Mom claims son won’t go on ‘solo dates’ because of ‘radical feminists,’ hilarity ensues

since she deleted it here’s a screenshot. one of the greatest posts of all time pic.twitter.com/Z6TUKOjH9T
— KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) October 8, 2018
Life is terrible, America is being run by fascists, and there is little joy these days. We have to find time to smile and laugh wherever we can, if only for a brief moment in between crying jags. On Monday, the best and funniest thing on the internet was a post from “BlueStarNavyMom3,” which you can see above. Navy Mom, I’ll call her, thought she would make some kind of political stand using an image of her son in his sailor’s uniform. She wrote this:
This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo
Navy Mom has since deleted the tweet and deleted ALL of her tweets. Probably because her ratio was crazy – people were flocking to the tweet, and a million memes were launched using the hashtag #HimToo, and talking about “solo dates” and “radical feminists.”
This is MY son. He is a writer, but sort of a dull boy, and is staying at a hotel in winter. Despite being sober, he won't bring any solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by bat-weilding feminists…however, he's the one with an axe to grind. #himtoo pic.twitter.com/MUgEcU88Nj
— the mediocre gatsby (@OliviaLewis22) October 8, 2018
This is my son. He was #1 on the charts. He won’t go on solo dates even though he never gave up, let you down, run around, or deserted you, make you cry, say goodbye, tell a lie nor hurt you #HimToo pic.twitter.com/Q5sMpGIVR3
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 8, 2018
This is MY son. He singlehandedly runs a small hotel. He's a homeowner. He knows a boy's best friend is his mother. He goes a little mad sometimes. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false accusations by radical anti-shower-stabbing feminists. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/qSYY7Cy46E
— Night of the Living Marble (@living_marble) October 8, 2018
Navy Mom’s tweet went viral, to say the least, and it was up for most of Monday before she took it down. I strongly suspect that she took it down at the urging of her two sons – one guy was like “that’s my brother, and my mom is cray” and then the original Won’t Go On Solo Dates Because Of Radical Feminists guy actually joined Twitter! Here’s his brother’s tweet:
My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YG93x9ikii
— Jon Hanson (@DancinJonHanson) October 9, 2018
Jon then convinced his brother, Pieter, to join Twitter. That’s when everything became transcendent and amazing. As it turns out, Pieter isn’t afraid of going on solo dates. He believes women, considers himself an ally and HE HAS CATS. I told you this was a happy story!!
That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point. pic.twitter.com/yZFkEjyB6L
— Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018
So I’ve since learned that becoming internet famous is the best way force people to look at pictures of your cats. So here we go pic.twitter.com/uQgbRrWmoF
— Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018
Photos courtesy of Twitter.
I’d go on a solo date with him for sure.
It’s like Hugh Grant and David Bowie had an adorable baby.
Seriously!!
A lotta hair but a cutie who loves cats and has a job. Seems good to me! I’ll take a turn as well.
I’d go on a solo date with him or his brother too, but … uh, I’m getting the vibe that he wouldn’t go on a solo date with me.
uh huh me too
Whatever floats his boat —-I think he’s a very cool, clever guy.
He is straight, according to his brother. Apparently the mom has been bugging him about his love life but he’s been focusing on work.
Pretty much.
I’m not sure if you’re insinuating that he’s gay but he insists he isn’t so I’d go with that.
Um, something tells me that he might not feel comfortable being open about his love life to his mom. It doesn’t sound like she would take the news very well.
I followed him on Twitter. He and his cats are adorbs
That word – Insinuating = suggest or hint (something bad or reprehensible) in an indirect and unpleasant way.
Tanesha- I don’t see any of that sort of negativity here at all. Speculating isn’t a judgement. Some people think one of my sons is gay. He takes it in good humor because it’d be fine if he was. It’s all good. Pieter is what he is- a very cool dude.
HA! I kinda felt that way, too. When I responded to Mom on Twitter, I said something to the effect that I don’t think her son worries about radical *feminists* when on dates 😊
Her sons have great senses of humor. Hope the sailor son has one as well 😄
See, I assumed the problem here was that this guy is clearly a cat person and that any romance with someone who identifies as “dogmom” on the internet would clearly be doomed.
I mean it’s SOOOOOOO OBVIOUS. The pose in that sailor uniform, (reference to Fred Astaire and an obsessive knowledge Of the silver screen era). The highly coiffed Harry styles haircut. The cats. The “Bachelor” life. Come on ladies. Fix your “pickers”. Yeh, I’m sure he seems “perfect”.
Date him? Sure.
Avoid meeting mum. Check.
I suspect she had some basis to go on, though. I’m positive he had a conversation with her at some point encouraging her to think this and now is trying to back track.
Like,”Mom these women are crazy, I’m scared.”
Once dorky mom exposes him, however, he feels stupid and goes into Taylor Swift mode…as in…”I love women yo. I got cats. Pussies rock.”
Mmmhmmm.
I think I’m in love.
Seriously, that is one good looking navy man.
This is amazing.
I know, right? Somehow I missed this on Twitter yesterday and reading this story I started to get mad thinking it would end up with some horrible deplorable “own” of some sort but then gradually found myself overcome with delight. Lol.
Aw man, this is the laugh I needed after reading the Hope Hicks mess.
Wow…that is both hilarious and poignant. And, what was the mum thinking with that choice of photo?! I kept scrolling back up to look at it.
What was mom thinking, period?!? I wonder if he was joking around and she took him seriously.
The internet lets moms take their usual embarrassment of their children to entirely new levels. No longer is it restricted to strangers on a bus forced to look at all their pictures of progeny…
I saw some comments at one point that were supposedly from a family friend, they said the mom hates that her sons support the me too movement and she knew exactly what she was doing with that tweet, straight up lying!
@Jess,
The big question is ( and to all presumably R women who stand against MeToo )- why is she against a pro-woman movement? It boggles the mind. It almost cries out self-hatred.
The brother also replied to someone “I was about 10 when she was literally put in a mental hospital. Serious.”
Yeah, I think the mom just has real mental health issues and may cling to the GOP’s demonization of women, minorities, etc. Fox News preys on the minds of the vulnerable with all of their scare tactics.
I don’t think he ever said any of it. It’s also possible he just doesn’t want to bring girls/significant others home to meet mom. As much as we love our parents, they can be embarrassing and sometimes toxic.
Jess, but in the WaPo interview that Pieter did, he said he was really taken aback by what his mother posted because he knew her as a progressive and was raised that way.
My best friend gave me a picture of her then two year old son in a sailor suit. I LOVE it and still have it on my fridge, but have to hide it when the now 18-year old young man comes to visit hahaha I guess Moms/Aunties just like their sweet little boys in sailor suits!
Their Thanksgiving dinners must be interesting.
From the boys’ mortified-but-compassionate responses, I’d say this is not the first time their mom’s crazy has made their lives uncomfortable just the most public. I bet every thanksgiving at their house is interesting! Screenplay worthy, even!
Yes. Their responses hit the perfect note. Great guys.
Their responses were great. It’s clear that they love their mother, but strongly disagree with her politics.
Sound like they are used to dealing with their crazy mom.
They handled her sooo well. That’s part of what makes the story wonderful. They deal with the hand they’re dealt in such a positive healthy way.
I’m guessing the boys have spent every thanksgiving since adulthood “working.”
I saw the # this morning and wanted to cry for a moment, then I saw Twitter’s reaction and couldn’t stop laughing. Now I have to go and follow Pieter.
Halfway through the story I was like, “what fresh baloney is this now?” But you’re right – good ending! Good job, Pieter. I wonder how mom is going to VOTE this time around now that she’s been gently chastened by her sons and thoroughly chastened by memes.
Pieter’s awesome.
I’d go on a date with him… and his cats!
His mum’s attitude is sadly so common. I’m pretty convinced my mum feels the same way.
Those cats have a cool Dad.
This is amazing and by the time I got to the two sons’ reactions I had a big smile on my face. Thanks for believing women and affirming your support publicly! With allies, we can truly change society!
I caught just a bit of this, and didn’t look into what was going on. I had no idea the sons joined twitter, this really does have a nice ending. So rare these days.
I’m getting a real “Why haven’t you given me grandbabies yet?!” vibe.
She’s put up the MIL from hell vibes for me.
Fair play to the two of them for coming on and correcting their mothers lying narrative to suit her agenda.
Goes to show, his mother used his image and claimed to be almost speaking for him, without his permission or even having discussed it.
Aah the bitter irony of a woman fearful of her son being falsely accused by wicked woman utterly misrepresenting (some would say lying of course) about that same son in a way that could have potentially caused real difficulties for him. Excellent cognitive dissonance that mother. #MAGA
No kidding. I’m so glad they called her out.
I can see the conversation going this way:
Mom: Petey poo, why aren’t you married with children?
Pieter: I just got out of the navy, I’m working, I’m getting a life. ANd don’t call me Petey poo, I’m not five.
Mom: Okay bubbie. Mommy loves you and wants you to be happy. Are you dating? My hairdresser’s brother’s sister in law’s daughter’s volleyball teammate is single…
Pieter: Mom I’m really busy.
Mom: Are you not dating because you’re afraid of all the false allegations, like against The best president ever, long may he reign Donald J Trump MAGA?
PIeter: (rolls eyes) Sure mom.
Mom: thinking: I knew it! I have to tweet now!
“Long may he reign!” Spit my water out. Hysterical. And sadly true (crying now).
I’d advise everyone to rush to twitter and check out all the responses-they are HILARIOUS!
PS. According to Jon, Mom had only been on twitter one week when she went viral.
Oooh, that kitty is so cute!
This made me smile. 😄
Second handed embarrassment for his mom tweets. 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️Oy!
Loved her sons joined in and laughed at themselves 😂😂😂😂
The cats are a plus!
Notice that his brother must be a cat person also. He adopted the kitten from his brother…
Noticed it too! 😍
I love that his handle is @thatwasmymom! Hilarious!
What a great story. Despite the mom having some strange ideas she seems to have raised at least these two with a good sense of humor.
Maybe. Or maybe once they got out of the house they were able to look beyond her obviously very narrow perspective and think for themselves. I love it! Such good guys.
bahahaha – this warms my heart. Misogynist mom tries to make a statement against sexual assault survivors and is schooled by her sons, who respect women more than she ever will. Amazing.
I had tears in my eyes from the replies in the original tweet. It’s a shame she deleted it.
Also, the mom claiming she was hacked and was calling the police about it was almost at a Ted Cruz level of response.
Well, in fairness, she didn’t go out and cryptically commit a series of unsolved murders, so it’s still a distance form Ted Cruz level.
Ok. Wait. Was this “Navy Mom” serious with this tweet? That’s her real son and a real statement? I feel like I’m reading an article on The Onion.
That guy and his brother handled that *perfectly*, right down to the bit about forcing people to look at pictures of the cats. I’d invite them both to play CAH at my house, which is like the second-highest compliment I could ever pay someone.
Those tweets are perfection.
He’s darling and thankfully hasn’t inherited his Moms ludicrous political views. I’m out of his age range but I’d caution those that are…
huge side eye, big alert, waving frantically,
MIL from hell
It was literally one of the funniest and greatest things to ever happen on twitter
omg – this is awesome. I saw the original tweet but didn’t realize the sons went on twitter to defend women. That’s amazing.
She could have at least shared a slightly less ‘On The Town’ photo. I was kind of assuming this was going to have another twist to it……
I admit I did too!
This ended way better than I thought it would. I’m also a basic training/tech school and the mom bragging was making my stomach churn. Probably because I achieved similar “lofty” achievements in basic training (insert eye roll emoji here) and my mother didn’t care. But when my brother did something similar? Ugh. You see, my mother has become the same kind of Deplorable mother. Her internalized misogyny was apparent 20+ years ago. We just didn’t have the language for it.
I was going to post about how radical feminists (raises hand) wouldn’t be interested in dating her son. But! The sons stepped up and did all the labor for us and collected their mom. Big claps for them. As a mom of sons, I’m impressed.
I wonder if mom thinks that the son doesn’t go on single dates with women because he doesn’t want her to know who he is really dating.
If you could find the Twitter feed called The tweet or tweets of God… it also starts This is my son… and goes from there. You won’t be disappointed!
Here it is:
https://twitter.com/thetweetofgod/status/1049471046741446658?s=21
Bless you ; )
OK, that made my morning. Most of the time Twitter is a flaming pile of dog-poo, but once in a while it has a truly sublime moment.
Following now. Thank you! Too funny! 😊 Looks like the God character on Stephen Colbert’s show (wonder if he/his staff are behind this??
Jan, the person behind the TweetofGod account is David Javerbaum, a very successful comedy writer and playwright who was head writer on the Jon Stewart show. So he has connections to Colbert through his time with Jon Stewart but I don’t know if he currently writes for Stephen.
How did I miss this yesterday? I guess I need to look at twitter more. I just don’t understand it! It’s just a list of comments and links. I read, like, lists of compiled tweets that are funny, and which I imagine taking so much time to compile. But scrolling thru twitter has never done it for me. I’m either old, unfocused, or follow boring people, or all three
Great story, thanks so much for sharing!
I joined twitter after the 2016 election not to actually follow Trump but to get a closer glimpse of the medium he prefers. I love it and prefer it over any other platform now. I love seeing everyone’s opinions on everything. So many smart and highly witty folks (and of course plenty of terrible ones, too). I’ve even gotten some replies from public figures I follow, which is always so fun.
Yeah, I’m addicted to twitter and sometimes feel like I get too caught up in hourly drama on it but it’s the best for keeping current on events. I actually took a twitter break starting on Saturday because I was just so pissed and angry about Kavanaugh, so I missed this great twitter event. It is great when semi famous people you follow like a tweet or response. When trump is gone from our lives I will just look at food Instagram stories and stabilize my blood pressure.
Hey if your son needs a group of neutral people to keep him from attacking a female thennnnnn maybe you went wrong somewhere.
she’s saying that he’d be falsely accused. You know, like Kavanaugh (eye roll).
Yeah I get that they’re all saying that, but we know that women overwhelmingly don’t do that. So this is the only way to respond.
Pieter is actually going to need a bat of his own now. He’s hot. He’s funny. And he’s single! Not for long though.
I am on a quiet bus in Toronto right now and I legit just bursted out laughing at these. People probably think I’m crazy but I don’t even care. LMAO THIS IS SO FUNNY.
This has made my day. I really needed this!
Pieter and his brother are awesome! I imagine it’s not easy with a mom like that, but they’ve risen above, are actual feminists and allies, and they have cats. High scores all around.
I know! Talk about a story taking twists you don’t expect. I saw his brother’s tweets yesterday, but his were absolutely perfect. In spite of herself, she seems to have raised two great guys.
It warms my heart to hear deplorable mom’s and dad’s bigoted stories backfire. He’s always a cutie, but I’m married so eye candy only
I get the impression from the son’s tweet that he might not be into women to begin with…
Hahaha his Twitter handle is the best part @thatwasmymom !!!!!
From the tweets of the brother it seems the mom has had a history of mental issues, he answered someone’s tweet she first went into the mental hospital when he was 10 and she apparently only joined Twitter a week ago. Obviously hard to know if it’s true but it does seem the mom is unbalanced and had a misguided intention to try to get her son dates.
One of my favorites stories I’ve seen on CB yet!!!!
I came here to rage but the story took an amazing turn. He is cute as a button, and those cats too…..
Both boys handled it very well. I hope the internet can leave them well enough alone now but I worry that this story might end badly because outsiders will keep pushing.
I’d pay money to see his DMs.
Aww poor guy – I’d solo date him but it would only be because i want to spend time with his cats. He’s cute but too young for me. Cat photo’s make everything all right.
Damn, revealing yourself to be a self-loathing misogynistic dumbass AND getting savaged by your own children on the Internet all in one week. That is one bitter pill to swallow.
Omg this post is everything. Really made my morning.
I can’t believe no one has posted the Captain America version of the MY son meme: https://twitter.com/GoodKidDadCity/status/1049421959707222016
I saw that last night. They’re all so funny.
This one is great: https://twitter.com/TheTweetOfGod/status/1049471046741446658
OMG… that kitty is giving fat and orange a good name. Can we replace the other Fat and Orange with this one?
I feel bad for him because I’m not sure I’d want to date a man knowing my future mother-in-law would be someone who is insane LOL
Cue the marriage proposals! LOL He’s adorable and not just for being a Cat Dad!
I was super impressed by this guy. He managed to disavow what his mom said in the most respectful, compassionate way while asserting himself and his beliefs. I’m gonna use his response as a model for navigating problematics in my life. No diatribe, no thesis. Short, simple, non-defensive, effective, engaging.
I love this so much. I laughed so hard and I needed that. Yesterday, I went to the Senator Maria Cantwell and Susan Hutchison debate. I left so down. It was not so smart to have hope. But, these conspiracy people are so real and there. Not that I doubted it, I just haven’t heard or talked to them up close. They were very mad at me for cheering for Senator Cantwell at the end. Although it was tough, I recommend attending debates in person if you can.
Side-eyeing mom hard but it seems she somehow managed to raise two pretty great (and funny) sons.
I did not know I was in serious need of a laugh until I decided to click open this thread. Thanks!
Great article from a woman raised in a church where she signed a pledge to save herself for her future husband-that and many other things encourage women to not trust themselves or other women
