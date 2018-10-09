“UN Ambassador Nikki Haley unexpectedly resigned today” links

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigned somewhat unexpectedly today. What’s happening? People think she’s running or something. [Axios]
Good riddance to corrupt trash. News is surfacing that Haley is under investigation for use of private corporate planes.
Interesting.
Wow, if that is true she can kiss her presidential hopes goodbye…then again..
Would this matter though? This whole administration has been doing this and much worse.
Exactly. This does not quite compute for me.
The announcement is tied in a bow with news that she won’t run in 2020, she will campaign for drump and that she told drump she wanted to quit 6 months ago.
Nothing to make drump look bad. Story handed on a plate to drump stenographer/Axios reporter Jonathan Swan. Swan also is very close to Don, Jr.
drump managed this resignation to a tee. They all are so afraid of him.
I think this is a sign that Lindsey Graham is going to join the administration and she wants to be appointed to fill his term. She jumped shipped before the investigation started so she does not leave under a cloud.
That’s my gut instinct too: Graham takes the AG position and she takes his Senate seat.
Didn’t another Republican politician just take a strip club owners private plane to a conservative Christian event? Had all kinds of excuses. He’ll get away with it because the rightwing is the party of Do as I Legislate, Not As I Do.
here’s what I’m reading, pundit-wise.
Haley resigns.
Session is fired.
Lindsay Graham becomes the new AG.
Graham fires Rod Rosenstein.
Graham fires Robert Mueller.
Kavanaugh backs it all up as legal.
Haley gets Graham’s Senate seat.
Princess Nagini gets Haley’s ambassadorship.
Mob politics.
Cheetolini said he’d love to appoint Nagini to the post — she’d be great! — but y’all fake-news people would call that nepotism for some reason.
Will trump even bother to replace her, he doesn’t support the UN anyway.
He’ll probably replace her with Ivanka. She was seen at the UN headquarters for a UN Security Council briefing on counter-proliferation last month during the General Assembly. I can’t even believe I wrote that sentence.
People are speculating Lindsey Graham but who knows? I thought he was gunning for Sessions’s job…
I heard CNN floating Ivanka’s name. I just can’t anymore…
VOMIT
This is probably the most likely rumor, because they have no standards. And I think Trump sees the UN as woman’s work.
Aren’t there nepotism laws about cabinet members? Javanka are advisors which is how they bypassed that one, but U.N. ambassador is a cabinet position.
I know laws don’t matter anymore, but this would be an obvious breach of one.
I want to say there’s no way Ivanka gets appointed because, yeah, anti-nepotism laws which you have to be insane to challenge but… Also, the optics heading into the Bonfire of republicans in November but…
I am reasonably certain it won’t happen but… this is not the Age of Reason now, is it?
This position has to be confirmed by the senate. As we have seen, the republican senators will literally do anything for trump, so if she wants the job, I kind of think it is hers. Although Haley was was singing Kushner’s praises, so maybe he will be tapped (goddess help us).
He’s already talking about putting Ivanka and the UN….
“”I want to tell you, the people… know that Ivanka would be dynamite. But, you know, I’d then be accused of nepotism, if you can believe it,”
“I think Ivanka would be incredible. You’d be accused of nepotism, even though I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent in the world.”
I just can’t believe other countries and their qualified, educated representatives might have to deal with this trashy, corrupt and useless snake.
No wonder our secretary of foreign affairs is openly laughing about trump
Oh my god.
Khlo-less! Will she or won’t she? And does anyone buy this “relationship” anymore?
Omg, in her exit statement with Trump beside her she said, “I’m such a lucky girl!” Girl. And Trump said something about how she had brought glamour to the job.
Just what the world needs: a UN ambassador who thinks of herself as a girl. Buh bye, glamour-girl. Don’t let the door hit you in the ass.
OMFG how is this real life?
No shit, it’s really mindboggling. It’s as if everything real has disappeared—along with truth itself—in this godforsaken Trumpian universe. Just fucking wake me when it’s over, because lately being awake kind of blows.
Can you imagine a man going to the White House after resigning from such an important job and saying, “I’m such a lucky boy!!” and Trump saying that the ambassador brought handsomeness to the job? It’s just insane!
I had the exact same reaction and repulsion to that statement. Like grown-a$$ women being called “girls” in the work place is part of the problem for crying out loud
I am so enraged by this. I had to take myself off of Facebook last week during the Kavanaugh debacle because it’s making me hate everybody. But I feel like posting this and saying, “Any Trump fans out there want to explain this level of disgusting condescension and ass-kissing on her part?!” SO GROSS.
I thought maybe she’d had enough when she had to go on fox and claim the UN ambassadors were laughing with trump and not at him.
I imagine she’s pretty well despised by most other ambassadors for the crap the USA is pulling.
And she actually said ‘we are respected in the world again’…whaaa? Are all those diplomats so diplomatic that they don’t openly talk about what a screwed up mess DC is?
This is Great News!
Why? Who the hell knows who will replace her? Could be someone even worse..
That’s the thing about Trumpworld: there’s always someone even worse than the last one you thought couldn’t be any worse. Creeps-a-Million, USA.
Yeah I’m not jumping for joy here. She’s probably corrupt trash, but I was at least halfway confident in her general competence. She wasn’t completely trying to burn the UN to the ground. Who knows who we will get now.
So true Kitten.
Why anyone would want to work with Trump is beyond me. He has no loyalty to anyone.
Oops, minx—himself.
Yeah. And maybe Ivanka.
Don’t let the door hit you in the ass, Haley.
Timing weird on this. Waiting for the other shoe to drop.
Lately it does seem like there’s always another shoe, doesn’t it.
There’s always even a third shoe, nowadays!
I suspect she has a big promotion coming from Trump–maybe she 1) replaces Lindsay Graham when he becomes AG after Sessions is fired or 2) starts attending Trump rallies to campaign and then become his VP candidate. Nikki isn’t going to get off this train. I think she’s all in.
Possible theories include a fresh ethics inquiry request (mentioned above – 2017 plane trips) and income. Apparently she has reported quite a bit of debt compared to her salary in recent years.
Okay…here’s my take on this…cause I’ve been tracking Nikki, for YEARS…keeping my eye on her…
Nikki is SMART…and shrewd…she always put me in the mindset of Condi Rice…who ALWAYS knew how to play the game to win…and who I think joined the GOP…NOT so much because of ideology…but MORE because she could stand out more in that sea of White entitled men…I’ve also always felt that way about Michael Steele….also…Let’s not forget…that only Nikki has CONSISTENTLY pushed that Russia cannot be trusted stance…the ONLY one….
So once she finagled her way into being UN Ambassador…secretly PISSED that she wasn’t made Secretary of State…she sat down and did her job…professionally pushing a HORRIBLE agenda…and because of her professional demeanor, which was SO DISTINCTLY DIFFERENT from the POS, cheap, chiseling yahoos that Trump placed in other positions of power…she looked even MORE successful…
Howeva…as I said…Nikki is smart…and her eye is on the ULTIMATE PRIZE…being the GOP Nominee for POTUS in 2024…or if POS Tramp doesn’t run again in 2020…being picked to be VP w/Mike Pence (I got physically ILL typing that ) in 2020…and Nikki knows…the LONGER she’s working for Tramp…the HARDER its going to be to wash the ever lovin’ STANK off of her…
So her timing is PERFECT…I bet $$$ that she’s been waiting for a window of opportunity to slip out when Tramp is riding on a high from a BIG WIN…and she knows she better get out while the getting is good…BEFORE the mid-term elections and BEFORE other shoes start falling from the various investigations….and more importantly…BEFORE THE EPIC RECESSION HITS NEXT YEAR!
And regarding the ethics thing with the flights…
I’m “meh” on stuff like that…you wanna ride with your rich buddies on their private airplane…well…memberships have their privileges….
You want to use a United States Air Force jet to whisk you and your Stepford Wife to the planet Endor where you can buy intergalactic trinkets on taxpayer’s dime and time?
HELL NAW!
I so agree with you. I disagree with her politics, but I think she is incredibly sharp and she would have to have been to become the governor of South Carolina as a woman and person of color and immigrant family. She is going to take some high-profile private position now and write a book so that it comes out and she has a major book tour about the time people start jockeying for position in the 2020 primaries. She know she has to do it now or Jeff Flake will have a head start on her.
Very interesting stuff, Lala11_7!
Thanks for all this info Lala. She’s a major operator.
I’m with you. But what’s she going to do in the meantime?!
Thoughtful take, thanks.
Feel free to fade into the obscurity of your own complicity to evil, Nikki.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/watchdog-group-calls-for-probe-of-gift-flights-for-nikki-haley_us_5bbc3517e4b0876edaa12d30
Using her title for personal profit. What else?
Will the new ambassador (f/m) get to keep the $ 52,000 automatic blinds in the apartment? Will s/he get new ones, to the tune of $ 52,000 + X? That’s what really counts in this day and age, right? Much more than what goes really on at the UN! /s
So like this is off topic but I’m in a massive online argument (on an instagram meme comment section of all places) about consent with a man that stated when women say no they don’t always mean no. Anyway, I’m getting super heated and like WHY DO I EVEN DO THIS TO MYSELF?! WHY!?!?!?! Like we’ve been arguing back and forth for 20 minutes and all it’s doing is raising my blood pressure UGH
2018. 2018 is not 2018. Sigh.
Just let it go. It’s not worth it to argue with someone who completely has their head up their ass. Save your blood pressure. And channel your rage to helping a Blue Tide in November!
Pinetree (love your name), my friend. sign off. 3 deep breaths, and step away from the computer. go get an ice cream cone, take a walk or do something nice for yourself.
save your passion, ire, smarts for an endeavor worthy of your talents✌
Oh, let him think no can mean yes. Just brings the day closer that he will be hauled in front of a judge to explain his little self when he pulls that with the wrong woman.
That Linklater ad is pretty funny..the dems should use their h’wood connections for more original stuff..
