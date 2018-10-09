Mom claims son won’t go on ‘solo dates’ because of ‘radical feminists,’ hilarity ensues
  • October 09, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Viral

Life is terrible, America is being run by fascists, and there is little joy these days. We have to find time to smile and laugh wherever we can, if only for a brief moment in between crying jags. On Monday, the best and funniest thing on the internet was a post from “BlueStarNavyMom3,” which you can see above. Navy Mom, I’ll call her, thought she would make some kind of political stand using an image of her son in his sailor’s uniform. She wrote this:

This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo

Navy Mom has since deleted the tweet and deleted ALL of her tweets. Probably because her ratio was crazy – people were flocking to the tweet, and a million memes were launched using the hashtag #HimToo, and talking about “solo dates” and “radical feminists.”

Navy Mom’s tweet went viral, to say the least, and it was up for most of Monday before she took it down. I strongly suspect that she took it down at the urging of her two sons – one guy was like “that’s my brother, and my mom is cray” and then the original Won’t Go On Solo Dates Because Of Radical Feminists guy actually joined Twitter! Here’s his brother’s tweet:

Jon then convinced his brother, Pieter, to join Twitter. That’s when everything became transcendent and amazing. As it turns out, Pieter isn’t afraid of going on solo dates. He believes women, considers himself an ally and HE HAS CATS. I told you this was a happy story!!

Photos courtesy of Twitter.

106 Responses to “Mom claims son won’t go on ‘solo dates’ because of ‘radical feminists,’ hilarity ensues”

  1. Jay says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:13 am

    I’d go on a solo date with him for sure.

    Reply
  2. KNy says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:15 am

    This is amazing.

    Reply
  3. Mariposa says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Wow…that is both hilarious and poignant. And, what was the mum thinking with that choice of photo?! I kept scrolling back up to look at it.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Their Thanksgiving dinners must be interesting.

    Reply
  5. greenmonster says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:17 am

    I saw the # this morning and wanted to cry for a moment, then I saw Twitter’s reaction and couldn’t stop laughing. Now I have to go and follow Pieter.

    Reply
  6. Betsy says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Halfway through the story I was like, “what fresh baloney is this now?” But you’re right – good ending! Good job, Pieter. I wonder how mom is going to VOTE this time around now that she’s been gently chastened by her sons and thoroughly chastened by memes.

    Reply
  7. Maum says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Pieter’s awesome.
    I’d go on a date with him… and his cats!

    His mum’s attitude is sadly so common. I’m pretty convinced my mum feels the same way.

    Reply
  8. Jessica says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:23 am

    This is amazing and by the time I got to the two sons’ reactions I had a big smile on my face. Thanks for believing women and affirming your support publicly! With allies, we can truly change society!

    Reply
  9. Darla says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I caught just a bit of this, and didn’t look into what was going on. I had no idea the sons joined twitter, this really does have a nice ending. So rare these days.

    Reply
  10. Belluga says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:25 am

    I’m getting a real “Why haven’t you given me grandbabies yet?!” vibe.

    Reply
  11. Lindy79 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Fair play to the two of them for coming on and correcting their mothers lying narrative to suit her agenda.
    Goes to show, his mother used his image and claimed to be almost speaking for him, without his permission or even having discussed it.

    Reply
    • Grumpier than thou says:
      October 9, 2018 at 7:45 am

      Aah the bitter irony of a woman fearful of her son being falsely accused by wicked woman utterly misrepresenting (some would say lying of course) about that same son in a way that could have potentially caused real difficulties for him. Excellent cognitive dissonance that mother. #MAGA

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        October 9, 2018 at 8:51 am

        No kidding. I’m so glad they called her out.

      • Heather says:
        October 9, 2018 at 12:25 pm

        I can see the conversation going this way:
        Mom: Petey poo, why aren’t you married with children?
        Pieter: I just got out of the navy, I’m working, I’m getting a life. ANd don’t call me Petey poo, I’m not five.
        Mom: Okay bubbie. Mommy loves you and wants you to be happy. Are you dating? My hairdresser’s brother’s sister in law’s daughter’s volleyball teammate is single…
        Pieter: Mom I’m really busy.
        Mom: Are you not dating because you’re afraid of all the false allegations, like against The best president ever, long may he reign Donald J Trump MAGA?
        PIeter: (rolls eyes) Sure mom.
        Mom: thinking: I knew it! I have to tweet now!

      • ByTheSea says:
        October 9, 2018 at 1:05 pm

        “Long may he reign!” Spit my water out. Hysterical. And sadly true (crying now).

  12. Jerusha says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:29 am

    I’d advise everyone to rush to twitter and check out all the responses-they are HILARIOUS!
    PS. According to Jon, Mom had only been on twitter one week when she went viral.

    Reply
  13. Babs says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Oooh, that kitty is so cute!

    Reply
  14. Tate says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:34 am

    This made me smile. 😄

    Reply
  15. Miss M says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Second handed embarrassment for his mom tweets. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️Oy!
    Loved her sons joined in and laughed at themselves 😂😂😂😂
    The cats are a plus!

    Reply
  16. onerous says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I love that his handle is @thatwasmymom! Hilarious!

    What a great story. Despite the mom having some strange ideas she seems to have raised at least these two with a good sense of humor.

    Reply
  17. OriginalLala says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:44 am

    bahahaha – this warms my heart. Misogynist mom tries to make a statement against sexual assault survivors and is schooled by her sons, who respect women more than she ever will. Amazing.

    Reply
  18. Jenns says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:46 am

    I had tears in my eyes from the replies in the original tweet. It’s a shame she deleted it.

    Also, the mom claiming she was hacked and was calling the police about it was almost at a Ted Cruz level of response.

    Reply
  19. skipper says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Ok. Wait. Was this “Navy Mom” serious with this tweet? That’s her real son and a real statement? I feel like I’m reading an article on The Onion.

    Reply
  20. Beer&Crumpets says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:00 am

    That guy and his brother handled that *perfectly*, right down to the bit about forcing people to look at pictures of the cats. I’d invite them both to play CAH at my house, which is like the second-highest compliment I could ever pay someone.

    Reply
  21. minx says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Those tweets are perfection.

    Reply
  22. Anniefannie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:03 am

    He’s darling and thankfully hasn’t inherited his Moms ludicrous political views. I’m out of his age range but I’d caution those that are…
    huge side eye, big alert, waving frantically,
    MIL from hell

    Reply
  23. Ninks says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:04 am

    It was literally one of the funniest and greatest things to ever happen on twitter

    Reply
  24. Becks1 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:06 am

    omg – this is awesome. I saw the original tweet but didn’t realize the sons went on twitter to defend women. That’s amazing.

    Reply
  25. philo says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:24 am

    She could have at least shared a slightly less ‘On The Town’ photo. I was kind of assuming this was going to have another twist to it……

    Reply
  26. ZigZags says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:26 am

    This ended way better than I thought it would. I’m also a basic training/tech school and the mom bragging was making my stomach churn. Probably because I achieved similar “lofty” achievements in basic training (insert eye roll emoji here) and my mother didn’t care. But when my brother did something similar? Ugh. You see, my mother has become the same kind of Deplorable mother. Her internalized misogyny was apparent 20+ years ago. We just didn’t have the language for it.

    I was going to post about how radical feminists (raises hand) wouldn’t be interested in dating her son. But! The sons stepped up and did all the labor for us and collected their mom. Big claps for them. As a mom of sons, I’m impressed.

    I wonder if mom thinks that the son doesn’t go on single dates with women because he doesn’t want her to know who he is really dating.

    Reply
  27. Who ARE These People? says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:27 am

    If you could find the Twitter feed called The tweet or tweets of God… it also starts This is my son… and goes from there. You won’t be disappointed!

    Reply
  28. manda says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:38 am

    How did I miss this yesterday? I guess I need to look at twitter more. I just don’t understand it! It’s just a list of comments and links. I read, like, lists of compiled tweets that are funny, and which I imagine taking so much time to compile. But scrolling thru twitter has never done it for me. I’m either old, unfocused, or follow boring people, or all three

    Great story, thanks so much for sharing!

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 9, 2018 at 8:57 am

      I joined twitter after the 2016 election not to actually follow Trump but to get a closer glimpse of the medium he prefers. I love it and prefer it over any other platform now. I love seeing everyone’s opinions on everything. So many smart and highly witty folks (and of course plenty of terrible ones, too). I’ve even gotten some replies from public figures I follow, which is always so fun.

      Reply
      • AnneC says:
        October 9, 2018 at 11:35 am

        Yeah, I’m addicted to twitter and sometimes feel like I get too caught up in hourly drama on it but it’s the best for keeping current on events. I actually took a twitter break starting on Saturday because I was just so pissed and angry about Kavanaugh, so I missed this great twitter event. It is great when semi famous people you follow like a tweet or response. When trump is gone from our lives I will just look at food Instagram stories and stabilize my blood pressure.

  29. Murphy says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Hey if your son needs a group of neutral people to keep him from attacking a female thennnnnn maybe you went wrong somewhere.

    Reply
  30. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Pieter is actually going to need a bat of his own now. He’s hot. He’s funny. And he’s single! Not for long though.

    Reply
  31. Miss Margo says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I am on a quiet bus in Toronto right now and I legit just bursted out laughing at these. People probably think I’m crazy but I don’t even care. LMAO THIS IS SO FUNNY.

    Reply
  32. Louisa says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:38 am

    This has made my day. I really needed this!

    Reply
  33. lucy2 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Pieter and his brother are awesome! I imagine it’s not easy with a mom like that, but they’ve risen above, are actual feminists and allies, and they have cats. High scores all around.

    Reply
  34. Ceecu says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:50 am

    It warms my heart to hear deplorable mom’s and dad’s bigoted stories backfire. He’s always a cutie, but I’m married so eye candy only

    Reply
  35. Marian E. Bayusik says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I get the impression from the son’s tweet that he might not be into women to begin with…

    Reply
  36. Amelie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Hahaha his Twitter handle is the best part @thatwasmymom !!!!!

    From the tweets of the brother it seems the mom has had a history of mental issues, he answered someone’s tweet she first went into the mental hospital when he was 10 and she apparently only joined Twitter a week ago. Obviously hard to know if it’s true but it does seem the mom is unbalanced and had a misguided intention to try to get her son dates.

    Reply
  37. Isabelle says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:33 am

    One of my favorites stories I’ve seen on CB yet!!!!

    Reply
  38. Ladykeller says:
    October 9, 2018 at 11:01 am

    I came here to rage but the story took an amazing turn. He is cute as a button, and those cats too…..

    Both boys handled it very well. I hope the internet can leave them well enough alone now but I worry that this story might end badly because outsiders will keep pushing.

    Reply
  39. Reef says:
    October 9, 2018 at 11:09 am

    I’d pay money to see his DMs.

    Reply
  40. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Aww poor guy – I’d solo date him but it would only be because i want to spend time with his cats. He’s cute but too young for me. Cat photo’s make everything all right.

    Reply
  41. Veronica S. says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Damn, revealing yourself to be a self-loathing misogynistic dumbass AND getting savaged by your own children on the Internet all in one week. That is one bitter pill to swallow.

    Reply
  42. Amy says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Omg this post is everything. Really made my morning.

    Reply
  43. Dee Kay says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    I can’t believe no one has posted the Captain America version of the MY son meme: https://twitter.com/GoodKidDadCity/status/1049421959707222016

    Reply
  44. elle says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    OMG… that kitty is giving fat and orange a good name. Can we replace the other Fat and Orange with this one?

    Reply
  45. pinetree13 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    I feel bad for him because I’m not sure I’d want to date a man knowing my future mother-in-law would be someone who is insane LOL

    Reply
  46. vesper says:
    October 9, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Cue the marriage proposals! LOL He’s adorable and not just for being a Cat Dad!

    Reply
  47. jay says:
    October 9, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    I was super impressed by this guy. He managed to disavow what his mom said in the most respectful, compassionate way while asserting himself and his beliefs. I’m gonna use his response as a model for navigating problematics in my life. No diatribe, no thesis. Short, simple, non-defensive, effective, engaging.

    Reply
  48. Lilly says:
    October 9, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    I love this so much. I laughed so hard and I needed that. Yesterday, I went to the Senator Maria Cantwell and Susan Hutchison debate. I left so down. It was not so smart to have hope. But, these conspiracy people are so real and there. Not that I doubted it, I just haven’t heard or talked to them up close. They were very mad at me for cheering for Senator Cantwell at the end. Although it was tough, I recommend attending debates in person if you can.

    Reply
  49. Helena says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Side-eyeing mom hard but it seems she somehow managed to raise two pretty great (and funny) sons.

    Reply
  50. M.A.F. says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    I did not know I was in serious need of a laugh until I decided to click open this thread. Thanks!

    Reply
  51. Meg says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Great article from a woman raised in a church where she signed a pledge to save herself for her future husband-that and many other things encourage women to not trust themselves or other women

    Reply

