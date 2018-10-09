Donald Trump & the Deplorables have no idea how to handle Taylor Swift now

People were really in their feelings about Taylor Swift finally taking a stand about politics. On Sunday night, Taylor posted a lengthy message on Instagram, encouraging her fans to register to vote and endorsing Phil Bredesen for her congressional district. She wrote about how her current representative, Marsha Blackburn, is an awful person who hates the LGBTQ community and refused to vote for the reauthorization of VAWA. It was surprising to see that Tay left her snake throne long enough to say some political sh-t, but as many have pointed out, her reasoning was probably two-fold: her tour is over and she already got all of that $$$ AND these times are a’ changin’ and Tay probably realized that she was actually hurting her brand by continuing to allow herself to be propped up as the perfect Aryan princess.
Anyway, the funniest part about this is how Taylor’s new political stance has left so many conservative men so butthurt and screechy. Donald Trump even weighed in! For the love of snakes.
President Donald Trump inserted himself Monday into the fallout from Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, saying her surprise announcement changed his feelings about the superstar’s craft.
“Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now,” Trump said when asked about Swift’s Sunday evening endorsement of Bredesen over U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, the Republican nominee in the hotly contested race.
Trump also said Swift did not know anything about Blackburn, who the president is backing in the race. “Marsha Blackburn is doing a very good job in Tennessee,” Trump said, contending that Blackburn is ahead in polls. Some new polls have shown Blackburn ahead, while others show the race remains a dead heat. “She’s a tremendous woman,” Trump said of Blackburn. “I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her.”
Ten bucks says Taylor knows a lot more about Blackburn than Trump knows about Blackburn. Taylor knew she was going to picked apart, so she had all of her ducks in a row and she didn’t make any false statements, nor did she make some kind of huge announcement that the Snake Army should roll with the Democratic Party. She was very careful, and I appreciate that she used her platform to talk about HER congressional district.
Guess who else was butthurt? Mike Huckabee!
So @taylorswift13 has every right to be political but it won’t impact election unless we allow 13 yr old girls to vote. Still with #MarshaBlackburn
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 8, 2018
Can you feel his disdain and disgust for the VERY IDEA that 13-year-old GIRLS might have political opinions, or that they might listen to someone they idolize, like Taylor Swift? And Mike Huckabee would know all about little girls – he’s still ride-or-die for the Duggars, including child molester Josh Duggar. There was also this poor salty man-child, Charlie Kirk, who must have been a platinum member of Taylor’s online squad or something, because he was SO UPSET that she’ll be voting for a Democrat.
Hey @taylorswift13 -
You just endorsed a Democrat in the Tennessee senate race with a ridiculous statement saying Marsha Blackburn, a woman, is against women
You have absolutely no idea what you are talking about
Your career has never recovered since Kanye ended it
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 8, 2018
Fox News guest @charliekirk11 loved when Kanye went on a pro-Trump rant—but now wants Taylor Swift to shut up? The hypocrisy is staggering https://t.co/MB180Vk9Gv pic.twitter.com/WVVaudrIC9
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 8, 2018
Last thing: the Snake Army has invaded Marsha Blackburn’s Instagram. OMFG.
The Taylor Swift army is acting as expected on Marsha Blackburn’s instagram. pic.twitter.com/sBLqGEHAP8
— Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) October 8, 2018
Don’t these people have anything better to do than comment on Taylor Swift?
I have always been a fan of Taylor Swift even though most times my comments get deleted on this site cos obviously this site loves to loathe anything Taylor…. I am so happy she did what she did and it was announced that registration has increased a lot in Tennessee in the last 24 hours
I saw that! Have never been a fan, but if she’s encouraging people to vote and they are, then it’s all good. Let’s hope it doesn’t have the opposite effect and it’s more MAGAts coming out to support Blackburn. That’s what happened in NY in 2016 – huge surge in voter registration, but it was to vote for Trump.
I can’t stand Swift’s music, but have no real feelings on her personally. However, glad she finally stood up and said her peace. According to news, 65,000 people registered to vote in TN after her announcement. That I can get behind.
~65,000 people registered on Vote.org in past 36 hours with about ~5,000+ in Tennessee alone.
Huckabee: 18 yr old girls vote!
That’s all the president is doing. Pickinging apart his critics. And he can’t even present a single argument other that saying as always that it’s sad and all his supporters do is awesome.
@Tootsie McJingle:
Part of the brave new world: deplorable politicians spouting off lies and delusional propaganda on Twitter, and aside from not doing their jobs properly they refuse to get their facts straight.
I’m no Taylor Swift fan but her career never tanked. Idiots.
It’s as if these men have an issue when a woman has an opinion that is not in line with theirs….🙄🤔
BlueSky …. this is the complete and utter truth!!!
I am so enjoying this 😂😂
Came here to say the same thing minx. I don’t know what I enjoy more, the immaturity shining through those old men, the fact that a pop singer is having such an impact in the election or the snake army invading! Bahahah. Pass the popcorn!
Susan, right??
It is awesome. We deserve a little something.
I am LOVING this.
Snake smileys on their Instagram. It’s what they fear the most, lol.
Their criticism of Taylor is a good sign because we now know how nervous they are about this race. Headed off to donate to Bredesen.
Something which needs to be remember Taylor has been mentioned in Red Pill, MRM and 4-Chin circles (aka trump voters) as the perfect white woman. Sh*t you not they held her up as the perfect aryan woman, have debated over it. It breaks their racist nationalistic black booted hearts she has shunned them and chose the feminists.
Yep, I knew this would happen. The snake army has risen. The next few weeks are going to be interesting.
Taylor Swift has ten times as many followers on Instagram as Trump. They are right to be nervous.
I’m pleased she spoke out. With the way this country is going, we need all the help we can get. Absolutely no one should sit out the midterm elections. It is imperative that everyone vote!
Also more and more country stars are speaking out on the Dem sides of issues (i.e. healthcare, Medicaid, planned parenthood, labor unions).
I am not going to question her motivation or the time it took her to speak up, since I am a firm believer that people should be allowed to grow up and change. I am glad she reached this point, especially because it will impact her fanbase.
Just yesterday it was announced that registration increased a lot in Tennessee in the last 24 hours
Really? Can you imagine if she actually effects the election in TN? I have no feel for her impact. I would love it if she makes a big one.
Vote.org says 65,000 people registered to vote yesterday! They said it was more than the entire month of August on their website.
Wow, that’s impressive. I was feeling so hopeful about a blue wave but all the chatter about an “energized GOP” has been getting me down as of late. We have got to get independents, undecideds and new voters to the polls and if Taylor has helped I’m here for it.
In Tennessee, voter registration went up by 2,144 in the last 36 hours.
I read it’s 64,000 voters in the 18-29 age range who registered to vote in US after Taylor’s post (a few thousand in Tennessee). So it’s only a subset of people. That’s even more promising.
I don’t blame her for trying to stay non-partisan in public. Not everything needs to be about politics even in these troubled times. I can see this being a dilemma for many artists.
She must really feel the incumbent is a major problem to do this. Seems like she didn’t rant or rave, just stated some true information that actually is relevant to herself and her audience.
I agree. I’ve always thought entertainment should be separate and I’ve never been one to “value” what an entertainer thinks of say, economic policy. But boy she did make a great statement.
Normally I am fine with celebrities staying non-political if they so choose. Her silence on the issue of Nazi’s, however, was unacceptable.
Yup. For some people it’s always “too little, too late.” I think it’s great that Taylor Swift has spoken up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, whatever it took for her to get to this point, I’m still glad she did. We need as many people helping as possible.
If the snake army puts their (verging on creepy) investigation power towards getting back at the GOP… I hope I’m around long enough to read the history books on this era.
??? This is tea I haven’t heard. What investigation power? Thanks!
I LOL’d at Trump’s “Blackburn is a tremendous woman”. He has no effing idea who she is and didn’t even bother to look her up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was talking to my fiancé this weekend and said I hope he drops dead (I have wanted that for years). I want him to have a massive coronary on top of a MALE hooker. I would love to see how his homophobic deporables would handle that piece of news.
Yeah, I noticed it too, tremendous is his go-to word for everybody and everything he wants to compliment.
I also have dreams that he will have a heart attack while with a hooker- no lie!
Yeah that argument makes no sense. Taylor Swift has been an artist for over a decade. Her 13-year-old fans way back when can vote now. I’m 34 and a ton of friends my age went nuts at Taylor’s concert here a few days ago. She has a wide range of ages in fans. Huckabee, that’s just belittling of women. Not surprising.
Exactly. I’m not a TS fan persay (she has catchy songs) but I would probably say the majority of her fans are at least 18.
The dumb thing about Mike Huckabee’s statemdnt, bryond the insult dimension you mentioned, is that she has a lot of fans that have been with her for years – so they’re eligible voters now.
OH PLEASE! Kanye did not end Taylor’s career! She been doing pretty good for herself since. I am not even a Taylor fan but thats simply just not true
Thank you!!thank you…. Taylor is so much successful in her own right no matter what people think of her there’s no denying how successful she is
He didn’t end her career, he helped make it. It was the VMA’s ffs. President Obama made comments about it, yeah Kanye helped her a lot. *I’m not saying this woman wouldn’t have gone on to have a successful career, Kanye just put the spotlight smack dab on her, and he was the villain and she was the helpless princess who mothers country-wide wanted to protect*
My nieces knew who Taylor Swift was. They didn’t know who Kanye West was.
I don’t even think he made her career, I think he made her sympathetic and created her victim persona
She was very popular. I mean she was up there to receive an award Kanye didn’t think she deserved. So yes, she was known, popular with her base, BUT with the debacle that Kanye created, he made her a household name, other than in the home of the tweens and teens who adored her. Everyone knew her after that night.
One just have to look at the TS archive on this very site to figure out what launched her career.
I followed Swift before and after the Kanye debacle. There is absolutely no question he took her career to the next level. And no he didn’t create her victim persona, he solidified it. She went down that road by telling her original fans that one of the Jonas brothers broke up with her via text, followed with heavy insinuations that the Disney starlets were mean-girling her and Selena Gomez. Her victim branding is as old as she is but adults didn’t care or weigh in until a sweaty, drunk black guy in a leather vest snatched her mic at an awards show. The rest is swiftory.
I love your post @Enough Already. He didn’t create her victim persona, he solidified it. Amen. She milked that cow dry.
Enough Already, I reread your post. Man, you make so many good points. I had forgotten about Jonas. He was one of her first victims. History has proven how she makes her exes the bad guys who wrong her…….and she managed to get Selena in the same tirade. Your comment on Kanye is spot on. Had it been Nick Jonas, instead of that crazy Kanye West, it would have been forgotten. Swiftory at its finest. I guess I have to take a moment to thank Kim for recording her. Liars can’t remember their lies and get caught and recordings tell the truth.
She already had a platinum album and was accepting an award that she beat Beyonce for. She didn’t need Kanye. Her first album came out in 2006, so a handful of her fans have turn 18 since then. She should’ve spoken up about being a nazi symbol years ago, but at least she’s speaking up now.
He didn’t help make her career. I’m not a Taylor fan, but let’s not re-write history here. A simple google search shows she had the #1 album of the year before the Kanye incident. She sold millions and millions of records, was grammy nominated for Best New Artist, had huge tours and had many very successful singles.
Thanks Nancy and you’re so right. Not sure why some are arguing that she was already famous. Well duh. But Kanye took her from Walmart parking lot has princess to Japanese blowouts and Louboutin booties.
My sister for the day Enough Already! Ladies are still saying she was famous already. Nobody has denied that. That was her era of winning every award there was, her country era. Had that night not happened, she still would be a lesser known, still popular Taylor Swift. When Middle America saw the black rapper taking away the blonde Princesses’ award, he literally made her an overnight sensation. She went from famous to infamous. He was so hated. I remember sitting at home laughing bc Taylor was trying to be cool, Beyonce looked mortified and Kanye was being Kanye. Once the press got it and ran with it, and the President scolded Kanye, she was in like flint. Should name her firstborn Kanye!!! How many years later is it, and it is STILL talked about and will be in her obit. She did the right thing politically, by endorsing Dems, so that’s a good thing. The award….it was only the VMA’s, not the damn Grammy’s. Single Ladies was a better song, Kanye was right! Now I shall run for cover!!!
Not sure why you are trying to give Kanye so much credit. Giving guys credit for a woman’s work is something I’d expect on Breitbart. Her album released in 2008 had 13 songs in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. I’d say Taylor took herself to better places. Don’t let your bitterness towards Taylor cloud your judgement. Her music isn’t my style, but she clearly was a fan favorite before the VMAs. But, by all means, if you feel like stretching some more, go ahead!
I’m telling it the way I saw it. Kanye absolutely f–ked up. The girl was picking up an award at the Video Award Show. He rudely cut in, took her shine and woke up a dead crowd. If you think this single act that happened ten years ago didn’t have an impact on her career, I think you’re a bit naïve. Can’t you seeeeeee you belong to meeeeeee, you belong to me. This isn’t an epic tune, but she won the award against Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Lady Gaga and Beyonce, which is mind blowing. People at work, school, wherever were talking about this girl and Kanye. Yes, he made her popular among the moms and conservatives. I don’t care, she’s the one making millions, not me. But what that night did was create her dark side: The Victim and she hasn’t changed since. I’m bored talking about her and this, but once again give credit where due for her endorsing Dems which kind of shocked me honestly.
You might not think it was an “epic tune”, but it was played 24/7 on all kind of outlets long before the VMAs. She won the award before he interrupted her, remember? Clearly there was popularity there before that moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tiffany, you’re obviously right, but why bother arguing with someone obviously unstable?
I don’t listen to a lot of music, never have………the VMAs and Kanye is the first time I’d ever heard of her.
Nancy: Thank you for your apology, no hard feelings.
Trump’s response was surprisingly mild. Even President Bigly knows not to anger the Snake Fam. 😂 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍
I know, right? I expected him to be more scathing. I wouldn’t be surprised if a future tweetstorm ensues at some point.
KIM. That was Kim who “ended” Taylor’s career. Kanye actually started it. Good god. You have absolutely no idea what you are talking about, whatever charlie.
Kim never ended Taylor’s career now that is a big fat lie…. Taylor has always been successful and will always be
Kim didn’t end her career, but she did make people stop and listen, including Taylor. Taylor lied and Kim exposed her (on tape) because she wouldn’t stop talking smack. That’s when she got her panties in a bunch and came out with the Look What You Made Me Do mean girl Taylor. Nobody is ever as squeaky clean as they’d like us to believe. I think Kim is over it, she proved her point. Taylor holds a grudge which actually helps her writing. She’s no Joni Mitchell, even though she thinks she is, but she has enough talent and appeal to probably be comfortable for life. She just needs to grow up.
oh please defending kim, when everything she does is manipulating. she never showed the whole video, just edited parts. I don’t believe anything those sell outs do, except that she/they say they are non supportive of republicans.
Eh, he said Kanye because Kanye is “one of them”, a black martyr for the Republican cause. Kim is neither here nor there politically, and if she weren’t Kanye’s wife she’d probably be far more on the left side (she did support Hillary).
None of them ruined Swift, tho. There was some short-term yelling but it’s not like their fanbases covered that much. This might actually hurt her more, but I hope she wins some fans in the process.
Charlie Kirke’s only talent is being shamelessly & consistently wrong. lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Voter registrations spike after TS announcement:
https://abc7.com/entertainment/taylor-swift-ig-post-brings-voter-registration-spike/4442341/
Take that, Sarah Suckabee Pander’s father.
Ha ha. Guess they’re not all 13 year old girls.
Sometimes people just need a reminder.
Taylors crossover RED (2012) lets say is her “big” coming out moment, although you can argue her country roots and TN voters could go back to first album (2006). But let’s say RED, if her fans were ALL 13yo girls, they’re ALL now 19yo women. Voters!
Who believes Trump even knows what Taylor Swift’s music sounds like? Hands up! Come on, there must be somebody. Do we have to wait for people to come back from the bathroom or what?
Okay, who believes Trump knows what Kanye’s work sounds like? Oh, come on! Everybody must be back from the bathroom by now! Let’s see those hands in the air. Are your arms made of lead?
It doesn’t matter if he’s heard her sing or not. She is a tall, slender, young blonde. That’s all it takes.
You might be right on that!
You are right.
I doubt he even listens to music. He doesn’t seem to actually enjoy anything except being a dumb a-hole conman.
I’m not Swiftie but I am proud of her – now is not the time to shy away from voicing opinions, we need more people standing up and speaking the truth (IE: that Trump and the Repubs are effing awful, racists, misogynists deplorables). They should not be humanized, nor should their evil acts and beliefs be minimized.
Somebody needs to tell Huckabee that he can’t vote in Tennessee so his support of Blackburn means nothing.
I really enjoyed watching Kirk’s meltdown as it was happening from that very first whining and lying tweet of his on Sunday night to his performances on TV yesterday ETA during which he insisted that she could not possibly have written that message herself. Because women can’t think or articulate words.
And under all of this is the continuing misogyny in conservatives. How dare a pretty young white woman have opinions that don’t align with how they order her to think and how dare she express them?
Someone should also tell him he isn’t a governor anymore. He hasn’t held public office in over 10 years, and hopefully never will again. 13 year old girls sound more mature than he does in this tweet.
Huckabee can’t vote in TN, but I can, and I will. For Bredesen.
Also, Swift has been writing songs for over a decade. How exactly does this little punk come to the conclusion that she couldn’t have possibly written this? Really? A songwriter somehow isn’t articulate enough to express herself thoughtfully? LMAO.
I’m completely on Taylor’s side, but holy crap is her fandom crazy. Don’t get me wrong, put snakes in the comment section of every GOP, please. But can you imagine having that much power, as Taylor does? The minute you say you dislike somebody, a million rabid fans comment on their social media. It’s crazy. I’m trying to think who I would have done that for when I was a kid, if social media was a thing. I was in love with Devon Sawa and Josh Hartnett, but I don’t think that obsessed.
Well, I suspect the fans who are old enough to vote are a tad past that stage. Most of them, at least.
Taylor and Beyonce have the craziest fans
They all do. Katy Perry, Rihanna….man the Navy went after Teyana Taylor when she and Rihanna got into it. Taylor went as far as to post a pic of Rihanna’s face on her twitter feed, you know the picture, after Brown beat her to a pulp. Of course, Rihanna was victorious and Taylor lost her shoe deal because of it.
Modern celebrity is the new religion, and every religion has its fanatics.
Not that different than politics. As I keep saying this administration is a cult. trump is not charismatic. He is a fat, unattractive, ignorant man. So how does he get people so drawn to him. I can’t remember a moment in time when such an imbecile could garner the followers he has. This is like Jonestown revisited, and it’s scary af. It’s as though all the faceless, nameless masses beg to drink the koolaid, but why? I’m more confused every day. F Cavanaugh, btw.
I am here for this clusterf*ck. Amaaaaaazing. Snake Army, ACTIVATE!
But, seriously, it is awesome to see the voting registrations actually go up. The numbers have to be beyond question.
A sincere bow of respect to the Swifties in here who didn’t want to give up on their girl. I just wish the big old men out there reacted to the Beyhive like this, you know. Take her this seriously.
I kind of always assumed Taylor was relatively liberal. Maybe not as liberal as I am, lol, but I sort of figured she wasn’t conservative, and that’s part of the reason she has kept her mouth shut about politics (partly for her brand in general, and to be seen as “above it,” but she saw what happened to the Dixie chicks. she’s not dumb.)
So I’m amused at all these people who are so betrayed by her opinions.
And Marsha Blackburn is horrible.
“Your career has never recovered since Kanye ended it”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
As if. Can we talk about the mega tour she just finished? It was sold out in my city!
Yeah! Last week she played two back-to-back nights at AT&T Stadium here in Dallas. The news said she’s the first artist to ever do that here. It’s the FOOTBALL stadium where the Cowboys play. Massive arena.
Her last tour was the highest-grossing US tour by a woman in history.
She did three shows at Gillette, the Patriots stadium, back in July.
She sold out Arrowhead Stadium here in KC! She set an attendance record here too!
Yea she played TWICE at the at&t stadium. That place is huge.
see, this is what gets me about people like that.
when dude makes a COMPLETELY UNTRUE statement like that, how can you even listen/read to the rest of what he says and take anything seriously?
Every statement Charlie Kirk makes is BS, so it’s hard to take anything he says seriously.
I knew she was trouble when she walked in.
😂
I’m glad Swift showed up. I hope it’s not too late to get voters registered. Today’s the last day to do so in key states (Fl and Tx).
Omg…. the Snake Army versus the Swamp Trolls. TWITTER IS ABOUT TO BE AMAZINGGGGGG!
(Yes, I’m petty AF. But I just can’t take it anymore.)
Can’t lie. I’m excited, too.
The Snake Army was born and bred in comments sections, forged by fire and haters and trolls into steely stans with sharp tongues and fast fingers. They have lots of free time, are internet savvy, and they are PISSED. The GOP has no idea what they’re getting into by engaging in this publicly, and it is delicious to watch it unfold. #lookwhatyoumademedo
Huckabee was so gross and condescending. Like, how dare women and girls have opinions?!?!
I’m glad she spoke out and used her platform, but also … she’s years too late to the party.
Well, the good thing is, it has more punch close to the election! (I’m taking ANY good news I can get this week…)
Never have been a TS fan but I am now.
“Shake if off” more like “ Shake it up!”
These fossils underestimate her fan base at the peril!
“These fossils” LMAO! 😂
It is funny, but if her fans vote for who she tells them to, that’s scary shit. Why are people becoming so complacent. trump says do it, they do. Let’s see if Taylor’s kitties or whatever her followers are called have the same loyalty to do as their empress implies that they do. We are totally living in the bizarro world now.
If they are young voters, I can see it—in general, I don’t think most people talk to their kids about voting. I turned 18 after the last election, so I hadn’t been able to vote…….but as soon as Trump came up, I went by myself and registered. It might seem dumb, but that was huge to me, because despite talking politics with both of my parents, none of them had ever said “you need to be registered to vote”. I don’t think it’s talked about enough when we are in school or in households….especially the local stuff.
Let them be upset…
It’s their fault for presuming to know her politics 🙄 I’m no Swift fan, but, I’ll give credit where credit is due…
She knew what would happen when she posted on Instagram, kudos for doing it anyway.
Taylor Swift’s Instagram Post Has Caused A Massive Spike In Voter Registration:
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/claudiarosenbaum/taylor-swift-voter-registration-spike?bftwnews&utm_term=4ldqpgc#4ldqpgc
And there…you go…
Well I didn’t think her post would have much effect outside of the gossip sphere, but I was wrong and I can admit it. One thing that strikes me is that her post seemed to really respect her fans’ intelligence- she talks about specifics of Blackburn’s voting record and encourages her fans to also do research and vote based on who best represent their beliefs and values, not to just vote a certain way because she says so. It’s a pretty sharp contrast to the dismissive ‘oh they’re all 13-year-old girls harhar’ bs from Huckabee. It’s no surprise that young women might gravitate more towards the person asking them to use their brains and do research to make decisions rather than the one dismissing them as immature or unimportant.
It’s hilarious that Republicans are trying to act as though Taylor isn’t one of the biggest pop stars in the world and doesn’t have a ton of influence. She is, and she does! She does have 13-year-old fans (who shouldn’t be written off, btw — teenagers are politically active even if they can’t vote yet), but she also has a whole lot of fans who ARE eligible to vote. It is being reported that voter registration surged, especially in Tennessee, after she posted to Instagram. Pretty awesome. Get ‘em, Taylor.
I will repeat because I think it needs to be. I’m sure she has new fans who are young. She has stopped singing the teenager in the bedroom dreaming of prince songs. She’s aged. The girls who idolized her then are still listening now and they’re voting age now. Let’s hope they follow her lead.
Absolutely — I’m one of those older fans, as are many of my friends. It always bothered us that she stayed completely silent on all things political, so this is a very cool moment. She’s inspiring change and making a difference. Good for her.
I am just here to laugh at the snake army invadeing that republican politicans insta. 😂
We have reached peak 2018 when I feel the need to defend Taylor Swift. Damn you Deplorables!
“How to handle” her? Just like they do any other woman…with blatant disrespect , disregard and contempt. It’s Tuesday.
“saying a woman is against women…” These people carry their stupidity with so much pride. Sounds like sexist people thinking they’re so brillant when they say “did you know women can be misogynyst too, ha, where’s your point now, you dumb feminist”.
And please! As if Taylor Swift wasn’t famous enough before Kanye’s shit, or her career declined after anything he’s said or done.
All I know is, as someone who lives in Tennessee and is going to go early vote soon, her endorsements are important to me . I feel like Democrats are doing all we can here to make some change happen, and we can use all the help we can get!
Not a fan of her last album but liked everything prior. I’m beyond amused that Huckabee and Drump are so threatened by Taylor’s lone eloquently-stated political comment that they feel the need to attack her on a personal level. How totally typical. Taylor was specific as to WHY she thinks the candidate needs to go, yet Huckleberry stupidly insults her fans and Drump insults her by saying now he likes her music less. Nothing specifically positive about the candidate. What tools they are.
I like her music 25% less? How presidential
Taylor is referencing a Senate race between a moderate, well-lined former governor and a current representative. The governor had a slight lead in polls until the last week or two (now he’s trailing).
Two things happened last week – Fratboy’s nomination and Zero’s rally to a small city in a red area of the state. He showed up to try and help Blackburn in this race. If Taylor and her fans can help get people to the polls, then more power to the snakes.
I can’t wait to hear the diss tracks on her next album.
This is awesome, love it! Well done, TS.
snake is to late to a party. why she said nothing during last 2 years? because she knew it will hurt her album sales and tour. she wantes all money from her conservative fans. but now, exacly day after her lata concert in US in Texas, she poat this? it isn’t coincidence. she just milked republicans from money, so now she can made next PR move. because this insta post is a PR move. she was silent when she can made more money, she now is spoken because she can earn more. how maby she could lost if she spoke in 2016 election? 20 mln less? she just sell her silents for few milions. she is a hipocrit. she is a OR priduct and did everything for money. last 2 years she was ok that Nazis made her an Aryan Barbie, that this peaple buy her music, are on her concerts. she was ok to took photos with some of them.
I’m from Europe, so for me more accurate but is this comparison. imagine (and there was plenty) an artist who during II WW was ok with Nazis. he didn’t care that they listen his music, pay for his concerts, took photos with Nazis. they made him a Aryan icon. but after war he would say that he is against Nazis, he isn’t support them etc. it is little to late right?
I support artists like Eminem, who said that he doesn’t want money from fand who are Trump supporters. I don’t have respect for Snake, who will milking this insta post like crazy. just like her team wanted yo made her some metoo icon last year.
Girl took all Republicans money, so now she will play liberal befote Grammy voting.
I don’t think she’s too late to the party…timing is EVERYTHING…two years ago…perhaps she didn’t feel as though she had the emotional/psychological support system to make this stand publicly….and then there’s maturity also…
Taylor supports an industry of folks…including employees…anything publicly that she does, she has to weigh will she affect the income of those who works for her and with her…that’s a HUGE…HUGE WEIGHT…
I for one am proud of her…regarding THIS…because THIS has translated into new voters being registered…and THAT will translate into voters following her lead…and THAT is good for WE THE PEOPLE!
I for one am grateful….
And regarding #MeToo, she was publicly sexually assaulted for the world to see…by a man who tried to gaslight her and used every male entitlement/supremacy argument known to man/woman and child to get off…Yet she stood up for herself and did what needed to be done to ensure that POS paid for it and that the world saw it…
So…what was she milking?
I wonder if Trent Reznor now feels a little odd for criticizing Taylor Swift for never saying anything politically.
Didn’t Mike Huckabee go after Jennifer Aniston too? This guy likes talking about female celebrities.
Why? She was silent all her life and now made one instance post? Please. Stop make her some liberal icon now. There are people who worked hard and was spoken about it all this time.
Because in the end she DID speak up. She didn’t stay silent. I never made her a liberal icon, but his criticism now seems out of place. She did it in her own time on her own terms, but she did it. She also articulated her stance in a coherent, dignified, and well-written way that is hard to knock.
Also, I’ve noticed these male politicians seem to go after female celebrities. Eminem has spoken out but Trump never went after him. Even when Jennifer Aniston makes a benign comment about single mothers, Mike Huckabee goes after her. I mean, we’re talking about Jennifer Aniston here. So looking at how female celebrities are treated vs. male ones, I think in a way it might be easier for male celebrities to speak out without anxiety that everyone is going to pile on them. The Dixie Chicks spoke out and people railed against them, but I don’t think these male celebrities face the same kind of backlash. So, that’s another reason I wonder about in terms of Trent Reznor feeling odd. He has his gender on his side as a kind of protection. All of these male politicians seem to go off on female celebrities, but why I have no idea. I mean, I do have some idea as to why, but it’s still weird.
You don’t have to make her a saint for speaking up, but may I point out we need all the firepower we can get right now? The response should be, “welcome to the fight”.
I’m sure Trump and his pals know exactly how to “handle TS”..Bit of any unfortunate headline in today’s climate!
…”poor salty man-child”…gasping with ugly snorts at my desk😂😂
Lol, imagine being a paid propagandist telling one of the top selling artists of the 2000s whose albums go platinum even when they aren’t acclaimed that their career is “over” with a straight face.
Kaiser, I know you probably get this a lot but your writing is exceptionally hilarious! Your articles are the highlight of my lunch hour, so much so that I’ve almost choked while laughing many times. But today, you really outdid yourself.
Marsha Blackburn is a lying, Trump shilling monster.
Everyone in TN PLEASE vote for Phil Bredeson. There is no comparison between the two.
Thank you Taylor. I hope this makes a difference on the margins and inspires some young folks to actually vote.
Finally!!!!!
Whether you agree with Taylor or not, she laid out her feelings intelligently and clearly. I heard there are record number of people registering to vote since her post.
Can’t help wondering what might have happened if she spoke up a few years ago?! Better late than never I guess.
A lot of women are pissed, think it would take just a few more things like Taylor to tip them toward turning out heavily in midterms.
There is something so poetic about politics being set on its ear by …me -e-e-e Taylor Swift. For today I love you -u-u-u. Tomorrow I will go back to being annoyed by that song-g – g -g
always think it’s humorous when men say, “she doesn’t know what she’s talking about” because they disagree.
sorry dude, I know what I’m about and that’s why I disagree.
Also, the 13 year olds arent taylors core demo anymore. . .those gals grew up and registered to vote yesterday!!
I read her statement carefully. She didn’t tell anyone how to vote. She told her fans to educate themselves, do the research and vote for the candidate they think best matches their values. She said she was voting for a particular person but didn’t say “you should too.” I think that’s the right way to do it. The fact that Republicans are dragging her for it says more about them than it does about her.
Yes!! I totally agree. She gave them a road map to the types of issues important to her, so that they could educate themselves and make up their own minds.
Her point about voting for the better candidate is huge. So many sit out because there isn’t a perfect candidate which could be disasterous now as it was in 2016.
It’s upsets them so much when a pretty girl doens’t like them and speaks up politically. It gets thier Underroos in a twist like nothing else. They want feminist women to be ugly and fat otherwise it destroys part of their brainwashing rhetoric.
It’s interesting Eminem has came out with songs annihilating Donald Trump, publicly stated on many occasions his disdain and hatred of the president and Trump has never spoken a word back in Eminem’s direction yet of course Trump comes for Taylor Swift.
Trump and Huckabee just swatted at a nest filled with 100 million angry bees. Let’s just enjoy watching them run like hell from them!
I <3 TS
