Taylor Swift wore silver Balmain at the AMAs, used her speech to GOTV

As soon as Taylor Swift announced that she was coming to the American Music Awards, you knew that she was probably going to win all of the awards she was up for. She also opened the show with her first televised, awards-show performance of “I Did Something Bad,” which – just FYI – I actually think is one of the strongest songs on Reputation. She really brought the snake drama, perhaps to compensate for… the lack of dancing drama, you know? Bless her heart, she TRIES to do choreography, she really does. But thank the lord for the giant cobra. That snake saved the performance. Here’s a clip (this will likely get taken down!).
can we consider this performance of ‘i did something bad’ as one of the best this year? taylor swift snapped. #amas pic.twitter.com/VMkQQVsXqL
— ☽ (@gagasyuyi) October 10, 2018
For the performance, Tay just wore a costume from her tour. For the red carpet and for the rest of the awards show, Taylor wore this sparkly silver Balmain with matching boots. I actually like the dress a lot – it’s a different look for Taylor, and it looked great on camera. With the boots, it was a little bit… Barbarella? I don’t know, it made the look feel very ‘60s and go-go retro.
Taylor picked up a bunch of awards, and when she took home the Artist of the Year Award, Taylor noted that the AMAs “are voted on by the people. And you know what else is voted on by the people? It’s the midterm elections on November 6th. Get out and vote. I love you guys.” It’s worth noting that in the 24 hours after Taylor posted her political Instagram, there was a significant spike in voter registration. How significant? More than 65,000 new voter registrations in a 24 hour period. Which is ENORMOUS. I promised not to say anything about her bangs if every member of the Snake Army VOTES. Please, peeps.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
Super pretty.
She never looked better, minus those boots. I get the whole retro thing but it’s a bit over the top.
As for the important part, i cannot believe her influence. I always knew she wasn’t trumpster, but her statement is perfect, cos the girl got receipts.
Love the look, minus the boots. Hair, makeup… looks very pretty.
Keep urging young people to vote! THIS is what will tip the scales. She needs to get her BFF Selena to do the same!
This look makes the bangs work! Glad her fans are registering.
I like the hair and make-up a lot. The dress would even work if paired with the right shoes. It could have been a bold, retro look, but with the boots, it just looks dated and cheap.
Well done to Taylor since she managed to get that many people to register and hopefully vote.
Selena Gomez, who has the highest followers, should do the same.
Unfortunately we live a world where the young generation will only do things if told by their idols.
Democrats now need to maintain and get the angry women, minorities, lazy youngsters to actually vote on the day.
It’s hard for minorities to vote in many places when conservatives have enacted numerous policies to suppress the votes, let’s not forget that fact Maya.
Word. They have made it difficult for many working poor to vote as well. If you work two jobs it’s not easy to vote on a Tuesday especially if you don’t have a car. I’m pleased Swifty is finally using her enormous platform to help the cause, but I really wish she would have stumped for Hillary. We needed her then even more. That costume is awesome but not on her. Rhianna would rock the shit out of that!
I find it absolutely bananas that we don’t have early voting in every state. I am SO grateful my state has a two week early voting period. It makes the entire process so easy. You can go anywhere and do it, not just your designated polling site. Once I was traveling to my parents’ home in another city for two weeks and was able to vote in my own district election from a whole different region of the state! I didn’t have to plan excessively to be in town around election day. Not allowing for early voting is super antiquated and it absolutely supresses the vote of working class people. I have a salaried white collar job and even my bosses have told me I can’t leave the office to go vote before “because it would take too long.” (It took 20 minutes to complete the entire process, including driving to the poll, so I took my chances and did it anyway.)
I vote and so do my youngster sisters. My friends who don’t vote – which I strongly disapprove of – don’t do it out of laziness, for the most part. They do it because they are conflicted, which I know is no excuse. Hopefully they listen to Taylor and vote even when someone doesn’t align 100% with their values! I may not support my friends’ decisions in this respect, but I support my friends. Please don’t call them lazy!
In the past, I could (kind of) understand the conflicted angle. But not anymore. It’s very clear cut now, IMO. I hope those non-voters can see that and take action.
I don’t love the look (dress okay, boots overkill) but I feel I cant say anything bad about Taylor this week lol.
Right?? As long as she gets her followers to vote Blue, she looks amazing! lol
I thought that her performance was very good! Her vocals were as good as could be expected for moving around so much and she had great energy. She knows how to put on a show!
I hate to be sly when she’s done a legitimately good thing butttttt… has she done something with her face? Or is it just make up? Somethings up and I can’t figure out what…
Lips, maybe? She looks like she got the J-Law Special.
What’s the JLaw special?
I have the same impression, is it possible she has gained weight?
She’s definitely gained weight in the last year or so – I think she looks great. But look back to her debut album covers – she’s never had tiny lips. She’s worn so much red lipstick over the years that I find she looks incredibly different when she’s wearing a more nude matte shade. It also looks like she’s ‘contoured’ them a bit – darker shade on the outer parts and light in the middle – so I think that might be the key. But who knows, I guess she could have gotten a bit of filler, but I think it’s mainly the makeup.
I thought that too, especially when she was speaking and accepting awards. Something is vaguely different. I couldn’t put my finger on what though.
She’s in love.
It does seem like this relationship is working for her not sure if it’s the boyfriend or she finally grew up? Have to give it to her her boyfriend is so cute tbh:
https://www.wmagazine.com/story/joe-alwyn-boy-erased-taylor-swift-interview
Yeah, that was the first thing I thought when I saw her last night—her face looks different, and not in a way that I thought could be attributed to just make-up, but maybe I’m wrong. Her mouth definitely looks different to me, but really, so do her eyes and nose. Just subtly. I’m probably just hallucinating again.
Loved the silver outfit, the whole thing. She looked great.
And a huge salute to Taylor for encouraging her fans to register and vote Dem. If anything can turn us around from the disastrous path we’re on, it would be an influx of Millennials voting in November.
We all should love her 25 percent more now. It’s only fair.
I thought that last night about her lips. She has always had nice lips though, so I’m wondering if it’s just a trick with makeup to make them look a bit plumped up.
I liked the dress, the hair and especially the make-up, but I’m not sure about the boots. To be fair, I don’t know with what I would have replaced them. Maybe stilletos?
Her performance was decent. Not wow, but definitely not her worst.
And good for her for speaking about the election. She seemed uncharacteristically nervous, which made me realize just how difficult this is for her, so well done Taylor
ITA, this look would have been perfect with black stilettos.
It’s all kinds of awesome that she is using her platform to make people vote – and it’s working. Well done.
Bardot wore similar dress with over the knee black suede boots with small heel. Now that’s a winner.
Lol at the Daily Fail for framing it as though Taylor encouraged everyone to vote Democrat. When she said absolutely nothing about political party. I love how they were spinning it as she was “doubling down about her anti-Trump stance.” She literally did the least controversial thing a person could do when it comes to political statements.
Not a knock on Taylor by the way. She has a right to say whatever the heck she wants. And she doesn’t have to get political. She doesn’t owe that to anyone. I just think it’s hilarious how she’s been framed as some sort of radical progressive. All she said was vote.
When are people gonna cancel sites like TMZ and Daily fail? They are right wing sites that do the right wing in the uk and Us bidding. By going there even for frivolous gossip you are literally supporting them.
I didn’t go to The Fail’s site. I just saw the headline when I was reading about TS on Twitter. That’s usually how I see their headlines: when I’m searching for a topic on Twitter or Facebook. It’s a way to see what they’re saying without giving them clicks.
Yes, thank you! I refuse to click on the Fail OR TMZ.
Maybe if her boots were a different color, it wouldn’t be bad. The sparkling head to toe silver material kind of makes her look like a robot or like she’s wrapped in tinfoil
Her hair and makeup are cute
I really like her hair and make up here. The dress is ok, the boots look really dumb and are overkill. It’s so stupid how much you can predict these awards. Also, this performance was not that good. I agree that she’s pretty limited since she cannot dance at all, so now we have her trying to be a bad girl, like all she has to do is try on some hot topic clothes and add a lip snarl.
That said, keep telling your fans to vote! It’s crazy, but if this is what gets younger people out, I’m for it.
Like the dress and boots but not together.
It’s way more than 65 000 people now according to reports.
She’s bringing attention to it. I find it sad and pathetic that republicans are mad at her for asking people to REGISTER to vote. Do they want democracy or?????
Apparently they don’t want a democracy; they just want a fascist dictatorship. That and they’re smart enough to realize that young people are probably going to vote them out because their policies are antiquated. I think the GOP realizes it’s dying because it’s living in the past and refusing to move forward. It’s using its last gasp of power to to get whatever it can.
Don the Con wants to go after so bad but he scared of 110,000,000 twitter followers. I hope she encourages her young college age fans they must vote not just register.
They have tried to actively stop minorities and poor people from voting. Also there are polls where a chuck of Republicans believe women’s right to vote should be took away. They are actively trying to stop Democracy, they are authoritarians wanting a fascist state lead by the Holy Bible and their own warped version of the constitution.
A populist left wave is coming.
https://youtu.be/pqsa0c8lHv0
Wow…never heard of this candidate, wish I could vote for him. I’m from that region and he really is “one of us”.
Excuse my ignorance I always get confused by US politics..what exactly will these mid term elections do? I mean The Orange one is till going to be in office right?
Not an American here, but I understood that they need a majority to pass laws
It can flip the house and the senate and take them away from the Republicans. Trump with a Democrat majority is a lot less scary than Trump with a Republican-sanctioned free-reign.
Members of the House of Representatives are up every two years do that’s all of them. If the Democrats have at least half the seats they will be able to pick committee heads and issue subpoenas to witnesses to compel testimony and evidence,
Senators have 6 years so some of them are up. Senate is all about judges as we’re seeing, plus the same on committees.
And governors are vital to get elections fairly district ed and run. And there are important other state and local races.
The small ones are how future leaders get their start.
So every election matters.
Every four years you elect the President. In between that, every two years you have a variety of Senators, House of Reps, & Governors up for re-election/election. Not every seat is up at the same time, that would be chaotic.
My ballot will include voting for my House Rep (sooooo hoping he gets the boot and we elect the Democrat!) and one of the Senators, as well as some local town and county races, and a ballot question which I think is about adding some school funding, I haven’t looked into it yet.
I’m glad we have the chance to do a blue wave now, but I kind of hate the 2 year term for reps, it’s just non-stop campaigning.
It’sonly deserving that she won for a mediocre album. In a time when Trump is president and Kavanaugh a supreme court judge it is only fitting.
The dress is beautiful but the boots are not.
To be even clearer: she didn’t deserve any awards for this album. It sucks!
The AMAs are a freaking joke.
Aren’t all awards shows these days?
I am feeling energized that TS spoke to GOTV. My sons, 23 and 27, have voted since they were able to register. They immediately took advantage of the opportunity to obtain an absentee ballot, because nothing beats voting from the comfort of your own home: you have more time to do it, and there is no excuse for missing. After the last presidential election they were incensed and depressed, respectively, and they are anxious for this election. Their friends feel the same – not a republican among them. They are much more politically literate than I was in my 20’s, of course benefitting from the Information Age. Although their interests are 180 degrees apart (scholar/artist), they could not be more united in their support of anyone other than the mess we currently have in office.
I like everything about her look except her hair doesn’t really match the vibe of everything else, imo. She always has mom hair to me. But her makeup is amazing, I love those earrings and most of all I’m glad she’s trying to rock the vote.
Insiders are saying that Taylor’s new found political interest is a direct result/reaction to her ex bff Karlie soon to be marrying into Kushner fam (their proximity to WH, political implications, etc.) and that it’s all a show. 🤷🏻♀️
Lol exactly what insiders are these? I’m curious😏
It’s a show that’s drawing some open hostility which she does not like so it’s likely she actually believes what she is saying. And if it boosts registration and those voters follow through. …great!
Haha “insiders”. Karlie and Joshua voted for Hillary. And Karlie even liked Taylor’s post.
Nuances are lost on you. I’m sorry.
Meh. I just don’t subscribe to right wing conspiracy theories in order to take away a woman’s voice.
You’re perusing a gossip site and somehow interpreting said gossip as an attempt to take away a women’s voice. Wut.
Why didn’t Taylor make a noise when it counted (ie the presidential election)? I wish she would have used her tremendous influence then. I think her message is on point but her motives are… well…. her own.
How would this even make sense? She’s encouraging people to GOTV to get back at her former BFF??? Seems like a bit of a stretch to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SO INHERERNTLY Competetive people don’t have an political opnion? What kind of argument is that? Also why does her nit having an opnion before disqualify her from forming one now. She’s 28 not 48. People change a lot in their 20s. Not everyone is born woke.
Nah. Karlie is openly liberal and has been for a long time. Taylor is actually finally joining Karlie in being more open about her politics, not going against her.
I’m pretty politically/socially conscious and it upsets me when people in my circle don’t vote/don’t care/etc. I’m actually willing to bet it was a point of contention (even just in Karlie’s mind) that Taylor had this huge platform and never used it to talk about social issues. I certainly know it would’ve bothered me if I were in Karlie’s position.
Well sourced? Ok but what are these sources I’m asking?? Oh let me guess, you have a connection to one of taylors friends and they whispered it in your ear? Sure jan.
I think the boots are a little OTT but the dress is perfect for the occasion. I’m glad she’s maintaining the weight she put on because she looks amazing.
Love the dress, she really looks gorgeous. Should have left the boots at home.
Agreed. The boots are not good and make her look short and stumpy (2 things she is not). I love the dress, hair, and makeup – very 60s and retro cool.
@kiki her staff @whoarethesepeople agreed that it’s generating voter registration- and that’s awesome. But I disagree that it’s sincere, Taylor is notoriously reactive. Pun intended 😜
The boots make it look a bit OG Star Trek, but I kinda love it. Maybe that’s why I love it.
Yes! I couldn’t put my finger on why I liked the look, but it is sort of sci-fi-y retro-ish – imagine Uhura or counselor Troi in it – and I think she pulled it off. I do not think she looks stumpy; I think she has an amazing body and it shows. I am neither a Swifty fan nor hater, but this is a cool look to me. Also: respect for her for speaking about her own vote and voter registration. Whatever the reason, I don’t really care, as long as it gets more people to vote blue.
I loved Taylor’s performance last night. Perfect song to play at this time. I believe her song choice was well thought out and purposeful… “I never trust a narcissist…”
I have never been a big fan of her music, but I PROMISE the following:
If all you snake ladies out there get out and VOTE and rally your friends to vote, I will not only buy all her albums, I will DANCE to them. I will never ever snark about dear Tay Tay ever again. She has won me.
Her makeup looked great on the red carpet. I would be snarky about her inability to move her body with music while on stage. I will not be so petty and instead use the chance to praise her for FINALLY making some sort of political opinion – getting out the vote – and letting the world know she’s not another Dumpster.
I don’t like this look at all, it looks like she’s trying to impersonate a disco ball. Her face looks different, I can’t tell if she had something done or if it’s just make up.
I’m thrilled that she got so many people to vote. However, I can’t unsee her as a giant disco ball in this dress.
The outfit looks like something Kim K would wear in a heartbeat. I do love her makeup she looks great, even the hair and bangs work this time.
I think she looks all around terrible in these photos- the dress and boots are ugly and the makeup style doesn’t suit her. However, bad styling aside, I love her message!
The boots take it into costume territory for me – it’s fine for a stage performance but seems overkill on the carpet. The dress, however, I really like. And her makeup is on point.
It’s got Trump shook up its why Kayne made a visit to see him. The both of them are tools of men. Little Taylor has upset their world.
She looks like a disco ball, a very lovely disco ball. I thought she looked good.
Her performance was awesome, she looked beautiful (that lipstick is a great shade on her), and most importantly, she inspired THOUSANDS of young people go register to vote this week. Wins all around for Taylor.
Her voice is really awful but good for her for telling people to get out and vote.
She looks like a slot machine.
Is she lip syncing? Her voice sounds different, it’s usually breathy. Back in my day, performers sang live at concerts. That was another century though. Otherwise, she looks good, glad she spoke out in the least controversial way, hahahaha.
Her live singing voice has improved greatly in recent years, actually. Almost everyone who performed last night (and at most award shows, I think) does perform with a backing track though, which sort of fills in the gaps when they’re not singing because they’re dancing or whatever.
