.” WTF? Is she an idiot? Or does Caitlyn have a lot of “rules” about how they discuss each other? Or is Sophie just trying to sound very smart and very mature, and she ends up sounding like a complete a–hole?

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

49 Responses to “Caitlyn Jenner’s 22-year-old girlfriend Sophie Hutchins is weirdly pedantic”

  1. Esmom says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Wow, that was a bizarre read. I can’t imagine why she’d simultaneously shy away from admitting to dating yet and call them soulmates and partners in life.

    She’s really pretty and Caitlyn’s fashion sense is atrocious. Her hair looks good, though.

    Reply
  2. Renee2 says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Yeah,

    I think that she is a not very bright 22 year old who thinks she is smarter than she actually is.

    Reply
  3. Nicegirl says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Does she resemble Aubrey ODay to anyone else?

    Reply
  4. Kate says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:27 am

    I guess she really wants us to know they don’t have 5ex?

    Reply
  5. Leigh-Klein says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Can’t finish watching the video. The overly-inflated lips trying to talk underneath the cheek implants is too gross, never mind the boob-job. Completely plastic. Companion to a 68 year-old former man. Can’t get onboard with this. Not sorry.

    Reply
  6. TheHeat says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:28 am

    What I read is: Caitlyn is my sugar-mama, and I’m the arm candy that says words.

    Reply
  7. crogirl says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:30 am

    To me she resembles Kim Kardashian, and I find it disturbing

    Reply
  8. B n A fn says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Her eyes seems so vacant, wonder what’s going on with her. I’m wondering if she’s on something, or is she embarrass to be dating a woman with children older than she is, just wondering.

    Reply
  9. Theodora says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:39 am

    It seems that even after transitioning, famous former men keep their old habits: dating 20 years olds.

    Reply
  10. Pandy says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:39 am

    I hear not wanting to admit you have to have sex with a 68 year old …. we’re just PARTNERS!!!!! And I am so going to hit her up for palimony when this ends. Note that she says they share everything … future lawsuit.

    Reply
  11. H says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:40 am

    At 22, I wouldn’t be wasting my life on a 68 year old problematic idiot. Hopefully she runs far away from Caitlin.

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:45 am

    So are they roommate, buddies, lovers, or what? When someone twists and turns to avoid actually answering a question, it makes them look dishonest, but it keeps people interested

    Reply
  13. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Estrangé.

    Reply
  14. Shasha says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Sophie is also trans, yes? I think what’s going on is clear. Caitlyn wants Sophie, but will settle for being BFF’s. Sophie wants Caitlyn’s money and notoriety and would like to be an “indispensible” BFF/ right hand figure for Caitlyn.

    Sophie is trying to tread the fine line of getting all that without having to bang Caitlyn.

    Sophie needs to work on her wig game, it’s looking Melania levels of bad here.

    She’s cute in pics but wowza scary from plastic surgery in the video. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a mouth move that way.

    Reply
  15. burdzeyeview says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Or is she using Caitlyn for the notoriety but open to other offers? Sounds like she’s keeping her options open to me.

    Reply
  16. Bucketbot says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:52 am

    I think she’s trying to say that this relationship is a mutually beneficial business decision for them both. She gets to become a celebrity and earn money be being Kardashian adjacent, or atleast that’s their plan, and Jenner gets to have a date to events, so it doesn’t look like she’s a ‘sad lonely loser’ when Kris is dating. Their living situation is such to ensure that it seems real to the outside world, only maybe this girl just ruined that image.

    Reply
  17. BaronSamedi says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Yeah, it sounds like a Sugar Mama arrangement without sex. Caitlin pays for everything and in return gets companionship and something pretty to look at.

    All this hemming and hawing is definitely about them not actually having sex.

    Reply
  18. Agenbiter says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Uh, maybe they have an asexual relationship and they like it that way?

    Reply
  19. Anniefannie says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:53 am

    I recall an interview that Caitlyn gave where she said something like she wasn’t ruling out dating or having a relationship with men. I had the impression she’s so deeply repressed and confused she might not act on her “real”
    impulses…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment