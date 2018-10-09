Duchess Camilla won’t attend Princess Eugenie’s Friday wedding, huh

Over the years, I’ve read a lot about the warring factions within the British royal family. They’re dysfunctional and petty, which makes them a normal family, only richer and with more at stake. It’s no secret that Prince Charles and Prince Andrew are at war, and it’s no secret that Prince Philip cannot stand Sarah Ferguson. So in the days leading up to Princess Eugenie’s wedding, I expected to hear some tea about how Philip decided not to go to the wedding, or how Charles was releasing some shady information about his brother. I was not expecting this though: Camilla is the one who is skipping Eugenie’s wedding. What the what?

The final preparations are being made for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday, but at least one senior royal will not be there. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is unable to head down from Scotland, where she and Prince Charles are currently staying, because she has a day of duties. The royal, 71, is set to attend a harvest festival, visit a school and step out for another engagement close to the home she and Charles, 69, share in the Highlands, PEOPLE understands. Her diary was already set when the wedding date was set: “These are long-standing invitations,” says a source at the couple’s Clarence House office.

[From People]

It’s not like Eugenie and Jack *just* confirmed their wedding date a month ago. They set the date a while back too, right around Meghan and Harry’s wedding, if I remember correctly. Did Camilla really have these events on her calendar all this time? Or does she really not care about the York princesses? The thing is, while Charles and Andrew despise each other these days, I’ve always heard that Charles and Camilla are somewhat fond of the York princesses. William and Harry are fond of them too, and Harry is especially close to his cousins and they have the same social circle. Hm. So, is it shady? Or is it a non-story?