Lauren Conrad on the picture-perfect life: ‘Your life isn’t supposed to be Pinterest’

I always think that Lauren Conrad might be the smartest businesswoman on the planet. Even I can’t help but respect her journey from MTV reality star to owning her own wildly successful brand, and having that brand reflect her own basic aesthetic. I’m not criticizing her for being basic, I’m actually applauding her: she’s figured out something really important, which is that there was a lot of room to be a Millenial Martha Stewart, with an emphasis on easy, simple, uncomplicated fashion, design and lifestyle. LC covers the October issue of Redbook, and this is all pretty uncontroversial and dare I say, basic. But it’s comfortable and easy! Some highlights:

On the biggest misconception: “It’s really funny to me when people have this idea that I have things very put together. My life is a bit of a mess, and I don’t broadcast that, but I like it that way.” On keeping-up-with-the-Joneses: “I like to focus on the prettier parts of life, but that doesn’t necessarily represent all of it. I feel bad. There’s such a high standard now to do everything and have it all look picture perfect. You’re not going to enjoy the pretty things if you’ve been up all night doing them. Your life isn’t supposed to be Pinterest.” On opening a brick-and-mortar location for her nonprofit retailer The Little Market, which sells fair-trade goods made by women artisans: “We wanted to make sure we could give these female artisans the best platform possible and set them up for success. So much of it is one-of-a-kind handmade items that you can’t even understand the value of until you really see them.” Lessons in fashion: “I used to think dressing stylishly meant being a bit uncomfortable. I don’t make that sacrifice anymore…Stretch denim is my best friend these days.” Wardrobe staples: “I have a lot of lightweight cashmere turtlenecks, because they can be worn throughout the year.” Closet cleaning advice: “When doing a closet clean-out, make separate piles of stuff and send to appropriate locations (instead of) putting everything into one trash bag. There’s Dress for Success for work pieces and places that give nicer dresses to girls going to prom.”

[From Redbook]

“You’re not going to enjoy the pretty things if you’ve been up all night doing them. Your life isn’t supposed to be Pinterest.” That’s what gets me – I love looking at someone’s highly curated life, I creep on their Instagram and I love looking at all of those Pinterest-weddings and such. But when it comes down to it, I would never want that stuff because I know it would drive me crazy to actually put in the work to make it or do it. Why not sit back, eat some Subway and watch tennis? Curated life GTFO. Also: I think it’s really cool that she’s doing a brick-and-mortar shop for The Little Market. LC found a way to highlight artisans in a really cool way.