Ben Affleck went to Montana with Shauna Sexton: ‘She is up for anything’



Yesterday Shauna Sexton posted a photo to her Instagram stories of the back of Ben Affleck’s head looking out the window at an elk. She shared other photos and videos from Big Sky Montana, where she was apparently on vacation with Ben from whatever it is she does. (She’s back already though.) Ben and his family regularly go to Montana together and have spent Christmases there, including last Christmas at an exclusive resort. So Ben took Shauna, a 22 year-old model whom he started dating less than two months ago, to the place where he regularly vacations with his family and she posted to Instagram about it. One of his PR people gave quotes to E! too:

“Ben loves Montana,” an insider told E! News. “He has spent a lot of time there both with the family and by himself…It’s a good and a healthy place for him to be. He goes there to clear his mind and be out in nature. There’s no distractions, and it’s very peaceful.” “Shauna is good company for Ben right now,” the source added. “It’s not serious. She is up for anything, and he likes spending time with her. That’s the extent of it.”

Ben needed to decompress after completing rehab and almost finalizing his divorce. I’m sure he’s also broken up about women potentially losing their basic rights, since he’s such an ally.

Jen was on Ellen yesterday, where she talked about her family’s plans for Halloween. Her kids are making little ghosts which look like family members, including one of Ben “with a lot of scruff.” A source also told US Magazine that Jen cheerily took a phone call from Ben for their kids while they were out, saying “Daddy’s calling.”

So Jen is still promoting this “we’re a family even though we’re divorced now” image. Ben just got out of rehab and then went on vacation with a 22 year-old to the same place he regularly goes with his family for holidays. He didn’t try to hide it either, it’s all over Shauna’s Instagram and his people told E! that Shauna “is up for anything.” I think it’s clear who is trying to do the right thing for the kids and who is behaving passive aggressively.