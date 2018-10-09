Ben Affleck went to Montana with Shauna Sexton: ‘She is up for anything’

Yesterday Shauna Sexton posted a photo to her Instagram stories of the back of Ben Affleck’s head looking out the window at an elk. She shared other photos and videos from Big Sky Montana, where she was apparently on vacation with Ben from whatever it is she does. (She’s back already though.) Ben and his family regularly go to Montana together and have spent Christmases there, including last Christmas at an exclusive resort. So Ben took Shauna, a 22 year-old model whom he started dating less than two months ago, to the place where he regularly vacations with his family and she posted to Instagram about it. One of his PR people gave quotes to E! too:
“Ben loves Montana,” an insider told E! News. “He has spent a lot of time there both with the family and by himself…It’s a good and a healthy place for him to be. He goes there to clear his mind and be out in nature. There’s no distractions, and it’s very peaceful.”
“Shauna is good company for Ben right now,” the source added. “It’s not serious. She is up for anything, and he likes spending time with her. That’s the extent of it.”
Ben needed to decompress after completing rehab and almost finalizing his divorce. I’m sure he’s also broken up about women potentially losing their basic rights, since he’s such an ally.
Jen was on Ellen yesterday, where she talked about her family’s plans for Halloween. Her kids are making little ghosts which look like family members, including one of Ben “with a lot of scruff.” A source also told US Magazine that Jen cheerily took a phone call from Ben for their kids while they were out, saying “Daddy’s calling.”
So Jen is still promoting this “we’re a family even though we’re divorced now” image. Ben just got out of rehab and then went on vacation with a 22 year-old to the same place he regularly goes with his family for holidays. He didn’t try to hide it either, it’s all over Shauna’s Instagram and his people told E! that Shauna “is up for anything.” I think it’s clear who is trying to do the right thing for the kids and who is behaving passive aggressively.
photos credit: WENN, Backgrid and via Instagram
Well this is not going to end well.
It’s not, and the gossip rags are going to blame her. I feel bad for her, the minor career boost she’s getting now is going to be totally offset by the negative PR whenever Ben’s old habits come back.
Lmao at this fake pity. She’s 22, hot and living her best life. She gets expensive trips and whatever else he gifts her, plus free publicity from being the girlfriend of a superstar. Plus he just took her to the same place he goes for “family time,” which instantly made her more than a casual hookup. In one fell swoop he legitimized her. She’s gonna be fine.
It’s not.
Is it just me or does anyone get a creepy vibe from her (Shauna). She’s waaaay too eager to put all of this on blast.
Which IMO, given the circumstances (your sugar daddy alcoholic/addict with newly divorced w/impressionable young kids-and a preteen daughter!) isn’t a good thing. ‘Hi Violet, I saw your Daddy took his ‘up for anything,’ gf who’s not even 9yrs older than you, to your family vacay spot…bummer. She put it on her instagram, she was showing off.’
It just seems like she could have a level of maturity about being his ‘up for anything’ jump off and not rub it in his kids and ex-wife’s faces. If I were Garner I’d be a bit concerned having ‘Shauna’ around my kids. I hear the dateline guy’s voice when I see her crazy eyed pics. If Ben breaks it off I worry. If he doesn’t break it off, I still worry. Hope she’s stable.
Ben and Jen haven’t been together in years so how is she bushing their relationship in Jen face.
My Bing feed just told me he ended it….
I’m afraid that Shauna being “up for anything” might be more of a negative than a positive. Only time will tell, I suppose.
It’s an elk 😉
Whoops will fix ha!
No one needs to know what the kids are doing for Halloween. That should be their private business. Jen going on talk shows and offering information about them makes me stabby, especially since she often whines about how they don’t have any privacy.
Talking about the fun your kids will have at Halloween is quite a bit different than having strangers follow them around, taking their pics and yelling at them
Actually it isn’t and it stokes the fires. When she talks about her kids’ private activities, it generates interest in seeing them and their private activities. It guarantees that the paps are going to continue to stalk them. Jen knows this, she doesn’t actually care that they follow her kids. Her tears are all for show. Her role as a mommy is all she has and being photographed in that role is vital to maintaining it.
Her image is one of a doting mother so of course that’s what she’s going to talk about, especially having one of those lifestyle brands now.
Yeah but she was one of several a few years back that went to Sacramento to complain about the paparazzi. I believe there was a bill that was trying to get passed. If she is going to do that then stop putting your families business (like Halloween) out there.
So he’s found himself another Cool Girl without expectations or tendency to call him out on his bullshit?
Yeah, Cool Girl was my immediate thought. He reminds me of a couple guys I know who’ve experienced mid-life crises. Sometimes they are pretty mild but sometimes they can be destructive. Sigh.
Ugh. Yeah. You know who could probably use a nice vacation to Montana? Jen. If only Ben would be a responsible parent now and then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, this exactly.
she’s “up for anything” because she knows he’s with her because she’s the “anti-Jen”, the epitome of a “cool girl”.
she won’t “nag” him like a wife would, which is why guys like to have a side piece anyway. it’s what their primary relationship was like before it became SERIOUS FAMILY RELATIONSHIP. they get the sex/attention from a woman without the “I need you to take Violet to ballet” and “stop leaving your dirty sox on the floor” and “stop drinking to the point of blacking out”.
What was it Gwyneth said about Ben? Something like, Ben’s perfect woman is a stripper from scores that serves some sort of alcohol? Sounds like this young woman is more his perfect woman than Jennifer ever was.
There used to be a really bad joke that was going around about guys like Ben and their “perfect woman.” She would be 3 feet tall with a flat head and no teeth. Short and flat head so he’ll always have a place to sit his drink. The toothless part is self-explanatory.
But sometimes a guy just has to settle for a girl that’s half his age, a sex-industry worker and “up for anything.”
“She’s up for anything”. HAHAHAHAHA. I can’t, it’s just too easy.
Mmmhmm. I bet.
It’s bizarre that this site actually thinks that Ben’s PR is the inside source. ENews is a total joke. They don’t have real sources, they have “reporters” who sit around, stalk social media tags, slide into random fan DMs and create content out of speculation. It’s hilarious that you think that they do actual investigative reporting or something.
Care to venture a guess on who else it could be, then, instead of just snarking? You think Jennifer’s PR put out that mess about the new girl being down for anything? She may be a media manipulator but that doesn’t track. It’s clearly Ben trying to “show” her something.
There is no one putting out any message. It’s the tabloid creating a story for clicks. Which worked.
Ben just took his gf to the same place he has vacationed with his family. You think he’d do that and then “send her a message” through enews? Really? That makes sense to you?
“Up for anything” says it all. Might as well close down this thread, because nobody can do better than that.
He’s an alcoholic, until he gets and stays sober he’s going to be a huge mess.
Of course she is. She landed a Hollywood A-lister. It’s not like she’s going to tell him she actually hates camping and touching fish.
Right? No job, just free to hang with Ben!! Yaaay
This will never not be f-ing disgusting. 22 is practically a child.
Oh, give me a break
She can bond with his daughters over watching the same cartoons.
22 is not a child. I don’t take this “relationship” seriously but I’m sick of young women being infantilized and people disgustingly implying pedophilia just because they don’t like any sort of age gap. You do a disservice to real victims of pedophilia by implying that an adult woman who decided to date Ben Affleck is a child. There is not place on earth where 22 is considered a child and rightfully so. The age of consent is not 35 and nor should it be.
I really want to go to Montana, it looks beautiful! That’s all I have to say about this story.
I applaud your positivity!
It is. I was there last week on vacation.
Ben does not want to be alone BUT he does not want a committed relationship with anyone! I think he believes that he is following the one rule of rehab…no serious relationship, but a little fun is ok. I like the passive aggressive quote on Lindsay that” there were so many big conversations about their future”
and with Shauna, he can just relax and laugh.”
I think that ” these big conversations” caused Ben to stray & that is when he found Shauna. He has been with Shauna alot longer than right before he went to rehab. As long as Shauna remains the fun, non-comitted girlfriend who asks nothing but a good time from Ben, he will continue to see her! If Shauna wants more ( doubt she will, she’s only 22), Ben will dump her as fast and move on as fast as did with Lindsay!
Umm, let me think here…. oh that’s right. He is a Hollywood multi millionaire, she is a very much younger person just starting out in life. Yeah. Yeah, she’s up for anything because Hey, he’s a multi millionaire.
Geez, BA makes me tired. Grow up already Dude. What a jackass, walking mid life crisis, it’s all about me, complete tool he is. Ugh.
Better enjoy this short term luxury while ya can kid..Id say another 4-6 months at best.
JEN, stop stanning for him. She projects this “he’s great, Daddy’s involved” narrative every chance she gets. You don’t have to talk crap on him in the press, but you don’t have to prop him up and make him seem like a doting Dad either. No one’s buying it. And he doesn’t respect her, taking Shauna on a trip right after the divorce is a big F-U to Jen.
Yeah, he has used Shauna as a pawn to piss off Jen for sure by taking her to the family vacation home. Surely they slept in his old bed with Jen. That must sully that vacation home for the kids now and cast a shadow over happy memories there.
He also used Shauna as a pawn to piss of Shookus after he dumped her too. I think Shauna is a little too young and dumb to see how Ben is using her to piss off all the real women in his life and get a little booty. Otherwise, I dont think shauna would be flaunting this so much.
I don’t think dumb is the right word. Naive? Eager … Why is she not a real woman? Come on. Support other women. If you don’t like what he’s doing, don’t throw insulting words at her. Yes she’s young, and ambitious for her own notoriety but he’s the one doing this.
I dont think posing nude nor sleeping with Ben affleck is “ambitious”.
There is no family vacation home mentioned in the article. It says that he and the family stayed at an exclusive resort last time they were there. It’s just the area, big sky, Montana, that has previously been a vacation destination for the family. It’s not like he took her to the family cabin and had sex with her on the couch that his kids sit on.
“She projects this “he’s great, Daddy’s involved” narrative every chance she gets.“
I’ll give her somewhat of the benefit of the doubt that she thinks that’s better for the kids (although let’s face it, it’s about image). But the sad fact is the daughters will soon be old enough (or are now) to hear that in the press and recognize the…disconnect. That’s another very difficult conversation coming for them.
Ben is the kind of guy who is only good for casual relationships. He seems to be a generous boyfriend and undoubtedly he enjoys spoiling his girlfriends with expensive trips, jewelry, etc. He’s the guy that you DATE, not the guy that you actually marry and have kids with, lmao. He’s not a family man, never was and never will be. People should just get used to seeing him with women like Shauna: hot, sexy babes who are ready to have fun. This is his actual type. I’m impressed that he’s not hiding his relationship with her. He used to care way too much about “the optics” — clearly he has moved beyond that and no longer cares what anyone thinks about him and his choices. His white picket fence life with Garner was a lie and a charade for the press.
Up for anything in a way that Jennifer Garner is not…because she has kids and responsibilities WITH BEN. #growupbenaffleck
Ps. No shade on Shauna Sexton – do your thing girl. I do think she has horrible taste though.
He’s not only alcoholic, he’s emotionally stuck in his early 20s, right?
Yeah she’s up for anything. She’s not raising 3 kids by herself. Man up Ben.
Wow, reading the comments here, I realise how passive aggressive Batfleck (Battyfleck) has been acting. Lindsay probably asked him to do something and it would interfere with drinking so he humiliated her by not bothering to dump her. Instead he arranged to have himself photographed with another woman. I just ended a very brief relationship with an alcoholic and I now see that I was in denial about the fact that the man I was seeing had a serious drinking problem. If you’re seeing an alcoholic you are in an abusive relationship. These people are incapable of being responsible, keeping promises or reciprocating in a relationship. There is no amount of alcohol that will satisfy their need. Addiction is a bottomless pit. It was hard to stay with a person who forgot whole conversations; who couldn’t form full sentences; said nonsense words; lied literally every second; said something and denied having said it moments later; was verbally abusive; avoided meeting people socially if it meant no drinking. The man I was seeing give the owner of a bar the pin number for his credit card because he needed the alcohol so much he didn’t ever want to not be able to pay his bill. Everyone overheard and we all expressed concerned but he apparently didn’t care. He just needed the drinks. A few hours later, I saw him staring at his hand. He could not remember how he came to be standing there with his house key in his hand. That is the crap you have to deal with if you’re going out with an alcoholic. I could barely be around that man – he was lovely at times – but at some point I realised he’s suffering from a mental breakdown because his brain is jacked from alcohol poisoning. Jennifer was either Ben’s enabler or she put up with his abusive behaviour as a means to an end. She dragged out the divorce because he wasn’t sober enough to keep any promises and the settlement appeals would have gone on forever. I understand why Ben had to go to rehab and get dry before signing any legal documents. But he’s not sober. Alcoholics don’t keep promises. And you can’t believe anything they tell you. I don’t know what Lindsay Shukus was thinking but she’s a fantasist and mentally compromised herself if she left her husband for a person who was suffering from alcohol induced psychosis.
You speak a lot of truth here. It’s funny how alcoholics are similar in the way they lie lie lie.
It’s all fun and games when you are in your 20′s traveling the world with this borderline famous has-been …..because you can’t even comprehend the gravity of what it is to be a 40 year old dead beat alcoholic dad when you are in your 20′s.
Alcoholics make horrible partners and their behavior is ugly. Their vortexes of drama and negativity. They are sick people and damaged. Damaged hurt people hurt OTHER people.
I’ve been to AA and 40 days clean doesn’t mean shit and is a red flag that Ben is flaunting that fact. Get back to us when it’s been over 1 year clean.
Agreed, I just ended things with an addict, alcohol and drugs, saw him the other day and egads I couldn’t even begin to go back to that. My stomach was in a knot right away. I didn’t realize how awful it was, because is is little by little and they are sweet and fun at times. But dear god the constant lying and letting you down. I agree 22 years old is an adult, but an adult with limited experience, this will seem normal fast and affect the rest of her life, (speaking from experience).
isn’t strange how when you get a little space from them your perspective shifts? My ex was so creepy and pathetic to me by the end of our relationship, I couldn’t stand him and his childish party / addict behavior and his BS excuses. He makes my skin crawl.
Affleck is such a tool. Meh
He took her to the family place? Meanwhile delusional Jen is on tv spinning yarns about how he’s Dad of the Year. lmaooo I love it. Shauna looks wholesome and cute in that fishing pic. They’re getting what they want from each other in this relationship. As long as she doesn’t get knocked up, she can walk away whenever she wants but before then it’s nice trips and private jets 24-7. Girl’s got game.
I don’t think Jen is delusional. I think she’s not talking crap about Ben because of their kids. It’s actually admirable, as I’m sure she would love to fill the world in, as most would.
It’s a decent, civil divorce because Jen has the maturity and selflessness to do the right thing for her kids, in spite of whatever Ben does. The kids can figure out the truth someday on their own. In the meantime Jen is keeping their world happy and stable. That’s admirable.
Until Ben can spend time alone…and not engaged in relationships that Stevie Wonder can SEE are not healthy for him holistically…he won’t break his cycle of self-abuse/abusive behavior…
Nothing changes…if nothing changes…
Exactly! This is simply distracting him from facing reality.
Ben is becoming more and more of a poster boy for the narcissistic male. I find this relationship totally tacky but it feels more right than his relationship with Lindsay. This is Ben showing us the real Ben and the real Ben wants a hot young woman, no accountability and freedom. Sadly it feels that when he spends time with his kids his heart isn’t really in it and I feel for them.
‘Up for anything’ usually means party girl who isn’t afraid to play with the big boys in the drunken games.
The kids don’t actually gain anything from Jen going on talk shows and promoting Ben as some wonderful and involved dad. They know the real score. Jen does this for attention and the articles that it will generate, and she looks like an idiot doing it. I can’t imagine hitching my wagon to someone like Ben Affleck and never, ever letting go. She’ll never get another man, and Ben will never grow up and give 100% because Grandma Jen won’t make him. Doesn’t matter how much he humiliates the family, she will still needlessly and publicly praise him. It’s all very sad and codependent.
I agree with you that the kids don’t gain anything from Jen going on talk shows and promoting Ben. This is all for the public .
Jen seems to be stuck in the same cycle that she has been for 10-plus years, which is fixing Ben image. When Ben went on the DL for two weeks Jen was silent and now that Ben is back at it again so is Jen. No one is buying that Ben is sober so Jen has to go on TV to make him look better.
I wonder if Jen fixing Ben image is part of the divorce settlement.
I don’t think she is promoting Ben, she did not even use his name. The only thing she said was her kids would make a ghost styled to be their dad. That promotes that my kids dad is still included in their lives.
People beat up on her too much. She never talks about Ben and boy could she
“She’s up for anything” means she won’t give him a hard time when he cracks open a Heineken after dinner.
Right? That is such “guy code” for “I don’t have to commit to being even a half-decent human being with this chick!”
He wants some love below the beltline.
She wants some career above the beltline in Hollywood.
Ben is like my 22 year old niece, he wants to be an adult sometimes( particularly for those image pics) but wants to act like he is 22. You cannot have it both ways. Yes she is an adult ( age-wise) but not mature wise. I do not think anyone who is in their 30′s or 40′s can say they are the same person as they were in the early 20′s & i am sure that alot of us ( including myself) would have made some different decisions & some maybe even have regretted some decisions.
23 years age gap is too much of age gap at that age. Shauna is still trying to find herself in the world & Ben should be settled with his life., which unfortunately he isn’t ..
people is reporting that he ended their “fling” to focus on his family and sobriety. Ouch if that’s true. I suspect Ben is going to find this knuckling under extremely difficult.
guess Montana wasn’t as fun as Shauna portrayed it on instagram?
I’m always suspicious of those people who try really hard to make their relationships seem fantastic on social media.
Ben has no clue what he wants and should grow up
Very interesting- do you think she postedhis pic on Instagram without his permission?
His PR could have said this “For his/my family” spin would look more *authentic* if the Playboy plaything wasn’t around/apparent…especially in places he’s KNOWN TO TAKE SAID FAMILY (It’s like The Nanny & The Island again). I’m sure “the studios” see the general public has received this drive-thru rehab, man-spanxing, and bunny-hopping image push with dubiousness to outright mocking (so insuring and marketing him is probably still seen as too risky/pricey, as publicly stated months ago).
Ben knows what he wants below the beltline. But above?
If this is true it not because he want to focus on his family or his sobriety. He wasn’t worried about his sobriety or kids when he was leaving rehab every day.
It’s more like he didn’t ok pictures to be posted because it make him look like a a$$. I’m sure he has another girl on the side that knows how to keep things on the down low.
I think she is a stalker and got weird on him. Showing up at rehab? What the heck. Casual flings don’t participate in your treatment plan. He hasn’t seen the last of this chick.
What? Rehab and treatment are not an open door, it’s not like anyone can just show up and go to treatment meetings. Ben would have had to invite her and include her. He’s the one making decisions. He is an addict and co-dependent.
O please he gave her access to his house and cars. Ben was also the one leaving rehab to be with her. You don’t seem to know how rehab works because Ben ok’s who can see him in rehab so how is she a stocker?
If this was a real rehad and not a glorified Spa he wouldn’t be able to leave every day nor would he be allowed visitors.for the first month or so.
SOMETHING went down in Montana.
Drunk fight? lol
Maybe she sold the photos from their trip to the tabloids and he dumped her for it?
Maybe he wants to get back together with Shookus?
SSo she is up for anything?
Well, she better be.
“There was nothing to split from.”" It was just casual.” OUCH!
Let’s be frank, the optics of this relationship were killing what little credibility he has left and he cares about his image just as much as Garner cares about image. Also his counsellers were likely pounting out wgat people here were saying about how this is detrimental to his achieving sobriety. It would be nice to think he really loves his kids and realizes he is in danger of losing them at this rate.
How annoying to go into the beautiful wilderness of Montana to get away from it all and the person you are with spends the entire time recording it on their phone and posting it on social media?
People magazine reporting they broke up because Ben feels he needs to focus on family and sobriety.
They said basically casual so was not anything to really break up as not really together OUCH
Do with that what you will
Sorry behind on my gossip news and then couldn’t edit or delete my comment
Well as Forrest’s Mom said “stupid is as stupid does or casual is as casual does.
The reasons why he kept her around are the same ones as to why he let her go IMO
hahahaha
Did she beg him to go in this trip, got annoyed then dumled her? People magazine just confirmed it, maybe he got pissed she posted a picture of him
