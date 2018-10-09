Donald Trump & the Deplorables have no idea how to handle Taylor Swift now

People were really in their feelings about Taylor Swift finally taking a stand about politics. On Sunday night, Taylor posted a lengthy message on Instagram, encouraging her fans to register to vote and endorsing Phil Bredesen for her congressional district. She wrote about how her current representative, Marsha Blackburn, is an awful person who hates the LGBTQ community and refused to vote for the reauthorization of VAWA. It was surprising to see that Tay left her snake throne long enough to say some political sh-t, but as many have pointed out, her reasoning was probably two-fold: her tour is over and she already got all of that $$$ AND these times are a’ changin’ and Tay probably realized that she was actually hurting her brand by continuing to allow herself to be propped up as the perfect Aryan princess.

Anyway, the funniest part about this is how Taylor’s new political stance has left so many conservative men so butthurt and screechy. Donald Trump even weighed in! For the love of snakes.

President Donald Trump inserted himself Monday into the fallout from Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, saying her surprise announcement changed his feelings about the superstar’s craft. “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now,” Trump said when asked about Swift’s Sunday evening endorsement of Bredesen over U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, the Republican nominee in the hotly contested race. Trump also said Swift did not know anything about Blackburn, who the president is backing in the race. “Marsha Blackburn is doing a very good job in Tennessee,” Trump said, contending that Blackburn is ahead in polls. Some new polls have shown Blackburn ahead, while others show the race remains a dead heat. “She’s a tremendous woman,” Trump said of Blackburn. “I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her.”

Ten bucks says Taylor knows a lot more about Blackburn than Trump knows about Blackburn. Taylor knew she was going to picked apart, so she had all of her ducks in a row and she didn’t make any false statements, nor did she make some kind of huge announcement that the Snake Army should roll with the Democratic Party. She was very careful, and I appreciate that she used her platform to talk about HER congressional district.

Guess who else was butthurt? Mike Huckabee!

So @taylorswift13 has every right to be political but it won’t impact election unless we allow 13 yr old girls to vote. Still with #MarshaBlackburn — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 8, 2018

Can you feel his disdain and disgust for the VERY IDEA that 13-year-old GIRLS might have political opinions, or that they might listen to someone they idolize, like Taylor Swift? And Mike Huckabee would know all about little girls – he’s still ride-or-die for the Duggars, including child molester Josh Duggar. There was also this poor salty man-child, Charlie Kirk, who must have been a platinum member of Taylor’s online squad or something, because he was SO UPSET that she’ll be voting for a Democrat.

Hey @taylorswift13 - You just endorsed a Democrat in the Tennessee senate race with a ridiculous statement saying Marsha Blackburn, a woman, is against women You have absolutely no idea what you are talking about Your career has never recovered since Kanye ended it — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 8, 2018

Fox News guest @charliekirk11 loved when Kanye went on a pro-Trump rant—but now wants Taylor Swift to shut up? The hypocrisy is staggering https://t.co/MB180Vk9Gv pic.twitter.com/WVVaudrIC9 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 8, 2018

Last thing: the Snake Army has invaded Marsha Blackburn’s Instagram. OMFG.

The Taylor Swift army is acting as expected on Marsha Blackburn’s instagram. pic.twitter.com/sBLqGEHAP8 — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) October 8, 2018