Mom claims son won’t go on ‘solo dates’ because of ‘radical feminists,’ hilarity ensues

since she deleted it here’s a screenshot. one of the greatest posts of all time pic.twitter.com/Z6TUKOjH9T — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) October 8, 2018

Life is terrible, America is being run by fascists, and there is little joy these days. We have to find time to smile and laugh wherever we can, if only for a brief moment in between crying jags. On Monday, the best and funniest thing on the internet was a post from “BlueStarNavyMom3,” which you can see above. Navy Mom, I’ll call her, thought she would make some kind of political stand using an image of her son in his sailor’s uniform. She wrote this:

This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo

Navy Mom has since deleted the tweet and deleted ALL of her tweets. Probably because her ratio was crazy – people were flocking to the tweet, and a million memes were launched using the hashtag #HimToo, and talking about “solo dates” and “radical feminists.”

This is MY son. He is a writer, but sort of a dull boy, and is staying at a hotel in winter. Despite being sober, he won't bring any solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by bat-weilding feminists…however, he's the one with an axe to grind. #himtoo pic.twitter.com/MUgEcU88Nj — the mediocre gatsby (@OliviaLewis22) October 8, 2018

This is my son. He was #1 on the charts. He won’t go on solo dates even though he never gave up, let you down, run around, or deserted you, make you cry, say goodbye, tell a lie nor hurt you #HimToo pic.twitter.com/Q5sMpGIVR3 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He singlehandedly runs a small hotel. He's a homeowner. He knows a boy's best friend is his mother. He goes a little mad sometimes. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false accusations by radical anti-shower-stabbing feminists. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/qSYY7Cy46E — Night of the Living Marble (@living_marble) October 8, 2018

Navy Mom’s tweet went viral, to say the least, and it was up for most of Monday before she took it down. I strongly suspect that she took it down at the urging of her two sons – one guy was like “that’s my brother, and my mom is cray” and then the original Won’t Go On Solo Dates Because Of Radical Feminists guy actually joined Twitter! Here’s his brother’s tweet:

My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YG93x9ikii — Jon Hanson (@DancinJonHanson) October 9, 2018

Jon then convinced his brother, Pieter, to join Twitter. That’s when everything became transcendent and amazing. As it turns out, Pieter isn’t afraid of going on solo dates. He believes women, considers himself an ally and HE HAS CATS. I told you this was a happy story!!

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point. pic.twitter.com/yZFkEjyB6L — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018

So I’ve since learned that becoming internet famous is the best way force people to look at pictures of your cats. So here we go pic.twitter.com/uQgbRrWmoF — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018