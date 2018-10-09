Duchess Kate repeats a bespoke Emilia Wickstead for the Mental Health Summit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today in London. They arrived mid-day to attend the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit. Tomorrow is Mental Health Day, and so much of William and Kate’s charitable branding these days is about mental health. This is Will and Kate’s first joint appearance at a work event in several months, if we’re not counting Trooping the Colour and Prince Lou’s baptism, which I don’t consider to be “work.”

For today’s appearance, Kate repeated a bespoke Emilia Wickstead dress in a lovely shade of lilac. I remember this dress well, because it was one of my favorite looks from Kate and William’s tour of Germany last year. I believe she wore it on the last day of their tour, and as I said in that post, she saved the best for last. Is it boring? Sort of. But I like the simplicity of it – it’s not too short, the skirt isn’t chintzy, the dress isn’t slathered in buttons, and the shade of lilac is lovely on Kate’s coloring. Plus, I like that she’s getting some use out of one of her bespoke pieces – I worried that we would never see this one again. Still, she styled it almost entirely the same, even down to the same Rossi shoes, I think. The only thing she changed is the purse – today’s purse the Mayfair bag by Aspinal Of London.

True story: after covering Kate’s fashion and styling for a decade, I feel comfortable saying that Kate isn’t a “shoe person” or a “purse person.” Which is fine – different people are different, and I couldn’t care less about shoes either. But I feel like she’s trying to up her purse game because… I mean, clearly, the Duchess of Sussex loves accessories.

103 Responses to “Duchess Kate repeats a bespoke Emilia Wickstead for the Mental Health Summit”

  1. Darla says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Wow, she looks great.

    Reply
  2. teehee says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:04 am

    How does she stay so tiny after so many kids…

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:05 am

    It’s a really pretty and appropriate dress.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I do like this dress, and in general I am glad we are seeing her wear some repeats from the tour last summer. The dress is a pretty color and kind of boring, but it has a nice flow to it.

    Reply
  5. LORENA says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Is it me or is her hair lighter? Her hair looks great

    Reply
  6. Misty says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:09 am

    It’s a plain dress but I appreciate that it’s not one of her typical coat dresses (I hate those, regardless of who wears them). The color is very pretty and works for her. She looks good.

    Reply
  7. Franny Days says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:10 am

    She looks very pretty!

    Reply
  8. Citresse says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Lavender is nice colour on Kate. Recycled look from Europe tour last summer 2017….and I see hair is longer… I prefer the shorter with center part. Pippa due any day now. …will she get more BBC coverage than Eugenie’s wedding?

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      October 9, 2018 at 10:14 am

      It would be kind of funny if she gives birth on Friday, to see how much coverage that would get in comparison (hehehehe). Sorry, but I just can’t get over the pretentiousness of this wedding: 850 (!!!) guests in a chapel that doesn’t have the capacity for that many, peons to wave, and a carriage ride around town so she can get an ego boost (well her and her parents). I heard taxpayers are also being stuck for the cleanup costs to the tune of over £250M .

      Reply
  9. kellybean says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I can’t stand the colour purple but this is the absolute worst colour of purple out of them all. I can sort of get on board with a dark purple but lilac? That’s a no from me, dawg.

    On a positive note – her hair looks fantastic. Very Kelly Garrett from Charlie’s Angels.

    Reply
  10. Abby says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:11 am

    She looks great! Envious of that trim figure after three kids. My two did a number on my stomach. It’s not really baby fat anymore since my youngest is almost 3…

    Reply
  11. Loopy says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:11 am

    She looks like Elizabeth Hurley in these pics, and she looks very tanned.

    Reply
  12. minx says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Looks like Botox for her forehead.
    The dress is pretty.

    Reply
  13. elvie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Girl looks tanned and healthy. The lilac is a lovely shade, little more Easter than fall, but meh. I’m obsessed with whatever highlights she has in her hair.

    Shoes are well … the shoes.

    Reply
  14. roses says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:24 am

    She looks great and the dress looks really good on her.

    Reply
  15. Iknow says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:25 am

    She looks very nice, especially with the new lighter hair. However, that deep tan is making her look older. Very Pippa like.

    Reply
  16. PlaidSheets says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Wow. She really looks great.

    Reply
  17. Flying fish says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Nice dress. She spent her time off losing the baby weight.
    Matching shoes and purse doesn’t always work, but the texture and color of purse doesn’t work with the shoes.

    Reply
  18. Kittycat says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I really hate dresses with long sleeves.

    Reply
  19. Eliza says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:36 am

    She looks great. She’s still nursing and has such a trim stomach (I’m jealous as that’s the one spot that’s holding on to fluid for me and everyone tells me it’ll drop once I stop nursing).

    No buttons, no sausage curls, no fidgiting, no fly ups and no manic grinning. Bar is low but she’s crossed it.

    Reply
  20. Eeeeeeetrain says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:38 am

    She looks healthy, pretty…and quite smug. (Who’s waiting now b——!) ;)

    Reply
  21. Jessica says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:39 am

    She looks lovely. Lilac really suits her.

    Reply
  22. Beth says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:50 am

    The style and color look great on her, and I love her hair like that. I don’t mind her sausage curls, but her hair looks better like this

    Reply
  23. Betsy says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:51 am

    She looks really nice. I love purple, even kinda twitchy odd versions like this, and she looks well rested (guessing by that tan, Mustique?).

    If people are always slamming Meghan for her “breaking protocol,” Kate is here, with her bag that must be held in the hand. They’re supposed to be clutchable or able to be carried on the arm like TQ’s hand bags.

    Reply
  24. Belluga says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I like the style of dress and hope we see more like this instead of stuffy coat dresses, but am not sold on the colour. Either going a bit more pink or a bit more purple would suit her well.

    The bag’s good. More bag game, bring it on!

    Reply
  25. kellybean says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Is she finally wearing less eyeliner below her eyes? Hallelujah!!!

    Reply
  26. Maria says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Kate looks great and more relaxed.

    Reply
  27. Tallia says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I do not know if she did anything to her face, but she looks “softer” more natural. I like it.

    Reply
  28. Tina says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:39 am

    She looks beautiful, and she’s working. Two thumbs up from me.

    Reply
  29. Skylark says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Not a colour I like except in nature but it’s lovely on Kate, as is the dress. A really nice clean look.

    Reply
  30. homeslice says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:49 am

    I like the minimal make-up…it looks more youthful!

    Reply
  31. Redgrl says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Love the colour and quite like the dress for an event like this. She just needs to stop with the “Barbie feet” shoes! She’s looking good these days.

    Reply
  32. Vava says:
    October 9, 2018 at 11:04 am

    I like this dress a lot. The color and texture of the fabric is nice. In one photo, the hem looked longer in the back than the front. Is that an optical illusion? (I hope so.)

    Does appear as if she is wearing the same shoes with this dress. I’m a shoe person, so that’s one of the first things I notice. I would have picked something entirely different. I like the bag! That’s a nice new addition to her collection (I would have picked a different color though).

    Reply
  33. Gigi La Moore says:
    October 9, 2018 at 11:05 am

    She looks like Kate. Not seeing a “wow” factor.

    Reply
  34. Mego says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    She looks very good. I like the highlights in her hair and her whole look is softer. Good for her on the repeat too!

    Reply
  35. Starryfish29 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    She looks lovely, but I’ll never understand why you would have something so simple & boring made bespoke.

    Reply
  36. Penguin says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    She’s looking good but looking very much like Jecca. Will’s certainly has a type

    Reply
  37. Magdalin says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    She looks great. I love her new confidence and I’ve always liked her style. She’s always impeccably dressed and neat-looking (too short hems and flyaways notwithstanding). I think that all the royal women share fashion thoughts. It’s interesting how once one of them begins wearing a designer, others will follow and how there are subtle influences between them. It’s great if Meghan’s purse love means that Kate pays more attention to that area. But, while I love that she loves accessories, I really haven’t liked not one of Meghan’s purses. I think they’re all child-like with strange dimensions. I don’t like Kate’s purse here either, but thankfully they don’t care what we think about their purses.

    Kate near single-handedly ushered in the age of the nude patent leather pump. I mean, it was a whole industry for a while and I totally loved them and followed her style shoe-wise then, as did many others. Then, The Countess of Wessex began wearing them, and others. And it was the Countess who really ushered in Emilia Wickstead to the royal fold and word on the street (ha!) is that after Wickstead’s post-wedding blunder, she begged the Countess to reach out to Kate and Meghan so that her whole career and company wouldn’t fall apart.

    Reply
  38. Natalie S says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    She changed her hair parting, I think.

    I’m not feeling the look -hair down with this silhouette -it’s a bit little girl-ish. Kate looks like a confident woman in her 30s and this dress doesn’t say that.

    I love how soft the color is and I liked how she looked when she first wore it on tour. Maybe because she was with the kids and it was an image of a young family, it changed the feel of it for me? IDK.

    Reply
  39. Laura says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Kate looks beautiful 💜

    That being said, do these visits actually DO anything? For example, the work a doctor, teacher or lawyer does is easily identifiable and useful. The work a royal does is not. Aside from talking about what Kate looks like, is there really anything useful to this work? 99% of the time I have no idea what organization is being supported or the impact of the royal visit. It sort of seems like a photo op/excuse to wear ridiculously expensive clothing for the royals than anything meaningful. I guess it (the royals) all seems so pointless and silly 😞

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 9, 2018 at 1:56 pm

      Considering mental health is their serious cause and that’s the reason why they don’t attend as many bread and butter engagements, all they did here was sit on a chair, have a brief chat and paint something on a wall. They didn’t even stay for the entire workshop about children. This was treated with the same seriousness as attending a county fair. There wasn’t even a reason for both of them to attend this, outside of boosting their numbers for the year.

      Reply
      • Reese says:
        October 9, 2018 at 4:44 pm

        I’m not sure what you expect?
        Are the four of them (w&k, H&M) expected to solve the mental health crisis in the U.K? Fix the NHS? Do what our current government can’t do?
        Let’s slag on Kate since that’s such a favourite topic for you and ignore everything this appearance actually means to the millions of people who suffer from mental illness in this country.
        What it means to so many that the topic has become so open and available to many. That stigmas are being broken and changing. So many people no longer have to live in the shadows or feel shame.
        The exposure of this topic alone. Just seeing the words Mental health associated with the BRF is life changing to so many.

      • Natalie S says:
        October 9, 2018 at 6:43 pm

        @Reese. People send them money for their Foundation. Awareness and breaking stigmas are important but when people are donating their hard earned money to this cause, it is okay for people to stay aware of how Will, Kate and Harry are handling their responsibilities. Don’t act like staying aware of how this topic is approached is equal to people expecting the BRF to solve a mental health crisis.

      • Reese says:
        October 9, 2018 at 7:01 pm

        I’ve posted on this so many times so either you’re oblivious or you’ve never read what I’ve written.
        Forgive me as I’m half asleep so this will be short, I work for the NSH in mental health.
        Kate and Will can do more. Absolutely. I will not argue about that.
        In my clinic I’ve seen way too many examples of how their involvement has helped people seek help. How it’ gives people comfort. They don’t care about their day to day involvement. From a professional level we simply cared that they are involved, period. Show up, smile, make a headline and get out of the way and let those who are working in this field make the difference.
        They would be the LAST people I would want to be personally involved in a intimate level on this subject. I’ve said it before and will say it again. I don’t believe this to be their role in regards to mental health.
        Stand there and make the headlines. Show up and take a picture. Smile. Get the word out there about awareness. Make it be known that it ok to seek help. All these things they say and do. All this is important to help break down the stigmas surrounding mental health.

      • Natalie S says:
        October 9, 2018 at 7:21 pm

        @Reese. I’ve read all your posts. No one is disputing what you say about awareness and breaking down stigmas.

        The issue is *after* they raise awareness, the BRF takes money in the form of donations.

        The questions are about whether the BRF is demonstrating appropriate seriousness seeing as they are willing to accept money from people. Also apparently Kate is heading something up next year where she will be more hands on.

        If the BRF said don’t donate to our foundations or Kate wasn’t being more hands on in her own initiative next year, then it would be a different story. Awareness is good -again, nobody is disputing that. Removing stigmas is good.
        But if the BRF has their hands out, I’m going to question how they go about things.

        If they just stuck to awareness and tweeted a list of reputable organizations for donations, then that would be fine. They’re not doing that. They are choosing to get more involved so people are going to look at what is happening. No one is against awareness or removing stigmas.

      • Tina says:
        October 9, 2018 at 8:20 pm

        As much as I have issues with how much money is spent on the royals, the donations from the public go to their Heads Together charity, not themselves. Does their foundation siphon off money that would otherwise have gone to other mental health charities? Yes. Is their foundation worse than other mental health charities in terms of efficacy? We don’t know.

      • Natalie S says:
        October 9, 2018 at 9:21 pm

        @Tina. Right, I’m not going in with the assumption that they’re doing anything wrong and I don’t at all think they’re personally pocketing the money but I would like a discussion on whether their foundation is better. I don’t think think there’s anything wrong in talking about how they’re going about things. That doesn’t take away from raising awareness.

    • Tina says:
      October 9, 2018 at 2:56 pm

      I normally don’t have a lot of time for William and Kate and think they’re very lazy. But it can’t be denied that their taking up the cause of mental health has done a lot to raise the profile of mental health issues in this country. They don’t do a lot of work, for sure, but them merely being associated with the issue does a fair amount of good. Harry in particular, as an ex-serviceman, has done a lot to break down the stigma around men seeking help for mental health issues.

      Other royals do much more actual work. Charles’s work with the Prince’s Trust has genuinely helped hundreds of thousands of disadvantaged young people. Anne has been a hands-on patron of many different organisations. And anything that the Queen is involved with is taken extremely seriously. So they didn’t do any actual work on this visit, but the mere fact that they made it is helpful.

      Reply
  40. Kk2 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    She looks boring. Its like a churchy Easter dress. That color is basically for bridesmaids and Easter in my opinion. Fits her well though and she obviously looks amazing for having had 3 kids. I saw some of the videos from inside and she looked very happy and relaxed, maybe more relaxed in public than I’ve ever seen her. I like to think its partly that she and Meghan are becoming very good friends and having her around helps take some of the pressure off Kate and just makes her life a little less lonely. That’s my secret hope anyway.

    Reply
  41. Aerohead21 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    A tan and softened makeup. Makes her look warmer. Not so harsh. And good for her! I hope she doesn’t loose any more weight. She looked fantastic with a little extra weight.

    Reply
  42. sunshine cookie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Barbie pink dress and flowing locks of hair underlines the seriousness of Waity Katie Dolittle and Whiney Willy on mental health issues.

    Reply
  43. Hildog says:
    October 9, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    This is the best I’ve seen her look…ever? Hair and highlights look great, tan is amazing (helps if you get a month in Mustique) and THE EYELINER (or lack thereof)!!!! Someone toned down the eyeliner and blush. Maybe is due to the tan- but keep this hair and makeup going, Kate!

    Reply
  44. Susan says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Kate looks great but it surprises me that more people aren’t noticing that it’s her actual face that looks more youthful and less drawn. So besides the good hair style, to me it looks like very well done fillers and Botox. Not all cosmetic tweaks are bad and there’s really no other way to achieve noticeably different results like that.

    Reply
  45. Dorky says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Sorry, but she looks damn hot! Go, Kate!

    Reply
  46. Meg says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Kate hasnt looked this good since she got engaged-she had something tweaked IMO

    Reply

