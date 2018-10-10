Caitlyn Jenner’s 22-year-old girlfriend Sophie Hutchins is weirdly pedantic

Months ago, I was startled – but unsurprised – to learn that Caitlyn Jenner is dating a very young woman. Caitlyn is 68 years old, and her girlfriend is Sophie Hutchins, and Sophie is now 22 years old. They got together when Sophie was either 20 or 21. I think Sophie is still technically a college student, which… adds another layer to the dysfunction. Sophie has been Caitlyn’s date at many events around Hollywood, and it’s been clear throughout the year that they’re together. They’re also living together at this point. But don’t you dare call them girlfriends. Sophie chatted with Jim Breslo about her relationship with Caitlyn and she’s weirdly pedantic. Some quotes:
On her relationship with Caitlyn: Hutchins said simply they “share a life together. I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship. I would describe our relationship as we’re partners, we’re business partners. We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other. She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”
She doesn’t need a label: “I don’t think we need to talk about, ‘Is it romantic or not?’ We’re partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together. As far as caving into the media and having one of us label it as something, we’re not gonna do that.”
Whether she ever dated another transgender person: “I would not say we’re dating. I would back up, I would say we are partners. I would not use the word ‘girlfriend,’ I would not use the word ‘dating.’ We’re partners.”
The age gap: Hutchins also spoke to the pair’s age gap, claiming that it’s “there, but we don’t feel that it’s there. I see we are two souls that are a fantastic match for one another and I feel that we’re so blessed to have found each other and to be so supportive of one another in everything that we do. I feel beyond blessed that we’ve been able to keep it going for the time we’ve been able to keep it going. I don’t think of the age difference as anything… for us, it’s not even a factor.”
I truly don’t understand the linguistic twists and turns here, and I don’t get why it would be controversial or weird or even NOTABLE to say “yes, we’re dating, yes, we live together, yes she’s my girlfriend and partner.” Why all the pedantic loops about “don’t say we’re dating” or “I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship.” WTF? Is she an idiot? Or does Caitlyn have a lot of “rules” about how they discuss each other? Or is Sophie just trying to sound very smart and very mature, and she ends up sounding like a complete a–hole?
Wow, that was a bizarre read. I can’t imagine why she’d simultaneously shy away from admitting to dating yet and call them soulmates and partners in life.
She’s really pretty and Caitlyn’s fashion sense is atrocious. Her hair looks good, though.
Do you find her pretty? it’s not even her real face…i really don’t understand american standard of beauty…cheeks,lips…everything is fake…
I agree. those lips are veering into frog territory.
omg….I am traumatized by that video..this surgery is even more frightening in video than in photos…
OK, so I had to watch a clip.
first thing I noticed is that, in motion, she reminds me of Kim K. (which is all kinds of icky.) second, it looks like she’s having hard time moving her face. third, the fake lashes are too heavy for her lids and seem to be making her look drowsy. fourth, her hair keeps getting caught IN her fake lashes…PULL IT BACK, honey.
Obviously what she is saying is “WE ARE NOT HAVING SEX” and I don’t think she could have been any clearer about it. She is also trans and it is a very lonely life. It’s entirely possible Caitlyn arranges “dates” for her with a discerning clientele and this would not surprise me.
Yeah,
I think that she is a not very bright 22 year old who thinks she is smarter than she actually is.
Does she resemble Aubrey ODay to anyone else?
Was just about to say this.
…and Shannon Tweed!
I guess she really wants us to know they don’t have 5ex?
I think that’s what this is. Asexual companionship is what she’s describing. And I don’t think it’s Caitlyn that is insisting on that.
The weird way she describes this sounds like she is trying to keep Caitlyn on the hook with the promise of romance but really they are closer to besties where one side (Caitlyn) is always hoping it will blossom into more. I really hope that I am wrong for Caitlyn’s sake, but something seems off here.
I agree. I read it as her clarifying that she has no interest in a sexual relationship with Caitlyn.
LOL !!!!!!!!!!! I think you nailed it! Or rather didn’t since they don’t do it (get it!!!!! It’s a pun….I’ll show myself out)
That’s exactly what she’s saying. Maybe neither of them has much of a sex drive and this works for them.
Can’t finish watching the video. The overly-inflated lips trying to talk underneath the cheek implants is too gross, never mind the boob-job. Completely plastic. Companion to a 68 year-old former man. Can’t get onboard with this. Not sorry.
Isn’t Sophie herself a “former man” as well? I don’t think they care if you get on board.
Baby, no. That’s… That’s not how we say it.
@missy Yup, she is
Just to clarify, I put the former man part in quotations marks, I was repeating what the other comment said…I meant it to call out the other commenter. Thought it was clear
Yes she’s trans. It’s clearer in the video than the pics.
Trans women are not former men. Trans women are women. Caitlyn is awful but let’s not be bigots to the many other trans people who deserve to be acknowledged as they identify.
She’s trans, so that’s why she’s had a lot of surgery. And can we tone down the trans-phobia? Calling trans ppl former men is not cool. There’s plenty that is gross about this relationship – both of them being trans is not one of them.
That’s why she’s had a lot of surgery on her lips? And botox?
That amount of plastic surgery in someone so young is obscene. It’s like she’s a “Kylie” in Caitlin’s life.
What I read is: Caitlyn is my sugar-mama, and I’m the arm candy that says words.
You hit the pin head on the head, she’s a kept young woman.
To me she resembles Kim Kardashian, and I find it disturbing
Same kosmetic surgeons?
THAT’S WHAT I SAID!
It’s much more noticeable in the video than still pics.
Her eyes seems so vacant, wonder what’s going on with her. I’m wondering if she’s on something, or is she embarrass to be dating a woman with children older than she is, just wondering.
As she clearly stated, they are NOT dating. I don’t believe they have a physical relationship which also explains why they are not affectionate and cuddly at all.
They are buddies with similar history (trans) and it is a lonely life.
It seems that even after transitioning, famous former men keep their old habits: dating 20 years olds.
I hear not wanting to admit you have to have sex with a 68 year old …. we’re just PARTNERS!!!!! And I am so going to hit her up for palimony when this ends. Note that she says they share everything … future lawsuit.
At 22, I wouldn’t be wasting my life on a 68 year old problematic idiot. Hopefully she runs far away from Caitlin.
So are they roommate, buddies, lovers, or what? When someone twists and turns to avoid actually answering a question, it makes them look dishonest, but it keeps people interested
Estrangé.
Sophie is also trans, yes? I think what’s going on is clear. Caitlyn wants Sophie, but will settle for being BFF’s. Sophie wants Caitlyn’s money and notoriety and would like to be an “indispensible” BFF/ right hand figure for Caitlyn.
Sophie is trying to tread the fine line of getting all that without having to bang Caitlyn.
Sophie needs to work on her wig game, it’s looking Melania levels of bad here.
She’s cute in pics but wowza scary from plastic surgery in the video. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a mouth move that way.
Or is she using Caitlyn for the notoriety but open to other offers? Sounds like she’s keeping her options open to me.
Sound like they are both confused 🤷♀️. Anyway, I’m done thinking about these two, don’t want to end up confused myself.
I think she’s trying to say that this relationship is a mutually beneficial business decision for them both. She gets to become a celebrity and earn money be being Kardashian adjacent, or atleast that’s their plan, and Jenner gets to have a date to events, so it doesn’t look like she’s a ‘sad lonely loser’ when Kris is dating. Their living situation is such to ensure that it seems real to the outside world, only maybe this girl just ruined that image.
It actually really reminded me of what the “Playmate Girlfriends” Holly and Kendra would say about Hugh Hefner… like weird careful denials and language about sex… when Kendra was caught “cheating” on Hefner with her future husband she said something like, “I’m 22, I need to have sex” or something like that.
DING DING DING DING DING!!!
^^^^ We have a winner!
Agreed.
Yeah, it sounds like a Sugar Mama arrangement without sex. Caitlin pays for everything and in return gets companionship and something pretty to look at.
All this hemming and hawing is definitely about them not actually having sex.
100% agreed.
Uh, maybe they have an asexual relationship and they like it that way?
Asexual people date, have boyfriends/girlfriends and spouses, and don’t deny that despite not having sex. It’s aromantic people who don’t want a relationship.
I recall an interview that Caitlyn gave where she said something like she wasn’t ruling out dating or having a relationship with men. I had the impression she’s so deeply repressed and confused she might not act on her “real”
impulses…
