UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigned somewhat unexpectedly today. What’s happening? People think she’s running or something. [Axios]
Taylor Swift’s Snake Army is registering to vote at a steady clip. [JustJared]
Richard Linklater is out here doing anti-Ted Cruz ads. [Pajiba]
Bethenny Frankel was canoodling with a new mystery man. [Starcasm]
Khloe Kardashian doesn’t trust Tristan Thompson, big surprise. [Wonderwall]
Bohemian Rhapsody might be a great movie? [Looper]
Awkwafina had a good weekend on SNL. [LaineyGossip]
No one cares about Iggy Azalea anymore. Sad! [Dlisted]
Caitriona Balfe got bangs, you guys. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Troian Bellisario, before she was famous. [Seriously OMG WTF]

62 Responses to ““UN Ambassador Nikki Haley unexpectedly resigned today” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Good riddance to corrupt trash. News is surfacing that Haley is under investigation for use of private corporate planes.

  2. BeanieBean says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Will trump even bother to replace her, he doesn’t support the UN anyway.

  3. Pandy says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Khlo-less! Will she or won’t she? And does anyone buy this “relationship” anymore?

    Reply
  4. LahdidahBaby says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Omg, in her exit statement with Trump beside her she said, “I’m such a lucky girl!” Girl. And Trump said something about how she had brought glamour to the job.

    Just what the world needs: a UN ambassador who thinks of herself as a girl. Buh bye, glamour-girl. Don’t let the door hit you in the ass.

  5. ByTheSea says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    I thought maybe she’d had enough when she had to go on fox and claim the UN ambassadors were laughing with trump and not at him.

    Reply
  6. anp says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    This is Great News!

  7. minx says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Why anyone would want to work with Trump is beyond me. He has no loyalty to anyone.

  8. paranormalgirl says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Don’t let the door hit you in the ass, Haley.

  9. homeslice says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Timing weird on this. Waiting for the other shoe to drop.

  10. adastraperaspera says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    I suspect she has a big promotion coming from Trump–maybe she 1) replaces Lindsay Graham when he becomes AG after Sessions is fired or 2) starts attending Trump rallies to campaign and then become his VP candidate. Nikki isn’t going to get off this train. I think she’s all in.

  11. Christin says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Possible theories include a fresh ethics inquiry request (mentioned above – 2017 plane trips) and income. Apparently she has reported quite a bit of debt compared to her salary in recent years.

  12. Lala11_7 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Okay…here’s my take on this…cause I’ve been tracking Nikki, for YEARS…keeping my eye on her…

    Nikki is SMART…and shrewd…she always put me in the mindset of Condi Rice…who ALWAYS knew how to play the game to win…and who I think joined the GOP…NOT so much because of ideology…but MORE because she could stand out more in that sea of White entitled men…I’ve also always felt that way about Michael Steele….also…Let’s not forget…that only Nikki has CONSISTENTLY pushed that Russia cannot be trusted stance…the ONLY one….

    So once she finagled her way into being UN Ambassador…secretly PISSED that she wasn’t made Secretary of State…she sat down and did her job…professionally pushing a HORRIBLE agenda…and because of her professional demeanor, which was SO DISTINCTLY DIFFERENT from the POS, cheap, chiseling yahoos that Trump placed in other positions of power…she looked even MORE successful…

    Howeva…as I said…Nikki is smart…and her eye is on the ULTIMATE PRIZE…being the GOP Nominee for POTUS in 2024…or if POS Tramp doesn’t run again in 2020…being picked to be VP w/Mike Pence (I got physically ILL typing that ) in 2020…and Nikki knows…the LONGER she’s working for Tramp…the HARDER its going to be to wash the ever lovin’ STANK off of her…

    So her timing is PERFECT…I bet $$$ that she’s been waiting for a window of opportunity to slip out when Tramp is riding on a high from a BIG WIN…and she knows she better get out while the getting is good…BEFORE the mid-term elections and BEFORE other shoes start falling from the various investigations….and more importantly…BEFORE THE EPIC RECESSION HITS NEXT YEAR!

    And regarding the ethics thing with the flights…

    I’m “meh” on stuff like that…you wanna ride with your rich buddies on their private airplane…well…memberships have their privileges….

    You want to use a United States Air Force jet to whisk you and your Stepford Wife to the planet Endor where you can buy intergalactic trinkets on taxpayer’s dime and time?

    HELL NAW!

  13. Veronica S. says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Feel free to fade into the obscurity of your own complicity to evil, Nikki.

  14. Enough S Enough says:
    October 9, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/watchdog-group-calls-for-probe-of-gift-flights-for-nikki-haley_us_5bbc3517e4b0876edaa12d30

    Using her title for personal profit. What else?

  15. Nanea says:
    October 9, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Will the new ambassador (f/m) get to keep the $ 52,000 automatic blinds in the apartment? Will s/he get new ones, to the tune of $ 52,000 + X? That’s what really counts in this day and age, right? Much more than what goes really on at the UN! /s

  16. Bliss 51 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Read this preferably over the porcelain bowl. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ushome/index.html

  17. pinetree13 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    So like this is off topic but I’m in a massive online argument (on an instagram meme comment section of all places) about consent with a man that stated when women say no they don’t always mean no. Anyway, I’m getting super heated and like WHY DO I EVEN DO THIS TO MYSELF?! WHY!?!?!?! Like we’ve been arguing back and forth for 20 minutes and all it’s doing is raising my blood pressure UGH

    2018. 2018 is not 2018. Sigh.

  18. boredblond says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    That Linklater ad is pretty funny..the dems should use their h’wood connections for more original stuff..

