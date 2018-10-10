Throw this live-action ‘Barbie’ movie onto an ice floe and put it out to sea

Did you guys see The LEGO Movie? I eventually saw it when it came on HBO or something, and I was charmed by it. They did it really well, despite my concern that making a movie out of a kids’ toys was the beginning of the end. Of course, other toy companies wanted to get involved now too, which is why Mattel has been trying to put together a live-action Barbie movie for a few years. At first, the Barbie movie was supposed to be about how every woman is an individual and that Barbie doesn’t have to be this perfectly proportioned blonde. Amy Schumer was attached. Then Schumer left the project, and they cast Anne Hathaway. I thought Hathaway was an interesting choice too. But now Hathaway has left the project and they’ve got their eye on someone else: Margot Robbie. Oh, God.

Barbie has found a new studio lot for her Malibu Dream House. A movie about the popular doll was in development for years at Sony, but now Mattel is partnering with Warner Bros. for a feature film, with Margot Robbie in talks to star. Robbie would also produce the project through her LuckyChap banner. Sources say that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is circling the Warners project but indicate there are no substantive talks that have taken place. If a deal is made, the Barbie movie would continue a partnership between Robbie and Warner Bros., where her LuckyChap banner has a first-look deal. The studio is currently gearing up for the Robbie-produced Birds of Prey, which will see her reprise her DCU role as Harley Quinn.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

To be completely fair, I think Margot Robbie is a wonderful and talented actress. She’s more than just her “sexy It Girl” hype. I believe in her as an actress and producer. But I think this is a terrible idea. After paying a lot of lip service to the idea that a Barbie movie would be somewhat woke, somewhat body positive and somewhat feminist, now Mattel is just hiring an actress who looks just like Barbie? It’s like they’re saying to little girls “lol, women like Margot Robbie are still the ideal beauty.” Someone needs to put this movie out its misery.